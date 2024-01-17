Review: Velocio's Trail Access Hardshell Jacket is Breathable & Understated

The "embrace winter" face of a cyclist. Velocio's Trail Access Hardshell does encourage you to go biking when the weather blows.

99% of the time that you see a garment labelled waterproof, it comes with the Gore-Tex brand name of hydrophobic fabrics, but Velocio’s Trail Access Hardshell jacket uses another high tech, “nano spun” membrane to repel water.



The shell uses a 3-layer stretchy fabric with a PFAS-free DWR coating with a 10K waterproof/30K breathability rating which I’d label as a “hybrid jacket”. Velocio’s premier trail jacket is much more than a windbreaker, but less crunchy than a Gore-Tex hardshell.

Velocio Trail Access Hardshell Jacket Details



• Pertex Shield Air 3-layer fabric

• PFAS-Free DWR

• Four zippered pockets: two front/side, inside media, rear/side waterproof

• Elastic cuffs, 2-way hood draw strings

• Colors: black, olive green, mooshot beige

• Sizes: XS-4XL

• Price: $389 USD

• velicio.cc

• Pertex Shield Air 3-layer fabric• PFAS-Free DWR• Four zippered pockets: two front/side, inside media, rear/side waterproof• Elastic cuffs, 2-way hood draw strings• Colors: black, olive green, mooshot beige• Sizes: XS-4XL• Price: $389 USD

Long-armed friends can rejoice. Velocio's apparel fits longer than average. This is a size small jacket. A tapered rear yoke and pocket around the back.

FIT

Three drawstrings pull the large hood snug; two around the opening and another positioned vertically at the back to limit how far the hood reaches. Elastic cuffs are easy to get in and out of, plus they reduce wear points caused by folding velcro.

WATER RESISTANCE

ZIPPERS

BREATHABILITY

PACKED SIZE

A dual-direction main zipper. Speed holes under the armpits and into the hand pockets.

DURABILITY

PRICE

Velolcio Trail Access 7Mesh Co-Pilot

COMPARISON

Pros

+ Very breathable

+ Understated looks

+ 8 sizes, huge size range from XS to 4XL

+ Less restrictive that a Gore-tex hardshell

+ Surprisingly waterproof and durable considering the light materials



Very breathableUnderstated looks8 sizes, huge size range from XS to 4XLLess restrictive that a Gore-tex hardshellSurprisingly waterproof and durable considering the light materials Cons

- Very expensive

- Fits larger and longer than expected from sizing chart

- Front zipper isn't the smoothest or 100% waterproof

Very expensiveFits larger and longer than expected from sizing chartFront zipper isn't the smoothest or 100% waterproof

Pinkbike's Take

There’s no shortage of expensive waterproof jackets on the market, but Veolcio’s Trail Access Hardshell surprised me with its resilience, breathability and dexterity. Given its low weight and volume, it would be a nice choice for backcountry adventures in all but the worst conditions — if you can afford it. The only thing holding it back is a non-waterproof main zipper.

