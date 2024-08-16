Review: USWE Riding Packs - Locked In With One Buckle

USWE Shred 16 Daypack



For big days out, the Shred 16 pack has a place for everything. There are thoughtfully placed pockets on the waist straps, a helmet holder, and fleece-lined eyewear pocket. With two main pockets, the largest is big enough to carry a decent sized camera but you'll need extra padding at the bottom.



The Shred 16 also has a vertical adjustment to align that NDM 1.2 chest closure perfectly, something I haven't seen in any other mountain bike specific pack before.

Details

• No Dancing Monkey 1.2 chest harness

• Additional waist buckle

• Fleece-lined eyewear bag

• Volume: 16L

• Water capacity 3L (bladder not included)

• Adjustable fit height (45-55cm / 18-22")

• External helmet carrier

• Two-zippered waist pockets

• Vented back panel

• Weight: 1,495g

• Price: $199 USD

• uswe.com

• No Dancing Monkey 1.2 chest harness• Additional waist buckle• Fleece-lined eyewear bag• Volume: 16L• Water capacity 3L (bladder not included)• Adjustable fit height (45-55cm / 18-22")• External helmet carrier• Two-zippered waist pockets• Vented back panel• Weight: 1,495g• Price: $199 USD

Details

Fit

Verdict

USWE MTB Hydro 8L

Bib shorts and downtubes can only hold so many snacks and tools. The next move is to get yourself a medium size pack like the Hydro MTB 8L. With just one buckle and two main zippered pockets, it’s small and light enough to warrant grabbing for a lunch lap or a full summer day outing.



As you could imagine, the Hydro MTB 8L and Hydro Moto 8L are nearly identical in design, except the MTB version receives the stowed helmet carrier whereas the Moto has one extra zippered pocket on the exterior.

Details

• No Dancing Monkey 1.2 chest harness

• Volume: 8L

• Water capacity 3L

• Adjustable chest harness

• Stowed helmet carrier

• Two-zippered pockets

• Vented back panel

• Weight: 545g (*excl. bladder)

• Price: $149 USD

• uswe.com

• No Dancing Monkey 1.2 chest harness• Volume: 8L• Water capacity 3L• Adjustable chest harness• Stowed helmet carrier• Two-zippered pockets• Vented back panel• Weight: 545g (*excl. bladder)• Price: $149 USD

Details

Fit

Verdict

USWE MTB Hydro 3L

Falling in line close to the size of trail running vests (USWE has those too), the Hydro MTB 3L is ideal for riders who own bikes that can’t fit a water bottle (gasp!). It’s so discreet that you’ll forget you’re wearing it. That’s partially because the volume fits the bare minimum with just enough room for a pump and a thin jacket.



The Hydro MTB 3L can convert to mimic the very specific Hydro 2L by removing the pouch. It doesn't work backwards though. The 2L doesn't have clips to attached to that pouch should you want to add more storage to the smallest pack in the USWE line down the road.

Details

• No Dancing Monkey 1.2 chest harness

• Volume: 3L

• Water capacity 2L

• Detachable 1L zippered pocket

• Vented back panel

• Weight: 429g (*excl. bladder)

• Price: $139 USD

• uswe.com

• No Dancing Monkey 1.2 chest harness• Volume: 3L• Water capacity 2L• Detachable 1L zippered pocket• Vented back panel• Weight: 429g (*excl. bladder)• Price: $139 USD

