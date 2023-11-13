Review: We Are One Arrival 170 - An Enduro Race Bike That Can Climb

Nov 13, 2023
by Matt Beer  

We Are One Arrival 170. Photos Max Barron
Review
We Are One
Arrival 170

WORDS: Matt Beer
PHOTOS: Max Barron

You're likely familiar with the We Are One backstory by now - the company has made a name for itself crafting premium carbon frames and rims in Canada. Three frames exist under the Arrival name, with either 130, 152, or 170mm of rear travel. This boutique frame is subtle with minimal paint and branding but stands out nonetheless.

We're focusing on the Arrival 170 UDH MX, which is what I’d call version 1.5 of their enduro race bike, since the geometry and kinematics haven’t changed, but the entire rear triangle has been redesigned to accept SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger. A second welcomed addition is a flip-chip built into the seatstay pivot to accommodate a 27.5” rear wheel while maintaining the full 29er geometry.

The frame comes in three sizes and uses a dual-link suspension, yielding 170mm of travel. That's paired with a 170mm fork which rests at a sub 63.7-degree head tube angle, making it plenty aggressive, but not crazy-slack.

We Are One Arrival 170 Details
• Carbon frame, made in Canada w/ lifetime warranty
• Travel: 170mm front and rear
• Wheels: 29" front and rear (MX compatible)
• Super Boost 157mm rear hub spacing
• 63.7° head tube angle
• 76.6° seat angle (L)
• Sizes: M, L, XL
• Reach: 445, 472, 497mm
• Chainstay: 447mm (XL: 450)
• Weight: 14.6 kg / 32.2 lb (as pictured)
• Price as shown: $8,299 USD
• Frame only: $5,499 CAD / $4,299 USD (w/ RockShox SuperDeluxe Coil)
weareonecomposites.com



We Are One Arrival 170. Photos Max Barron


bigquotesThe Arrival 170 is cut out for enduro racing. It's plenty capable downhill, but isn't as single-minded towards descending as other long-travel bikes that can be cumbersome in flatter terrain. Matt Beer




Frame Details

We Are One Arrival 170. Photos Max Barron
The Arrival frame now accepts a UDH and features a flip-chip at the seatstay pivot to maintain geometry if swapping between 27.5 and 29" wheels.

The front and rear carbon triangles can be built into three unique bikes: the Arrival 152 on which the platform is originally based, Arrival 130, and the 170. The biggest version requires its own set of suspension links, a longer shock, and a fork of equal travel. The upper plates are braced by a carbon bridge, saving 50 grams over the aluminum version of the past.

Glancing over the frame, We Are One has all the usual areas that cause complaints covered. On the rear triangle, there is healthy layering of rubber to silence chain slap, as well as BB and downtube protection. This high-end build uses few cables. When the brake hose enters the downtube, foam tubing eliminates rattling noises - internal guides were omitted in favor of superior carbon compaction.

Other areas worth investigating are the lack of ISCG tabs and accessory mounts. We Are One does offer a proprietary chainguide, however SRAM’s X0 Transmission cranks carry their own bashguard, relieving the frame of any forces from rock strikes.

We know not everyone loves 157 Super Boost rear wheel spacing (probably because they already own a 148 Boost wheel or frame), but zoom out and look at what We Are One have implemented with the Arrival's chainline - they're paired the wider 157mm spaced hub with the 148mm crankset. By combining these components, they've reduced the angle of the chain when in the lower gears - arguably, the place you spend the most time. Who wouldn't welcome less drivetrain wear? Smart.

Overall, the frame is well thought out with room inside the front triangle for a water bottle and a small fender to protect the linkage from debris. Another worthy mention about the build quality is the high tolerance on the hardware which is apparent when switching the Arrival between rear wheel sizes. All of the threaded components along the frame feed into female chips that can be replaced if damaged, excluding the BB shell.

Geometry & Sizing

photo

We Are One evolved the Arrival 170 to cater to enduro racing, making the wheelbase longer and the head angle slacker than the 150. Those measurements land in the ballpark of what we’d expect; aggressive for bike park speeds but not unwieldy when nose-picking around 180-degree switchbacks.

The headtube sits in what most would consider the slack range at 63.7-degrees while the seat tube rests at a reasonably steep 76.6. When slack head tubes and mega-steep seat angles meet, they can cramp the seated position and put a ton of weight into the handlebars. The Arrival 170 leaves enough space without placing so much weight over the back wheel that you’ll loop out.

