Review: Unno's Dash is Ultra-Exotic, Ultra-Efficient, & Ultra-Expensive

Jan 7, 2019
by Mike Levy  

Like to feel a bit special? Think that an S-Works, Intense, or Alchemy are all a bit pedestrian? I might have something for you... Made in Barcelona, Spain, the 29'' wheeled Unno Dash sports 130mm of travel paired to a 140mm Pike up front, and you're more likely to spot a pile of rocking horse shit at the trailhead than you are to see one of these carbon creations.

Unno is pleased with what they've put together, too, saying: ''The Dash mixes geometry, wheel size, and travel to generate the closest idea to mountain biking perfection we could think of.''

The damn thing better be pretty astounding if they're gonna talk like that, and especially because the frame and Öhlins STX 22 Air shock sell for a not paltry €5,000 right off their website. That's around $5,600 USD (depending on when you're doing the conversion) or a few hundred dollars more than the entire Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70 that I reviewed a few months back.

That sounds crazy when you think about it like that, doesn't it? And I bet the riders who pull the trigger on a Dash frame won't be tossing a bunch of LX or GX kit at it, either. No, I have a feeling she'll be adorned with the fanciest from either the big blue S or the big red S.
Unno Dash

Intended use: trail
Travel: 130mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 65.5°
Chainstay length: 430mm
Reach: 455mm
Sizes: medium only
Weight: 28lb 11oz (as pictured w/o pedals)
Price: €5,000 (frame, Öhlins STX 22 Air shock)
More info: www.unno.com




Don't want to have to think about how you'd spec out your own Dash? That's the fun part, but Unno recently decided to offer complete bikes if you don't agree, with the entry point being the €6,350 Elite bike that comes with a Fox Float 34 Performance fork, a set of e13 wheels, and a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain. For €8,650, you can get the 'Factory' bike that's pretty close to what's pictured here.

I've always tried to stay away from telling you whether a product is worth the money, just so long as it's not horrible, with my tactic being to simply explain how it performs and then let you decide if you want to do the spending. Sure, $100 is $100, but it's also not the same thing to all of us. Who remembers getting their first paycheck and feeling loaded? Now I spend more than that on dog food and energy drinks every time I go to the grocery store. Also, get off my lawn.


Unno Bikes
Cerro Unno
Sure, all carbon frames are handmade, but Unno doesn't just do their own layup. They also cut their own carbon sheets, and they've manufactured their own molds. That's in the house in-house.


What I'm getting at is that I'm not going to justify the price of the Dash - I think it'd be silly to try and do that when we all know that we could go just fast and have just as much fun on other, less-expensive machines. If you have the coin and want one, more power to you.

The fact that Unno is only making fifty of these things certainly puts owners into an upper-crust club, too, which could be a selling point to some people.


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Is This the Bike for You?
Pinkbike's Take
Unno Dash review

bigquotesGeometry is more important than your feelings and opinions about suspension and wheel size, and it's also why the Unno can be a rocketship everywhere but on the fastest, scariest terrain. Mike Levy



Construction and Features

Unno has been around for a while, but they're a relatively low-volume, high-cost outfit that's probably less well-known than the usual suspects. The DNA is there, though, with Cesar Rojo, the main man behind Unno (and Cero, his design studio) having a long history of racing World Cups, winning a Master's World Championship, and now focusing mostly on contract work for other brands who would rather no one know about it. There's even some development work with KTM and other Superbike teams, too.

On top of that, Rojo is also the guy who penned Mondraker's long reach, short stem 'Forward Geometry' concept that's now widely used by countless other companies, as well as the Spanish brand's insanely efficient dual-link Zero Suspension layout.


Unno Dash review
Just gorgeous, and the details are nice, too. See that rubber grommet at the cable entry point? It's held in place via an interference fit rather than with a screw, and it's shaped to direct the line away from the frame to minimize rubbing.


So yeah, Unno has some clout, regardless of their size or how long they've been around. They've created a stunner of a bike, too, and no matter how this thing performs, I'll readily admit that it might be the first bike that I'd consider having a non-platonic relationship with.

Unno's frames are manufactured in-house with T1000 woven-cloth carbon, but Rojo goes even deeper into its production than that - they also own a carbon-cutting machine and manufactured their own molds. That's right, Unno makes their own molds using their own CNC machines at their Barcelona HQ. Rojo even built their own destruction and CEN testing machines, too, and word is that all of the sample frames exceeded the CEN safety standards by over 50-percent. It's all as in the house as in-house gets, really. Of course, every carbon frame can carry that 'handmade' tag, but surely there's a bit more care taken when you're building your own, in your own factory, and with your own hands, right?


