Review: Yeti SB140 - Little Wheels & Lots of Fun

May 4, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

REVIEW
Yeti SB140 T2

WORDS: Sarah Moore
Photos: Dane Perras


With their new SB140 bike, Yeti banked on the fact that there are still plenty of people out there who don't want to ride a 29er but still want a new bike with modern geometry. Catering to those diehard 27.5" fans, the Yeti SB140 has 140mm of rear travel, coupled with a 160mm fork up front.

Along with the SB130 and SB165, the new SB140 is part of what Yeti calls the Rip category – bikes best suited to having fun and exploring outside the race tape. Bigger wheels have proven themselves on the race course, but since racing isn't for everyone, it makes sense that not all bikes should be designed purely around flat out speed. That being said, the SB140 is no slouch when it comes to going fast (more on that later).
Yeti SB140 T2 Details

• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Travel: 140mm / 160mm fork
• Carbon frame
• 65° headtube angle
• 433mm chainstays
• Weight: 29.05 lbs
• Price: $7,399 USD
• Colours: Inferno, Grey, Turquoise
• Lifetime frame warranty
www.yeticycles.com

There are three complete models of the SB140 available in Yeti's highest quality 'Turq' carbon fiber, with prices ranging from $6,899 up to $8,299 USD. All of the Turq bikes come with the same suspension, a Fox Factory Grip 2 36 fork and a Fox Factory DPX2 rear shock, and DT Swiss M1700 wheels. The drivetrain and brakes are the only things that change as the price goes up. All three models can be upgraded with DT Swiss XMC 1200 wheels and there's also a SRAM AXS upgrade option on the T2 and T3 models.


Yeti SB140
Yeti SB140
All of the Turq bikes come with the same suspension and wheels.

Yeti SB140
Yeti SB140
Drivetrain and brakes change on the Turq models as the price goes up.


Yeti also offers two models of the SB140 in their C series, which use a 220 gram heavier frame that's said to deliver the same strength and stiffness as the higher-end carbon. The C series bikes are both equipped with a Fox Performance 36 fork and a Fox Performance DPX2 rear shock. The difference between the two models, which are priced at $5,399 and $5,999, comes from the upgraded wheels, brakes, crank and derailleur on the C2. Both C series models can be upgraded with SRAM AXS and/or DT Swiss XMC 1200 wheels.

Partial to the bike's geometry but would rather pick and choose your own components? Your build will start at $3,499 with the SB140 Turq frame and Fox Factory DPX2 rear shock.

The Yeti SB140 is light and poppy, but still super stable at speed. It's most in its element on trails with wide-open sight lines where you can let the brakes off and get playful on well-sculpted berms and jumps.Sarah Moore




Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Riding
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



Yeti SB140


Yeti SB140
All SB140 frames have a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects for the original purchaser.

Don't think orange really is the new black? You can also get the SB140 in this smoke colour.
Or in the traditional Yeti turquoise.


Construction and Features

The SB140 frame looks very similar to the 29" wheeled SB130, and other than the shock position, closely resembles the SB150 and SB165 as well. All bikes have identical frame protectors on the seat stay, chainstay and down tube, and have enough room in the front triangle for a water bottle. In fact, you can even squeeze a large water bottle in the frame on a size medium I rode despite the piggyback shock.

The seat tube heights are low enough that the size medium I'm riding can accommodate a Fox Transfer post with 150mm of drop, the size L and XL frames come with a 175mm post, and there's 125mm of drop on the small and extra-small sizes.

While the SB140 does away with the front derailleur mount and is a 1x drive specific frame, there are ISCG 05 chain guide mounts in case you want to go for some extra drivetrain security.

As you would imagine, the SB140 features internal routing for all cables. The molded sleeves in the frame help make the bike quiet and clean looking and reduce cable rub on the paint.

As of 2019, all Yeti frames, including the Switch Infinity, are covered for life against damage due to manufacturing defects for the original purchaser. Paint and finish are covered for one year.


Yeti SB140
The SB140 is designed to run its 140mm of rear travel with a 160mm travel fork.
Yeti SB140
Yeti and development partner Fox recommend lubing the Switch Infinity suspension every 40 hours of riding.

Yeti SB140
The Yeti SB140 comes with a 2.6" tire and that's the maximum width the brand recommends riding.

Geometry

The SB140's reach numbers are nearly identical to those of the SB130, 150 and 165, ranging from 430mm on a size small all the way up to 505mm on an XL. The medium that I've been on for the past several months has a 460mm reach. All five models in the Yeti lineup come in small through XL, but the SB140 is the only model that has an additional XS size, with a 405mm reach.

To balance out those long reach numbers and make the climbing position more efficient and comfortable, the SB140 has a 77-degree seat tube angle. That is coupled with a 65-degree headtube angle, half a degree slacker than the SB130.

