Review: Yeti's New SB100

Oct 22, 2018
by Mike Levy  

Yeti SB100 Review
REVIEW
YETI
SB100


Words: Mike Levy
Photos: James Lissimore


The new SB100 has, you guessed it, 100mm of travel out back that Yeti has mated to a 120mm fork, it rolls on 29'' wheels, and is light enough to be a competitive cross-country rig in most settings. But it's not a pure cross-country bike, at least not in the traditional weight-is-everything, 90-degree head angle sense of the word. Instead, the carbon short-travel rig is the answer to Yeti President Chris Conroy's question of ''How capable can we make a 100mm travel bike?'' Can it be your cross-country race rig? Yeah, of course, but if that's all you want to do on it, you'd probably be selling the SB100 short.

With relatively slack angles, a suspension layout that's claimed not to force a rider to choose between pedaling efficiency and bottom-out control, comparatively meaty rubber, and a cockpit lifted from an enduro sled, the SB100 really is the archetypal down-country machine. My X01 Race model test bike weighed in at 25.2 pounds and retails for $8,799 USD, a price that includes the $900 upgrade fee for the DT Swiss' XRC 1200 carbon wheels that it showed up with.
Yeti SB100 X01 Race

• Intended use: cross-country / trail
• Wheel size: 29''
• Rear wheel travel: 100mm
• Fork travel: 120mm (all models)
• Revised Switch Infinity suspension
• Carbon front and rear triangles
• 2-bolt ISCG-05
• Uninterrupted seat tube
• Internal routing w/ molded-in guides
• Room for bottle inside front triangle
• Fits 2.4'' tires
• Weight: 25.2 lb / 11.4 kg
• MSRP: $7,999 USD (+ $900 wheel upgrade)
• Frame MSRP: $3,400 USD
www.yeticycles.com


Yeti
The low-slung frame and short seat tube make the SB100 look like it's ready to party when the seat is fully lowered.


Yeti ain't exactly known for their inexpensive bikes, and it's the same story with the SB100. You can get a Turq (lighter carbon) frame and shock for $3,400 USD, but the standard frame that's said to weigh about 300-grams more isn't available on its own. Complete bikes start with the SB100 GX that goes for $4,999 USD, and it tops out four models later at $8,999 USD with the SB100 XX1 that comes with carbon wheels. You can check out the whole range on Yeti's website if you're looking for all the spec details.

Yeti also has their similarly priced, four-bike Beti range that are all assembled around the same frame but get shorter, 170mm cranks and WTB Deva women’s specific saddles. More importantly, Yeti has worked with Fox to come up with a shock tune that better suits lighter weight riders.


Yeti SB100 Review



Construction and Features

The SB100 sports similar lines to the rest of Yeti's SB range, but the new bike's top tube drops lower, and the forward shock mount is on the underside of the top tube instead of on the down tube. There's a ton of stand-over clearance, too, and the seat tube is quite short to let the little SB100 run a longer stoke dropper post than any of Yeti's other bikes, depending on rider inseam.

Low and playful is the theme, and it gives the SB100 a very untraditional, BMX-ish feel when you're coasting around with the seat down and the bike is in party-mode.


Yeti SB100 Review
The lines go inside where they snake along mold-in guides.


You're never going to be able to use a front derailleur on the SB100, which is just fine in my mind, but the 2-bolt ISCG-05 tabs around the BB92 shell lets riders mount a lightweight upper-only guide if they think they need the extra insurance.

Cable routing is all internal, and molded-in housing guides are out of sight inside the frame so you can just feed the new line through without it disappearing into the dark nether regions of the galaxy.


Yeti SB100 Review
Yeti SB100 Review
Cables exit on the underside of the downtube, where you'll also find a sturdy stick-on rock guard.


You've got Boost hub spacing, of course, enough clearance to fit a 2.4'' rear tire out back (notable for this type of bike), and room for a standard-sized bottle inside the front triangle. A normal bottle clears the shock no problem, while my massive CamelBak Podium bottle just brushes it.



Geometry & Sizing

In terms of cross-country bikes, the SB100's numbers are out there. There's the 67.8-degree head angle with a 120mm fork (the same as the new Blur with a 120mm fork), while the existing SB4.5 sports a close 67.4-degree head angle with a 140mm-travel fork. The new bike's reach is also longer than the SB4.5 (452mm versus 444mm), and the SB's seat tube angle is also a notch steeper at 74-degrees. So cross-country travel and trail bike angles, really.


Yeti SB100


Yeti is another company that's been tinkering with longer, slacker bikes combined with forks that have less offset, and the SB100 is their first production model that embraces this new-school approach. Why? It's said to allow for the stability of a slack bike, but the 44mm offset (it's usually 51mm on a 29er) helps to keep the wheelbase in check and the dreaded floppy front-end syndrome to a minimum.

Yeti says that they've done their own testing with CSU's of different offsets and angle-adjusting headsets, so it's no surprise to see that same tactic applied to the even newer SB150 and SB130.