Our size large frame stretches to a 472mm reach at the front half and a 447mm chainstay for the rear end. The medium frame uses the same chainstay length, but that grows by just 3mm on the 500mm-reach XL frame. When scoping the vertical measurements though, the 100mm headtube and 20mm BB drop add up to a low stack height of 624mm. A low-rise 20mm bar doesn’t help a forward weight bias, but that’s easy enough to change to suit your style.

Another figure to point out is the seat tube length and dropper post height. The seat tube length measures 445mm, about 15mm longer than a Santa Cruz Nomad. The size large was provided with a 170mm RockShox AXS post which has a bulkier clamp head and therefore a taller stack height than most mechanical droppers, which is something to keep an eye on if you require more clearance in that area.



Suspension Design

We Are One Arrival 170. Photos Max Barron
The Arrival 170 uses its own set of links that differ from the 130 and 152 travel models. It also uses a longer 205x65mm stroke shock.

We Are One hasn’t disclosed kinematic graphs, the anti-squat and anti-rise are likely high on this dual-link design due to its resistance against pedal bob and neutral braking characteristic.

On the leverage side, the Arrival 170 uses longer links than the 130 and 152. That calls on a 205x65mm stroke shock. This build came with a RockShox Super Deluxe Coil which was tuned for We Are One. You can also choose the air version of that shock as well as a Fox Float X2.

Off the top, the SuperDeluxe Coil moves with a light action and then quickly ramps up to a firm mid-stroke for support. Overall, the Arrival is quite progressive. Rarely did I hit the end of the travel.



Specifications

Specifications
Release Date 2023
Price $8299
Travel 170
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil
Fork RockShox ZEB Ultimate 170mm
Headset Industry Nine ZS44/ZS56
Cassette X0 Eagle Transmission
Crankarms X0 Eagle 170mm
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB BSA 73mm
Rear Derailleur X0 Eagle Transmission
Chain X0 Eagle Transmission Flattop Chain
Shifter Pods SRAM AXS Pod Ultimate Controller
Handlebar We Are One Da Bar 20mm
Stem We Are One Da Stem 45mm
Grips ODI SDG Lock-On
Brakes SRAM Code Ultimate Stealth, w/ 200mm F, 180mm R rotors
Wheelset We Are One Convergence Triad 30mm
Seat SDG Bel Air 2.0
Seatpost RockShox Reverb AXS 170mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC

We Are One Arrival 170. Photos Max Barron
SRAM's T-type derailleur bolts straight to the UDH mount.

We Are One Arrival 170. Photos Max Barron
Da Bar and Da Stem combine to make Da Package. The Arrival came with a 20mm rise bar and 45mm length stem, but I favored a shorter, higher setup.



We Are One Arrival 170. Photos Max Barron
RIDING THE
Arrival 170

Test Bike Setup

Since their launch, there have been some critical misunderstandings surrounding how to set the sag on the Arrival. The 130 and 170 are designed to ride at a typical 30% sag, whereas the 152 travel version rides at a lower 23-25% sag. Two triangles, three rear travel figures, various shock strokes - I can see how confusion could develop, however, We Are One has a detailed shock setup guide on their website. Adding sag gradients to the rocker links might have eliminated that issue.

A 475 lb spring was supplied with the bike, which was much too firm. I settled on a 425 spring, which after one turn of preload on the coil spring sat perfectly at the suggested 30% sag number.

The shock tuning guide mentioned above also includes damper settings, which is always a welcomed starting point. Specifically, they suggest the rebound, high and low-speed compression be placed in the middle positions, while the hydraulic bottom-out should be 75% of the way closed. I didn’t stray far from there throughout testing.

To counteract the slight change in dynamic position that the 27.5” wheel seemed to inflict, I added a half turn of preload, plus an extra click of LSC, depending on the grade of the trail.
photo
Matt Beer
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 36
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 170 lb / 78 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mattb33r

For the fork, I’d bounce between 83-86 pai in the 170mm ZEB with the compression clickers nearly in the middle. The HSC was turned one more click open and the LSC one more closed (from their middle position) - rebound would vary with spring rate and trail type, but ten clicks from closed was the norm.

I mentioned the low 20mm-rise bars and opted for a 35mm rise Da Bar. Shortly after, I swapped out the 45mm long stem for a 35mm as I found the steering swung more intuitively for my taste.

