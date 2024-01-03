Review: Vee Tire Co's Gravity Lineup

Jan 3, 2024
by Matt Beer  
Vee Tire Co Snap WLT

Vee Tire Co may not be the first tire brand you think of when it comes to premium tires, however, their subtle branding and straightforward nomenclature shouldn’t be overlooked. They've been used by the Propain Positive and Intense Factory Racing World Cup teams, as well as the French Connexion Enduro crew, for two seasons now.

Vee Tire Co is based in Thailand where the manufacturing of the tires also takes place. Their catalog divides tires by disciplines, such as Gravity, XC Trail, Dirt Jump, and E-bike. Distributors can be found worldwide and all of their gravity tires come with a one-year warranty once installed.

Within the Gravity segment, there are three dry condition tread patterns and a single wet-weather option. Each tread pattern exists in two casing thicknesses but just one tacky compound.

Vee Tire Co keeps it simple for their gravity line of tires with two casings to suit downhill and enduro riding; the 2-ply, 72 TPI DH Core and 1.5-ply, 90 TPI GXE Core casings.

Casings

The GXE Core is the medium-duty, 1.5-ply casing, aimed at trail and enduro types of riding, which covers the majority of riding types. The 90 TPI construction is designed to be supple at lower speeds and uses a shield along the top of the casing to prevent punctures that are taken straight on. There’s also an added insert along the sidewall to ward off pinch flats from rim strikes.

A burlier casing option would be the DH Core, which uses a stiffer, 2-ply casing with 72 TPI. The durability of this casing is upped by adding Apex inserts and a Synthesis sidewall for increased support for the demands of top-level downhill racers.

We tested both casings of the Snap WCE MK2 and Attack FSX, but only the GXE Core for the Snap WLT wet weather tire. All tires were of the 29" variety, so those weights are the only verified stats. In general, each one came in roughly 2-25g heavier than claimed.

Vee Tire Co
As you might have guessed, the Full40 compound uses a 40a durometer throughout the entire rubber tread.

Compounds

Stretching the marketing talk beyond a number may not be necessary, however Vee Tire Cos’ compound names are still simpler to differentiate the durometers compared to other brands. In fact, all of the Gravity tires come in their softest 40a durometer rubber, which is used throughout the entire tread, called “Full40”.


Pricing

At nearly 30% less than than the cost of premium branded enduro tires, Vee Tire Co’s GXE casing tires come in at an even $70 USD. The DH Core casing costs a fiver more at $75, regardless of the tread pattern or diameter. Compared to a Schwalbe Tacky Chan, that’s about $25-35 less, depending on the casing of choice.



Tread Patterns and Ride Impressions

Vee Tire Co

Snap WCE MK2

The Snap WCE MK2 is Vee Tire Co’s versatile tread option that only comes in a 2.5” width, whereas the Snap WCE is simply a narrower version at 2.4”. Each version comes in GXE and DH Core casings for 27.5 or 29” wheels.

Both Snap WCE treads feature a dual-row center tread and a large gap before reaching the shoulder knob. That shoulder knob block has been straightened with the rotation of the tire.
Snap WCE MK2 Details

• Use case: dry, mixed to hardpack conditions
• Full40 - singular 42a durometer rubber throughout
• 27.5 or 29" available in both casings
• Weight: 29" - 1,301g (GXE Core), 1,427g (DH Core)
• Price: $70-75 USD
Veetireco.com

Vee Tire Co
Vee Tire Co

Performance:

The dual rows of square blocks is a tried and true tread design that we’ve seen from just about every other tire brand. The Snap WCE MK2 features wider spacing between the center and shoulder knobs that allows for extra-firm support through corners, especially in the DH Core casing. Its round profile isn’t as vague as it may appear when transitioning from an upright position to a leaned over turning angle. The spacious blocks also clear sticky mud and chew into soft soil aggressively.

During testing, the pressures varied between 20-24 psi depending on which casing was used, the type of riding (bikepark or trail riding and everything in between). Generally, the DH casing version stayed at the higher range of those pressures while in use on downhill bikes and a full-powered eMTB. Only when lowered to about 21 psi in fast, dry conditions did the lighter GXE Core casing show signs of squirming.

The Full40 rubber is tacky, yet firmer than a Maxxis MaxxGrip compound. That helps it to stick well to wet rocks and hold firmly in hardpack conditions. Their density feels similar to Michelin’s Racing Line of tires, however they roll fast and deform nicely (even the DH Core casing) in comparison.

Under braking, the tread has a decent bite and is quite predictable on the front or rear wheel. Primarily, I used this tread as a front tire, so the amount of wear was much less than expected.

Looping back to our tire experiment with two drastically different casings, the heavier DH Core casing can actually provide more grip with improved support at speed, and especially under a heavier e-bike. The rubber feels sticker, however, the GXE Core is much more supple at slower speeds, which can actually add grip by conforming with less force. That makes the GXE Core ideal for general trail riding and could be a wise choice for a front tire on an enduro bike.