Unno Dash review
Unno Dash review
The vertically thin but wide toptube gives the Dash an airy, lightweight appearance, even if it's not exactly feathery.


PB's Paul Aston stopped by Unno's headquarters back in 2016, and Rojo stressed to him that one of the most important factors in the carbon lay-up process is the mix of comfort versus strength. Rojo suggested that most carbon frames are too stiff in the wrong directions because manufacturers don't have the know-how or even the time to experiment with different layups and structures.

Right, onto the details, and let's start with a small one: Rubber grommets at each cable entry and exit point is par for the course, but Unno's are shaped to push the line away from the frame while at the same time being nearly invisible. Instead of being held in place with a screw, they have little tabs on their backsides that slot into tiny holes. Internal guides mean that you can just push a new line through without having a conniption fit, but that's not true when it comes to the dropper post routing - it's a real pain to push it up from the bottom bracket shell, I discovered. There's a rubber seal integrated into the top of the seat mast, too.


Unno Dash review
Unno Dash review
Co-pivots save weight (left), and the rear brake mount is tucked up between the chainstay and seatstay (right).


The headtube is a mere 85mm tall, which you may or may not be into, and the top tube drops down and out of the way to the 455mm long seat tube that allows for 200mm of possible insertion. Given the bike has 130mm of travel, I might have excused Unno for not adding a set of ISCG tabs, but they wisely chose to include them around the threaded bottom bracket shell.

The post-mount for the rear brake is tucked up inside the rear triangle, which Unno claims to make it stiffer and less prone to vibration... Who out there has such issues? It sure does look clean, but you'll need to bolt on an adapter if you want to go bigger than 160mm, anyway. I have to say that the bike's aluminum hardware is very nice as well, especially the butted 12 x 148mm thru-axle that threads into a flush-mount nut on the other side that doubles as the derailleur hanger.

If you have an Unno, you can also say that your balls have had a magnetite treatment as there are high-end Max bearings from Enduro Bearings at every pivot location. Then you can tell them that it's for improved hardness and rust resistance.


Unno Dash review
An aluminum clevis drives the Ohlins shock, and it shares pivot hardware with the seatstays.

Unno Dash review
Unno Dash review
The included chainstay pad is a dual-density, carbon fiber thing that clips on and is nearly invisible, and there's also a small pad on the vertical element as well.




Geometry & Sizing

Unno has a single, medium-esque frame size in their catalog right now that sports a 455mm reach number. I've both ridden large-sized and medium-sized bikes that were around that long, give or take a few millimeters, so definitely pay attention to the Dash's geo if you're thinking of picking one up.

The Dash's 65.5-degree head angle is on the slack side given its 130mm of travel out back. Consider this; Canyon's 130mm travel, 29'' wheeled 2019 Neuron just got released and it has a 67.5-degree front end. Another example is Devinci's all-new Troy that has big wheels, 140mm out back and 160mm up front, but a head angle that's still half a degree steeper in the most relaxed setting. In this regard, the Dash is still forward-thinking.


Unno Dash


Another number that stands out is the 85mm tall headtube that makes for low 590mm stack height. A number like that can make make it easier to keep weight on the front wheel while cornering, and it'll also aid in keeping the front wheel on the deck when you're going up something steep. The downside, at least for some riders, is that the handlebar is going to feel low-ish unless you go to town with the headset spacers or a riser bar.

There's 36mm of bottom bracket drop, and a 430mm rear-end that adds up to a compact 1,180mm wheelbase.



Unno Dash review
The Dash's 130mm of travel is controlled by a dual-link system and Ohlins' STX 22 shock.


Suspension Design

All of Unno's full-suspension bikes use a dual-link layout with short aluminum rockers that rotate in the same direction (unlike a VPP system that employs counter-rotating links), and that's exactly what you're looking at on the back of the 130mm-travel Dash. To save weight, the upper link shares a co-pivot with an aluminum clevis that in turn drives the Öhlins STX 22 shock, and there are precisely zero options when it comes to extra shock mounting holes, flip-chips, or any other geometry trickery. Just the way it should be, really.

With 130mm of travel, it's no surprise to see that Rojo has tailored the ratio to best suit air-sprung shocks and tuning via volume spacers; their inherent ramp-up should play nicely with the ending ratio. But that also means that the Dash isn't your rig if you're a coil-or-nothing kind of rider, as it's only compatible with air shocks.

Unno gave the Dash roundabouts the average amount of anti-squat for this type of machine, with 96-percent when using a 32-tooth chainring and 82-percent when using a 36-tooth ring. At over 100-percent, the drivetrain forces want to extend the shock, while less than 100-percent is said to allow for better traction because the suspension isn't impeded by the drivetrain. Either way, I suspected that the Dash would feel sporty, and it certainly does. More on that farther down, though.
Unno Dash review
Two short links determine the Dash's wheel path and suspension feel.


Unno Dash



Specifications

The specs listed below show Unno's top-end 'Factory' build that goes for €8,650, or around $9,700 USD. That's a ton of money no matter how you slice it, but it's actually not insane relative to other exotic complete builds like those from Orbea, Trek, and the others who offer halo-level machines. So if you're okay spending that kind of money on a bicycle, there are plenty of different models to pick from.

My test bike's spec is different from the Factory version, however, because I received it prior to Unno offering completes. That explains the 140mm Pike (w/ 51mm of offset) up front instead of the 34, and the (awesome) 170mm OneUp dropper that I installed instead of the 100mm Reverb that was on the bike when it showed up. Stock Factory builds come with Fox's 150mm Transfer dropper.


Specifications
Release Date 2018
Price $5600
Rear Shock Öhlins STX 22 Air Custom Series
Fork FOX FLOAT 34 FACTORY 29", TAPERED STEERER, 140MM TRAVEL
Headset CANE CREEK 40 SERIES
Cassette SRAM X01 EAGLE
Crankarms SRAM XX1 EAGLE
Rear Derailleur SRAM XX1 EAGLE
Chain SRAM X01 EAGLE
Shifter Pods SRAM XX1 EAGLE
Handlebar RENTHAL FATBAR LITE CARBON
Stem RENTHAL APEX 40MM
Grips LIZARD SKINS SINGLE-SIDED
Brakes SRAM GUIDE RSC
Wheelset ENVE M635 29" WHEEL SET
Tires MAXXIS MINION DHR II 29" 2.40, EXO/TR
Seat SELLE ITALIA SLR LITE TITANIUM
Seatpost FOX TRANSFER PERFORMANCE 150MM
Unno Dash






Riding The
Dash



Test Bike Setup

I've had the Dash in rotation since early in the summer, and it's seen a few component changes during that time to better suit my riding style and terrain, as well as to test other gear. Coming from a part of Spain where the local trails have more in common with coral-lined singletrack than anything resembling loam, it makes sense that it showed up with a set of Maxxis DHR II tires sporting full-on downhill casings. I spent a bit of time on these 1,300-gram tractor tires before swapping them out for a set of 900-ish-gram Goodyears, a move that obviously woke the bike up quite a bit.

As already mentioned, I also ditched the 100mm-travel Reverb for a 170mm party post from OneUp (review soon) for maximum fun.The biggest change - and the one that you might be most interested in - is the swap from the 140mm RockShox Pike to the wild-looking Trust linkage fork that delivers 130mm of unique suspension travel.
2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 38
Height: 5'10
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 158lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death

Now, before you point out that swapping a test bike's fork isn't ideal for testing, I did spend more than four months on the Dash with the Pike up front before making the change, and that's where my riding impressions are coming from. The Unno has also been a great rolling test bed for other parts, and Trust's fork makes a lot of sense on the front of it... and I just couldn't resist dropping in a few photos of the bike with The Message bolted to the front of it.


If you lean more towards the efficient, sporty side of things when it comes to climbing, you'll get on well with the Dash.

Climbing

The Dash's 130mm of travel and low stack height should put it somewhere nearer to the fleet-footed trail bike side of the fence, and its efficient rear-suspension certainly jives with that appraisal. Even the silly 1,300-gram tires that came on the bike from Unno couldn't hide its lively personality, although they did their best to do exactly that. The hefty rotational weight made it feel a bit like driving a quick car without releasing the e-brake in that you can tell it wants to go, even when it's being held back.

Slipping on some lighter weight rubber made the bike instantly feel quicker everywhere that required any real horsepower outputs, and that only helped to raise the fun factor. I know that sportier faster, rolling rubber making for a faster bike isn't exactly news, but it just wouldn't have been fair to judge the Dash with those DH tires on it.

While the two bikes couldn't be more different in a lot of other ways, the Dash's peppy ride reminded me a lot of how Ibis' 120mm-travel Ripley performs on power, which is praise of the highest order if we're talking about efficiency. And much like the Ripley, the Dash isn't the most forgiving in low-traction situations; yes, even with a low-psi DHR II out back. Speed trumps comfort with the Unno, though, and that's underlined by the Öhlins air shock that's not exactly plush and active - square-edged steps feel exactly like square-edged steps.

