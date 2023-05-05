Review: We Are One Convergence Carbon Wheelset

With a no frills philosophy and consistent throughline of environmental consciousness, We Are One has built a strong reputation as one of the finest composites manufacturers in the bike industry. Like any hot brand there's a fair bit of hype at play, but the folks in Kamloops aren't ones to rest on their laurels, as they keep releasing new and exciting products to grow and improve their lineup. Newest on the wheel front is their uniquely shaped Convergence series of rims, with some strong claims about increased durability, build strength, and ride feel. It's not unusual for companies to tout their newest wheel tech as somehow revolutionary, but given their track record, the WAO Convergence series might just have the performance to match.



Convergence Details



• FusionFiber thermoplastic rims

• 28-hole front, 32-hole rear

• Inner rim width: 28, 30, or 33

• Made in Canada

• Lifetime warranty

• Weight: 1887 gram wheelset, 495-505g rims

• Price:$1,799 USD

• More info:

• FusionFiber thermoplastic rims• 28-hole front, 32-hole rear• Inner rim width: 28, 30, or 33• Made in Canada• Lifetime warranty• Weight: 1887 gram wheelset, 495-505g rims• Price:$1,799 USD• More info: weareonecomposites.com