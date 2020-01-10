Review: We Are One Composites’ Canadian-Made Union Carbon Wheels

Jan 10, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
We Are One wheel review


Based in Kamloops, British Columbia, We Are One Composites have built up a loyal fan base over the course of their relatively short history. The company was started by ex-pro World Cup racer Dustin Adams in 2017 after he decided to embark on a new career path and begin manufacturing high-end carbon rims.

There are currently four different rims in We Are One's lineup, with intended uses ranging from XC/gravel all the way to downhill. It's the Union wheelset that's tested here, which is aimed at enduro / all-mountain riders. The rims have a 30mm internal width, and they're laced to a set of Industry Nine's new Hydra hubs.
We Are One Union Details

• Intended use: enduro / all-mountain
• 32 hole, 2-cross lacing
• 30mm internal rim width
• Industry Nine Hydra hubs
• Weight (29"): 1,905 grams, 894 front / 1,011 rear
• Laid up and molded in Kamloops, BC
• Lifetime warranty
• Price: $1,640 USD / $450 rim only
www.weareonecomposites.com

Industry Nine's 101 hubs are also an option, and while they have 4-degrees between engagement points vs. the Hydra's .52 degrees, they'll also drop the price of the wheelset from $1,640 down to $1,425 USD.


We Are One wheel review
We Are One wheel review
The Union carbon rims are hookless and have a 21mm height with a 30mm internal width.


We Are One wheel review
We Are One wheel review
Industry Nine's hubs have a whopping 690 points of engagement.



Details
“Compliance” has been a buzzword recently with regards to carbon wheels as more and more companies try to find that ideal balance of lateral vs. radial stiffness. That desire for more radial compliance was part of what inspired We Are One to create the Union rim. They also wanted it to be lighter and stronger than the Agent rim, its predecessor. The result is a hookless hoop that's 21mm tall, with a 30mm internal width. We Are One doesn't paint or sand their rims, but the finish on these has to be seen to be believed. It's smooth and slightly glossy, and you can see the individual fibers when the light hits it the right way – it's about as pretty as a rim can get.

That rim is laced to the Industry Nine hubs with 32 Sapim spokes in a two-cross pattern. The rear Hydra hub has a 115-tooth drive ring that's paired with six individually phased pawls to create 690 points of engagement. That equates to a near-instant response when you stomp on the pedals – there's a minuscule .52-degrees of movement before a pawl engages.

We Are One wheel review


Ride Impressions

All those ratcheting pawls in the Hydra hub can sound like a swarm of angry insects when you're coasting, and if you like loud hubs the Hydra fit the bill. Personally, I prefer a hub that's silent over one that screams, which is why I added a few drops of Dumonde Tech freehub oil around the drive ring, which quieted things down nicely.

I've had a few different tires mounted on the Union wheels over the last few months, and in all instances installation was trouble-free, and no air compressor was required. My tire pressures hovered in the low 20s, typically 21psi in the front and 23psi in the rear with some variation depending on the tire and trail conditions.

The Union wheels have a nice and neutral feel to them, which may sound like faint praise, but I'd much rather have wheels that are easy to forget about over ones that are harsh and jarring. That was the overall theme during my time with this wheelset – once it was installed I really didn't need to think about it at all.

As far as overall stiffness goes, I'd put the Unions somewhere in the middle of the carbon wheel stiffness scale. Quantifying ride feel is a tricky proposition, but I'd say We Are One hit the sweet spot with these wheels. They don't mute the trail as much as Zipp's 3Zero Moto wheels, and they're not quite as rigid feeling as Race Face's Next R carbon wheels, which puts them in a zone of stiffness that's very easy to live with.

The rapid engagement from the Hydra hub is a nifty feature, but is it worth the extra $215 USD over the 101 hubs? That's up to you and your wallet; personally, 4-degrees between engagement points is plenty for me.


We Are One wheel review
We Are One wheel review
The stickers are fairly low key, and they're easy to peel off if you want to fly under the radar.



