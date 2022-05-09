Review: 2022 Vitus Sommet 297 AMP - Good Performance, Great Price

May 9, 2022
by Seb Stott  

REVIEW
Vitus Sommet 297

WORDS: Seb Stott
PHOTOS: Innes Graham


Vitus describe themselves as "for real riders". They're the sister brand of Nukeproof, and share much of the same resources and design team. While Nukeproof's remit is racing and uncompromising performance, Vitus bikes are designed from the very beginning to be a little more affordable. That ethos permeates everything from the spec choices and materials to the fundamentals of the frame design. Vitus is a brand that's easy to overlook, but their killer value has impressed us before.

Their enduro bike, the Sommet, has recently been updated. It's available as a mullet with 170 mm of rear travel (as tested) or a 29er with 162 mm of rear travel - both come with 170 mm forks.

Vitus Sommet 297 Amp Details

• Intended use: trail/enduro/park
• Suspension travel: 170mm f&r
• Wheel size: 29'' (f) / 27.5" (r)
• Carbon front triangle with alloy rear
• Flip chip
• 64° head angle, 435 mm chainstays
• 15.4 kg / 34 lb (actual, size XL)
• S to XL frame sizes
• Four build options starting at £2,700 / $3,700 USD
• MSRP as tested: £4,600 / $6,299 USD
vitusbikes.com

There are four models in the range, starting at £2,700 and running to £4,600. All use the same frame, with a carbon mainframe mated to an alloy rear end. Vitus chose to send me the top-tier AMP model, which uses a mix of high-end SRAM parts and Nukeproof finishing kit. To be honest, the cheaper models look like better value on paper, especially the entry-level CR (£2,700), which uses a Deore drivetrain and RockShox Domain fork, or the second tier CRX (£4,000), which has Fox Factory suspension and full Shimano XT groupset.

That's not to say the top model is a disappointment, though. With top-end SRAM suspension and components, plus a carbon handlebar and crank making it the lightest of the range and respectably light considering the price and the suspension travel. But how does it ride?


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
How Does It Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take




bigquotesThe Sommet is in its element on fast, rough sections, where the long front centre and active suspension allow you to plow through the rough and look further ahead. While the small back wheel still gets hung up on one-off, square edge bumps more than a 29er, when it comes to fast sections of braking bumps, roots or rocks, it irons things out beautifully even when compared to full 29ers I've tested lately - including the Canyon Strive and Nukeproof Giga. Seb Stott





Frame Details


The frame isn't the most flashy or feature-packed, but it offers everything you'd expect from a modern enduro bike: room for a full-size water bottle, a threaded bottom bracket, internal cable routing, rubber chainstay and downtube protection, UDH compatability and ISCG tabs. The cable routing may not be the neatest, especially under the bottom bracket, but it doesn't rub or rattle. There are no tube-in-tube cable guides, just foam tubes and wide ports to guide the cables through. Vitus say they couldn't hit the price point they wanted with moulded cable tubes.


There's a flip-chip located at the lower shock eyelet, which gives a 6mm change to the BB height and a 0.5-degree change to the head and seat tube angles. The carbon mainframe is the same between the mullet and 29" versions of the bike, but the seatstay and chainstay are wheel-size specific, so there's no option to fit a 29" rear wheel in here. You could put a smaller rear wheel in the 29er, but a 27.5" wheel has a 19 mm smaller radius, so the 6 mm flip-chip adjustment won't compensate for that. Tire clearance is 2.6" on the 297, or 2.5" on the 29er. One thing you don't see that often is internal cable routing in the top tube for a remote shock lockout cable. None of the stock models are specced with a remote lockout, but it's always nice to have options.





Geometry & Sizing


When comparing the above geometry chart from Vitus to my own measurements, most of the numbers match reality to within a few millimetres, except the wheelbase of my XL test bike measures 1,310mm, not 1,288. It's normal for manufacturers' geometry charts to be a little off, but that's quite a big difference. The head angle of my bike measures 63-degrees, and the effective seat angle at my pedalling height (82cm from BB to saddle-top) is 76-degrees. The bottom bracket height is 342mm. All these measurements are in the low setting.



