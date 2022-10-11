Review: Wolf Tooth Components Resolve Dropper Post

Wolf Tooth Components has had a dropper post remote in their lineup for years, but up until now they didn't produce a post of their own to go with it. That's changed with the introduction of the Resolve, which the Minnesota-based company is touting as "the world's first self-bleeding dropper post."
The Resolve's self-bleeding cartridge system is designed to prevent the dreaded saggy-post syndrome that can occur when air mixes with oil in a post that uses an internal floating piston (IFP). Granted, that issue isn't as common as it once was, but it can still occur, and can require a cartridge replacement or a full rebuild depending on the post.
Resolve Dropper Details
• Self-bleeding cartridge
• Fully serviceable
• Travel amounts: 125, 160, 200mm (tested)
• 30.9 or 31.6mm diameters
• Weight: 563 grams (200mm drop, 31.6mm)
• Two year warranty
• MSRP: $379.95 USD
• More info: wolftoothcomponents.com
Wolf Tooth came up with their own patented system
for the Resolve, forgoing an IFP and creating a system where the air and oil aren't physically separated. The configuration allows it to self-bleed when the post is fully compressed – if the post does develop some squish from too much air mixing with the oil, lowering the seat all the way and waiting 20 seconds should be all that's required to firm it up.
Along with designing clever internals for the Resolve, Wolf Tooth also managed to give it the lowest stack height on the market (32mm from the bottom of the collar to the middle of the rails when the post is fully compressed). It also has a very low maximum insertion depth of 289mm for a post with 200mm of drop – that means less room is required inside the seat tube for riders to run a long travel dropper.
The Resolve is available in 31.6mm and 30.9mm diameters with either 125, 160, or 200mm of travel. The amount of drop can be adjusted internally in 5mm increments. It's a fairly involved process, but riders that purchase posts from Wolf Tooth's website will have the option to add up to seven spacers to customize the travel amount to their liking before it's shipped. The spacers will also be available aftermarket, and the procedure can be performed at home without too much fuss, although it's not as easy as it is with a OneUp or Trans-X post, for example.
Prices for the Resolve dropper post are as follows: 125mm: $349.95; 160mm: $364.95; 200mm: $379.95 USD. INSTALLATION
I went with the 200mm, 31.6mm version of the Resolve. Installing it was quick and easy, and completely free of any issues – the fixed portion of the cable slots into the bottom of the post, and the other end runs to any compatible remote. In this case I went with Wolf Tooth's own ReMote
, which has a very smooth action and a large, grippy paddle to aim for when raising or lowering the post.
The seat clamp uses a fairly typical two-bolt configuration, and a 5mm Allen key is all that's needed to install or remove a seat. If you look at the very top of the post you can see one of the techniques Wolf Tooth used to lower the overall height – the top of the cartridge extends through a cutout in the top clamp.
Hash marks are etched into the post to make it easier to see the seat angle, and there are also height indicator marks at the back to make it easier to return it to the right position if it gets moved for some reason. PERFORMANCE
The Resolve has seen regular use for most of the summer, and it even accompanied me to France for the Stone King Rally
(although it spent the first two days of the race sitting in a dark corner of an airport somewhere). The action is light and smooth, with a positive 'thwunk' that lets you know when full extension has been reached. The overall feel is very similar to that of BikeYoke's Revive dropper, another post that's highly regarded for its performance. There hasn't been a ton of mud or wet conditions in the Resolve's life so far, but it has seen more than its fair share of silty, dusty conditions, and it's still going up and down without a hitch.
What about the non-squish feature? Honestly, I've had very good luck with the latest batch of dropper posts that use a sealed cartridge system, including options from OneUp, Trans-X, and CrankBrothers. They're not totally identical in construction, but the basic concept is the same, and I haven't had any get saggy on me recently.
I can't say the same thing for the RockShox Reverb – I had one of the newest versions develop sag that didn't want to go away, even after using the Vent Valve system to fix it. With the BikeYoke Revive, I found myself needing to use the reset feature every so often, although the reset feature only takes a few seconds and quickly removes the sagginess.
As for the Wolf Tooth Resolve, I did have it develop 5mm or so of squish at full extension on several occasions, typically after the bike had been stored upside down or hung from a hook. Each time, I was able to lower the post and let it sit for 20 seconds or so to remove the play. Sometimes it took a couple of lowering sessions before it was solid again, but in all instances I was able to remove the play. Of course, it would be nice if the squish never developed at all, ever, but the fact that it's easily remedied is a welcome feature.SERVICE
The Resolve is still operating just as smoothly as the day I received it, free of any stickiness or unwanted side-to-side play. That said, it is good to know that it's completely serviceable when the time comes. Wolf Tooth are proponents of the right to repair, which means they offer replacement parts and service instructions in order to allow the end user to take matters into their own hands. It's even possible to switch the lower portion out to convert it from a 31.6 diameter to 30.9 if a rider wanted to go that route.
There are instructional videos available for performing a basic service as well as adjusting the amount of travel. The post is covered by a two-year warranty against manufacturing defects. COMPARISON
The Resolve is one of the lightest and most compact 200mm dropper posts currently on the market. The price is on the higher end of the spectrum, but it's not far off from other higher end options. At the end of the day, there are a lot of dropper posts on the market that do exactly what they're supposed to – it all comes down to figuring out which features mean the most to you.
Pros+
Low stack height & insertion depth+
Fully user serviceable +
Self-bleeding cartridge works as claimed+
Smooth action and a solid feel
Cons-
Self bleeding feature is clever & effective, but it'd be even better if the post never developed any squish at all.-
Travel adjustment procedure isn't as quick as on some other posts
Pinkbike's Take
|The Resolve is an excellent addition to the dropper post market, with best-in-class numbers when it comes to weight and overall length. The short stack height and insertion depth mean that more riders will be able to reap the benefits of a longer travel dropper post, and the fact that it's fully user serviceable makes it even better. — Mike Kazimer