It's a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to handling on the ascents, with the Dash not coming across as all that easy to live with when the climb is super tight and twisty. It's not unliveable, but there were many times when I had an easier go of it on longer travel bikes, likely due to their steeper head angles and low-offset forks. That said, it was only in those 'everyone is walking anyway' moments that I felt held back, which makes up a grand total of maybe a few minutes of the odd ride.

The low front-end helps to keep the tire on the deck when you're grinding it out up a wall, but the slack head angle means that the Dash isn't ever going to be as easy to live with when the climb turns into a real clusterf*ck of roots, rocks, and tight switchbacks; it's steering is just too relaxed.
The on-power feel is great, but the slack front-end means that you best plan ahead when the climb gets tricky.

In those types of situations, the Unno feels more like a full-on enduro sled than a pointy trail bike, and it's up to you to decide how much you care about that fact.

In a lot of settings, the peppy rear-end and big wheels had me feeling like I always had more gas in the tank, and that's the upside to the Dash's climbing manners. Just don't expect technical climbing performance that approaches a lot of other 130mm-travel bikes, simply because Unno puts more of an emphasis on descending than they do for ascending. I suspect that's just fine to a lot of us, too.


The face doesn't lie: This is an incredibly entertaining bike to ride that'll make even the most straightlaced of riders crack a grin.


Descending

How should a 130mm bike with a 65.5-degree head angle feel on the descents? The short-travel, slack front-end recipe is one that we've seen before, and it usually bakes up a rolling party of a bike that might not be the quickest or the most stable on rowdy descents, but is often the biggest hoot to ride. That's mostly true of the Dash, too, but it also has a pinch of extra fearlessness added for good measure.

This will be a fast bike in the right hands, which is especially true if said rider fancies themselves as being someone who seeks out the tiniest of landings and sneakiest of lines. With the ability to find speed anywhere, a compact wheelbase, and suspension that knows its job entails more than just absorbing bumps, the Dash is for the rider who approaches singletrack in an inch-perfect way. They're going to look for roots to use as lips or transitions to help carry a smidge more speed, but also that riding is almost always about more than just all-out speed. He or she might also love the kind of terrain that rewards technical skill over full-beans bravado, and they're certainly the type to have their shit together.

When it is time for that full-beans bravado on a fast, rough trail, the Dash's angles are ready for more than its suspension ever will be, and I mean that in the best possible way. Geometry is more important than your feelings and opinions about suspension and wheel size, and it's also why the Unno can be a rocketship everywhere but on the fastest, scariest terrain. The rooty, rocky, and often steep-as-a-wall trails here in Squamish felt especially well-matched to the Dash's ability to pop up and over things that would otherwise slow you down while at the same time making short work of the chutes. It's compact enough to snake through tight and awkward (in the best way) corners with ease, too.

It is exactly that sort of mid-speed technical ground where the Dash really thrives.


The Dash is most at home on the kind of mid-speed technical ground where a skilled rider can make 130mm go faster than something with more cush.


It's an easy-to-live-with bike in the corners, too, with the 455mm reach, 36mm of bottom bracket drop, and 65.5-degree head angle feeling just right for my average-ish 5'10'' height and preference for relatively short cockpits. Yes, it doesn't have the surefootedness of a longer bike when speeds are super high or traction is super low, but it's only at those extremes where the difference might come into play for most of us. In the very large majority of situations, I found the Dash to be stable, easy to place, and willing to do whatever I asked of it.

The bike's rear suspension, along with that Öhlins STX shock, has a unique feel to it that some will be a fan of and some won't. First, the good stuff. I've already told you about two hundred times that it's ultra-efficient, but that really does help the Dash's cause on smooth-ish ground or anytime some extra speed is required. If there's a spare second to get a pedal stroke in or pump a nearly non-existent transition, you're more likely to do it on the Dash than any other bike I've ridden. If you want it to, this Spanish creation will find a way to eke out some extra speed at those times.


Could you spend all day on this kind of singletrack? Do you know that geo and handling (usually) trump having more travel? Then you might love the Dash.


130mm isn't a ton of travel, but Unno has done well to get the most out of what the Dash has while clearly catering towards the more aggressive set. It's two different stories at the opposite ends of the bike's suspension; the top of the stroke just doesn't come across as plush and active relative to the amount of travel, which isn't necessarily a terrible thing, but it is important to note. The downsides include a touch of harshness passed through to the rider from the small, high-speed impacts. On the other hand, hitting the end of the travel was more of a "Did I even land yet?" kinda thing than a clanging, smashing incident that'd leave me with sore ankles. The ramp-up seems ideal to me, and there's plenty of mid-stroke support that helps the Dash to get a move on, too.