— Matt Beer

Velocio hasn’t undershot on colors or sizing with the Trail Access Hardshell jacket. A black, olive green, and “moonshot” beige allow for straightforward matching without any loud graphics or logos. There’s a total of eight sizes, ranging from XS to 4XL.As with most Velocio apparel I’ve tried, the torso and sleeve lengths are generous. The same applies to the Trail Access Hardshell jacket. Although their detailed fit guide slots me into a size medium (for reference, I weigh 78kg and am 178cm tall), I swapped out for a size small, which I still found to be roomy in the chest.As for the adjustments, they’re fairly limited, so I’d advise to downsize and rely on some stretch to account for additional base layers.Up top, the hood is large enough to slip over a helmet and houses drawstrings to tighten up vertically at the back, as well as around the neck opening to keep the wind out. Around the bottom waist hem, one drawstring stretches across the back to simplify cinching up the fit. As per most cycling jackets, the waist is dropped in the back. The cut above the hips is snug and didn't ride up above my belt line.An elastic panel is integrated into the cuff to allow your hands to slide on and slip off without faffing with velcro cuffs. Not only does this keep water from trickling down your arms while loading/unloading bikes from a vertical rack, but it also avoids creating folds in the fabric which are usually the first wear point in waterproof jackets.The Trail Access jacket sits in between a typical hard shell but is much more substantial than a thin, DWR-coated windbreaker. It’s perplexingly light and feels like you’re only wearing a jersey, yet I found it resilient enough to battle heavy rain.I understand that being outside during serious storms you’re going to get wet eventually, but I do wish the front zipper was 100% waterproof and provided a better barrier. There’s just a small extension of the fabric to overlap behind the zipper, but that’ll be the first area to remind you of how hard it’s raining.None of the plastic zippers are overly smooth either. Between wrestling with the engagement of the two-way main zipper and mud splatter, the front opening is not particularly easy to zip-up or down.On an incredibly expensive jacket like this, I'd love to see better (or more appropriate) zippers.Normally, jackets without pit zips either act like a steam room or rely on the properties of Gore-Tex to expel moisture. Between the small laser-cut holes and the Trail Access jacket’s Pertex Shield Air, the ventilation is excellent. Along with the range of motion you have in this jacket, the breathability was a huge surprise to me. I’d often forget I was wearing it, unless climbing at a hard pace.Storage-wise, you’ll have a much better chance of stuffing this jacket into a downtube versus a full-on Gore-Tex jacket. Part of the reason it packs down well is the lack of under-arm zippers, but it’s not as pocket-size as an emergency windbreaker.I’ve washed the Trail Access jacket a handful of times now with the appropriate detergents and it hasn’t lost its hydrophobic properties. Unlike some other Gore-Tex or other DWR-only garments, Velocio advises to hang dry the jacket due to the elastic properties of the Pertex Shield which could shrink, even at a low heat.The jacket has held up well over several months of testing during shoulder season. The stretchy material has held up well against trampling through the bushes while out digging and brushing up against trees in tighter trails. I haven’t touched the ground with the Trail Access jacket, but based on the harsh winter conditions it’s been put through, it should fare well against a light lie down.The back and shoulder panels have shrugged off any chafing from a backpack through muddy rides. Water beads still roll off like new, even in those critical areas, which should be expected of a jacket at this price point.A packable, waterproof and breathable jacket is a tricky trifecta to track down. The Trail Access Hardshell Jacket does all three well, but comes at a premium price. $389 USD is a lot of dough, though it does fall in line with other comparable jackets. The 7Mesh Co-Pilot, for example, costs $350.Cheaper options to keep you dry do exist, usually at the cost of packability, waterproofness, or breathability. If cost is a concern, we'd recommend splitting the use-cases (eg. get one very waterproof jacket that's not so breathable, and another, less waterproof option for mixed conditions). Two more value-oriented jackets can be a good way to go, but if you'd rather avoid deciding between a windbreaker and full-on hard shell jacket, this could be what you've been waiting for.Compared to the aforementioned 7Mesh Co-Pilot, breathability and water-proofing is a close battle. The Trail Access takes the win in venting, while the Co-Pilot edges out in the shielding category. Both use a near-identical front zipper and have the appropriate drawstrings, however, 7Mesh has implemented elastic into the cuffs, maximizing the Gore-Tex material all the way around these extremities.Each jacket holds a similar shape and are true cyclist-fits. Velocio and 7Mesh both tend to fit long in the arms. Neither the waist or back falls short on coverage, however the Co-Pilot is snugger through the shoulders and chest, avoiding that "poofy" shape of the extra material in the Trail Access. Size smalls from both brands provide a slim fit, yet there's still ample room for a thin vest or thicker thermal insulating layer.The Co-Pilot makes the most of the pockets with a rear zipper in which the jacket can fold into itself. Then, three handy elastic hooks allow you to conveniently strap the jacket to your frame or handlebars. With that said, it's bulkier when rolled up and would likely require some Gore-Tex origami to fit in a bike's downtube storage compartment.