Suspension Design

Vitus have gone with a classic Horst-link suspension layout (using a chainstay pivot in front of the rear axle) but unlike sister-brand Nukeproof, they use a vertically-mounted shock and a rocker link that rotates in the same direction as the chainstay.

Vitus designed the anti-squat levels (how much the suspension resists compressing while pedalling) to be on the low side in order to keep pedal kickback to a minimum, arguing that this helps suspension sensitivity. According to their numbers, the anti-squat ranges between 100 and 110% depending on the gear, which in theory would mean the rear suspension wouldn't compress at all when force is applied to the pedal, but in the real world, it does squat and bob more than many comparable bikes.

I asked Vitus how they generated their numbers and it turns out they had assumed a centre of gravity height that was 650 mm above the bottom bracket. Some of the graphs you'll see elsewhere (including those by Pinkbike's Dan Roberts) assumes a higher COG than this, and when I'm riding the bike, the centre of gravity will be higher still. With a higher COG, the lower the true anti-squat and anti-rise values will be, and so the more the bike will squat when pedalling and dive when braking out in the real world.

The leverage ratio drops throughout the travel, with the highest rate of change at the start. That means the suspension linkage is progressive throughout, and the force required to get the suspension moving from early in the travel is minimised.
At a little under 30% sag (50mm), the anti-squat ranges from about 110% in the lowest gear to 100% in the highest gear, according to Vitus.

Anti-rise levels increase slightly through the travel, but stay between 57 & 60% according to Vitus.

The leverage ratio between the rear axle and the shock goes from 3.12 to 2.31, meaning there is a change (progression) of 26%. That makes it more progressive than most, and so bottom outs should be rare even if running a generous amount of sag. Coil shocks should work well. The 29" version has a slightly lower overall leverage ratio, which combined with the shorter stroke shock (62.5mm instead of 65mm), results in 8mm less travel than the mullet bike.

Anti-rise - that's the amount the braking force is used to resist the suspension's tendency to extend (or rise up) while braking - is middle of the road, at just under 60% throughout the travel, again assuming the centre of gravity is 650 mm above the bottom bracket. That means the rear suspension will extend more than most while braking, but not as much as some bikes.

I measured the Sommet's vertical travel at 170mm, exactly as claimed, which isn't always the case.

The shock uses the L1 (light) compression tune and linear rebound.



Specifications
Price $6299
Travel 170mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT, 205 x 65mm trunnion
Fork RockShox Zeb Ultimate 29"
Headset Acros AZX-212-CO R5
Cassette SRAM X01 Eagle
Crankarms Truvativ Descendant Carbon
Bottom Bracket SRAM Dub
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle
Chain SRAM X01 Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle
Handlebar Nukeproof Horizon V2 Carbon Riser
Stem Nukeproof Horizon, 50mm
Grips Nukeproof Sam Hill
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Wheelset Nukeproof Horizon V2
Tires Maxxis Assegai MaxxGrip EXO+ / Minion DHR II MaxxTerra DoubleDown
Seat Nukeproof Horizon Enduro Saddle
Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth Dropper
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


The X01 mechanical drivetrain worked perfectly and you won't hear me complaining about the comfortable 30-52 tooth bottom gear.

The carbon bar was wasted on me - I soon swapped it for a 40 mm rise alternative.

Specifications

The once-common RockShox Reverb makes a rare appearance on the Sommet Amp, which works great and, with its hydraulic hose, makes it easier to move the post up or down in the frame than cable-operated posts, but its travel is limited to 175mm. Vitus chose a 30-tooth chainring along with a 10-52 tooth cassette, which along with the 27.5" back wheel, makes for a super low bottom gear. A good choice for "real riders" in my view - myself included. Vitus spec 200mm rotors front and rear, but the smaller rear wheel effectively makes the rear brake more powerful than the front, due to the lower mechanical advantage of the smaller wheel radius. Personally, I found this caused me to skid the rear wheel too easily, so I'd upsize the front or downsize the rear.

Clever details include the DoubleDown rear tire and MaxxGrip EXO+ front tire, offering grip and protection where it's most needed. I'm happy to see the Nukeproof Horizon V2 wheels which I reviewed recently, but the carbon crank and handlebar are flashy for the sake of it in my view.






