Review: Vittoria's 50g Air-Liner Light Promises Run-Flat Protection For XC & Trail

While the hype
surrounding foam tire inserts appears to have peaked, they're nevertheless popular, especially among DH and enduro racers. But while they have been seen on cross-country race bikes, the weight has understandably put off riders who prioritise climbing speed.
So far, one of the most popular options marketed specifically at cross-country riders is the Cushcorre XC
, which weighs in at 150 g per insert. That's not what many XC racers would call a negligible weight penalty. In contrast, Vittoria's new Air-Liner Light comes in at just 50 g per wheel, making it one of the lightest out there - perhaps the
lightest.
Vittoria Air-Liner Light Details
• Intended use: XC, Downcountry, Trail
• Actual weight: 50 g per insert
• Fits tyres 29”x2.1” to 29”x2.4”, rims 25-30 mm
• Claimed run-flat protection
• Price:€ 59.95 (per wheel, inc. valve & lever)
• vittoria.com
And in addition to all the usual things you'd expect a foam insert to do (pinch protection, rim protection and sidewall stability), Vittoria claims their insert offers run-flat protection. They say it expands as the air pressure inside the tire drops after a puncture, filling out the tire and making it easier to salvage a race.
When the tire pressure drops, the insert expands to fill the space, as shown in these demos from Vittoria. Vittoria say this makes it possible to finish a race (or just make it to the tech zone) on a flat tire.
This is possible, Vittoria say, because the foam in the insert is permeable to air, so as the tire is inflated, the insert gradually soaks up the extra air like a sponge. When you get a sudden puncture, the foam - still full of pockets of pressurised air - expands to fill up most of the tire, at least for a while until the air seeps back out of the foam. Vittoria says this makes it possible to finish a lap or a race after a puncture. Last season, BMC MTB Racing, Santa Cruz FSA and KTM-Vittoria teams used the insert for XC racing and helped with its development. Vittoria say their insert has already saved the races of some of their athletes.
If you're wondering if this ability to absorb air will cause the insert to soak up all your sealant, Vitoria says it is coated with "a tough waterproof skin which prevents cuts and any absorption of sealant". Though Vittoria recommends its own sealant, they say it'll work fine with other brands.
Installation
I fitted the Air-Liner Light in a 2.4" tire on a 30 mm rim and the process was very straightforward. Though a nice, slim tire lever is included in the box, I didn't find it necessary. Just unseat one of the tire beads, install the valve, pop the insert in so it sits straight, pinch the insert over to the opposite side while re-installing the bead, inject sealant through the valve and re-inflate. With a narrower tire and rim, it may be trickier to install the tire, but the low-density foam makes it much easier than many inserts to install.
Can you really ride with a puncture? (Sort of)
To test Vittoria's claim that the insert will support a flat tire, I fitted the insert in a 2.4" tire and inflated it to 25 psi, then left it for an hour for the air pressure to work its way into the insert. As shown in the above video, I then removed the valve core to simulate a severe puncture. Disappointingly, I couldn't feel the insert expanding to fill the space inside the tire casing, and it was easy to compress the tire or unseat it from the rim bed by hand, much like with other inserts.
So while you could ride like this, gingerly, and the insert will help prevent further rim damage compared to nothing at all, it doesn't seem to support the tire noticeably more than other inserts I've tested.
True, the insert would likely do more to support the tire with a smaller tire width, but 2.4" is becoming a common size even for XC racing. Also, I did this test after the insert was installed for three months, so perhaps if it was newer it would perform better. But if you're reading this review and considering buying one, you're probably hoping it will last far longer than that.
The bottom line is that the Air Liner Light no doubt makes it easier to finish a lap with a puncture when compared to no insert at all, and it probably makes those punctures less likely in the first place. But don't expect it to support the tire almost like it's inflated; you're still going to have to nurse it back to the pits. After all, this is 50 grams of foam we're talking about.
Ride impressions
Generally, the lighter the insert, the less of an effect it has on ride feel and the Air-Liner Light doesn't buck that trend. In the rear, it's barely perceptible, although there is a slightly more muted feel - like someone's added more compression damping. In the front, it's more noticeable - there's less of a jarring clang when you hit something really hard, and sometimes the tire feels more damped for a given pressure, but if you didn't know it was there it would be hard to tell the difference. While some inserts can actually make the tire feel harsher if they're too dense and take up too much of the tire's volume, the Air Liiner has no such issues.
In this screenshot from Vittoria, you can see how the force taken to compress the tire is much the same with or without the insert, until the last part of the tire's "travel", where the force required with the insert (red lines) ramps up dramatically. It's like adding a volume spacer or bottom-out-bumper to your suspension.
How effective is it at preventing punctures? That's very hard to assess without some sort of lab equipment
, but generally, less weight results in less protection.
I haven't punctured so far with the insert in a Maxxis DHR2 EXO casing tire, but nor would I necessarily have expected to.
Pushing an under-inflated tire against a square curbstone, you can feel the added resistance with the insert installed. Even with no air in the tire, there is a subtle but progressive ramp-up of force as the rim gets closer to the curb, so there is certainly a benefit if a subtler one than heavier inserts.
After three months on my bike, they show no visible signs of wear and haven't started soaking up sealant, so durability seems impressive.
