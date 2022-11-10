Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer

Frame Details
Between lunch rides, the design team in Golden, Colorado, have been busy simplifying the packaging on the SB160, although the looks still make it unmistakably a Yeti. In fact, most of the changes to the bike are hiding in plain sight, like the simplified suspension linkage, second generation Switch Infinity link, universal derailleur hanger, and cable management.
Underneath the paint, there’s concrete reasoning why the shape of the frame hasn’t changed drastically. Yeti sculpted the round top tube differently than the smooth square shape of the downtube to retain certain stiffness characteristics throughout the bike. That downtube now tucks the bottom bracket junction further out of harm's way for clearance over more objects, while still providing room for a full-size water bottle inside the front triangle. As for the weight, a medium size Turq frame comes in at a claimed 3806 grams with a Fox Float X2 attached.
Should you really get off line, there is a replaceable dual-density protector that unbolts without peeling off any paint and allows access to guide the dropper post housing into place, as opposed to revealing a tool storage zone. All of the cable ports clamp down on the housings to keep them securely in place too, including the ones that follow along with the Switch Infinity pivot’s motion.
Those aren’t the only rubberized bits that Yeti stuck on the SB160 either. The ramped fins on the topside of the chainstay run all the way to the chainguide and you'll find additional pieces on the underside of both stays as well.
Longevity was an area that Yeti looked to improve upon with the SB160, and that started with improved seals, hardware and bearings throughout the Switch Infinity link, but only on the fancier Turq series frames. The service interval for those two mini Kashima-coated stanchions is every forty hours of riding and is as straightforward as plugging in a grease gun to the ports on the link. Owners of previous generation Yetis will be pleased to know that the second generation Switch Infinity link is backwards compatible and available shortly after the launch as an aftermarket upgrade through their dealer.
To combat the complications of servicing larger hardware, Yeti has moved the bearing location from the seats in the carbon triangles to the aluminum linkages. Not only do the floating collet pivot axles provide a perfect alignment on the Enduro Max bearings, but that makes the replacement process a smaller chore, physically, too. Like all Yeti frames that are 2019 or newer, the warranty policy covers the original owner against manufacturing defects for the lifetime of the bike, including the Switch Infinity link.
Behind that link, the bottom of the split seat tube protects the link, but that doesn’t leave a lot of room for debris to pass through the chainstay yoke. This wasn’t an initial concern of mine when the dry, summer conditions extended into autumn, but a rock did manage to jam its way in there on a descent. The cacophony and carnage that ensued was enough for me to quickly slam on the brakes and pull over. Luckily, only the ride flow was broken and some paint was lost. The clearance is tight in this area. A fender covering this gap might have been practical here.
To cap off the finish, quite literally, our test bike came with clear vinyl cut outs that cover some of the high friction sections of the frame which will be available as another aftermarket purchase. Personally, I’d prefer all or nothing for coverage. A half-way wrap attempt usually leads to a mis-match in paint brightness down the road.
This isn't a brand new iteration, it's a refresh of the SB150, which makes sense because those bikes are still winning at the highest levels.
$5k for a frame. Sorry, I glanced at the website.
The Deviate Claymore basically cleaned up the Field Test, and that frame will arrive at your door for $4.2k with shock.
The bulk of the riding season is over, and new model year bikes are coming out
Discounting of current year bikes has been pretty common in the industry for decades.
One of the reasons that there might be current year bikes still on the floor is that it’s been around since 2018 or something, and all us fancy monkeys want new and shiny and updated.
There prolly is a downturn in the cycling boom happening, but selling discounted current model year inventory is not uncommon
Not sure what volumes Yeti needs to sell, but you can be rest assured they will have little issue shifting these bikes.
The discounts were also on models that were JUST released. I have never seen that happen, even in the fall.
Shops choose to discount in-stock inventory in the fall, for decades. There’s always new colours, and spec changes year to year, and most shops want to get their money out so they can purchase the upcoming models, which is usually in the fall.
Maybe different to where you are, but our purchasing was done in the fall, with select models arriving in time for Christmas (usually the high end stuff) that needs to be paid for with the proceeds from the previous seasons profit. Having old model year bikes on the floor, taking up space, and money isn’t good practice.
Obviously the last couple years have been strange, but we are just getting back to what was the previous normal, not the new normal…
I’m not under any delusion that trying to navigate the market the last couple years hasn’t been incredibly challenging. It’s tough, and a conservative approach was prolly the right path, but not like.y the path taken by all. There was a tonne of money to be mad out there, and if you were able to absorb the risk, you might have done well (royal “you” not “you in particular)
Took a quick look on the the local SC website in Boise, the only discounted SC bike, is a previous model year 5010, which was full 275, and not the new mullet. If I was a shop, I’d be blowing out a 275 bike for cost right now too.
Each and every time I get a new bike, I find that working with local shops and sometimes building from the frame up is the way to go. Often a local shop is willing to give you a flat and significant discount on all your parts if you build it through them. My current rig would've cost ~$11k as a complete bike from the OEM, I managed to put it together for about $7k. Bling build at a reasonable price.