RIDING THE
Sommet


Test Bike Setup

The sag and bottom-out markings on the RockShox shock make setup so much easier. It took 190 psi for me to get the O-ring to sit bang on the 30% mark (which is usually a good place to start). With the stock two volume spacers, it made it all the way to the max travel line on big hits without bottoming out harshly. Later, I found this to be too unsupportive on the trail, so I increased the shock pressure to 200 psi and added a third spacer. I left the compression damping fairly open for the most part but wound more on for tracks with big compressions. The shock's rebound range is super broad - of the ten-click range, only 4-7 clicks from closed are usable at these pressures, with each click having a very noticeable effect. I settled on 6 clicks.

In the 170mm-travel Zeb I'm running 66 psi with one volume spacer, high-speed compression was fully open with LSC nearer the middle. The rebound was 10 clicks from closed (pretty fast).

After the first hundred meters of climbing, I slammed the saddle forwards on the seatpost, and after a few rides, I swapped the 25 mm rise bar for a 40 mm rise one.



Seb Stott
Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland
Age: 29
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 37" / 93cm
Weight: 189 lbs / 86 kg, kitted
Instagram: Seb Stott On Bikes



Climbing

As you may have guessed by the saddle position, I found the seat angle a bit too slack in combination with the long-travel suspension, making it feel less eager and efficient when tackling steep climbs. The suspension bobs up and down more than most bikes of this travel too, and this unwanted suspension movement makes it feel less efficient than many enduro bikes. Don't get me wrong, it's not a bad climber, but there are better climbing enduro bikes these days, especially when things get steep. Switching to the high setting would improve the climbing position slightly, but I preferred the low setting for descending and that's what this bike is about.

For steep and smooth sections, I just flicked the shock's climb switch, which cuts the bob and makes the bike sit up a bit more too. Combined with that super low bottom gear, this means you can winch up even 20% gradients without having to mash the pedals at a plodding cadence. Scoff if you like, but a lower bottom gear is nice to have in some situations (and no, I'm not horrendously unfit), though I'd definitely shift up a gear or two for technical climbs. Speaking of which, there comes a point where the locked-out shock isn't ideal for rougher pedals, so I found myself switching between the two settings more often than I'd like.


Descending

Although it was quick and easy to get a decent starting setup, it took a lot longer to get the most out of the Sommet.

Out of the box, with just under 30% sag, the rear suspension isn't particularly supportive. It moves through its travel quite readily in berms and compressions, making the bike a bit less engaging and settled than I'd like. The Zeb fork isn't the most supportive in the middle of its travel either, which in a way makes the balance better, but the lack of support from the rear suspension is what I noticed especially in flowing terrain with berms and jumps. The leverage curve is progressive throughout, so I'd put this down to the shock's compression tune.

The obvious solution is to increase the spring rate and run less sag on the rear or increase compression damping. I tried going from 190 psi to 210 psi, but this noticeably increases harshness over small bumps and near the start of the travel. A better solution was to add a volume spacer with the pressure at 200 psi, and I added more low-speed compression for tracks with big undulations.


The main thing which held it back for me was the bar height. With just 20 mm of spacers to play with, the bar was too low at the highest position, which makes it difficult to keep pressure on the front wheel while keeping my weight centred between the axles when tackling steep descents with big steps and holes. Swapping to a 40 mm rise handlebar made a world of difference, allowing me to tackle these steep sections comfortably. Even with these modifications, the Sommet's suspension isn't the most composed and supportive when pushing into compressions; the chassis rocks back and forth more than some bikes on steep, technical terrain with big holes and steps. I'd put a lot of this down to the RockShox Zeb fork, which pushes through the middle part of its travel a bit too easily. Despite this, the long front-end and slack head angle mean it's easy to attack steep, technical sections with confidence.

When the gradient levels out, the relatively short chainstay and long front centre (on the Xl size) can be a bit of a handful of flat, loose turns, as there's less weight on the front wheel. This will be less of an issue for smaller frame sizes though. The flip side is that it's easy to loft the front wheel and place the back wheel on steep terrain, but personally, I'd prefer a longer back end.