Durability

The Union wheelset held up extremely well during the first couple months of testing – I didn't even need to look at my truing stand – but while my local trails have plenty of roots for pinging rims against, there aren't really that many sharp, square-edged hits, the type that love to crumple aluminum and shatter carbon. For that, I headed to Moab, Utah, to really test We Are One's durability claims.

As it turns out, these are some legitimately tough rims. In one instance, I seriously mistimed the speed I needed to clear a poorly constructed gap jump on the side of the trail and fully cased the landing. It was a violent impact, one that I was sure would inflict at least some damage. I pulled over, gave the wheel a spin, and... nothing. It was still perfectly true, and all of the spokes were still tensioned. That story remained the same for the rest of the trip, which included plenty of hucks to flat and high-speed shenanigans through jumbles of sandstone chunder.

The hubs have also fared well, and even with all of the mud baths and rainy rides that winter in the Pacific Northwest brings they're still running smoothly without any play.




Pros

+ Good balance of stiffness and comfort
+ Excellent impact resistance
+ Handmade in Canada with a lifetime warranty
Cons

- Not all that light



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThis isn't the lightest (or the heaviest) carbon wheelset out there, just like it's not the softest or the stiffest, facts that place it smack dab in the middle of the myriad of carbon wheel options currently on the market, at least as far as ride characteristics go. What sets We Are One apart from the crowd is the impressive quality of the Union rim and the attention to detail that goes into the wheel build itself. The result is a tough and reliable wheelset that should last for season after season of hard use.  Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Wheels Weareone


81 Comments

  • 92 3
 Not the lightest, not the heaviest. Not the stiffest, not the softest...a bit like alu, but for a lot more money!
  • 17 1
 Do not dare question progress.
  • 14 0
 Good, another wheelset that costs a fortune & weighs more than a decent set of aluminium wheels.

Sounds like a great purchase....
  • 42 7
 And one big problem it seems nobody talks about:
destroy an aluminum rim - it will be recycled
destroy a carbon rim - it will go to the landfill

For some odd reason that issue is hardly ever raised in any review of carbon frames an other carbon bits...considering that we as riders should be interested in conserving the very nature we ride in, we all tend to forget that not only our tires make an impact. It is all our choices!
  • 9 9
 @Heidesandnorth: and that's even worse for the AXS derailleur that get smashed, and leaves highly polluting LiOn batteries somewhere in nature...
  • 3 0
 @AAAAAHHH: surely you would just use the battery on the replacement AXS mech/keep it as a spare. And if you didn't replace it like for like, you could sell it on to another AXS user? Are LiOn batteries not able to be recycled (genuine question).
  • 4 0
 @v7fmp: In principle yes, but in practice the batteries in small devices are often not recycled. Many people even throw them into the trash so they end up in the landfill.

AXS is actually quite good in this respect because you can just pop out the battery. Phones and tablets with their soldered batteries are horrible, though.
  • 5 0
 @AAAAAHHH: Who smashes a derailleur and just leaves it there? Especially when you can reuse the battery...

Lithium batteries can be recycled to a large part but those processes are not up to scale and economical as far as I know.... maybe that changed in the last 2 years.
  • 10 0
 @Heidesandnorth: Break a We Are One rim and put it up on your wall as a testament to your gnarliness. An entire season of abuse riding lift serviced downhill multiple times per week in the rocky northeast US and my Outliers (last gen DH model) are as true as the day they came! Amazing wheels!
  • 2 2
 @Heidesandnorth: The amount of material in carbon bicycle frames and parts is not significant. If you would like to make a case that is persuasive, show us the numbers.
  • 2 0
 @Heidesandnorth: spec-geo actually it doesn't. I cracked my first we are one rim by bashing it off a rock. With some duct tape surgery my daughters now use it as a hula hoop. I guarantee it will last longer than they want to play with it. 1 year in and it's still going strong.
  • 2 0
 @metareal LIFETIME warranty well worth the price!!
  • 3 2
 @Heidesandnorth: One big problem with people that don't know what they are talking about is made up facts. You CAN recycle carbon, and it can be fixed. Maybe not wheels in some cases, but definitely frames. Should we not use leather seats because leather can't be recycled? What about DOT fluid, that can't be recycled either. Should we not use HYDRAULIC BRAKES because the oil is bad for the environment? Maybe educate yourself before virtue signaling on a bike forum.
  • 2 1
 @Heidesandnorth: Yea- thats the reason lot of people drive with their car to the trailspot (even 3-10km) to the trails instead of just cycling there.

