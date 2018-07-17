PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: X-Fusion Trace 36 HLR Fork

Jul 17, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
Review X-Fusion Trace 36 HLR Fork


Coming on board with RockShox, Fox, Ohlins, and others, X-Fusion now has a longer travel and heavier duty 29'er trail fork. Mike Levy gave it a good first look at Interbike this past year and over the last few months, several of us have passed one around and put some heavy miles on it to see how it performed.

Until this point, X-Fusion's Trace name was paired with their 34mm stanchion suspension. While the new fork shares the Trace name, it has been built and designed from the ground up with 36mm stanchions, a new chassis, new damper, and internally adjustable travel. The Trace 36 is made
Trace 36 HLR Details
• Air spring
• 140-170mm internally adjustable travel
• 36mm stanchions
• Boost-110x15mm
• Offset: 51mm
• Axle-to-crown: 581mm at 170mm
• Weight: 4.4lbs
• MSRP: $899 USD
www.xfusionshox.com
for aggressive trail riding and made to compete with offerings from more well known brands. The 36 HLR features externally adjustable high and low-speed compression as well as low-speed rebound. Traction is managed by X-Fusion's Roughcut damper. The 36 HLR, as tested, sells for $899 USD.

X-Fusion Roughcut damper Taipei 2015
X-Fusion Roughcut damper


Construction

The Trace 36 is a new design for X-Fusion. Rather than beefing up or paring down what they already had, they started from scratch. According to the engineers, they used a type of reverse FEA analysis to determine where and how much material was needed in the construction. Finite Element Analysis, is a computerized simulation that predicts how a product will perform, wear out, or fail over time when exposed to stress. The powerful software helped X-Fusion narrow down exactly how much and where material was needed in the chassis to get the strength, weight, and performance numbers for the 36 HLR fork.

There is an all-new crown, new lowers, and a self-adjusting negative air spring that automatically matches the positive spring pressure (so it's not manually adjustable). Accessing the air spring for token insertion or removal is done via a cassette tool. The fork's travel can be adjusted internally via X-Fusion's ITA push-pin system on the air rod.

Managing traction is X-Fusion's Roughcut damper. It has external high and low-speed compression, and low-speed rebound control. The damper uses an expanding bladder to handle oil displacement and provide some back-pressure to limit cavitation. The entire cartridge is sealed and can be removed without needing a full fork rebuild.

The fork sports an axle-to-crown distance of 581mm when it's at the full 170mm ride height. It has ample clearance for more than a 29x2.6 tire, and weighs around 4.4 pounds, depending on how much steerer tube you've chopped off. There are also a couple of mounts on the backside of the arch for a bolt-on fender. The 15x110mm axle is a bolt on style.

Review X-Fusion Trace 36 HLR Fork
The air spring is accessed via a cassette tool.
Review X-Fusion Trace 36 HLR Fork
Plenty of room for 2.6" tires.

Review X-Fusion Trace 36 HLR Fork
Review X-Fusion Trace 36 HLR Fork
36mm uppers and stout lowers offer plenty of stiffness.


Performance

I started riding the Trace 36 a couple of months ago after two other testers had already been on it. I set the air spring and dialed in the compression and rebound settings - (My weight is around 150 pounds) I ran 60psi, with three clicks of LSC and two of HSC in (from open) which seemed to be perfect for about everything I rode. I moved the rebound around a little bit depending on the day and the trail, but it generally stayed in the range of 14-15 clicks in.

The fork feels smooth and supported through its travel. It feels consistent for longer high-speed descents. The top of the travel was sensitive to small bumps, roots, rocks, and then supportive in the middle, while progressive with a good amount of ramp-up towards the end. I was using all of the travel, but a harsh bottom out was extremely rare. In rougher terrain, the Trace 36 feels composed, especially while riding in the mid-part of its travel. I never once questioned the capabilities of the fork or felt as if I was riding it in a manner it wasn't intended for or pushing past what the damper wanted to do. I always had traction when I needed it.

Putting it next to another competitor, the Trace 36 feels and acts a lot like a RockShox Pike from a couple of years ago, except with much better small-bump sensitivity. The fork is smooth - far more than I initially expected. I've ridden it in a variety of conditions, mostly wet and muddy, and the seals seem to be holding up well. I haven't noticed any change in performance over time so, durability wise, things seem to be right where they should be.

All in all, I was very impressed with the Trace 36 and plan to keep riding it for a while longer. It checks all of the boxes and works extremely well. I'm curious to see how things hold up over even longer periods of time.

Review X-Fusion Trace 36 HLR Fork
Holding composure in roots, rocks, and turns.


Issues

I couldn't find much of anything I would call an issue on this fork. It works well. The one thing I did notice was that the compression adjustment knobs feel a bit loose and cheap. Having a knob fall off or lose its engagement is one of those 50 cent issues that can cause major problems and frustrations. I'm curious to see how durable they are longer term, although, at this point, the fork has been passed around between our crew for several months now with no problems, so while I mention it, I'm also not overly concerned.

