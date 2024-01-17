Review: Velocio's Trail Access Hardshell Jacket is Breathable & Understated

Jan 17, 2024
by Matt Beer  
Velocio Trail Access Hardshell Jacket
The "embrace winter" face of a cyclist. Velocio's Trail Access Hardshell does encourage you to go biking when the weather blows.

99% of the time that you see a garment labelled waterproof, it comes with the Gore-Tex brand name of hydrophobic fabrics, but Velocio’s Trail Access Hardshell jacket uses another high tech, “nano spun” membrane to repel water.

The shell uses a 3-layer stretchy fabric with a PFAS-free DWR coating with a 10K waterproof/30K breathability rating which I’d label as a “hybrid jacket”. Velocio’s premier trail jacket is much more than a windbreaker, but less crunchy than a Gore-Tex hardshell.
Velocio Trail Access Hardshell Jacket Details

• Pertex Shield Air 3-layer fabric
• PFAS-Free DWR
• Four zippered pockets: two front/side, inside media, rear/side waterproof
• Elastic cuffs, 2-way hood draw strings
• Colors: black, olive green, mooshot beige
• Sizes: XS-4XL
• Price: $389 USD
• velicio.cc

Velocio hasn’t undershot on colors or sizing with the Trail Access Hardshell jacket. A black, olive green, and “moonshot” beige allow for straightforward matching without any loud graphics or logos. There’s a total of eight sizes, ranging from XS to 4XL.

Velocio Trail Access Hardshell Jacket
Long-armed friends can rejoice. Velocio's apparel fits longer than average. This is a size small jacket.
Velocio Trail Access Hardshell Jacket
A tapered rear yoke and pocket around the back.

FIT

As with most Velocio apparel I’ve tried, the torso and sleeve lengths are generous. The same applies to the Trail Access Hardshell jacket. Although their detailed fit guide slots me into a size medium (for reference, I weigh 78kg and am 178cm tall), I swapped out for a size small, which I still found to be roomy in the chest.

As for the adjustments, they’re fairly limited, so I’d advise to downsize and rely on some stretch to account for additional base layers.

Up top, the hood is large enough to slip over a helmet and houses drawstrings to tighten up vertically at the back, as well as around the neck opening to keep the wind out. Around the bottom waist hem, one drawstring stretches across the back to simplify cinching up the fit. As per most cycling jackets, the waist is dropped in the back. The cut above the hips is snug and didn't ride up above my belt line.

An elastic panel is integrated into the cuff to allow your hands to slide on and slip off without faffing with velcro cuffs. Not only does this keep water from trickling down your arms while loading/unloading bikes from a vertical rack, but it also avoids creating folds in the fabric which are usually the first wear point in waterproof jackets.

Velocio Trail Access Hardshell Jacket
Three drawstrings pull the large hood snug; two around the opening and another positioned vertically at the back to limit how far the hood reaches.
Velocio Trail Access Hardshell Jacket
Elastic cuffs are easy to get in and out of, plus they reduce wear points caused by folding velcro.

WATER RESISTANCE

The Trail Access jacket sits in between a typical hard shell but is much more substantial than a thin, DWR-coated windbreaker. It’s perplexingly light and feels like you’re only wearing a jersey, yet I found it resilient enough to battle heavy rain.

I understand that being outside during serious storms you’re going to get wet eventually, but I do wish the front zipper was 100% waterproof and provided a better barrier. There’s just a small extension of the fabric to overlap behind the zipper, but that’ll be the first area to remind you of how hard it’s raining.

ZIPPERS

None of the plastic zippers are overly smooth either. Between wrestling with the engagement of the two-way main zipper and mud splatter, the front opening is not particularly easy to zip-up or down.

On an incredibly expensive jacket like this, I'd love to see better (or more appropriate) zippers.

BREATHABILITY

Normally, jackets without pit zips either act like a steam room or rely on the properties of Gore-Tex to expel moisture. Between the small laser-cut holes and the Trail Access jacket’s Pertex Shield Air, the ventilation is excellent. Along with the range of motion you have in this jacket, the breathability was a huge surprise to me. I’d often forget I was wearing it, unless climbing at a hard pace.