One destroyed carbon rim is impacting the enviroment way less than constantly driving your bike with your car around.
  • 1 1
 @Heidesandnorth: you're right it is our choice so dont preach to us you're as bad as vegans!! Good for you that you wanna be some save the world but don't cram it down other peoples throats. You're also a hypocrite in my opinion because you're making these statements on a petroleum and lithium based device which has huge impacts on nature.
  • 1 0
 I go through 2 alu rear rims per year. Even if I never have a hard impact, I just ride hard enough that that's all the life an alloy rim can give me. That's $200 in rims per year, plus any build costs.

I'm starting to think a $500 carbon rim that can shrug off these impacts (not catastrophic ones, but just the daily beating of hard riding in rocky terrain) would be a cheaper option for me, especially given the warranty.
  • 18 0
 I feel like the only reason to buy carbon wheels is for the lifetime warranty.. which in the light of changing standards seems like a bold move to me.
Am i missing something here?
  • 25 0
 Dude, if you're not destroying at least one rim per ride you're obv not shredding hard enough, bro!
  • 10 0
 @Ttimer: lol what was i thinking, my bad
  • 10 0
 Need to be careful reading these wordings, most lifetimes warranties are for the 'lifetime' of the warranty... as long as they deem fit to honour it... not the human purchaser's lifetime
  • 23 0
 "I broke the rim" - "So it's dead?" - "Eh, kinda?" - "See, that was the lifetime"
  • 8 0
 @ctd07: Aye, like Santa Cruz's Lifetime Warranty (actually 7 years) like you said it's lifetime of the product not lifetime of the buyer
  • 2 1
 Good to hear. Would be sad if some of these products are intended to kill the owner before the product itself breaks and would be turned in for warranty.

"The rim is broken."
"What happened to the rider?"
"Dead."
"Good. Sorry this won't be covered under warranty. Hehehe..."

Planned obsolesce is soo previous decade.
  • 8 0
 @wowbagger, you could always lace the rims up to different hubs if standards changed enough that that was necessary.

Regarding the warranty, We Are One’s terms say, “If you break a rim while riding, we send you a new one. Period. It is that simple.”
  • 3 0
 I'd say the main reasons are lateral stiffness (not life changing but it does improve tracking in corners) and not having to true the wheels nearly as much.
  • 1 0
 @Ttimer: bro, I kill at least 3 sets per ride, maybe 4... how about you?!
  • 1 0
 @jeremy3220: Interesting. I don't ride with carbon rims but some "experts" claim that it is the other way around. Less stiff components (wheels, frame, fork etc) supposedly track better in corners and even though stiffer rims remain true even with unbalanced spokes, such a situation preserves and even exaggerates the imbalance (as a laterally bending rim actually moves with the spokes and as such reduces the imbalance in spoke tension) which eventually causes a wheel failure. Interested to see what others' views are on this.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: They honored my rim replacement very quickly during the typically slow period between xmas & new year.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: unless the wheelsizes change again Big Grin

Maybe I just haven't ridden enough of the carbon wheels yet to see the difference, maybe I'm being cynical here, it just seems odd to me that I'd spend a frame's worth of money on something that has numbers and (to me) performs as near as makes no differnce as a 500ish bucks set of alloy wheels.

