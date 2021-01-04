Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 VRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip

Jan 4, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Vitus Escarpe 2021 review
REVIEW
Vitus Escarpe

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson

Vitus gave their Escarpe trail bike a complete revision for 2021, and it emerged with updated geometry, a carbon front triangle, and a look that's much more modern. There are 29” and 27.5” versions, both with 140mm of travel and a 150mm fork.

Even with the switch to a partly carbon frame, the Escarpe remains very reasonably priced thanks in part to Vitus' consumer-direct sales model. The top of the line CRX model reviewed here retails for $4,200 USD, a price that gets you a Factory-level Fox 36 fork and DPS shock, Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain and brakes, DT Swiss XM1700 wheels, and a Maxxis Assegai / Dissector tire combo.
Escarpe 29 VRX Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm
• Travel: 140mm (r) / 150mm fork
• 65-degree head angle
• 440mm chainstays
• Weight: 32.6 lb / 14.1 kg (size L)
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price: $4,200 USD
vitusbikes.com


There are two other models in the lineup, with prices starting at $2,500 USD.




Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



Vitus Escarpe 2021 review


bigquotesI know I've been using terms like mild-mannered, neutral, and easygoing to describe the Escarpe, but don't mistake those phrases as synonyms for boring. In fact, effortless handling is a big part of what makes the Escarpe so much fun to ride... Mike Kazimer



Vitus Escarpe 2021 review

Construction and Features

The Escarpe may have been designed with a focus on value, but there's nothing about the frame design that screams “budget.” Even the sparkly, bass boat black paint job wouldn't be out of place on a custom painted frame. The front triangle is carbon, and the rocker link, chainstays, and seatstays are aluminum.

The rear shock is now fixed to a brace that runs between the seat and downtube, instead of the floating design that was used before. The switch was done to improve the bike's kinematics, but one of the additional benefits of this design is that there's no pocket for water and mud to collect in, which came in handy given how many sloppy rides I headed out on with the Escarpe. A flip-chip at the lower shock mount allows the head angle to be steepened by .5-degrees and the bottom bracket to be raised by 6mm.


Vitus Escarpe 2021 review
The floating shock design is gone, and the new layout has it fixed to a brace between the seat- and downtubes.
Vitus Escarpe 2021 review
There's plenty of clearance for up to a 2.5" rear tire.

Other details include plenty of room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, clearance for 2.5” rear tires on the 29” frames and 2.6” tires on the 27.5” frames, a threaded bottom bracket, ISCG 05 tabs, and downtube and chainstay protection. There's also effective downtube and chainstay protection.


Vitus Escarpe 2021 review
The brake and derailleur housing is routed internally through the front triangle, but then it runs externally underneath the bottom bracket.
Vitus Escarpe 2021 review
The Escarpe has 12 x 148mm rear axle spacing, and a bolt-on thru-axle.


2021 Vitus Sommet and Escarpe

Geometry & Sizing

The Escarpe and the longer travel Sommet both use the same front triangle, which is a fairly common tactic, although it does usually involve some compromise in the geometry department. In this case, I'd say the Escarpe gets the better end of the deal, with a slightly longer reach, steeper seat tube angle, and more bottom bracket drop than the Sommet.

Key numbers include a 65-degree head angle, a 478mm reach for a size large, 440mm chainstays for all sizes, and a 77.5-degree seat tube angle.

Vitus Escarpe 2021 review

Suspension Design

The Escarpe uses a Horst Link suspension layout, with a 205 x 65mm shock delivering 140mm of travel. The leverage curve it follows is free of any strange dips or lumps, and it has 25-percent progression.

Anti-squat sits around 100% at sag and decreases as the bike goes through its travel.