Yeti SB100 Review
The bike's 100mm of travel is controlled by Yeti's clever Switch Infinity system.


Suspension Design

With its Switch Infinity unit tucked in out of sight behind the bottom bracket, you'd be excused if you mistook the back of the SB100 for a single pivot layout. For those unfamiliar with the system, Switch Infinity employs two short Kashima-coated tubes and a carrier to manipulate the bike's axle path. Initially, as the bike goes through its travel, the carrier moves upwards on the rails to provide a rearward axle path for pedaling efficiency. Then, as the rear wheel goes deeper into its travel, the carrier moves downwards to reduce the amount of chain tension so the design can better deal with hard impacts.

Yeti has been BFFs with Fox Racing Shox for a long time, and the two companies worked together to develop the system.

Yeti has used Switch Infinity for awhile now, but there's a big change to note here: it's been rotated 90-degrees and moved back slightly on the SB100. Okay, that doesn't sound all that noteworthy, but the fact that every cross-country or trail bike should be able to carry a bottle inside the front triangle was a driving factor.

Yeti has also designed a new carrier that's both smaller and lighter. Up until now, every SB platform, from the 114mm-travel SB4.5 to the 152mm SB6, has used the same Switch Infinity components, but that's not so with the 100mm-travel SB100. The diameter of the Kashima-coated tubes has dropped from the 15mm used on the other machines to 10mm on this bike, thereby making for a smaller and lighter forged carrier.
Yeti
Yeti uses the same Switch Infinity unit (left) on all of their existing bikes, but the new SB100 employs a smaller, lighter version (right) that's been rotated by 90-degrees in the front triangle.

They've also moved the sealed bearings from the carrier to the frame, and greasing the unit is now done via zerk fittings located under the main pivot's bearing cap.


Yeti SB100 Review
Usually hidden behind a bolt-on shield, you can see how the Switch Infinity unit is tucked into the frame.


The SB100's suspension sees an altered leverage ratio intended to make the bike more capable than a pure race rig, with it said to be more supple at the top of its 100mm and sporting a stable mid-platform. The goal, Yeti says, was not to be locked into having to tune for either just ''pedaling efficiency or bottom out, and it gives the bike an incredible flexibility.''

There's a relatively linear anti-squat figure that should allow for a wide range of sag settings, according to Yeti, and for more sag that most short-travel bikes can get away with. In fact, Yeti says to run an unprecedented-for-the-travel 32-percent sag.


Specifications

Specifications
Release Date 2018
Price $7999
Travel 100
Rear Shock FOX FACTORY DPS
Fork FORK FOX FACTORY 34/120MM SC
Headset CANE CREEK 40 INTEGRATED
Cassette SRAM 1295 EAGLE 10-50
Crankarms SRAM X01 CARBON EAGLE 30T
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB BB92
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 EAGLE
Chain SRAM X01 EAGLE
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 EAGLE
Handlebar YETI CARBON 35X760MM
Stem RACE FACE TURBINE 35X50MM
Grips ERGON GE1
Brakes SRAM LEVEL TLM
Wheelset DT SWISS XRC 1200 25MM (+ $900 USD)
Tires MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.3 / AGGRESSOR 2.3
Seat WTB CUSTOM VOLT
Seatpost FOX TRANSFER
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Yeti SB100 Review





Yeti SB100 Review
Riding The
SB100



Test Bike Setup

Here's where it gets interesting. If this thing was one of any number of other cross-country bikes out there, I'd probably start somewhere between 20 and 25-percent sag because, well, there's not much cushion for the pushin' when it comes to suspension travel, and it's generally frowned upon to be smashing the end of shock's stroke every few minutes. But Yeti says that rider can tune the back of the SB100 to be both efficient and not bottom-out all the time, and you get all that at 32-percent (12mm of stroke) sag. Seems like a ton for this kind of bike, but alrighty then.

Up front, Yeti's spec'd a 120mm-travel Fox 34 Step-cast rather than a puny 100mm fork, a call that might irk some traditional racer-types who bow down to the scale. Yes, you can install a shorter fork on the bike, but you're probably going to be better served by looking at any number of off-road road bikes on the market if that sounds like your plan. Courses are getting much rougher and technical but, more interestingly, more and more people who ride cross-country are wanting a bike that's not only ultra-efficient but also fun to point down some real trails.

The trick, however, is to provide them with that capability without taking away too much of the sporty, race-ready vibe that makes a cross-country bike what it is. So, have Yeti managed to pull it off?

n a
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 37
Height: 5'10
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 168lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death


Yeti SB100 Review
While it doesn't feel quite as snappy as a real race bike, the 100mm-travel SB100 has got some serious legs.

