Review: Vorsprung Secus Fork Air Spring Upgrade

Air springs are lighter, more adjustable and more progressive at the end of their stroke than coil springs, and this has made them the most common option for mountain bikes. But one of their biggest drawbacks is that the spring is usually much stiffer at the start of the travel than in the middle, which can give them a less ground-hugging feel and less mid-stroke support than their coil counterparts.



One of the most important trends in air suspension over the last few years has been towards higher spring volumes which provide a more linear "coil-like" spring curve. Vorsprung suspension has been at the forefront of this trend with their Corset and Luftkappe air spring upgrades, both of which increase the negative spring volume to offer a softer beginning stroke and a more linear spring feel. The Secus is the first air spring mod (as far as I know) which offers a truly linear beginning-stroke, so the spring stiffness doesn't drop off at all as the fork goes through its travel.



Before getting into how this $453 CAD upgrade rides, it's worth going into a bit more detail on the problem the Secus is trying to solve.



Secus Details

• Makes air forks perform more like coil, but with more bottom-out control and adjustability.

• Increases negative volume to give a linear-progressive spring curve.

• Also increases lower leg volume to reduce unwanted, non-adjustable ramp-up.

• Roughly 130g heavier than stock.

• Requires removing the air shaft to fit.

• Compatible with most RockShox and Fox forks plus Marzocchi Z1 (see website for details).

• Can be swapped between forks with compatible foot stud.

• MSRP: $453 CAD (including shaft clamps for at-home fitting)

• vorsprungsuspension.com