That bottom-out resistance comes in handy when you're making full use of the Dash's 65.5-degree head angle. So while I've really harped on and on about how much fun it is to ride the Dash at 70-percent, it has the angles and the rear-suspension for your death-gripping and hucks, too.


Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt review
If you want to do a bit of enduro racing on your trail bike, Yeti's SB130 (left) will be more capable at high speeds than the Dash. Rocky Mountain's Thunderbolt (right) has better technical climbing manners, but the Dash leaves it behind on the descents.


How Does it Compare?

The comparison that immediately comes to mind has to be Yeti's just-released SB130. With 29" wheels, 130mm out back, and a 65.5-degree front-end (albeit with a 150mm fork), the new Yeti is very relevant. We have a medium-sized SB130 in for testing and the two bikes are both close in terms of on-power feel - they're as crisp and as quick feeling as you'd ever hope a 130mm bike to be. The Yeti's longer wheelbase makes it feel more stable and ''locked in'' when you're at your limit, but I'd say the Dash is easier to toss around. Racing enduro on your trail bike? Pick the Yeti. Just want a fun, playful bike? The Dash wins in my book.

The other one is Rocky Mountain's Thunderbolt. Yes, I realize that it's rolling on 27.5'' wheels while the Dash is on 29s, but the Rocky is in that same 'fun but not made for a specific use' category as the Unno. The Dash is a more efficient pedaller, though, and its rear suspension is quite different. Not surprisingly, the Thunderbolt would be my choice if technical climbs came before all my descents, but I'd reach for the Unno if I didn't count my dabs during a ride.



Unno Dash review
There's not much room left for upgrading, but what would you change?


Technical Report

Those ENVE Wheels: If you're dropping this kind of money on a frame, I suspect that you're the kind of person who might not shy away from a set of pricey carbon wheels. Personally, I think they're a bit silly but I also have to admit that they gave me zero issues. And boy, they sure do look nice on the Dash. I think I spend ENVE-ish amounts of money each year on candy, so I can't judge anyway. Also, the new rim shape provides a much nicer and more forgiving ride than the old design did.

Renthal's Twisting Apex 40mm Stem: This little guy is great looking but I had zero luck with getting it to stay straight on the Pike's steerer tube. I could hold the front wheel between my legs and twist the stem on the steerer without too much effort, and with the clamp bolts torqued down correctly. Even more worrying, it would creep out of alignment during a ride. Some anti-slip paste might have done the trick, but I certainly shouldn't ever have to resort to that to keep my stem straight. It's also not the only Apex stem that we've seen rotate all the time, which is unacceptable.

Öhlins STX 22 Air Shock: These things are a bit of an acquired taste and I'm not sure that I'll ever be a big fan of the heavily-damped feel that they offer. Even with relatively open settings, the little Öhlins shock felt kinda dead to me, which is at odds with the bike's personality. But while the action didn't come across as being the most active around, the rate is spot on - the Dash's rear-end always seemed to use the exact amount of travel that I'd expect it to. No smashy moments here.


I spent many months riding the Dash with the stock 140mm-travel Pike up front, but I also couldn't resist bolting on the 130mm Trust fork. I'll have a full review of The Message down the road.


Pros

+ Very efficent under power
+ Full of beans and fun to rip
+ It's a rare, expensive head turner
Cons

- Rear suspension isn't overly forgiving, even for 130mm
- Relatively slack front-end can make the bike a handful on tight climbs
- It's a rare, expensive head turner


Is this the bike for you?

If I'm honest about how I like to ride, the Dash is reasonably close to the ideal bike for a guy like me. Are you like me? In most ways, you should hope not, but if you're into bikes that put fun first, bikes with big wheels, and bikes that don't have an ultra-deep and forgiving suspension feel, you might be a fan of this Unno. Call me weird, but I don't want a bike that erases every single root and rock, and I don't want a bike that's stuck to the ground like a cinder block on wheels; the Dash is the antithesis of those things.

If you're an accurate rider who enjoys pushing their limits on a short-travel bike, the Dash is going to make sense. But if you just want the most forgiving mid-travel bike around, or one that crushes technical climbs, you'll probably want to look elsewhere.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesBased on its performance and its performance alone, the Dash is one hell of an interesting rig that offers a unique take on what makes a good trail bike. Unno says that it's ''the closest idea to mountain biking perfection we could think of,'' and while it is a very fun bike to ride, I suspect that it's only going to be perfect for a rather small group of riders. Yes, a lot of us will have fun on it, but it's best suited to someone who knows exactly what they're doing out there rather than a messy pinner who takes chances; a rider who knows how much fun it can be to ride a short-travel bike quickly will really enjoy the Dash. Mike Levy





