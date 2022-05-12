Review: Yakima's $849 StageTwo Hitch Rack

May 12, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  


In an ideal world we'd all have access to an endless network of amazing trail right from our front doors, eliminating the need for fancy bikes racks, expensive shuttle vehicles, and all the other accessories that go along with transporting bikes to trailheads. That's unfortunately not the case for most riders, which is why there's no shortage of options for hauling bikes around.

I've used a carboard bike box as a shuttle pad in the back of a pickup truck plenty of times, but at a certain point a purpose-built rack makes a lot more sense. Especially one that doesn't get soggy and fall apart in the rain.

StageTwo Rack Details

• Available for 1.25” & 2” hitch receivers
• Fits wheelbases up to 52"
• Offset, tiered bike trays
• Max bike weight: 60 lb (27.2 kg)
• Tilts up and down
• Off-road rated for bikes up to 36 lb
• Weight: 66 lb (30 kg)
• Price: $849 USD (rack) / Light kit: $219
yakima.com

Yakima's Stage Two rack is their top level tray-style, hitch mounted rack, which holds two bikes in an offset, tiered configuration that helps keep bikes from contacting each other and provide more ground clearance. The base and the arms are steel, and the trays that the bikes sit on are aluminum. Befitting its 'premium' designation (Yakima's classification, not mine), the StageTwo sells for $849 USD. Adding $219 to that price gets you the SafetyMate kit that's shown in this review, which adds on brake lights and a license plate holder to hopefully give the police one less reason to pull you over.


The rack tips up when not in use, and can be tipped down even when fully loaded to access the back of the vehicle.
Theft-resistant bolts help reduce the chances of someone taking the rack apart to snag a bike.

ASSEMBLY & INSTALLATION

The StageTwo comes partially disassembled in one giant box that weighs almost 70 pounds – be sure to say thank you to your delivery driver. Most of the tools to assemble it are included, including the wrench needed to tighten the theft-resistant bolts. I'd say put aside 30 minutes to get it all up and running, which is in line with other similar racks.

Once it's all together, the easiest way to get it onto the vehicle is with it in the folded position, so that it forms an L-shape. Carefully pick it up (remember, it's pretty heavy), and then slide it into the vehicle's trailer hitch until the hitch pin holes are lined up. The little hitch pin is just a backup safety feature – it's the StageTwo's expanding wedge system that holds it into place. A large knurled knobs pushes the wedge out, and once the rack is wobble-free turning a key in the knob deactivates it, which means that if someone tried to turn it and remove the rack it would just spin without doing anything.

The SafetyMate brake light kit is easy to install too, although I do wish it was slightly better integrated. The wires load into the top, center portion of the rack, and it ends up looking like that add-on that it is. It's also expensive, especially compared to some of the trailer brake light kits that already exist. It is bright and effective, though, and it's nice to have more visibility, especially considering how many distracted drivers are out there trying to do a TikTok dance, change lanes, and finish their latte all at the same time.




LOADING & UNLOADING

There aren't any surprises when it comes to loading and unloading bikes with the StageTwo. The offset tray design works as advertised, and I haven't had any issues with bikes contacting each other. The ratcheting arm that holds the front wheel has a very positive click at each position, making it easy to tell when it's locked into place. It does takes a little while for the arms to break in – they required a decent amount of effort to move into place at first, but they're now operating smoothly.

The rear wheel holder slides to accommodate different bikes lengths, with a maximum recommended wheelbase of 52”, or 1320mm – that's in the realm of what a modern XL bike measures. As far as wheel and tire clearance goes, the rack can fit wheels from 16” to 29” and up to a 3.25” tire. There's also a fat bike kit available that allows the rack to work with 5.0” tires for all the snow and sand riders out there.

Yakima also offers an e-bike ramp kit that makes it possible to roll heavy e-bikes into place rather than lifting them. I know, it's easy to flex those muscles and scoff at the fact that such an accessory even exists, but you're not the target market, tough guy. E-bikes, whether a commuter or an eMTB, are heavy, and not everyone want to fight to lift a 50 or 60 pound bike a few feet off the ground.