Details

Fit

Verdict

Love them or hate them, backpacks are necessary for riding longer days when more supplies are needed. USWE packs might be most notable in the sport of enduro motocross but their versatility translates to mountain biking, skiing, and running just as equally.What makes USWE packs identifiable and successful are the chest straps that converge into an “X” across the rider’s chest. The Swedish brand dubs the system “No Dancing Monkey” (NDM 1.2). With the click of one buckle, the shoulder straps connect in the middle to hold your cargo still. This strap and buckle system is used on all their packs, regardless of capacity, although larger bags feature an additional waist strap.For hydration, USWE uses HydraPak reservoirs with a locking bite valve, quick-connect hose, and folding closure bladder. Depending on the pack size, the bladders can carry 2 to 3L of water.We’re focusing on three different use case packs, which, as the name suggests, are all MTB specific; the Shred 16 MTB Daypack, the miniature Hydro MTB 3L and the middleground Hydro MTB 8L.As you might have guessed, the Shred 16 has space for 16L of gear and weighs 1,495g unloaded. The interior is split into two compartments - the outer one holds smaller goodies in mesh pockets, while the inner one is perfect for bulky items. Each half contains one zippered pocket. There’s room for a 3L reservoir in the elastic pouch, however that’s not included in the $199 USD price.All around the exterior are cinch straps to dial in the fit and snug down the cargo inside. At the bottom of the bag, another set of straps can hold a set of knee pads and a stowed rain cover.An external sleeve holds a half-face helmet decently well but a full-face won’t fit inside, You could loop the straps through the jaw piece less securely if desired. On that note, I’d like to see a strap hook implemented to keep that half-face helmet from popping out unexpectedly. By comparison, Evoc’s Stage 16 uses hooks to attach the helmet more simply and securely.The Shred 16 isn’t the sleekest or lightest pack but it makes up for that with plenty of adjustment to dial in the fit.The torso panel length fits body shapes 45 - 55cm / 18 - 22" by separating the vented back pad and sliding the shoulder straps up or down as needed. The waist strap uses a traditional buckle closure and has a generous strap length to fit all sizes.Adjusting the vertical panel may take some trial and error, but ultimately, it will fit a wider variety of riders and stay highly secure. This shoulder strap arrangement also seems to reduce the strain of a heavy pack on the rider’s neck.In terms of breathability, there isn't as much airflow as the mesh-covered foam found on Evoc’s Stage 16. The security from the increased strap coverage reduces airflow on the rider’s chest, but that’s a compromise that could be worth it for some.Overall, the Shred 16 doesn't swing around as much as other packs thanks to the No Dancing Monkey strap and buckle system. Between the vertical fit adjustment and many individual pouches, you can personalize the pack to the Nth degree, however, those features add to the weight. At 16L cargo capacity, it falls short of holding enough for an overnight ride yet could be larger than what most riders need for “all-day” rides.8L is enough to tote a jacket, shock pump, spare tube, and full size lunch. The pack measures 42cm long, 19cm wide, and 12cm deep.In terms of water reservoir volume, this pack also carries 3L. The hose can be routed through either shoulder strap, depending on which hand you prefer to pull the bite valve from its magnetic clasp with. By rotating the blue portion of the bite valve, the water flow can be shut off to avoid accidental spillage.A stealthy feature of the Hydro MTB 8L is the mesh helmet carrier that hides in the zippered pocket at the bottom of the bag. A quick connect hook forms a net and securely holds most open-face helmets.The No Dancing Monkey 1.2 strap system is adjustable in different ways than the Shred 16L. Both the top and bottom portions of the velcro straps have two eyelets that greatly change the torso size that they can accommodate, but there is no vertical height adjustment. That’s not as necessary since the bag itself is less rigid and conforms to the rider’s shoulders easily.Pro tip: I often run the No Dancing Monkey 1.2 buckle in the open position to act as regular shoulder straps on mundane climbs to ease any feeling of constriction.At 78 kg / 170 lb, I typically wear a US medium jersey and found the two shorter eyelet lengths to work best. USWE states that the chest size range runs from 84 - 110cm / 33 - 43". In some scenarios, when wearing a loaded-up bag and a chest protector underneath letting out some length in the velcro straps made some breathing room.For me, there’s no single do-it-all backpack but the USWE Hydro MTB 8L comes close for all day rides, at least in the warmer seasons. The breathability is acceptable and comparable to other bags of equal size, but it’s the ease and security that wins me over.My only gripe is that because the pack fits so snuggly you have to manage where you place the heavy items. A strap on the inside of the main pocket, versus a simple mesh sleeve, might take that slop away.The 3L of storage is broken up into two key areas; 2L in the main zippered compartment and another liter in the optional clip-on pouch. A large hand, shock pump or tiny folding saw fits in the main zippered portion. Inside, there’s the 2L reservoir pouch and a hidden zipper to key any muddy gloves separate from clean garments. That’s about all there is space for though. The tiny add-on punch is best reserved for a phone, snacks or small tools.Not dissimilar to its bigger sibling, the Hydro 3L pack fits the same chest sizes (84 - 110cm / 33 - 43") and can be adjusted in all the same ways, including routing for the reservoir hose. The low cargo volume takes up even less area which means the snug strap system keeps the spare goods very still.Spending $139 USD on a pack of this size might seem silly, especially if you already have a slightly larger one, but if you consider how much it would cost to upgrade to a bike with a water bottle or in-frame storage, then this is a perfectly reasonable solution. It’s also ideal for any time of year, whether the reason might be carrying extra water in the summer heat or a spare layer in the winter months.