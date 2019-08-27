Review: The Upside Bike Carrier is Odd But Effective





I honestly didn't start this review thinking it would end so positively. Yes, it's not perfect, it has a few fitment limitations, the optional lock version is a little too smart for its own good, and the rack demands far more crossbar width than an upright rack. That latter point means I can't just add this rack to my current carriers when I need to carry more bikes. It also doesn't solve the blatant issue of all roof-mounted racks – the need to own crossbars, having to hoist a bike unnaturally above your head, and don't get me started on those pesky garage ceilings, shopping mall car parks and low-hanging bridges!Still, for those who want to keep a relatively clean aesthetic to their car (although not as clean as what SeaSucker provides), or who rarely use their roof-mounted carriers, the Upside is a well-designed product with an obvious point of difference at a competitive asking price. — Dave Rome