Specifications
Price $4200
Travel 140mm
Rear Shock Fox Float DPS Factory, 205mm x 65mm
Fork FOX 36 Float Factory Series 29, 150mm
Headset Acros AZX-212-CO R5
Cassette Shimano XT 10-51T 12 Speed
Crankarms Shimano XT, 30-tooth chainring, 170mm
Rear Derailleur Shimano XT 12-speed
Chain Shimano XT
Shifter Pods Shimano XT 12-speed
Handlebar Nukeproof Horizon riser, (760mm S / M, 780mm L / XL)
Stem Nukeproof Horizon, 45mm
Grips Vitus lock on
Brakes Shimano XT MT8120
Wheelset DT Swiss XM1700
Tires Maxxis Assegai 2.5" EXO / Maxxis Dissector 2.4" EXO+
Seat Nukeproof Neutron
Seatpost Brand-X Ascend dropper
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


Vitus Escarpe 2021 review






Vitus Escarpe 2021 review
RIDING THE
Escarpe

Test Bike Setup

Setting up the Escarpe didn't require anything out of the ordinary – the handlebar was already at my preferred 780mm width, and the 45mm stem was an appropriate length.

This is the fourth or fifth bike that I've tested in the last year with the new 36, which meant setup was quick and easy. I ran 82 psi with 1 volume spacer for my 160lb weight. From closed, my clicks on the 36 were: LSC: 7, HSC: 5, LSR: 6, HSR: 4.

I inflated the Fox DPS shock to 170 psi, which gave me 27% sag. The Assegai / Dissector tires were aired up to 21 and 23 psi respectively, pressures that worked well for the wetter conditions that prevailed during testing.

On that topic, testing took place during the darkest and wettest time of year here in Bellingham, Washington. Trail conditions ranged from damp to deep mud, with just a handful of partly sunny rides thrown in the mix.


Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 38
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Vitus Escarpe 2021 review

Climbing

I try to temper my curiosity about a bike's weight until I have at least a few rides under my belt. That way my ride impressions aren't swayed by knowing that a bike's heavier (or lighter) than expected. When I did finally toss the Escarpe on the scale, I was surprised that it clocked in at 32.6 pounds – I would have guessed it was at least a pound or two lighter based on the ease with which it dealt with long climbs.

That Dissector rear tire probably helped a little, combined with the fact that I'd also been testing a bunch of longer and slacker bikes at the same time, but whatever the case may be, this has been the bike I’ve been grabbing lately for those long (ok, sort of long - the sun goes down at 3:30pm these days) rides that include a little bit of everything.

It's a mild-mannered ascender, with a comfortable, balanced climbing position thanks in part to the relatively steep 77.5-degree seat tube angle. The other geometry figures work together to make sure the Escarpe never felt like too much of a handful, even on awkward sections of trail that don't totally make sense the first attempt or three.

I preferred to run the DPS shock in the middle compression setting for the majority of my riding time. That position delivered enough support to prevent any unwanted bobbing when mashing the pedals up steep logging roads, without sacrificing grip for more technical climbs. Even in the fully open position, the shock remains fairly calm, and while it will bob a little if you pedal squares, the overall performance is right in line with how a modern Horst link layout should perform.


Vitus Escarpe 2021 review

Descending

Categorizing bikes has become harder than ever – what's the difference between an aggressive trail bike and an all-mountain bike? At what point does an enduro bike turn into a freeride machine? Deep questions, I know. So where does the Escarpe sit? I'd put it smack in the middle of the do-it-all category, the type of bike that could work well as a daily driver for a wide swathe of riders. It's the type of bike you grab for those after-work hot laps, as opposed to a super-nichey rig that only works well when you're approaching warp speed on a near-vertical track.

The Escarpe's geometry falls into the modern category without getting too extreme. The 480mm reach and 440mm chainstays on the size large worked well together (although size-specific chainstay lengths would have been nice to see), and the 65-degree head angle keeps it maneuverable at slightly slower speeds. That easy handling that was present on the climbs carries over to the descents as well – it's has a very neutral feel, free of any surprising handling characteristics.

I know I've been using terms like mild-mannered, neutral, and easygoing to describe the Escarpe, but don't mistake those phrases as synonyms for boring. In fact, that effortless handling is a big part of what makes the Escarpe so much fun to ride – I didn't need to change my riding style to have a good time on it, whether that was on a machine-made jump line or a rooty squiggle of singletrack.

It's been interesting to watch the trickle-down of the Fox 36 into the trail bike realm, a move that I'm a big fan of. That 36 fork combined with the DPS shock creates a formidable suspension package, with a great blend of slippery smoothness and support for handling bigger hits. I'm sure some riders will decide to go with a 160mm fork, but I really enjoyed the 150mm front / 140mm rear travel combination – it works well with the overall feel of the bike.

