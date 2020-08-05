Review: Yep Components Uptimizer 3.0 - The Swiss Watch of Dropper Posts

The Yep Components Uptimizer 3.0 is an impressive dropper post. The lever is so light to push, and it can be done from any angle, that it makes adjusting your saddle height mid-ride extremely easy. Yes, it might be more expensive on paper, but it’s an investment into a piece of equipment that's going to last and perform well for a long time to come. Added to that, and if you like to tinker, there are adjustability options built in that allow you to fine-tune and experiment to get it working spot on for you, your riding, and your climate.

— Dan Roberts