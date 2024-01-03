Review: Vee Tire Co's Gravity Lineup

Vee Tire Co may not be the first tire brand you think of when it comes to premium tires, however, their subtle branding and straightforward nomenclature shouldn’t be overlooked. They've been used by the Propain Positive
and Intense Factory Racing World Cup
teams, as well as the French Connexion Enduro crew
, for two seasons now.
Vee Tire Co is based in Thailand where the manufacturing of the tires also takes place. Their catalog divides tires by disciplines, such as Gravity, XC Trail, Dirt Jump, and E-bike. Distributors can be found worldwide and all of their gravity tires come with a one-year warranty once installed.
Within the Gravity segment, there are three dry condition tread patterns and a single wet-weather option. Each tread pattern exists in two casing thicknesses but just one tacky compound. Casings
The GXE Core is the medium-duty, 1.5-ply casing, aimed at trail and enduro types of riding, which covers the majority of riding types. The 90 TPI construction is designed to be supple at lower speeds and uses a shield along the top of the casing to prevent punctures that are taken straight on. There’s also an added insert along the sidewall to ward off pinch flats from rim strikes.
A burlier casing option would be the DH Core, which uses a stiffer, 2-ply casing with 72 TPI. The durability of this casing is upped by adding Apex inserts and a Synthesis sidewall for increased support for the demands of top-level downhill racers.
We tested both casings of the Snap WCE MK2 and Attack FSX, but only the GXE Core for the Snap WLT wet weather tire. All tires were of the 29" variety, so those weights are the only verified stats. In general, each one came in roughly 2-25g heavier than claimed.Compounds
Stretching the marketing talk beyond a number may not be necessary, however Vee Tire Cos’ compound names are still simpler to differentiate the durometers compared to other brands. In fact, all of the Gravity tires come in their softest 40a durometer rubber, which is used throughout the entire tread, called “Full40”. Pricing
At nearly 30% less than than the cost of premium branded enduro tires, Vee Tire Co’s GXE casing tires come in at an even $70 USD. The DH Core casing costs a fiver more at $75, regardless of the tread pattern or diameter. Compared to a Schwalbe Tacky Chan, that’s about $25-35 less, depending on the casing of choice.
Tread Patterns and Ride ImpressionsSnap WCE MK2
Performance:
The Snap WCE MK2 is Vee Tire Co’s versatile tread option that only comes in a 2.5” width, whereas the Snap WCE is simply a narrower version at 2.4”. Each version comes in GXE and DH Core casings for 27.5 or 29” wheels.
Both Snap WCE treads feature a dual-row center tread and a large gap before reaching the shoulder knob. That shoulder knob block has been straightened with the rotation of the tire.
Snap WCE MK2 Details
• Use case: dry, mixed to hardpack conditions
• Full40 - singular 42a durometer rubber throughout
• 27.5 or 29" available in both casings
• Weight: 29" - 1,301g (GXE Core), 1,427g (DH Core)
• Price: $70-75 USD
• Veetireco.com
The dual rows of square blocks is a tried and true tread design that we’ve seen from just about every other tire brand. The Snap WCE MK2 features wider spacing between the center and shoulder knobs that allows for extra-firm support through corners, especially in the DH Core casing. Its round profile isn’t as vague as it may appear when transitioning from an upright position to a leaned over turning angle. The spacious blocks also clear sticky mud and chew into soft soil aggressively.
During testing, the pressures varied between 20-24 psi depending on which casing was used, the type of riding (bikepark or trail riding and everything in between). Generally, the DH casing version stayed at the higher range of those pressures while in use on downhill bikes and a full-powered eMTB. Only when lowered to about 21 psi in fast, dry conditions did the lighter GXE Core casing show signs of squirming.
The Full40 rubber is tacky, yet firmer than a Maxxis MaxxGrip compound. That helps it to stick well to wet rocks and hold firmly in hardpack conditions. Their density feels similar to Michelin’s Racing Line of tires, however they roll fast and deform nicely (even the DH Core casing) in comparison.
Under braking, the tread has a decent bite and is quite predictable on the front or rear wheel. Primarily, I used this tread as a front tire, so the amount of wear was much less than expected.
Looping back to our tire experiment with two drastically different casings, the heavier DH Core casing can actually provide more grip with improved support at speed, and especially under a heavier e-bike. The rubber feels sticker, however, the GXE Core is much more supple at slower speeds, which can actually add grip by conforming with less force. That makes the GXE Core ideal for general trail riding and could be a wise choice for a front tire on an enduro bike.