Next, I switched the front tire for the MaxxGrip compound of the Maxxis Assegai and installed a Schwalbe Big Betty rear tire with the Soft compound, Super Gravity, since the 27.5" rear wheel supplied for the test didn't include any rubber. Stiffer wheels and more supportive downhill casing tires found their way onto the Arrival to cross-compare along the way too.

Lastly, the 180mm rear rotor was replaced for a 200 to dissipate heat more effectively.

We Are One Arrival 170. Photos Max Barron
You could easily be fooled that this Arrival has 170mm of rear wheel travel because it climbs exceptionally well, providing gobs of grip and pedalling efficiency.

Climbing


Let’s get straight to the point, the Arrival 170 is hands down the best climbing long-travel bike I’ve ridden yet. Honestly, I could be fooled on the uphills if you told me it only had 150mm travel. Given that I’ve ridden the 152mm travel version of this bike, is it any better at climbing?

I’d be inclined to say yes. There’s less BB drop, so you gain some crank clearance, the chainstays are longer for more balance, and the increased travel makes for unrivalled traction. Furthermore, the support doesn’t melt away when you hammer down on the pedals.

Spinning up is equally as pleasant thanks to the comfortable seat tube angle that’s neither too relaxed nor too steep. In fact, the Arrival came with me on multiple backcountry days where I’d normally grab a 120mm bike. Its efficiency made me question, why not have the safety of more travel on these types of rides when you’re absolutely bagged by the time you get to the downhill segments?

On those transitions, though, I was drawn back to the dropper post constraints. I’d love an extra 10mm of drop from the Reverb AXS and jostled with the perfect height. On long or heinously steep climbs, I’d need that extra bump up. Conversely, I’d have to lower it back down for descending.

We Are One Arrival 170. Photos Max Barron
The Arrival 170 is cut out for enduro racing. It's plenty capable downhill, but isn't as single-minded towards descending as other long-travel bikes that can be cumbersome in flatter terrain.

Descending


By the time you read this, we will have wrapped up the 2023 Enduro Bike Field Test where the Arrival 170 would have gone toe to toe against similarly matched machines. In that test, there was a clear differentiation between enduro “race bikes” and others that we’d never want to put against the clock, yet still felt confident descending on.

Where would the Arrival 170 slot in? After spending a good chunk of the late summer on the stealthy bike, I can confidently say that it’s best suited to enduro racing, and less freeride smashing.

Sure, the travel, angles, and sturdiness are there, but it requires a little more poise and control at high speeds and in steeper zones. A bit of that comes down to the suspension. The light action tracks and carries speed across stutter bumps incredibly well, however, the early progression requires a strong rider to time compressions precisely on steep, chunky trails. On occasion, I’d experience an unexpected “spike” as if I’d bottomed out, particularly when on the brakes.

I bet with a tiny bit more BB drop, the high-speed stability would become more predictable. The sense of standing “on the bike”, as opposed to “in the bike”, comes back around. It doesn’t always appear to settle in.

Basically, the Arrival will do the work but you can’t casually hang on - you have to work for it. There’s a trend amongst the We Are One’s bikes because we hinted at similar findings on the 152.

Switching between 27.5 and 29” rear wheel sizes presented a phenomenon that I’ve noticed with other bikes that are convertible, like the Giant Reign. In the MX setup, the bike rode lower and slacker, although on paper, the geometry is preserved. The sensation is backed by the fact that the position of the handlebar appeared to be rolled further back than before.

The 447mm chainstay made the most sense with the smaller wheel too, finding a balance of sportiness and cornering stability. Either way and as expected, I could ride more aggressively with the smaller wheel behind me.

Given the flip-flopping back and forth between wheel sizes and throwing other shocks on there, I was highly impressed with the craftsmanship of the frame - creaks and groans from re-mounted hardware were never a worry. Aside from the foam tubing slipping slightly and leading to a minor cable rattle, the Arrival 170 is incredibly quiet all around.


We Are One Arrival 170. Photos Max Barron
We Are One Convergence Triad 30mm internal width rims are said to be 33% stronger and 18% more damped than their previous generations of carbon hoops. No complaints here.


Technical Report

We Are One Convergence Rims: We often hear about riders favoring aluminum wheels over carbon for their compliance. The Convergence rims are the third-generation of carbon hoops that We Are One has manufactured. Their unique shape allows the nipple to optimally align with the angle at which the spoke enters the hubs. 28 spokes are used up front and 32 out back, regardless of the rear wheel size. They were anything but harsh and stood up impeccably, barely needing the turn of a spoke key.