PACKED SIZE

Storage-wise, you’ll have a much better chance of stuffing this jacket into a downtube versus a full-on Gore-Tex jacket. Part of the reason it packs down well is the lack of under-arm zippers, but it’s not as pocket-size as an emergency windbreaker.

Velocio Trail Access Hardshell Jacket
A dual-direction main zipper.
Velocio Trail Access Hardshell Jacket
Speed holes under the armpits and into the hand pockets.

DURABILITY

I’ve washed the Trail Access jacket a handful of times now with the appropriate detergents and it hasn’t lost its hydrophobic properties. Unlike some other Gore-Tex or other DWR-only garments, Velocio advises to hang dry the jacket due to the elastic properties of the Pertex Shield which could shrink, even at a low heat.

The jacket has held up well over several months of testing during shoulder season. The stretchy material has held up well against trampling through the bushes while out digging and brushing up against trees in tighter trails. I haven’t touched the ground with the Trail Access jacket, but based on the harsh winter conditions it’s been put through, it should fare well against a light lie down.

The back and shoulder panels have shrugged off any chafing from a backpack through muddy rides. Water beads still roll off like new, even in those critical areas, which should be expected of a jacket at this price point.

PRICE

A packable, waterproof and breathable jacket is a tricky trifecta to track down. The Trail Access Hardshell Jacket does all three well, but comes at a premium price. $389 USD is a lot of dough, though it does fall in line with other comparable jackets. The 7Mesh Co-Pilot, for example, costs $350.

Cheaper options to keep you dry do exist, usually at the cost of packability, waterproofness, or breathability. If cost is a concern, we'd recommend splitting the use-cases (eg. get one very waterproof jacket that's not so breathable, and another, less waterproof option for mixed conditions). Two more value-oriented jackets can be a good way to go, but if you'd rather avoid deciding between a windbreaker and full-on hard shell jacket, this could be what you've been waiting for.

Velocio Trail Access Hardshell Jacket
Velolcio Trail Access
photo
7Mesh Co-Pilot

COMPARISON

Compared to the aforementioned 7Mesh Co-Pilot, breathability and water-proofing is a close battle. The Trail Access takes the win in venting, while the Co-Pilot edges out in the shielding category. Both use a near-identical front zipper and have the appropriate drawstrings, however, 7Mesh has implemented elastic into the cuffs, maximizing the Gore-Tex material all the way around these extremities.

Each jacket holds a similar shape and are true cyclist-fits. Velocio and 7Mesh both tend to fit long in the arms. Neither the waist or back falls short on coverage, however the Co-Pilot is snugger through the shoulders and chest, avoiding that "poofy" shape of the extra material in the Trail Access. Size smalls from both brands provide a slim fit, yet there's still ample room for a thin vest or thicker thermal insulating layer.

The Co-Pilot makes the most of the pockets with a rear zipper in which the jacket can fold into itself. Then, three handy elastic hooks allow you to conveniently strap the jacket to your frame or handlebars. With that said, it's bulkier when rolled up and would likely require some Gore-Tex origami to fit in a bike's downtube storage compartment.



Pros

+ Very breathable
+ Understated looks
+ 8 sizes, huge size range from XS to 4XL
+ Less restrictive that a Gore-tex hardshell
+ Surprisingly waterproof and durable considering the light materials

Cons

- Very expensive
- Fits larger and longer than expected from sizing chart
- Front zipper isn't the smoothest or 100% waterproof




Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThere’s no shortage of expensive waterproof jackets on the market, but Veolcio’s Trail Access Hardshell surprised me with its resilience, breathability and dexterity. Given its low weight and volume, it would be a nice choice for backcountry adventures in all but the worst conditions — if you can afford it. The only thing holding it back is a non-waterproof main zipper.
 Matt Beer




