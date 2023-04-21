Review: Vittoria's 50g Air-Liner Light Promises Run-Flat Protection For XC & Trail

With a real-world weight of just 50 g, I expected these inserts to either make no difference to the feel of the tire or to fall apart after a few rides. But they do a good job of muting trail feedback without adding harshness, and after three months in my tires, they look and feel like new. How much they reduce the chances of puncturing is hard to assess, but it's safe to assume they will reduce the risk somewhat.



Vittoria's claim that they make it possible to keep riding after a puncture should be taken with a pinch of salt, as mine didn't seem to support the tire significantly more than other inserts after releasing the air. But in the event of a puncture, it's certainly going to be easier to get to the finish line than with no insert. Besides, the low weight and relatively low price mean they're still a good choice for XC, trail and potentially even enduro riders who want some rim/tire protection and don't want the weight penalty of a heavier insert.

— Seb Stott