The Sommet is in its element on fast, rough sections, where the long front centre and active suspension allow you to plow through the rough and look further ahead. While the small back wheel still gets hung up on one-off, square edge bumps more than a 29er, when it comes to fast sections of braking bumps, roots or rocks, it irons things out beautifully even when compared to full 29ers I've tested lately - including the Canyon Strive and Nukeproof Giga. There's loads of bottom-out resistance when set up with three volume spacers, too. That makes it hugely enjoyable on bike park-style terrain.

Vitus Sommet
Canyon Strive

How Does it Compare?

Comparing the £4,600 Vitus to a £6,000 Canyon may sound unfair, but the Strive has a more affordable stablemate. At £4,749, the Strive CFR Underdog is in the same price bracket as the Sommet AMP and has only superficial downgrades compared to the top-spec Strive I reviewed recently. When climbing, both bikes are evenly matched if the Strive is restricted to its descending mode, but flick the Shapeshifter button and the Canyon is noticeably more sprightly and upright.

On the descents, the Strive is a little more stable, not so much because of the geometry (the wheelbase is almost identical) but because of the suspension. The Fox fork and shock offer more mid-stroke support, and the Strive's suspension is more settled under braking, so there's less pitching and diving when hard on the anchors or pushing into compressions. At the same time, the Canyon seems to offer better small-bump sensitivity and traction. Both bikes had similar tires, but the Vitus was more prone to slide at the rear. On the other hand, the Sommet's 170 mm of rear-wheel travel and more active mid-stroke allow it to plough through fast choppy sections with a little less feedback.

It would have been a more interesting comparison if Vitus sent the Fox-equipped CRX model, and the further down the price list you go, the more Vitus's value stands out against similarly-priced rivals.


SRAM X01 drivetrain
Nukeproof Sam Hill Grips

Technical Report


SRAM X01 drivetrain: I've ridden a few bikes with SRAM AXS lately but the mechanical equivalent still feels more intuitive to me. I prefer the shifter ergonomics of the mechanical version - yes, I've tried switching over the button functions in the AXS app - and as long as it's set up properly, it just works and is less of a distraction while riding. The huge gap from 1st to 2nd gear isn't ideal, but thanks to the small chainring you could always switch to a 10-50t cassette and still have a super low climbing ratio.

Nukeproof Sam Hill Grips: I like the shape and the soft compound these have, but the outer lock ring sticks out a long way from where my hands sit, ready to catch trees. One of the grips broke in a crash where the plastic part enters the outer lock ring, so I borrowed a replacement from a Nukeproof test bike. A single lockring version with the same rubber compound and shape would be superb.





Pros

+ Long-travel and active suspension is great for plowing
+ Geometry strikes a good balance between stability and agility
+ Good value, especially the other models in the range

Cons

- Not the most upright climbing position and there's some pedal bob too
- XL size needs a higher bar
- The suspension isn't as supportive and stable as some bikes




bigquotesThere's a lot to like about the Sommet. Its geometry and suspension make it easy to ride fast over rough terrain and big hits. The suspension isn't particularly supportive and it's more prone to pitching when braking than some bikes, but the long front centre makes it well-suited to attacking steep sections anyway, especially after a little tinkering. I suspect the cheaper Fox-equipped CRX model would offer a more supportive ride too. It's not the best climber, but for riders who prioritise descending and want a bike at a good price, the Sommet is well worth considering. Seb Stott



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Vitus Vitus Sommet


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
78664 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
51841 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
47038 views
Burning Question: Why Have Some Pro Riders Downsized to a 27.5" Rear Wheel?
36296 views
Video: 5 Value Full-Suspension Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
35577 views
Prototype Tires, Custom Bikes & More Tech Randoms from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
33565 views
Falling Batteries & Risk of Fire Leads to Santa Cruz Recall of 2022 Heckler eMTBs
32352 views
Field Test: 9 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slo-Mo
31386 views