When it's not in use the StageTwo can be folded up by squeezing the handle at the end of the rack. This was the source of my main sticking point with the rack – the handle isn't that easy to activate, especially with one hand. Kuat's NV system is much easier to use, especially since it can be activated by foot. On the Stage Two, it's more of a two handed affair to fold it up, or to tip it downwards to gain access to the back of a vehicle.

The plastic mount around that handle also doesn't seem to fit in with the idea of a 'premium' rack – it doesn't sit that securely into the steel frame, with more side to side motion than I would have expected.




BIKE RETENTION

I've used the StageTwo to haul all sorts of bikes, everything from dirt jumpers to heavy e-bikes, and they've all remained securely in place. Every time I looked in the rearview mirror they were right where they were supposed to be – there wasn't any worrying swaying or wobbling. It's a very solid rack, and even on rougher dirt roads there was minimal side to side movement - my shitbox of a van was bobbing and weaving way more than the rack was.


SECURITY

Leaving a bike unattended on a rack for an extended amount of time is a risky proposition, no matter how many locks you secure it with. The StageTwo has a cable lock that extends from each arm and around a fork or headtube. It's not going to stop a thief for very long, but it's a good extra measure for those times when you need to leave the bike for a minute or two – running into a gas station, dropping off a package, etc... There's also a bracket in between the two trays that can be used with a burlier chain lock for extra security.

The rack itself requires a key to remove from a vehicle, and the theft-resistant bolts are used to attach the arms and trays, which means it's less likely that you'll return to your car to find the entire rack missing.


The SafetyMate add-on brake / blinker lights rotates so that it'll work with the rack up or down.
The tilt mechanism is a little awkward to use, and doesn't feel as robust as the rest of the rack.

DURABILITY

The Stage2 has seen a mix of road and off-road miles, and everything has remained tight and fully functional. It has developed a slight squeak when raising and lowering it, likely due to the steady rain that it's been subjected to. I'm sure a little grease will quiet that down; other than that there aren't any issues to report so far.




COMPARISON

Yakima TwoStage: $849 USD / RV compatible / bikes up to 60 lb / 1320mm wheelbase / 66lb rack weight

Kuat NV 2.0: $849 USD / not RV compatible / bikes up to 60 lb / 1270 max wheelbase / 52 lb. rack weight

1Up Heavy Duty Double: $685 USD / RV compatible / bikes up to 50 lb / 1371 max wheelbase / 46 lb rack weight

Thule T2 XTR: $799.95 / bikes up to 60 lb / 1270 max wheelbase / 52 lb rack weight

I'm not convinced that there's one perfect rack to rule them all, despite what the diehard 1Up fans who are undoubtedly already proselytizing in the comments may claim. Yes, the 1Up racks are US made, less expensive than the other options on this list, and have a very appealing utilitarian look to them. They're also more awkward to load and to fold up, and don't have as extensive of a feature list as the StageTwo. Does that matter? It depends - every rack has its pros and cons, and it's a matter of choosing which features you prioritize the most.





Pros

+ Very solid, wobble-free platform
+ Design limits bike contact and provides good ground clearance
+ Multiple anti-theft features

Cons

- Expensive, although it's in line with competitors
- Heavier than similar options
- Tilting system isn't that easy to use






Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe StagetTwo is a solid, secure hitch rack that has all the features you'd hope to find at this pricepoint. It looks good too, at least according to more than one passerby who asked about it. Of course, that could have been because it was so much shinier and sleeker than my van.

I do wish that the tilting system was a little more user-friendly, but otherwise the StageTwo is up to the task of hauling bikes from one adventure to the next without any issues.Mike Kazimer