Vee Tire Co

Attack FSX

FSX stands for “Fast Extreme”. Given the name, and appearance, it's easy to see why its primary objectives are low rolling resistance and the utmost cornering support from the shoulder knobs.

The profile is much broader and square in shape than the Snap WCE MK2. The tread depth is also slightly shallower and doesn’t have the same spacing to clear softer soil. This tread comes in both wheel diameters and casings, but only 2.5” widths.
Attack FSX Details

• Use case: dry, mixed to hardpack conditions
• Full40 - singular 42a durometer rubber throughout
• 27.5 or 29" available in both casings
• Weight: 29" - 1,298g (GXE Core), 1,431g (DH Core)
• Price: $70-75 USD
Veetireco.com

Vee Tire Co
The Attack FSX served mainly as a rear tire and the DH Core casing held up to everything thrown at it, with a normal wear rate.
An unsuspecting rock bit through the top wall of the GXE Core casing where you can see the plug, possibly just missing the extra layer of protection.
Vee Tire Co
Attack on the left, Snap WCE MK2 on the right - a solid combo for fast rolling and hard cornering in a wide variety of conditions.

Performance:

Wide blocks, tons of sipes, and a square profile means that this tire has tons of rubber on the ground in hard-packed conditions. The Attack FSX instills confidence going into corners instills, and the side knobs provide grip without that skipping feel of a firm, widely spaced knob. Most likely, it’s the added sipes that help this tire stay soft and the ramped ledging edge makes it roll quickly, and smoothly, in comparison the Snap WCE MK2.

Despite the rectangular blocks, the Attacks FSX didn’t have the greatest braking power and I found the rear wheel could step out faster than expected if dragging any bit of rear brake through a long turn, especially in loose (wet or dry) conditions.

The wear seems to be even and normal for a rear tire used in dry conditions, and under an e-bike for some time. I did manage to pinch flat the GXE Core on an undetected sharp rock poking out of a landing. Coincidentally, the hole is adjacent to the end of the extra layer on the top of the casing, but it’s impossible to say if the DH Core casing would have prevented that.

Against the mighty Maxxis DHR II, the Attack FSX doesn’t offer equal versatility or braking power. The ideal use case for the Attack FSX would be on the rear wheel of a DH or enduro bike for dry, hardpack conditions where the rider is seeking out a fast rolling rear tire.



Vee Tire Co Snap WLT

Snap WLT

The only mud tire in the Vee Tire Co uses a dual-row center tread and widely spaced spikes of equal height on the outside edge. Each square knob is siped with a cross-shape which doesn’t protrude through the perimeter of the square. The middle row is also slightly toed inward, making it direction-specific.

Since the Snap WLT is a wet weather specific tire, the width is slightly narrower at 2.35” and comes in both casing and diameter options.

The 29” Snap WLT we tested in the GXE casing and weighed 1297 g, but is also available in the DH Core casing too.
Snap WLT Details

• Use case: wet weather and loose soil
• Full40 - singular 42a durometer rubber throughout
• 27.5 or 29" available in both casings
• Weight: 29" - 1,297g (GXE Core), 1,410g (DH Core, claimed)
• Price: $70-75 USD
Veetireco.com

Vee Tire Co Snap WLT
Vee Tire Co Snap WLT

Performance:

Earlier in the spring, we pooled together a bunch of wet weather tires for a group test. The Snap WLT missed out due to shipping times, but since then, it’s been a top contender for the best wet-weather enduro tire.

What makes the Snap WLT excellent at its task is its ability to remain supple and tacky in cooler temperatures. The GXE Core casing absorbs slick roots without glancing off of them and the Full40 compound is grippy enough on bare rock.

In full mud conditions, the Snap WLT digs in and clears extremely well without the knobs folding on hard-packed surfaces. At 2.35” wide, it’s a touch narrower than Vee Tire Co’s other offerings, which helps it cut through sticky, wet clay instead of skating across the top layer of peanut butter.

The profile on a 30mm-wide rim acts ideally. Its uniform shape and spacing is neither too square that it stands on edge early when riding hard-packed sections of trail, nor is it too round, conversely feeling vague when reaching for the side knobs.

In terms of rolling speed, the spikey tread doesn’t seem to drag you down, although I wasn’t able to ride the Snap WLT on both wheels at the same time.




Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesVee Tire Co's Gravity line of tires, as a whole, are excellent performers for enduro, downhill, and e-bikes; sticky and tough is the name of the game here. Best of all the prices are lower than premium brands, rivalling other value tires brands like Specialized and Delium.