27 Comments

  • 10 3
 Why aren’t 35mm+ rise bars stock on enduro bikes? It’ll keep the front high and if you don’t like it you can bring the stem down a spacer or two. It just makes a lot of sense to me.
  • 5 1
 I have the opposite problem even at 6'2". 170mm of travel + 29' and the front end is so high, it's hard to get the bars low enough even with a slammed stem. 648 stack is pretty damn high already.
  • 1 2
 because brands have been able to get away with not doing it. Supplying one size across the range is obviously cheaper. They should be called out though, and hopefully they'll move in the right direction.
  • 1 0
 Im 6'5 and ride an S4 Enduro. Got a 170 Zeb on it with a 9.5" steerer and a 35mm rise bar at the very top of it. It's like cheating.
  • 1 1
 It’s ridiculous how low the “standard issue” “riser” bar is. The first thing I do with any bike is swap to a tall bar, more recently that’s more swept at the same time, but that’s another topic entirely. The oem’s will catch up eventually.
  • 6 0
 These comments illustrate how subjective fit is. No matter what rise a brand specs, it's going to be wrong for someone. And the sweep probably sucks too. Stock bars are just a place to hang the controls until the owner gets a chance to fit their bar of choice.
  • 1 0
 @AndrewHornor: it is very interesting though how basically every geometry metric grows with size increase except stack. It's grows a bit but 5-10mm per size? Give me a break
  • 2 0
 I also have the opposite problem. I might be on the shorter end of the size range, and I am finding myself going lower and lower in stack to have more weight on the front.
  • 1 0
 @jalopyj: when you stand next to your bike on flat ground. Where would you say your handlebar height is in relation to your hips?
  • 1 0
 @jalopyj: Same. I run a flat bar on some bikes. With a high rise bar, I feel like I'm gonna fall off the back of the bike.
  • 5 2
 Man there are some KILLER entry level bikes coming out with spot on geometry. So great that you don't need $5k to unlock proper geo anymore. Also, I don't want to hear "mullets are just to get rid of old stock 27.5" wheels". It seems almost every bike released in 2022 has at least a mixed wheel option. Guess What, 27.5" rear wheels are are here to stay, Baby!
  • 8 1
 I think it is good value, but I don't think a 3700 dollar carbon bike can be labeled as an entry level bike
  • 6 0
 @bashhard: Agreed. The one tested here is $6300. Definitely not entry level, and I’m kind of wondering why they touted it as such a screaming deal.
  • 1 0
 I'm kicking about on an XL '21 Escarpe CRX at the minute and found the same, I put a slightly shorter stem and a higher bar on, which made a noticeably positive difference. I am borderline between L and XL, so might have found the L a better fit out the box. Love the Vitus range, great levels of kit available for sensible(ish) prices.
  • 2 0
 Would be nice if companies offer two links for 29er bikes regardless of travel, so you can opt for a mullet set up without altering geo.
  • 1 0
 Agreed, I wonder if some suspension layouts lend themselves to handling that better than others. I think the way forbidden does it is pretty cool.

I’m 6’4” so full 29 works great, but I know some people prefer the mixed setup. Seems like a no brainer to let the customer choose their adventure.
  • 3 0
 Those cables dangling under the bottom bracket would make me very very nervous going over anything rocky
  • 1 0
 It's a valid concern. My bike has similar routing and I did put a tiny hole in the brake hose once. It wasn't catastrophic, just made the brake slowly get more mushy until I found the leak. When I replaced the hose I added some of the foam cable sleeve that normally goes inside the frame.
  • 1 0
 I have a Sommet and cringe whenever I look at it. Been on it for a full year with no issues though. Lots of east coast rocky riding. Knock on wood.
  • 2 0
 So the subtext of the review is get the Fox and XT build kit as it’s way better than the top-tier one.
  • 3 0
 I thought/assumed the amp were an ebike...
  • 3 0
 the price in EU (outside UK) just doesnt make sense.
  • 1 0
 Why Vitus constantly put cables under BB area. It looks fugly and you can rip them of. How hard can it be to construct those cable routing differently...
  • 1 0
 No stupid headset cable routing and space for a water bottle? That should appease every PB reader
  • 1 0
 What does AMP mean?
Is AMP the new EVO?
  • 1 1
 Sweet, now test the Escarpe.
  • 1 0
 They did last year, the only major change for '22 is the carbon rear triangle, plus some more minor spec/colour changes. www.pinkbike.com/news/review-vitus-escarpe-29-vrx-2021.html





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.012969
Mobile Version of Website