Review: We Are One Arrival 170 - An Enduro Race Bike That Can Climb

Descending

We Are One Convergence Triad 30mm internal width rims are said to be 33% stronger and 18% more damped than their previous generations of carbon hoops. No complaints here.

By the time you read this, we will have wrapped up the 2023 Enduro Bike Field Test where the Arrival 170 would have gone toe to toe against similarly matched machines. In that test, there was a clear differentiation between enduro “race bikes” and others that we’d never want to put against the clock, yet still felt confident descending on.Where would the Arrival 170 slot in? After spending a good chunk of the late summer on the stealthy bike, I can confidently say that it’s best suited to enduro racing, and less freeride smashing.Sure, the travel, angles, and sturdiness are there, but it requires a little more poise and control at high speeds and in steeper zones. A bit of that comes down to the suspension. The light action tracks and carries speed across stutter bumps incredibly well, however, the early progression requires a strong rider to time compressions precisely on steep, chunky trails. On occasion, I’d experience an unexpected “spike” as if I’d bottomed out, particularly when on the brakes.I bet with a tiny bit more BB drop, the high-speed stability would become more predictable. The sense of standing “on the bike”, as opposed to “in the bike”, comes back around. It doesn’t always appear to settle in.Basically, the Arrival will do the work but you can’t casually hang on - you have to work for it. There’s a trend amongst the We Are One’s bikes because we hinted at similar findings on the 152.Switching between 27.5 and 29” rear wheel sizes presented a phenomenon that I’ve noticed with other bikes that are convertible, like the Giant Reign. In the MX setup, the bike rode lower and slacker, although on paper, the geometry is preserved. The sensation is backed by the fact that the position of the handlebar appeared to be rolled further back than before.The 447mm chainstay made the most sense with the smaller wheel too, finding a balance of sportiness and cornering stability. Either way and as expected, I could ride more aggressively with the smaller wheel behind me.Given the flip-flopping back and forth between wheel sizes and throwing other shocks on there, I was highly impressed with the craftsmanship of the frame - creaks and groans from re-mounted hardware were never a worry. Aside from the foam tubing slipping slightly and leading to a minor cable rattle, the Arrival 170 is incredibly quiet all around.