Review: X-Fusion Trace 36 HLR Fork

Pinkbike's Take

The Trace 36 is a solid performing fork for the price, and competes well against similar offerings from the bigger brands. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to anyone looking for a quality fork in the aggressive 29er trail bike category. — Daniel Sapp

for aggressive trail riding and made to compete with offerings from more well known brands. The 36 HLR features externally adjustable high and low-speed compression as well as low-speed rebound. Traction is managed by X-Fusion's Roughcut damper. The 36 HLR, as tested, sells for $899 USD.The Trace 36 is a new design for X-Fusion. Rather than beefing up or paring down what they already had, they started from scratch. According to the engineers, they used a type of reverse FEA analysis to determine where and how much material was needed in the construction. Finite Element Analysis, is a computerized simulation that predicts how a product will perform, wear out, or fail over time when exposed to stress. The powerful software helped X-Fusion narrow down exactly how much and where material was needed in the chassis to get the strength, weight, and performance numbers for the 36 HLR fork.There is an all-new crown, new lowers, and a self-adjusting negative air spring that automatically matches the positive spring pressure (so it's not manually adjustable). Accessing the air spring for token insertion or removal is done via a cassette tool. The fork's travel can be adjusted internally via X-Fusion's ITA push-pin system on the air rod.Managing traction is X-Fusion's Roughcut damper. It has external high and low-speed compression, and low-speed rebound control. The damper uses an expanding bladder to handle oil displacement and provide some back-pressure to limit cavitation. The entire cartridge is sealed and can be removed without needing a full fork rebuild.The fork sports an axle-to-crown distance of 581mm when it's at the full 170mm ride height. It has ample clearance for more than a 29x2.6 tire, and weighs around 4.4 pounds, depending on how much steerer tube you've chopped off. There are also a couple of mounts on the backside of the arch for a bolt-on fender. The 15x110mm axle is a bolt on style.I started riding the Trace 36 a couple of months ago after two other testers had already been on it. I set the air spring and dialed in the compression and rebound settings - (My weight is around 150 pounds) I ran 60psi, with three clicks of LSC and two of HSC in (from open) which seemed to be perfect for about everything I rode. I moved the rebound around a little bit depending on the day and the trail, but it generally stayed in the range of 14-15 clicks in.The fork feels smooth and supported through its travel. It feels consistent for longer high-speed descents. The top of the travel was sensitive to small bumps, roots, rocks, and then supportive in the middle, while progressive with a good amount of ramp-up towards the end. I was using all of the travel, but a harsh bottom out was extremely rare. In rougher terrain, the Trace 36 feels composed, especially while riding in the mid-part of its travel. I never once questioned the capabilities of the fork or felt as if I was riding it in a manner it wasn't intended for or pushing past what the damper wanted to do. I always had traction when I needed it.Putting it next to another competitor, the Trace 36 feels and acts a lot like a RockShox Pike from a couple of years ago, except with much better small-bump sensitivity. The fork is smooth - far more than I initially expected. I've ridden it in a variety of conditions, mostly wet and muddy, and the seals seem to be holding up well. I haven't noticed any change in performance over time so, durability wise, things seem to be right where they should be.All in all, I was very impressed with the Trace 36 and plan to keep riding it for a while longer. It checks all of the boxes and works extremely well. I'm curious to see how things hold up over even longer periods of time.I couldn't find much of anything I would call an issue on this fork. It works well. The one thing I did notice was that the compression adjustment knobs feel a bit loose and cheap. Having a knob fall off or lose its engagement is one of those 50 cent issues that can cause major problems and frustrations. I'm curious to see how durable they are longer term, although, at this point, the fork has been passed around between our crew for several months now with no problems, so while I mention it, I'm also not overly concerned.