There isn't much terrain that the three treads tested don't cover. The Snap WCE MK2 is an excellent all-arounder, best reserved for loose conditions. The Attack FSX can corner hard but does forfeit a hint of braking traction for rolling speed, while the Snap WLT is one of the most impressive wet weather conditions tires that I've tested so far (at least in the lighter GXE Core casing).
 Matt Beer


37 Comments
  • 17 0
 What a world where a $75 bike tire is the budget stuff....
  • 7 1
 When you don't know how to order a bulk shipment from Europe....
  • 3 0
 @RusMan: bike24: normal man's QBP
  • 2 0
 Maybe good pricing by the gram/oz...
  • 5 0
 Don't worry, there are still a ton of $15 CST tires out there if you're the type of person to put $75 tires on your truck.
  • 1 0
 @RusMan: Yeah, I just order them from Chain Reac.... oh....
  • 1 0
 @RusMan: @RusMan: Yeah, I just order them from Chain Reac.... oh....
  • 3 0
 I’m a bit wary of tires described as “fast rolling” while claiming sticky rubber. Basically that means the rubber isn’t anywhere close to the same league as Maxxgrip.

The only tires that ever managed to be somewhat sticky while not rolling entirely terribly were the Conti Krypto Supersofts. And despite Conti’s really impressive rubber technology, they might still not be quite as grippy as Maxxgrip.
  • 1 0
 Fast rolling is definitely not how I would describe the snaps I rode.
  • 1 0
 I personally feel that the Michelin GUM-X works as well as Maxxgrip (but rolls faster and wears better) and the MAGI-X is stupid grippy as long as one is a truly fast rider (ie top 5-10% in an area known for its fast riders eg Whistler/ Squamish/ Pemberton/ Kamloops/ Revelstoke as Canadian examples).
I have not been on the new Contis (which seem like an unnecessary complication towards Maxxis level SKUs) but the previous generation of Blackchilli rubber on the Protection APEX tyres was certainly grippier, faster, lighter and longer wearing than Maxxgrip (in addition to being cheaper). Their only weakness was the porosity of the sidewalls after ~600 km of use, probably due to the lighter weight meaning less material in the sidewall.
  • 3 0
 Had a hard time finding Vee tires available, so I've been riding the E13 Grappler (also made by Vee and looks a lot like their HPL). The Grappler may be my favorite front tire yet. I find it has as much grip as a DD MaxGrip Assegai, but rolled better and the casing has taken quite some abuse without any issues.
  • 2 0
 Best place to find Vee tires is their website. I think they rebuilt it because it was down for a while but is up now with new tires showing in stock. On their old site I picked up a Snap Trail that is a rear on one wheelset, paired with an e13 grappler mopo front, and they've been a great combo.
  • 5 0
 anyone remember the 42a slow reezay maxxis mobsters?
  • 2 0
 Yes, but they were terrible. I think they were the forerunner to Swamp Things, which were less terrible, but still fairly terrible. Basically before tyre world figured out you can't really do without shoulder knobs
  • 5 0
 40a was slow reazy, 42a is super tacky.
  • 1 0
 I took a punt on a pair of Vee tyres a few years back, mainly 'coz they were cheap ;D Awesome tyres - like, bulletproof - but jeeeeeeeez were they a nightmare to mount tubeless! Like trying to squeeze a python into a toothpaste tube. I hope they've changed the bead now because the tyres themselves were ace.
  • 1 0
 I had a tire delaminate from the bead halfway up the sidewall after about 50 miles. That was 2 seasons ago. They mounted up tubeless easy on my rims though.
  • 1 0
 My experience, the tires don't balance well at all, almost always some sort of hop to it... They are pretty grippy. Whether they are fast rolling seems like such a joke the consistency of the dirt you are riding seems to be far more at play, imho.. What do I know. I just ride...
  • 3 0
 Who does Vee also make tires for?
  • 3 0
 E13 is one that I know. There are a couple others I believe.
  • 2 0
 Major tractor mower brands judging by the Crown Gem that came on my eeb
  • 1 0
 @shakazulu12: I enjoyed E13's MOPO compound, when they were on sale.
  • 1 0
 @shakazulu12: I wonder if they do WTB as well?
  • 1 0
 rider T1, as well as many other small brands
  • 4 0
 Nice reVeew
  • 1 0
 Looks great for the average jabroni like me that doesn't want to pay the gross Maxxis shop prices in Canada. Now where the hell do I buy them??
  • 1 0
 Since you're in Canada you can buy Maxxis for pretty solid deals from TBS Bike parts. Free shipping too!
  • 1 0
 @whitebirdfeathers: I have purchased from TBS before. I'm not done with Maxxis or a hater, but paying even less for equally good tires is appealing. Like buying Specialized tires on sale - I want options.
  • 1 0
 @excel: The new Specialized tires are pretty great options too. Especially when they're on sale. Unfortunately I don't find the side knobs to stand up too well. I always get them cracking and separating.
  • 1 0
 Missing the Attack HPL. Would want to see how the assegai equivalent perform.
  • 1 0
 Snap WLT. Hillybilly much?
  • 1 0
 Decathlon MTB tires are also made by Vee.
  • 1 0
 They really Butchered that tread pattern.
  • 1 0
 Bring back the Ninja and the stout!
Below threshold threads are hidden







