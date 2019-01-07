Review: Unno's Dash is Ultra-Exotic, Ultra-Efficient, & Ultra-Expensive

Descending

How should a 130mm bike with a 65.5-degree head angle feel on the descents? The short-travel, slack front-end recipe is one that we've seen before, and it usually bakes up a rolling party of a bike that might not be the quickest or the most stable on rowdy descents, but is often the biggest hoot to ride. That's mostly true of the Dash, too, but it also has a pinch of extra fearlessness added for good measure.This will be a fast bike in the right hands, which is especially true if said rider fancies themselves as being someone who seeks out the tiniest of landings and sneakiest of lines. With the ability to find speed anywhere, a compact wheelbase, and suspension that knows its job entails more than just absorbing bumps, the Dash is for the rider who approaches singletrack in an inch-perfect way. They're going to look for roots to use as lips or transitions to help carry a smidge more speed, but also that riding is almost always about more than just all-out speed. He or she might also love the kind of terrain that rewards technical skill over full-beans bravado, and they're certainly the type to have their shit together.When it is time for that full-beans bravado on a fast, rough trail, the Dash's angles are ready for more than its suspension ever will be, and I mean that in the best possible way. Geometry is more important than your feelings and opinions about suspension and wheel size, and it's also why the Unno can be a rocketship everywhere but on the fastest, scariest terrain. The rooty, rocky, and often steep-as-a-wall trails here in Squamish felt especially well-matched to the Dash's ability to pop up and over things that would otherwise slow you down while at the same time making short work of the chutes. It's compact enough to snake through tight and awkward (in the best way) corners with ease, too.It is exactly that sort of mid-speed technical ground where the Dash really thrives.It's an easy-to-live-with bike in the corners, too, with the 455mm reach, 36mm of bottom bracket drop, and 65.5-degree head angle feeling just right for my average-ish 5'10'' height and preference for relatively short cockpits. Yes, it doesn't have the surefootedness of a longer bike when speeds are super high or traction is super low, but it's only at those extremes where the difference might come into play for most of us. In the very large majority of situations, I found the Dash to be stable, easy to place, and willing to do whatever I asked of it.The bike's rear suspension, along with that Öhlins STX shock, has a unique feel to it that some will be a fan of and some won't. First, the good stuff. I've already told you about two hundred times that it's ultra-efficient, but that really does help the Dash's cause on smooth-ish ground or anytime some extra speed is required. If there's a spare second to get a pedal stroke in or pump a nearly non-existent transition, you're more likely to do it on the Dash than any other bike I've ridden. If you want it to, this Spanish creation will find a way to eke out some extra speed at those times.130mm isn't a ton of travel, but Unno has done well to get the most out of what the Dash has while clearly catering towards the more aggressive set. It's two different stories at the opposite ends of the bike's suspension; the top of the stroke just doesn't come across as plush and active relative to the amount of travel, which isn't necessarily a terrible thing, but it is important to note. The downsides include a touch of harshness passed through to the rider from the small, high-speed impacts. On the other hand, hitting the end of the travel was more of a "Did I even land yet?" kinda thing than a clanging, smashing incident that'd leave me with sore ankles. The ramp-up seems ideal to me, and there's plenty of mid-stroke support that helps the Dash to get a move on, too.That bottom-out resistance comes in handy when you're making full use of the Dash's 65.5-degree head angle. So while I've really harped on and on about how much fun it is to ride the Dash at 70-percent, it has the angles and the rear-suspension for your death-gripping and hucks, too.