Review X-Fusion Trace 36 HLR Fork
The compression knob mounting doesn't feel like it is as high of quality or "put together" as the rest of the fork but after a few months, they still function as they should.


Pros

+ Price
+ Performs well
+ Simple to set up
Cons

- Compression knobs don't feel overly robust
- People may be scared of anything not branded "RockShox or Fox"



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Trace 36 is a solid performing fork for the price, and competes well against similar offerings from the bigger brands. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to anyone looking for a quality fork in the aggressive 29er trail bike category.Daniel Sapp




Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
70361 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
51488 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
48458 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
46089 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
45337 views
PSA: Don't Stop on the Trail
41642 views
Eurobike Randoms II - Eurobike 2018
39289 views
More Randoms - Eurobike 2018
37999 views

21 Comments

  • + 4
 So the fork doesnt really have any downsides besides brand-snobbery?
My Vengeance HLR out-performs nearly all 170mm forks and is a lot older. Yeah it weights more but who cares about some grams on a freeride fork?
X-Fusion HLR/Roughcut for performance and good price.
  • + 1
 Another Vengeance rider and it's a keeper, works smooth all the time even if you neglect it. It replaced a 36 RC2. Liked it so much got the 34 Slant for a wife.
  • + 2
 Looks good. I had a Trace previous and that was a great trouble free fork. I saw this advertised on this site recently and went looking to all the usual places to try and potentially buy one (online) as I'm looking for a new fork.

Problem is they don't seem to be anywhere...

@X-fusion - hook me up.
  • + 1
 Well, I love my Sweep, and I would pick them over Pike or Fox 34 any day. It needed no service for 2 and half years, while I am riding almoust every day, and it was trouble free. Their customer support is little bit f***ed up, but you can service them at home, or at LBS who know what are they doing. Love the forks, would recommend to anyone.
  • + 1
 I have 3 different X-Fusion products on 2 very different bikes: the O2 on my wife's trailbike, the Vengeance Coil and the Vector RC on my freeride bike. 5 years of use, semi-regular service, running smooth without issues. I think, small bump sensitivity is something that the X-Fusions have dialed. For example, having compared the Vengenace Coil against a Boxxer coil version on the same trail, I think the X-Fusion performs much better. So overall I think they are doing a great job with their products and there is zero reason to be afraid of the "unfamiliar" label. They are good enough for every average Joe.
  • + 1
 The only problem is they're no longer affordable. When Pike came out, within a year or two you could get it for 300-500 euros in the EU.

Now 900 for an Xfusion? With much smaller service network and limited supply parts. You can get fox or rs parts virtually anywhere.

Who actually pays MRSP for bike parts? You're more likely to get Fox or RS cheaper than Xfusion.
  • + 0
 Come on guys. Even the old XFusion HLR Damper (Vengeance times) was better than the normal Charger damper from RockShox. With the HLR you can tune the forks HSC adequately to rider weight, riding style and terrain, while the HSC of the Pike was always crappy and you could only choose between that blow through the travel setting, that too hard still blow through on higher speeds setting and that lock out that's not really good for anything.
I haven't ridden the Roughcut damper but i hear that it's a decent improvement over the old one, so that comparison seems a little bit fishy to me.
But anyways, still a good review and decent rating for XFusion
  • + 1
 I know, my HLR hugely outperformed friends Boxxer.
  • + 4
 i hate that i have to google lbs to kg every other pb article
  • + 2
 Come on PB, is that necessary?

"Cons
-People may be scared of anything not branded "RockShox or Fox" "
  • + 1
 That's because they couldn't think of anything else and one con seemed too little, I guess...
  • + 1
 How can it’s not rockshox or fox be a con. Surely having the same performance (as viewed form a average rider) at a lower price point is only a good thing
  • + 1
 It's not a con from a performance standpoint. It's purely from the "buyer-hesitation" perspective. People can be hesitant to spend money on a product that isn't from a more major manufacturer at times and they shouldn't be hesitant with this fork.
  • + 1
 Bought the Mcqueen Roughcut version of this fork and it's really good, especially as brand new it cost the same as a second hand Pike.
  • + 1
 Excellent review. I have been considering an X fusion Metric for a while - do Pinkbike have any plans on testing this in the near future? Cheers Beer
  • + 1
 Get it- I had one.
Only real Freeride-fork out there... Yes a bit heavier but stiffer than 36/ Lyrik
Also with HLR /Roughcut you easily find your desired setup... Each click will be noticable.

Only watch out for the Onyx SC from DVO but Not available till winter Frown
  • + 2
 X fusion = the new marzocchi. Cheaper, bomb proof and supple as hell.
  • + 1
 Very nice forks, wonder how they would feel compared to the durolux I have, if were talking about a well priced fork
  • + 0
 I rode one of these on a test bike the other week, it was so good that I managed to disappear without a trace!
  • + 1
 Stopped at "(so it's not manually adjustable)"
  • + 1
 No 27.5 ?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036161
Mobile Version of Website