Compared to the SB5 which was last updated in 2016, this is an entirely different bike. For starters, it has 10mm more travel front and rear. In addition, the headtube on the SB140 is a degree and a half slacker than the SB5 was, the seat tube is 3.4 degrees steeper, and it has a 37mm offset fork instead of a 44mm offset fork. On the size medium, the reach has grown by 37mm and the wheelbase is 40mm longer.






Yeti SB140
You'll find the Kashima-coated suspension on all of the carbon models of the SB140.

Suspension Design

Like all of Yeti's other bikes, the SB140 uses the Switch Infinity suspension design. This has a translating pivot that switches directions as the bike moves through its travel – moving upwards in the beginning of the travel, and then downwards deeper in the travel. That change in position is intended to give the bike enough anti-squat for supportive pedaling, while reducing the amount of feedback delivered by bigger hits.

The unique Kashima coated rails and the sliding mechanism that make up the Switch Infinity design are the same size on the SB130, 140, 150, and 165 – it's the location in the frame and the amount that the carrier moves that's different. Like the SB130 and SB150, the SB140 was designed with an air shock in mind, but it can accommodate a coil shock as well, although it doesn't have as much progression as the SB165. The kinematics give it a 13% leverage ratio progression; the SB130 is 12%, the SB150 15%, and the SB165 is 27.5%.


Yeti SB140

by sarahmoore
Views: 130    Faves: 0    Comments: 1

The squish video. What you really look at Pinkbike reviews for.



Specifications

Specifications
Release Date Jul 29, 2019
Price $7399
Travel 140
Rear Shock FOX FACTORY DPX2, 210 X 55MM
Fork FOX FACTORY GRIP 2 36/160MM
Headset CANE CREEK 40 INTEGRATED
Cassette SRAM X01 EAGLE 1295 10-50
Crankarms SRAM X1 EAGLE 30T 170MM
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB BB92
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 EAGLE
Chain SRAM GX EAGLE
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 EAGLE
Handlebar YETI CARBON 35X780MM
Stem RACE FACE TURBINE BASIC 35X50MM
Grips ODI ELITE PRO
Brakes SRAM G2 RSC
Wheelset DT SWISS M1700 30MM
Tires MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.6 EXO (front) + MAXXIS REKON 2.6 EXO (rear)
Seat WTB VOLT CUSTOM
Seatpost FOX TRANSFER 31.6MM / XS-SM: 125MM, MD: 150MM, LG-XL: 175MM
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC








Yeti SB140
RIDING THE
Yeti SB140
Testing took place on my local trails in Squamish, as well as some days in the Whistler Bike Park and two weeks vacation in Moab, Utah.


Test Bike Setup

For my 155 pounds, I ran the Fox Factory DPX2 shock at 185 psi, which is close to the 33% sag range that Yeti recommends as a starting point on their excellent shock setup page. I settled on 6 clicks of Low Speed Compression and 10 clicks of Low Speed Rebound and ran the bike with no spacers in the rear shock, as it comes from the factory.

For the Fox 36 fork, I ran 65 psi and the one stock volume spacer with the following clicks of rebound and compression from closed: HSC: 16, LSC: 9, HSR: 8, LSR: 12. This is slightly higher pressure than what Yeti recommends in their shock setup guide for someone my weight, but I liked the additional support it provided up front.

I rode the stem in the lowest position, swapped out the saddle for a slightly wider one, and ran slightly narrower tires than the stock 2.6" ones.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Sarah Moore
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 29
Height: 5'7"
Inseam: 27"
Weight: 155 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @smooresmoore

Testing took place between July and December on my local trails in Squamish, as well as some days in the Whistler Bike Park and two weeks vacation in Moab, Utah.



Yeti SB140
The SB140 is an incredibly dependable climber.

Climbing


The SB140 has a nice upright position for climbing with the 77-degree seat tube angle and 460mm reach on the size medium. The firm pedaling platform means that I didn't feel the need to lock out the rear shock on anything but the most onerous of paved climbs. Despite that efficient pedaling platform, there's good traction on climbing trails scattered with rock obstacles and slippery roots and when fire roads get steep with loose gravel.

While the front end feels like it's a long way in front of you on the SB140, it tracks well. Although I did find the length of the bike noticeable when making my way around tight switchbacks. I also found that it took a bit of an effort to maneuver the SB140 up big square-edged steps. This was especially noticeable during my time in Moab, Utah. While there's enough standover height for shorter riders and Yeti's size range for the medium is 5'5" - 5'11", it definitely feels bigger than mediums from some other brands, and from Yeti's previous generation, so I would keep that in mind if you're between sizes.

All in all, while you're not going to win any climbing segments on the SB140, it's an incredibly dependable climber and it will get you to the top of the climb with plenty of energy left for the fun part.


Yeti SB140
Looking for alternate line options and wide-open trails descending on the Yeti SB140.