SRAM X0 Transmission: All of our tech editors are well-versed on the Transmission drivetrains by now and agree that the shifting is SRAM’s best work yet. However, I’ve had to re-position and re-torque the direct mount T-type derailleur more than once. This component requires a high torque to hold it in place; 35Nm to be exact. An extra tug on the torque wrench was needed for it to stay put.

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil: RockShox has come a long way with their new generation of shocks, winning the 2022 Pinkbike Suspension Product of the Year award with the Super Deluxe Coil. Dollar for dollar, the features built into the shock, such as the hydraulic bottom-out, are unrivaled. This tune in particular brings outstanding suppleness and control to the Arrival.


Which Model is the Best Value?

If you’re looking at a We Are One Arrival, you probably didn’t stumble across it by mistake and were already aware of the high cost, but this isn’t one of umpteen thousand catalogue carbon frames pumped out of a factory overseas. The dollar figure is high, but so too is the component level and frame quality - those are hard to beat.

Adding to its value is how adaptable the Arrival can be. The two triangles serve as a multi-bike platform (as discussed in the Frame Details section above) - the 170 can even tout a 190mm dual crown fork. Similarly, the 152 accepts up to a 170mm fork. Between the link kits and rear wheel changes, there are a ton of options.

This complete Arrival 170 SRAM X0 AXS Transmission build that I tested has sold out, but a GX AXS kit rings in at $7,599 CND / $5,919 USD.

If you back up a bit and strip it down to the frame, an Arrival 170 frameset checks out at $5,499 CAD / $4,299 USD with the Super Deluxe Coil shock. That’s basically the same price as a Santa Cruz Nomad, without a shock. Factor in that the Arrival is made in North America and the value is impressive, if you’re looking at premium bikes.

According to We Are One, they’ll continue to build limited edition runs of Arrival UDH MX frames.

We Are One Arrival 170. Photos Max Barron
We Are One Arrival 170 UDH MX
Santa Cruz Nomad V6 review
Santa Cruz Nomad

How Does It Compare?

During Shock Week, I spent plenty of time riding the Whistler bike park on the Nomad. Santa Cruz’s long-travel mixed-wheeled bike has what I’d consider near-perfect geometry that’s worthy of freeride antics, yet still excels as an enduro race bike.

At a later date, I took the Arrival in the park as well. Sailing over jump trails, I never felt as surefooted. You have to ride the Arrival with more focus, whereas on the Nomad, you can get away with pointing it in the right direction and holding on.

Numbers-wise, the head angle, reach, and wheelbases are virtually identical to the Arrival 170. The major difference comes from the BB drop and stack height. 10mm doesn’t sound like a lot but it does bring a secure nature to the Nomad when pointed downhill.

For 170mm travel bikes, they’re both alive at low speed, however, the Arrival wins out when it comes to generating speed by pumping through the trail and its astute climbing abilities.

As for the technical features of these bikes, each frame has a few aces up its sleeve. The Nomad offers in-frame storage. On the Arrival, there aren’t even accessory mounts under the top tube. Tools and such are left to be strapped to the outside of the frame.

Then there are the flip-chips. Like most Santa Cruz bikes, the Nomad has a small adjustment to tweak the angles and BB height minutely on the lower link. Over on the Arrival, the toggling seatstay pivot restores the fixed geometry when switching between rear wheel sizes.

As for the frame quality and workmanship, both brands build sturdy, durable bikes with lifetime warranties.



We Are One Arrival 170. Photos Max Barron
Up, down, all around - it's hard to find a more versatile 170mm travel bike. Yes we love it, but a couple small quirks do exist.

Pros

+ Frame craftsmanship is on par with (or above) premium brands
+ Light on its feet for a 170mm-travel bike
+ Small bump sensitivity equates to impressive traction up and downhill
+ Incredibly versatile across a variety of terrain making it a killer enduro race bike

Cons

- Requires more focus to descend steep, rough tracks compared to other “smashy” enduro bikes
- Suspension can firm up unexpectedly when deeper in the travel
- Three frame sizes limit riders at either end of the height spectrum



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesSomeone recently asked me, "Are there any bikes you actually like?", possibly poking fun at my highly-critical nature. Of course those exist. It's impossible to create a bike that perfectly suits all aspects of riding, but if you're looking for a long-travel bike that has nearly all corners covered, the Arrival 170 is one of my top picks. 
 Matt Beer




