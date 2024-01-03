Review: Vee Tire Co's Gravity Lineup

Vee Tire Co's Gravity line of tires, as a whole, are excellent performers for enduro, downhill, and e-bikes; sticky and tough is the name of the game here. Best of all the prices are lower than premium brands, rivalling other value tires brands like Specialized and Delium.



There isn't much terrain that the three treads tested don't cover. The Snap WCE MK2 is an excellent all-arounder, best reserved for loose conditions. The Attack FSX can corner hard but does forfeit a hint of braking traction for rolling speed, while the Snap WLT is one of the most impressive wet weather conditions tires that I've tested so far (at least in the lighter GXE Core casing).



— Matt Beer