Descending


Despite riding it for months, every time I took the Yeti SB140 out, I was shocked by how fast it could go when you pointed it down a straight section of trail or a rock slab. Yet even when I felt like I was going Mach 10, I felt in control and the bike felt stable and composed.

Some of the most fun I had on the SB140 was when I took it to the Whistler Bike Park. Normally, I prefer tech trails to A-Line laps, but on the SB140 I felt so comfortable at speed, in bermed corners, and in the air, that I wanted to keep lapping jump trails all day and whipping the back end quickly around turns. The orange speed demon was forgiving with mistakes and didn't blow through its travel easily, despite having much less travel than most bikes in the line-up for the chair lift.

Back home in Squamish, I found that the one place that the SB140 struggled a bit more was on steep technical descents with tight trees and lots of cornering, where even the strongest of riders have to grab fistfuls of brakes to slow down. The bike didn't feel as composed and stable under braking, and the smaller wheels didn't make their way through chunky holes and over roots the same way that a 29er would.

While you could race the SB140, a better option for a racer is Yeti's SB150 with slightly more travel and bigger wheels, and the SB130 is a better all-rounder for big days in the mountains. My favourite laps on the SB140 had lots of alternate line options, wider bermed corners, and good lines of sight so that I could hoot and holler without my fingers on the brake levers. Dream rides on it are party laps in the Whistler Bike Park and riding in the middle of a pack of friends in a social race.



Yeti SB140
Yeti's SB140

Santa Cruz Bronson
Santa Cruz's Bronson


How does it compare? Yeti SB140 vs. Santa Cruz Bronson / Juliana Roubion


I spent a lot of time on the Santa Cruz Bronson's sister bike, the Juliana Roubion last year, and while it and the SB140 both have 27.5" wheels, 65-degree headtube angles, and 160mm of travel up front, they're very different bikes.

The Yeti SB140 is a much longer bike, with a 460mm reach on the size medium compared to the Bronson's 429mm in the Low setting. However, the effective top tube length is almost the same on both bikes due to the difference in seat angles - the Yeti's sits at 77-degrees, while the Bronson's is 2 degrees slacker at 75 degrees. The wheelbase on the Yeti is also a fair bit longer at 1208mm compared to the Bronson's 1191mm.

The Yeti SB140 feels like a bigger bike that's more gravity focused, despite having 10mm less travel in the rear, while the Bronson feels like a more balanced and nimble bike.

Riding steep terrain and technical climbs, the Bronson would be my preference, while the Yeti wins on all-out speed, flow trails and bike park days.


Yeti SB140
The frame protectors on the seat stay, chainstay and down tube are solid and well though out.
Yeti SB140
Despite my less-than-optimal maintenance of the Switch Infinity, it stayed smooth and silent.

Technical Report

Overall, the parts spec on the Yeti T2 leaves little to be desired. Fox's top-level fork and shock didn't miss a beat, and SRAM's G2 brakes and drivetrain were smooth throughout the abuse of the test period.

Tire combo: I found the climbing slightly sluggish with the wider 2.6" 2.6" Minion and Rekon tires, so I swapped them out for a slightly narrower 2.5" Maxxis Minion DHF front tire and a 2.4" DHR II rear tire. These both had my preferred EXO+ casing instead of the EXO casing that the bike came with. I find the regular EXO casing a bit too easy to roll and burp in high-speed corners, and I like the added support of the EXO+ casing on the descents so I can run less air pressure.

Switch Infinity: I'm not proud to say that I grossly mistreated the Infinity link and did not lube it every 40 hours as Yeti recommends. Despite that, it stayed smooth and silent through wet PNW winter riding and Moab's infamous red dust.

G2 RSC Brakes: I thought that the G2 brakes had ample power for the SB140 and they worked consistently for months with just one pad change. And I know I've said this before, but I also love the adjustability of the RSC brakes so that I could easily run the levers close to the bars.

Paint Job: I was impressed with how resistant the paint job was to the abuse it should have suffered on tailgate pads, lifts, and tumbles down the trail. Not one chip after months of thrashing and the pearly orange shine is still going strong.


You'll need to be a strong rider to keep up with the speed this orange monster likes to carry.


Pros

+ Stable at highs speed and on jump trails
+ Dependable climber
+ Comes in size XS

Cons

- Not as composed on steep descents
- 2.6" tire combo with EXO casing won't be for everyone
- Riders on that are in between sizes may want to size down



Pinkbike's Take

The SB140 is eager to climb to the top of the hill and then make its way back down while finding all the alternate lines on the side of the trail. The orange monster is incredibly stable at speed and thrives on long sightlines and wide-open trails. That being said, you need to be a strong rider to keep up with the SB140 and one who isn't afraid to let off the brakes. Sarah Moore


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Yeti Yeti Sb140


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Those chain-/seatstays look suspiciously massive ...
  • 1 0
 Aren't these medium sized wheels? I thought 26' were little wheels.

Post a Comment