It's fairly common to toss a piggyback shock on any bike that can fit one these days, but the performance of the DPS inline shock left little to be desired. The small bump sensitivity was excellent, which came in handy on all the wet rides I embarked on, and I didn't run into any harsh bottom outs.


Vitus Escarpe 2021 review


2021 Vitus Sommet and Escarpe
Vitus Escarpe
Vitus Escarpe 2021 review
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Comp


How does it compare?

The Stumpjumper EVO has 10mm more travel front and rear than the Escarpe, but I'd place them in a similar aggressive trail / all-mountain category, so making some comparisons seems appropriate.

As far as the fit goes, the reach numbers are close, and the same goes for the chainstay length for the size large. The Stumpjumper EVO does offer a much more extensive array of geometry possibilities - the head angle can be set anywhere from 63- to 65.5 degrees, while the Escarpe only has .5-degrees of adjustment. Those geometry adjustments may not be much of a factor for some riders, while for others it's an effective way to really customize the fit and feel of the bike.

Both bikes are on the more active side of the spectrum when it comes to pedaling performance, but they both do a good job of remaining relatively unphased by hard pedaling. The Stumpjumper EVO's frame is lighter, though, and it also has that SWAT box, which gives it a couple of bonus points. The internal cable routing on the Stumpy is also a step above what's found on the Escarpe.

When it comes to price, the Escarpe handily takes the win. The $4,100 Stumpjumper EVO Comp has an SLX drivetrain and Rhythm level Fox 36, while the Escarpe gets an XT drivetrain and a Factory level 36.

At the end of the day, it really comes down to where your priorities lie. Looking for the most bang for your buck, and not too concerned about adjustable geometry or having every frame feature possible? The Escarpe fits the bill.

For those who do want a more refined, lighter weight frame, adjustable geometry, and don't mind paying a little more, the Stumpjumper EVO is the way to go. The EVO's extra travel does increase the margin for error on rough sections of trail, but both bikes can take on similar terrain; there's no reason the Escarpe would prevent you from riding the same moves that you would on the EVO.

One final point to consider is the Escarpe's five-year warranty vs. the Stumpjumper's lifetime warranty.


Vitus Escarpe 2021 review
The lever ergonomics on the Brand-X post aren't the best.
Vitus Escarpe 2021 review
The Fox 36 continues to impress.

Technical Report


Maxxis Assegai / Dissector tires: I'm a big fan of this tire combination. It's a business up front, party out back pairing, except that the Dissector works worlds better than the semi-slick options that were popular a few years ago. The Dissector holds its own in all but the deepest glop, and it rolls much quicker than a dual Assegai set up would.

Shimano XT brakes: The Escarpe has a four-piston front brake and a two-piston rear. The feel at the levers isn't noticeably different out on the trail, but I would have liked to see a four-piston brake out back as well, if only to have more consistent, fade-free power for those long, brake burning descents.

Dropper post lever: I'd like to see the thumbs of the person that designed this lever because I don't think they look like mine. The shape is convex rather than concave, and no matter how I positioned it, it never felt that natural. Luckily there are lots of good aftermarket options out there – I'd swap this out for something designed for human thumbs.

Cable routing: One slight ding against the Escarpe's design is the under-the-bottom-bracket cable routing. Most of the time that doesn't cause any issues, but this time around a stick somehow managed to wedge its way between the frame and the brake / derailleur lines, and I had to stop to sort everything out. It's not the end of the world, and it was a chance occurrence, but it also wouldn't have been able to happen if those cables were tucked inside the frame, or routed externally higher up on the frame.


Vitus Escarpe 2021 review


Pros

+ Ideal all-rounder, doesn't need crazy trails to deliver a good time
+ Great price considering the components and performance



Cons

- Carbon fiber doesn't automatically mean lightweight.
- Under the bottom bracket cable routing


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Escarpe offers a price to performance ratio that's tough to beat, with trail manners that make it a worthy option for a vast array of riding locations.  Mike Kazimer






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Vitus Vitus Escarpe


