Review: Yakima's $849 StageTwo Hitch Rack

The StagetTwo is a solid, secure hitch rack that has all the features you'd hope to find at this pricepoint. It looks good too, at least according to more than one passerby who asked about it. Of course, that could have been because it was so much shinier and sleeker than my van.



I do wish that the tilting system was a little more user-friendly, but otherwise the StageTwo is up to the task of hauling bikes from one adventure to the next without any issues.

— Mike Kazimer