70 Comments

  • 69 5
 It must suck so much to have to design these things knowing that 1UPs exist.
  • 18 1
 Every post about a new hitch rack is just free advertisement for OneUp.
  • 11 1
 Same for dropper posts.
  • 5 0
 Anyone know of a good way to acquire a 1Up rack in Canada without paying crazy shipping and exchange costs?
  • 6 1
 @arrowheadrush: drive down and buy one. Drive back home with the rack installed
  • 1 0
 @arrowheadrush: like he said drive down to the states ride a few trails ship it to a ups store and drive back with it on your car.
  • 1 0
 Having to design a rack knowing 1up exists is the same as being Amber Heards lawyer, you know its a losing battle but you still have to try your best.
  • 34 1
 I've heard the "bike worth more than the car" joke, but "bike rack worth more than the car" is new to me.
  • 7 0
 The Astro is in demand right now.
  • 1 1
 Those in the know are after the Aerostars with AWD. Those things seem to last forever.
  • 1 0
 Everything is in demand right now (ok, maybe not the Mitsubishi Mirage). Wait two years and the market will turn around and they'll be worth more as scrap again. (not to disparage the Astro, but they weren't exactly known for their resale.)
  • 2 0
 @Explodo: The door handles don't. Or the cooling system. Or the 30 year old electronics. Astros are in demand because Sprinters are out of stock everywhere. We have a field full of dead Astros, most are AWD. They aged out 10 years ago.
  • 1 0
 @Maslin02, shhh, don't let my van know it's not special... I'm trying to convince it to keep going for a little while longer. The struggle is real.
  • 31 3
 The race to make the most expensive that's still not as nice as a 1up is really heating up
  • 7 0
 Nice bike racks are the only way to go, and its not the price of this thing that irks me, its how pig shit ugly this thing is. Lord, the lines on this thing scream 200-300 no name special from rackattack.com
  • 2 0
 Is the kash-money Kuat still in the lead at like $1400 or whatever godforsaken amount they charge?
  • 1 0
 @sjma: you'd have to be a real Kuat to buy one of those
  • 1 1
 @sjma: The base NV Kuat is great and sturdier than anything listed here. Pretty sure i paid like 600-700. Bonus is when someone eventually crunches your rack its designed to have breakaway parts that are cheap and readily available to replace.
  • 1 0
 @pbfan08: It is only the classic lines of the GMC Safari Van that make the look at all acceptable in the pics.
  • 1 0
 @sjma: I got a simple Hollywood rack 7 years ago that I use for summer and winter. Paid 250 CAD ( about 200 USD ? ). It holds all my bikes no problems. Recently someone backed up into me on a parking lot and bend one of tire holders, so I got myself a set of new ones for 50 CAD and rack is ready to go. Oh for another 50 CAD I got set of tire holders for fat bikes. I cringe when I see those Kuats and do not understand what can $1000+ rack to do for me that my cheapo cannot. TO the controversy of marketing dept telling you - you do not need to match your bike rack price with your bike price Big Grin
  • 12 1
 Buyer beware, Yakima quality is questionable. I own two racks and have had multiple warranty issues over the few years I’ve had both the DR Tray2 and HangUp4.
They might show well on a short term review but long term I wouldn’t trust it.
If I could do it all over again I’d go 1Up and VelociRacks.
  • 5 1
 @chacou yup I've had a bunch of issues with my hold up evo. Warranty parts took 10 months. Ended up getting a Thule while I waited. Was going to sell the Yakima but now more things have broken that are out of stock. 10/10 would not recommend anyone to buy Yakima due to poor long term quality.
  • 1 0
 I had an arm on my HoldUp2 break within 6 months of having it (cheap plastic bits) and had to warranty it. They sent a new tray and the binding clip was different than the other tray. Not that it matters but then the rest of the rack that was actually metal started rusting within the same year. I switched to a ShuttleRack from Chilliwack and haven't looked back.
  • 2 0
 Same with several Yakima racks - all their rooftop stuff has always been really solid, so I was surprised just how shitty the Holdup turned out being. Crappy plastic, ratchets failing, awkward to use. Given the premium prices they charge - nope, just not seeing it.

Interesting bit about the lighting and license plate holders - in Europe, that's absolutely required, and you'll get ticketed/fined if you don't run those. In the US, it seems like we've gotten away without them for a good long time. I'm curious to see if that'll hold, or whether eventually the increasing numbers of hitch rack users will turn it into an issue of emphasis for law enforcement.
  • 1 0
 Last year on my way to the trailhead, I made a last minute stop at a Starbucks and forgot about the bike going under the clearance bar... my bike caught it and ripped clean off my car, crossbars and Yakima rack included. my bike had somehow made it out with only a scratch on my brake lever and handle bar while my rack's tray was bent nearly 90 degrees. I'm glad the weakest link was the rack and not my bike. I with that said, I probably wouldn't buy a Yakima rack again and I'm never putting my bike on top of my car again--mostly because I can't trust myself. OneUp will probably be my next choice. that or a truck.
  • 1 0
 Yup, HangUp racks were garbage. That being said...I had the original 6 bike version (where the wheels face the vehicle), Yakima sent me a warranty replacement with very minimal questions asked with the new version (where wheels face out).

