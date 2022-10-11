Review: Wolf Tooth Components Resolve Dropper Post

Wolf Tooth Components has had a dropper post remote in their lineup for years, but up until now they didn't produce a post of their own to go with it. That's changed with the introduction of the Resolve, which the Minnesota-based company is touting as "the world's first self-bleeding dropper post."



The Resolve's self-bleeding cartridge system is designed to prevent the dreaded saggy-post syndrome that can occur when air mixes with oil in a post that uses an internal floating piston (IFP). Granted, that issue isn't as common as it once was, but it can still occur, and can require a cartridge replacement or a full rebuild depending on the post.



Resolve Dropper Details



• Self-bleeding cartridge

• Fully serviceable

• Travel amounts: 125, 160, 200mm (tested)

• 30.9 or 31.6mm diameters

• Weight: 563 grams (200mm drop, 31.6mm)

• Two year warranty

• MSRP: $379.95 USD

• More info:

