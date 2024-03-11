Review: Whyte Elyte 150 Works - 'One of the Best Handling E-Bikes'

Descending

On the first ride with the stock low-rise bar, I felt like a passenger. I found it hard to push the front tire down into holes to maintain grip and to lift it up and over obstacles. Swapping to a higher bar made all the difference. Despite the longish chainstays, I found it remarkably easy to lift the front wheel and bunnyhop over roots or fallen trees, while also being able to maintain consistent pressure on the front tire through turns. One of my local trails has a knee-high boulder on a moderate climb, which I find very hard to get enough speed to clear on an unassisted bike, and impossible to get over on a 25 kg full-fat ebike. The Whyte hit a sweet spot with plenty of power to build speed, without feeling stuck to the ground, allowing me to clear this familiar obstacle easier than any other bike I've tested. The point is, the Elyte has comparable peak power to a full-fat e-bike while being almost as easy to manual and hop as a regular enduro bike (just not with the stock handlebar).I started testing in the high setting which is how the bike ships. In this setting, the bike is far from high or steep, but on occasion, I did find the steering less predictable than I'd like when entering sharp, complicated turns. I was reluctant to try the low setting because of the already low bottom bracket and relatively slack seat tube, but I'm glad I did. This took the handling to another level on the steeps. The lower bottom bracket and slacker head angle make it easier to chuck it into awkward turns and carve around them with confidence. I did scrape the frame's skid plate on one awkward rock step, but the short cranks mean this setting isn't ridiculous in terms of ground clearance. The downside of the low setting is mostly on the climbs and mostly in the seat angle, but the grin-inducing stability and "chuckability" on steep downhill tech are worth it in my view. Whyte's lead engineer told me he runs a neutral bushing for in-between geometry, which might be a good compromise for all-round riding.The suspension is remarkably supple on small and medium bumps, fluttering over the chatter amazingly well for the suspension travel. This is perhaps due to the shock tune, which Whyte say has minimal preload on the compression valving and a linear rebound tune. It does lose ground to longer-travel bikes on big hits and drops, where the limits of the suspension travel can be felt. It's a shame that the frame is not officially rated to take a 160 mm fork because that could deliver a slacker head angle without the bottom bracket being quite so low (perhaps in with a neutral shock bushing) while also giving a little more cushioning in the front.Nevertheless, the Elyte is one of the best-handling e-bikes out there. It's stable on the steeps, maneuverable through tight turns and doesn't mind being picked up over obstacles and chucked about on the trail.