I might just sell it though...still don't trust it.
  • 13 0
 amazing how bike racks become more expensive every year while adding more plastic parts
  • 14 0
 The “one less sprinter” bumper sticker is the real star of this review
  • 1 0
 As a professional writer, though, I'm disappointed Kaz's sticker doesn't say "one fewer sprinter"

You know, countable nouns 'n shit...
  • 14 2
 The damned chickens woke me up super early and now I’m reading about a bike rack. The day has to get better.
  • 9 1
 Selling point: It's more expensive than the 1up but not as good!

When will makers of tray racks figure out that the 1up design of being able to place the bikes anywhere you want along each tray is far superior than a fixed spot on 1 side for the wheel and a hook on the other? You never know what weird size and shape bikes you're going to put together on the rack and how they might make contact, so being able to move any of them whatever way you want is best.
  • 10 1
 I don't think 1Up could write a better ad for themselves if they tried.
  • 2 0
 Genuine question: what rack are folks with XL/XXL enduro bikes using. I ride a XXL Sentinel with a 1310mm wheel base and it just barely fits in my 1UP rack. If I ever got somethin like the Spire or the Norco Range Im pretty sure it wouldn't fit. At that point are hanging racks the only option?
  • 1 0
 Which 1up do you have? I get about 5-6 ratchets on each end on my XXL sentinel with a 170mm fork
  • 1 0
 If you’re that tight on a 1up then stay away from Saris racks. I used to have a Superclamp that barely, just barely, held on to my ~1250mm S4 Status. That bike fits with room to spare on my 1up single on a 1.25” receiver.

I think a 1310 may juuust fit on a Kuat NV but you’d want to double check their spec sheets.
  • 1 0
 I have an XXL spire and a 1up on its way. I'll soon find out if your theory is correct. I hope it isn't. Says 54" wheelbase for 1up on their website and geo chart says I'm just under that.
  • 1 0
 @loosegoat: I have the roof mounted one. I probably have two clicks front and rear maybe a tad more.
  • 2 0
 Yakima has very poor build quality and in my experience, very bad customer service. I had a Yakima rack rust out in only a few years of usage and they refused to warranty it. Claiming abuse and that it’s seen many weather cycles. Yakima is a joke. Over priced garbage and their “lifetime warranty” is non existent. I will never buy another Yakima product again and tell people how bad their product is every time a conversation about racks comes up. Bought a Thule and I am very happy with the build quality and the sturdiness so far.
  • 2 0
 Same experience I had with Thule T2. Rotted out after one single November trip in New Hampshire. Bundle Yak and Thule together as companies that have a penchant for copying design, over charging, and crap material quality. Why anyone even considers anything except 1Up is beyond me.
  • 2 0
 Wow...my porky Thule T2 XTR seems so svelt now that this Yakima beats it by a whopping 14 pounds!

The 1UP racks certainly look far more appealing these days with Yakima/Kuat/Thule jacking up prices 20-25% in the last year. However, the reason I rarely see 1UP racks in Canada (I believe) is lack of distribution. By the time you pay the exorbitant courier fees to bring it across the border (shipping, brokerage, advance fees), the 1UP ends up more expensive than the Yakima/Kuat/Thule, even at their newly inflated prices.

If 1Up could find a Canadian distribution network that can sell their racks in Canada at their US prices (converted of course)...just like the big rack companies...the 1UP would be a no-brainer for sure.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Every time I look at 1UP I do the math and back away. Seems like they're missing out on a big mountain bike market up here.
  • 2 0
 It is so annoying how expensive bike racks are! you can buy a dirtbike rack made out of solid metal that holds 2 dirtbikes for $200-300. Also, people seem to think they can sell their rusty used bike racks for what they paid.
  • 1 0
 I've been really happy with the Rocky Mounts WestSlope rack we got for my girlfriend's car. It's easier to put up and down than my $600 Yakima rack and only $360.
  • 2 0
 It really cracks me up to see these bike rack makers trying to push closer and closer to $1,000 when there already exist perfectly good racks at much better prices. *coughs in OneUp*

What's worse is that this rack is $850 and the license plate mount looks like they forgot about designing it, so they just bolted a piece of plastic to it at the last second. "Whew, almost forgot that piece!"
  • 6 1
 $150+ more than a 1up, uglier than a 1up, 20lb heavier than a 1up.
  • 4 0
 The real winner here is the "One Less Sprinter" sticker.