Then again, my first reaction to ever seeing a dropper post were "wtf who'd ever need that in their life" so who am I to judge..
  • 1 0
 @Ash-Ash: if you cant afford to buy new wheels every 7 years, it may be time for a new hobby. Or maybe stick to walmart bikes.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: More radially compliant rims might improve tracking but less stiff laterally won't. There's nothing worse than weak flexy wheels in the corners. Stiffer carbon rims do help but nothing earth shattering over good stiff alloy rims.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: thats assuming the shape of the wheel (rim) doesnt get updated. Round wheels are overdue due for an industry change.
  • 1 0
 @JDFF: I predict they will follow the example of oval chairings.
  • 14 0
 How much of that weight is in the hubs as opposed to the rim? I don't recall I9 hubs being all that light. These rims laced to DT 240s might be a very attractive option if you don't need instant engagement. Use CX-rays or superspokes for spokes while you are at it.

Regarding "compliance", how can anyone even talk about this without relating to rider weight? "Sweet spot" for your weight by definition means that they will feel soft to a heavy guy and very stiff to a light rider.
  • 5 0
 we all know Kazimer's height and weight - it's the same as Levy's Big Grin
  • 4 1
 Yeah, I know Aston left pinkbike but I’d love to see him still do rim reviews. If they hold up to him, you know they hold up to most other riders.

This is by no means meant in a bad way, but I remember watching the snakeskin bike video and Mike Kazimer looked like a stick figure next to Bryn Atkinson.
  • 12 1
 anyone riding with 23 psi in the rear ?? I just don't understand how one can get away with such a low pressure. I ride an alu tubeless wheel at 28-30 in the rear and I'm 165 lbs, if I go lower, I just destroy my rim
  • 2 0
 rim impact protection. I run my ex471 about 26 in the rear and 23 in the front.
  • 1 0
 I am ca. 143lbs and I ride my tubeless rear wheel at 23 psi and sometimes even lower. I've killed only 2 alu rims in the last 5 years. I think it has also a lot to do with your riding style. I am hopping and skipping all over the trail instead of smashing right through ;-)
  • 1 0
 @mtb-scotland: How are you getting on with the 471's? I'm thinking of having a set built, solid and reasonable weight. I'm using 2.4 tires FWIW.
  • 7 1
 No idea how people ride such absurdly low pressures... I usually ride 27 to 29 psi, any lower than that and you can literally feel the tire folding on the turns
  • 2 0
 @mtbgeartech: used both 26 and 27.5 version without any issues. I have cut up the huck norris mind you on some poorly judged moments. I have used conti baron 2.4, DHR 2.4 WT, maxxis tomahawk, DHF 2.5, minion SS, and currently on Michelin enduros F&R
  • 3 1
 How do people not get all kinds of tire squirm that low...?
  • 8 1
 @Charlotroy, it depends on multiple factors, including rider weight, riding style, terrain, rim + tire width, and tire casing construction.

