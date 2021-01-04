Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 VRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip

Vitus Escarpe Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Comp

How does it compare?

The lever ergonomics on the Brand-X post aren't the best. The Fox 36 continues to impress.

The Stumpjumper EVO has 10mm more travel front and rear than the Escarpe, but I'd place them in a similar aggressive trail / all-mountain category, so making some comparisons seems appropriate.As far as the fit goes, the reach numbers are close, and the same goes for the chainstay length for the size large. The Stumpjumper EVO does offer a much more extensive array of geometry possibilities - the head angle can be set anywhere from 63- to 65.5 degrees, while the Escarpe only has .5-degrees of adjustment. Those geometry adjustments may not be much of a factor for some riders, while for others it's an effective way to really customize the fit and feel of the bike.Both bikes are on the more active side of the spectrum when it comes to pedaling performance, but they both do a good job of remaining relatively unphased by hard pedaling. The Stumpjumper EVO's frame is lighter, though, and it also has that SWAT box, which gives it a couple of bonus points. The internal cable routing on the Stumpy is also a step above what's found on the Escarpe.When it comes to price, the Escarpe handily takes the win. The $4,100 Stumpjumper EVO Comp has an SLX drivetrain and Rhythm level Fox 36, while the Escarpe gets an XT drivetrain and a Factory level 36.At the end of the day, it really comes down to where your priorities lie. Looking for the most bang for your buck, and not too concerned about adjustable geometry or having every frame feature possible? The Escarpe fits the bill.For those who do want a more refined, lighter weight frame, adjustable geometry, and don't mind paying a little more, the Stumpjumper EVO is the way to go. The EVO's extra travel does increase the margin for error on rough sections of trail, but both bikes can take on similar terrain; there's no reason the Escarpe would prevent you from riding the same moves that you would on the EVO.One final point to consider is the Escarpe's five-year warranty vs. the Stumpjumper's lifetime warranty.