Also, 1Up is awesome Big Grin
  • 2 1
 Between the bad English and the fact the Astrovan probably pushes out more COs than a Sprinter, that is a bit cute...
  • 1 0
 I like how the tilt mechanism is described as awkward for this rack but also a reason against the 1up (which can definitely be a bit stiff)

As far as awkward loading, the Thule racks (that this looks eerily similar too) is way more awkward than loading a 1up
  • 1 0
 I have a 1Up that obscures the license plate when folded up and the bikes obscure the tail lights when folded down. I see these newer racks have designs to address these issues. I can rig up some easy trailer lights for the rack if I wanted, I guess, but has anybody ever been hassled for not having the rear plate visible? I have not, but I am wondering if it might give a nosy LEO a reason to pull me over.
  • 1 0
 1-up sells a license plate holder that goes on the end of the rack, and is visible when the rack is up or down. It has to be manually adjusted to show the plate depending on whether the rack is up or down, complicates adding trays to the rack, and doesn't operate that smoothly. But I use that and it's fine.
  • 1 0
 Europe is much more stringent about it. Unless you’ve got dark tints on your windows or driving like an ass, you should be fine in the USA. I’ve driven through probably 20 states with a platform rack and obstructed plate/lights and haven’t been pulled over for it.
  • 1 0
 Some states and municipalities are more bitchy about it than others. Technically, yes, it is illegal and you could get a ticket. But unless an area is really being jerks about it, you probably wouldn't get pulled over just for that alone. If you're speeding or doing something else and get pulled over however, I could see any cop adding on the charges and fines for it, in addition to the speeding ticket or whatever. Especially if it makes it a pain for them to run your plates while they're trying to pull you over.
  • 1 0
 It absolutely astounds me how much people will pay for a rack. This is clearly a US thing but what the heck are you getting extra over a £100 Thule? The whole of Europe travels the whole of Europe using Thule or similar every year and it just lasts.
Been using Thule or similar since the mid ninties when I started driving and its never failed me.
Mugs game. Its not even like its a boutique rack thats makes your ride so much better. Its just a friggin’ bike rack. Financial priorities check required!
  • 9 4
 1UP
  • 3 0
 That color . . . what were they thinking? Hospital beige is not 'Premium'.
  • 1 0
 Kaz, can you talk a second about your aux light set you put on the bike rack. I've been told my truck looks invisible at night with a rack full of bikes.
  • 1 0
 Never mind. I skimmed to article to quickly the first time.
  • 1 0
 Are there regulations for how far a bike with a longer wheelbase can protrude beyond the width of the vehicle?
  • 1 0
 I don't have an answer, but I've got a bud that spins the front wheel on his Norco Shore all the way around just to fit it on his hitch rack
  • 1 0
 My small 29 hardtail is bang on exactly as long as my Yaris is wide (mirrors included)
  • 1 0
 Yes but they will vary by location
  • 2 0
 Yakima racks are straight garbage!
  • 1 0
 just get the 1up its not a hard decision actually..even with shipping and exchange rate to CAD, its cheaper.
  • 1 1
 I still have my Yakima 4 bike hitch rack..not the best..but holding up well after 8 years of use.
  • 1 0
 There is no world that I see myself paying $800 for a bike rack.
  • 1 1
 "Tilting system isn't that easy to use"

Its incredibly easy to use, exponentially easier to use than the old Holdup rack
  • 1 0
 Has anyone tried the OneUp? Those things rock.
  • 1 0
 Mike is this your safari?
  • 1 0
 Nothing screams quality like a crooked SafetyMate brake light.
  • 1 0
 Craptastic McCopy