Attack FSX
Performance:
FSX stands for “Fast Extreme”. Given the name, and appearance, it's easy to see why its primary objectives are low rolling resistance and the utmost cornering support from the shoulder knobs.
The profile is much broader and square in shape than the Snap WCE MK2. The tread depth is also slightly shallower and doesn’t have the same spacing to clear softer soil. This tread comes in both wheel diameters and casings, but only 2.5” widths.
Attack FSX Details
• Use case: dry, mixed to hardpack conditions
• Full40 - singular 42a durometer rubber throughout
• 27.5 or 29" available in both casings
• Weight: 29" - 1,298g (GXE Core), 1,431g (DH Core)
• Price: $70-75 USD
• Veetireco.com
Wide blocks, tons of sipes, and a square profile means that this tire has tons of rubber on the ground in hard-packed conditions. The Attack FSX instills confidence going into corners instills, and the side knobs provide grip without that skipping feel of a firm, widely spaced knob. Most likely, it’s the added sipes that help this tire stay soft and the ramped ledging edge makes it roll quickly, and smoothly, in comparison the Snap WCE MK2.
Despite the rectangular blocks, the Attacks FSX didn’t have the greatest braking power and I found the rear wheel could step out faster than expected if dragging any bit of rear brake through a long turn, especially in loose (wet or dry) conditions.
The wear seems to be even and normal for a rear tire used in dry conditions, and under an e-bike for some time. I did manage to pinch flat the GXE Core on an undetected sharp rock poking out of a landing. Coincidentally, the hole is adjacent to the end of the extra layer on the top of the casing, but it’s impossible to say if the DH Core casing would have prevented that.
Against the mighty Maxxis DHR II, the Attack FSX doesn’t offer equal versatility or braking power. The ideal use case for the Attack FSX would be on the rear wheel of a DH or enduro bike for dry, hardpack conditions where the rider is seeking out a fast rolling rear tire.
Snap WLT
Performance:
The only mud tire in the Vee Tire Co uses a dual-row center tread and widely spaced spikes of equal height on the outside edge. Each square knob is siped with a cross-shape which doesn’t protrude through the perimeter of the square. The middle row is also slightly toed inward, making it direction-specific.
Since the Snap WLT is a wet weather specific tire, the width is slightly narrower at 2.35” and comes in both casing and diameter options.
The 29” Snap WLT we tested in the GXE casing and weighed 1297 g, but is also available in the DH Core casing too.
Snap WLT Details
• Use case: wet weather and loose soil
• Full40 - singular 42a durometer rubber throughout
• 27.5 or 29" available in both casings
• Weight: 29" - 1,297g (GXE Core), 1,410g (DH Core, claimed)
• Price: $70-75 USD
• Veetireco.com
Earlier in the spring, we pooled together a bunch of wet weather tires for a group test. The Snap WLT missed out due to shipping times, but since then, it’s been a top contender for the best wet-weather enduro tire.
What makes the Snap WLT excellent at its task is its ability to remain supple and tacky in cooler temperatures. The GXE Core casing absorbs slick roots without glancing off of them and the Full40 compound is grippy enough on bare rock.
In full mud conditions, the Snap WLT digs in and clears extremely well without the knobs folding on hard-packed surfaces. At 2.35” wide, it’s a touch narrower than Vee Tire Co’s other offerings, which helps it cut through sticky, wet clay instead of skating across the top layer of peanut butter.
The profile on a 30mm-wide rim acts ideally. Its uniform shape and spacing is neither too square that it stands on edge early when riding hard-packed sections of trail, nor is it too round, conversely feeling vague when reaching for the side knobs.
In terms of rolling speed, the spikey tread doesn’t seem to drag you down, although I wasn’t able to ride the Snap WLT on both wheels at the same time.
The only tires that ever managed to be somewhat sticky while not rolling entirely terribly were the Conti Krypto Supersofts. And despite Conti’s really impressive rubber technology, they might still not be quite as grippy as Maxxgrip.
I have not been on the new Contis (which seem like an unnecessary complication towards Maxxis level SKUs) but the previous generation of Blackchilli rubber on the Protection APEX tyres was certainly grippier, faster, lighter and longer wearing than Maxxgrip (in addition to being cheaper). Their only weakness was the porosity of the sidewalls after ~600 km of use, probably due to the lighter weight meaning less material in the sidewall.