Yeti is targeting the Yeti buyers, folks who already ride a Yeti.
… or maybe there’s a population of folks who like the color turquoise
If you get just the frame it’ll run you about $7800 out the door with custom paint/repaint and bearing replacement.
And for a frame and no suspension and no paint job / repaint service it’s $6000. Which is what I paid for my Dark Matter 27.5
We were riding a new jump line blind at Anglefire so shame on us. However, when the rest of the line is well built and progressively getting bigger why would you end it with a 12’ tall table that is 10’ long?? Ran out of dirt?? Anyway, there’s my warranty story.
m.pinkbike.com/photo/23720871
m.pinkbike.com/photo/23720873
DONT torque universal derailleur hanger to 25NM it will brake.
It is writen on it 25NM bit it can not stand that amount of force. 10-12NM max, or just with your hand by feeling.
Also if you destroy it with torque wrench (like I did), it is very difficult to take it out, so be carefull.
There is many cases where people experienced same issue like I did, when trying to torque it to recomended spec but its just snaped. Be carefull, friendly advice.
Other than that I was also willing to pay more to be supported by a shop network rather than having to deal with YT's incredibly slow customer service - one month to ship an in-stock hanger 45 minutes down the road, etc.
Climbing is vastly superior on the Yeti and I'm probably definitely faster on the downs with way more confidence. Doesn't sound like much, but I'd say the Yeti performance is superior across the board. Bling had nothing to do with my decision (I waited to buy until Yeti got rid of all the loud frame stickers - my bike is totally incognito).
When I bought, I was going from a mid-spec $4k bike to a perfect spec $7.4k bike. Absolutely no regrets at that price, especially since a few brands were charging north of $10k for top specs then. At $10k today, though, I'd honestly be cross shopping a lightweight e-bike just because everyone's prices are so high but I'd definitely miss my Yeti's performance and excellent spec if I went that route...
Clearly I'm not a weight weenie, but even I winced at the weight on this thing.
Fool me twice with my sb140 shock link bearings seizing after 3 rides with the answer saying “that’s how it is, we can send you bearings”
Redesigned the switch bolts when they launched the sb115 with no relief for sb100 owners
Now you see they redesigned how the shock link mounts to the frame…
Man, I can’t be the only one here…
And for how much they cost you’d think yeti would just approving warranty claims and making people happy.
That's the problem with comparing other bikes at around 5-6k with Yeti builds-by the time you put on some DT wheels, a decent drivetrain, brakes and suspension bits you might as well have gotten the Yeti. Aside from beefier tires, I'd ride the Yeti out-of-box stock and be happy.
From the Effective Writing practices tutorial guide:
"A double negative is a statement containing two negative words. It is not part of standard English, and its use should be avoided."
I think a better way to say this would be to say it IS EXPENSIVE. Why are we tiptoeing around reality here?
The construct is known as "litotes", see: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Litotes
"In rhetoric, litotes (/laɪˈtoʊtiːz/, /ˈlaɪtətiːz/ or US: /ˈlɪtətiːz/),[1] also known classically as antenantiosis or moderatour, is a figure of speech and form of verbal irony in which understatement is used to emphasize a point by stating a negative to further affirm a positive, often incorporating double negatives for effect."
I already went with an Ohlins TTX2 air because I don't want to be out on a ride or a trip with a blown out X2, now I'm left carrying the bag with a $500+ Fox X2 shock that is essentially useless (I don't feel right selling it used). So I guess the solution is...throw the X2 on there while carrying a spare shock and hope that I break it?
Pretty unacceptable response IMO for a KNOWN issue with trunnion frames. Do the right thing @foxfactory.
So durability is an option, not standard. Seems like they could have just not mentioned that and focused on the weight with the Turq premium.
Bold move considering the existing Switch Infinity reputation.
So does Nukeproof (by same account).
I owned up to not having tried that particular Assegai. Do you find it rolls faster than maxxgrip, or is it the longer life that appeals?
I was doing weekly/bi-weekly service as I was riding quite a bit this year.
having an access hole to grease the rear fitting would be f*cking life changing tho!
the bike rides noticeably smoother immediately after service as well.
I have an sb150 and was waiting to see what this bike would look like and I’m kinda disappointed with the lack of down tube storage and the price. Think I’m going to build up a Transition Spire.
They're a reflection of current design trends, e.g. the Sommet is effectively what you'd get if you threw a Trek, a Norco and a Transition into a blender. It punches well above its weight but is a little on the heavy side - my XL CRX is 16.9 kg with a coil shock. Perhaps less optimisation in the frame design, but it cost half as much as an equivalently equipped SB150 so, y'know...
The review here noted that Vitus's geometry chart gets the head angle and wheelbase wrong, i.e. it's longer and slacker than specified.
Heavy for a carbon bike: check
Long seat tubes and low stack: check
Barely any difference in chainstay length between sizing: check
Yeti knocking it out of the park yet again!
If you push too much “balance” on the bigger bikes you’re gonna make it massive and probably boring.
Santa Cruz: dentist bikes
Yeti: surgeon bikes
What a crap place to downspec.