20 Comments
  • 3 0
 If a company offers many sizes but doesn't list the sleeve length you know those extra sizes are going to get a whole lot wider rather than long. Dear manufacturer. There are more of us who need a longer version of M, L and XL than 4XL.
  • 4 1
 No waterproof 3L jacket will ever be breathable enough to wear while climbing a hill on a mountain bike. Zero chance. You might as well wear a trash bag. And if this is supposed to be a winter jacket, it gets even more ridiculous - if it's really cold, you don't need a waterproof jacket at all, because it would be snowing, not raining. This is a jacket to stroll around the city when it's raining in the fall.
  • 2 1
 Yeah, too right. If it's subzero cold, you need a windshell and not a 3L jacket. If it isn't quite that cold but it's raining, you need something with massive pit zips (so, not this). Mechanical ventilation is always going to be better than the breathability of a membrane.

If it's 15C or warmer, I'd rather just wear wool and get soaked with rain than be in a goretex shell and get soaked in sweat.
  • 1 0
 I’ve found a 3L jacket is the ticket when it’s right around 0C and either raining or sleeting. The ground is going to have massive spray and getting wet even with a good wool layer is going to be cold. You might sweat up the hill on an extended climb but with a good base layer you’ll end up more comfortable over all. That’s from someone living in the pnw with high humidity even in the winter. However, a jacket with a leaky front zipper is worse than useless.
  • 1 0
 @riish: Pit zips must certainly be cheaper than ultra fancy fabrics, yet most mtb jackets don't have them.
  • 6 0
 My wallet nano-spun the hell outta here.
  • 4 0
 Probably a really well made jacket but too costly for something I might end up shredding in a fall.
  • 1 0
 As someone who has worked outdoors professionally in a wide range of contexts in the past, and tried numerous different jackets, brands and waterprooof layers, the Pertex line of products has got to be near the top - along with the awkwardly named Dermizax. GoreTex really is far behind now, compared to their competitors in terms of both waterproof-ness and breathability. If you're looking for a solid rain jacket, I especially like the Outdoor Research Helium rain jacket. You can often get them on sale for like 50% off, they pack down small, and the waterproofing is excellent. No bike specific features like a long tail, and it doesnt breathe great but for the price is the jacket I almost always throw in my pack.
  • 4 2
 if you buy a $390 jacket for cycling, i'm sorry, but you're a moron
  • 5 3
 I wouldn’t buy this but I don’t judge what people choose to spend their money on.
  • 6 0
 @generictrailrider: what are you doing on the internet then???
  • 2 0
 @Andykmn: judging those who judge
  • 1 0
 @f00bar: who judges the judgemen
  • 3 0
 Yeah...if you spend $390 dollars on your rain jacket, even if you live in a climate that is wet half the year as many cyclists do, than you are a big stupid turd. What a waste- you can find far cheaper jackets to enjoy your $7000 bike... oh wait... I'm sorry- but the reality is you might be in the wrong sport to call out people for spending habits. Functionally, spending $400 on a on a multi purpose clothing item that can help you weather the elements comfortably, increase your quality of life outdoors, and last multiple seasons might be one of the more reasonable purchases a mountain biker makes. I don't know anything about this jacket but good pieces of gear that are well made- like a really good outer shell- are things I seldom regret. My rainshell has now outlasted 3 bikes and gets used hundreds of times a year.
  • 2 0
 @snl1200: ..well if you live in a climate that is wet half the year and you want to buy a waterproof jacket for $400, you might as well choose one that doesn't have a leaking front zipper
  • 1 0
 @f00bar:100% -again not an argument for this jacket- just a comment on the subtle hypocrisy of calling out spending habits in one area of our sport without acknowledging the elephant in the room that mountain biking is really expensive!
  • 2 0
 Don't by chinese made products, don't support them or their ways
  • 1 0
 So about $500 CAD for a riding jacket. Ya, right. A sucker born every day I guess.
  • 1 0
 If at 178cm your in a size small who is the 4xl aimed at?
  • 1 0
 That's a nice looking jacket but for $390 i damn sure better be! WTH!!!