There seems to be a misguided notion that tire pressure is somehow an indication of how hard you ride, which simply isn’t true. It’s all a matter of experimentation and figuring out what works best for you and where you ride.
  • 1 0
 Where are you riding? I’m 220lb and run 20F//22R most of the winter with CushCore and Schwalbe snakeskin tires. I’m consistently surprised by the lack of rolling/burping too.
  • 1 0
 @stiingya: tyre inserts do wonders to prevent that.
  • 1 0
 I hear ya! I ride where it is very rocky. I am 200lbs before kit. If I were to ride at 23psi my rims would be toast. I always run 32ish psi in rear and 28ish in the front. I had my sidewall collapse once carving into a sizeable hip jump leading to a massive crash. I always now error on too much pressure rather than too little. I switched to carbon rims last year for durability as I was going through a couple wheel builds a year with MK3 rims (made out of cheese apparently). Last season was bliss with no wheel explosions.
  • 1 0
 Cushcore, problem solved.
  • 11 0
 Hydra hubs may be state of the art piece of equipment but I wonder if you will suffer from pedal kickback more than on regular hubs?
  • 10 1
 a DT350 option would be nice
  • 9 0
 Definitely better than those Enve rims Paul Aston reviewed.
  • 6 0
 These were not smashed by Paul on an e-bike though. But still, just like most wheels out there, probably better then Enve rims.
  • 4 1
 But you dont get fancy stickers on them !
  • 6 1
 I am still a big fan of the lightbicycle rims.. well manufactured since they started, even though they are made in China... have them on three of my bikes, and never and issue, even riding in the Himalayas. But even if there is something, they have a great warranty policy and customer service.. of course, there is always the ecological aspect..
  • 1 0
 The LB wheels didn’t perform well for me. I’ve broken three LB rims, Two on the same rock. I later bounced an enve rim off that rock and yes it are a horrible sound but the rim survived.
  • 4 0
 @specialev: Geez dude put some air in your tires!
  • 2 0
 Ya, everyone here whenever there is a rim review says, "WeAreOne are better/cheaper/lighter review those!" Well, these rims are neither light nor cheap.
  • 5 0
 @specialev: maybe stop hitting that rock?
  • 1 0
 I have a bunch of friends on LB. I am actually on the fence about a building up LB 933 (39mm external width) on a set of Hope hubs. My other option is to go with Stan’s Flow, which have always worked well for me.
  • 1 0
 I've built up 7 sets of Light Bicycle rims since 2012, everything from from fat, plus, trail and road bike. I'm 210 pounds naked and have NEVER had a problem with them. I'm not suggesting they're bombproof, because really nothing is, but they are solid and a great value. They also have a LOT of different profiles to choose from, finish weaves, hooked or hook-less, asymmetric or symmetric and you can also order them with different color decals or NO DECAS like I do.
  • 1 0
 Same, I have 3 pairs....work perfectly. Seen everything from XC to DH runs. Haven’t broke, one pair is over 5years old.
  • 7 0
 like them so much i got two of them
  • 2 0
 I’ve had a set for two years. Ride Bromont among other places. I’ve broken a rim. The customer service is through the roof. Took a picture of the crack, sent a picture and had a new rim 6 days later.
The rim held air, finished the day without issues. Things break (carbon, aluminum) but it’s how the company stands behind their product which i feel is an important purchasing metric. I believe they also offer crash replacement for non original owners.
  • 5 0
 Would happily assimilate to this product
  • 2 0
 This "compliance" thing must be a skinny person problem. At 210 pounds naked, I've never ridden a wheel that was too stiff, but I've ridden plenty of wet noodles....
  • 1 0
 I have. The old Enve M70s felt like riding a plywood disc at our weight.
  • 3 0
 Anyone know how these compare to a set of Nobl TR38’s?
  • 1 0
 The TR38's are 1mm wider internal and similar weight, but they are more dedicated to heavier riders and DH/Enduro Race rigs. Pricing is similar but Nobl offers more hub options through their site along with a standard 3 year warranty/5 year crash replacement or the option for a lifetime warranty for another $100. I would say these WeAreOnes are comparable to the Nobl TR36's which are lighter but designed for AM/Enduro. All the hub and warranty information above still applies to the TR36's. However I don't think Nobl's wheels are made in Canada.
  • 1 0
 Why is no one talking about Carbonfan rims? Less than $200 each and much lighter than this. Been riding them for years, but I put air in my tires so ymmv.
  • 1 0
 And what’s the warranty?
  • 1 0
 Carbon Fan rims are my preference as well, and are what I run.
  • 1 0
 It's actually the dumonde freehub grease that quiets them down. The oil makes them hella loud (just finished packing grease in mine).
  • 2 0
 It'd be pretty cool if we had made-in-Canada alu rims too!
  • 2 0
 Manufacturing aluminum extrusion , I think is a much bigger investment up front. By comparison , building carbon parts (with aluminum tooling ) is more suitable for a cottage industry.
  • 1 0
 @DGWW: Velocity rims, which are made in the US, get their aluminum extrusions from a US company that's specialized in extrusions: youtu.be/22sFAFTmBuU?t=78
So we could have (at least partly) made in Canada ally rims with not much more upfront investment than for carbon rims, it seems.
  • 1 0
 @cedrico: I'd buy Canadian made alloy rims. Maybe Devinci should do it. They already sell Canadian made alloy frames (made from Canadian made aluminium!)
  • 1 0
 I thought they used to have a $1000 wheelset?
  • 1 0
 Lifetime is 5 years
  • 1 0
 "WAO!" -Owen Wilson
