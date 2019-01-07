Review: Unno's Dash is Ultra-Exotic, Ultra-Efficient, & Ultra-Expensive

Construction and Features
Unno has been around for a while, but they're a relatively low-volume, high-cost outfit that's probably less well-known than the usual suspects. The DNA is there, though, with Cesar Rojo, the main man behind Unno (and Cero, his design studio) having a long history of racing World Cups, winning a Master's World Championship, and now focusing mostly on contract work for other brands who would rather no one know about it. There's even some development work with KTM and other Superbike teams, too.
On top of that, Rojo is also the guy who penned Mondraker's long reach, short stem 'Forward Geometry' concept that's now widely used by countless other companies, as well as the Spanish brand's insanely efficient dual-link Zero Suspension layout.
Just gorgeous, and the details are nice, too. See that rubber grommet at the cable entry point? It's held in place via an interference fit rather than with a screw, and it's shaped to direct the line away from the frame to minimize rubbing.
So yeah, Unno has some clout, regardless of their size or how long they've been around. They've created a stunner of a bike, too, and no matter how this thing performs, I'll readily admit that it might be the first bike that I'd consider having a non-platonic relationship with.
Unno's frames are manufactured in-house with T1000 woven-cloth carbon, but Rojo goes even deeper into its production than that - they also own a carbon-cutting machine and manufactured their own molds. That's right, Unno makes their own molds using their own CNC machines at their Barcelona HQ. Rojo even built their own destruction and CEN testing machines, too, and word is that all of the sample frames exceeded the CEN safety standards by over 50-percent. It's all as in the house as in-house gets, really. Of course, every carbon frame can carry that 'handmade' tag, but surely there's a bit more care taken when you're building your own, in your own factory, and with your own hands, right?
The vertically thin but wide toptube gives the Dash an airy, lightweight appearance, even if it's not exactly feathery.
PB's Paul Aston stopped by Unno's headquarters
back in 2016, and Rojo stressed to him that one of the most important factors in the carbon lay-up process is the mix of comfort versus strength. Rojo suggested that most carbon frames are too stiff in the wrong directions because manufacturers don't have the know-how or even the time to experiment with different layups and structures.
Right, onto the details, and let's start with a small one: Rubber grommets at each cable entry and exit point is par for the course, but Unno's are shaped to push the line away from the frame while at the same time being nearly invisible. Instead of being held in place with a screw, they have little tabs on their backsides that slot into tiny holes. Internal guides mean that you can just push a new line through without having a conniption fit, but that's not true when it comes to the dropper post routing - it's a real pain to push it up from the bottom bracket shell, I discovered. There's a rubber seal integrated into the top of the seat mast, too.
Co-pivots save weight (left), and the rear brake mount is tucked up between the chainstay and seatstay (right).
The headtube is a mere 85mm tall, which you may or may not be into, and the top tube drops down and out of the way to the 455mm long seat tube that allows for 200mm of possible insertion. Given the bike has 130mm of travel, I might have excused Unno for not adding a set of ISCG tabs, but they wisely chose to include them around the threaded bottom bracket shell.
The post-mount for the rear brake is tucked up inside the rear triangle, which Unno claims to make it stiffer and less prone to vibration... Who out there has such issues? It sure does look clean, but you'll need to bolt on an adapter if you want to go bigger than 160mm, anyway. I have to say that the bike's aluminum hardware is very nice as well, especially the butted 12 x 148mm thru-axle that threads into a flush-mount nut on the other side that doubles as the derailleur hanger.
If you have an Unno, you can also say that your balls have had a magnetite treatment as there are high-end Max bearings from Enduro Bearings at every pivot location. Then you can tell them that it's for improved hardness and rust resistance.
An aluminum clevis drives the Ohlins shock, and it shares pivot hardware with the seatstays.
The included chainstay pad is a dual-density, carbon fiber thing that clips on and is nearly invisible, and there's also a small pad on the vertical element as well.
One editorial note: I think you should put the $9700 figure (not $5600) in the Specs table, since it gives specs for the complete bike, not frame-only.