Climbing

If the SB100 had parents, its pops would have been a trail bike and its mom a cross-country machine, so it's no surprise that the little Yeti feels a lot like a combo of exactly that on the climbs. First, the handling, which leans more towards dad than the other side of the family. If you're expecting a nimble rig that doesn't waver when you're at stalling speed halfway up some silly wall that you should've walked anyway, you might be a bit let down.

In that type of setting, the SB100's front-end can feel a bit light compared to a pure cross-country rig, and you'll only notice that if you're coming off a more traditional cross-country whippet. That said, it's really only apparent in the most challenging of pitches, or during those moments when you feel like you're breathing underwater during a race and have to get through something ultra-technical. There's a reason that traditional cross-country bikes are as pointy feeling as they are, and it's because races aren't won on the descents.

Good thing the SB100 wasn't intended to do that, though, because there are enough sketchy short-travel bikes out there as it is.

The SB100 isn't a bad technical climber, though, it's just that its handling feels more trail bike-ish than I expected, which can be a plus or a minus depending on your intentions. All the usual chess matches were cleared dab-free, however, just with a touch more body English and steering input required than when I was on something like Rocky's Element or a Cannondale Scalpel.

I've always been a sensitive type when it comes to geo, and going to 25-percent sag really sharpened up the bike's handling due to the steeper angles, but that's also not letting the magic that Yeti injected into the SB100's rear-suspension do its thang; more on that later, though.
Yeti SB100 Review
Technical sections expose the SB100's relatively relaxed handling that has more in common with a long-legged trail bike than a cross-country weapon.

You know this bike is efficient, right? I mean, it's got 100mm of travel, and even though Yeti says to run 32-percent sag, it still pedals with nearly all of the enthusiasm of a race bike. As you'd expect. The Fox shock has a three-position compression switch that's completely not ever needed unless you're a basket case. No bobbing and no excuses, then, no matter how much sag you're running.

So, based on its climbing abilities, would I choose the SB100 if I was looking for a pure cross-country race rig? No, probably not; it's a bit too lazy for me when I'm breathing through my eyeballs, and races are won or lost on ascents, regardless of how much fun or emphasis you put on coming back down. But as a fast, efficient bike that can certainly be used for racing, among day to day hammering, the SB100 is a solid option that's so much more fun (and capable) that one of those purebred, sketchy ass race bikes.


Yeti SB100 Review
I might be a little biased, but isn't down-country the best country?


Descending

Have you ever pushed a real cross-country bike hard on the descents? I'm not talking about a light trail bike here, but an actual race rig with pinner rubber, steep angles, and probably no party post. It's a frightening feeling at best, but the thing to remember is that these guys are often trying to recover on the descent, not set a new PR or take a wild line that saves them a second or two during a three-minute run like in a downhill race. Instead, these are two and three-hour races were pacing can play a big part, so a full-on cross-country bike is far from being optimized, and far from being fun, on the downhills. In fact, the opposite is often the case.

But this thing is different. This thing is fun. And fast.

Of course, I didn't need a crystal ball to know that the SB100 is going to be more capable than many other bikes of similar travel, but it was still a surprise to feel how solid and stable the little SB100 is. It holds a line infinitely better than a lighter, quicker handling bike, no doubt due to the relatively meaty rubber that Yeti chose to spec, but I wouldn't be surprised to learn that the frame is also much more resilient to flex than something that weighs a pound or two less.

You want to stay on the inside even though it's littered with roots and loose rock? You'll be much more likely to do it on the SB100 than you will on a more run of the mill 100mm-travel bike, and that opens up lines for riders who might not usually choose them when on a normal cross-country machine.


Santa Cruz Blur CC X01 Reserve Photo by James Lissimore
Cannondale Scalpel-Si
The Blur (on the left) and the Scalpel (on the right) are both competitors to the SB100, but neither are quite as capable on the descents.


That same confidence can be applied to other parts of the trail, too, and I have no doubt that anyone is going to be quicker and more at ease on a scary descent on the SB100 than they would be if they were on a steeper bike with a longer stem. If you're not, you should work on your skills before considering a new bike.

But where are the SB100's limits? Well, Yeti has done something really special with their short-travel bike's suspension, but at a certain point, 100mm is always going to be 100mm no matter what you do with it. I've spent time on all sorts of 100mm bikes, and because I tend to ride a cross-country rig like I don't have much to live for besides my cat, I'm usually forced to run around 20-percent sag if I don't want to clang off the end of the stroke and then walk around with a cane after the ride. As you'd expect, that makes a bike less than amazing on the small stuff where traction comes into play, which is then aggravated by tires that probably belong on a cyclocross bike.


Yeti SB100 Review
Like going fast on a short-travel bike? Me too, and the SB100 feels the same.


The SB100, at the recommended 32-percent number, is more forgiving and no doubt delivers more grip, too, but that's not a surprise. I mean, look at the tires, and it has a load more sag. But the surprise is at the other end of the travel: The damn thing doesn't want to bottom-out. I'm sure all you guys on 150mm bikes are thinking "So what? Neither does my bike," but you need to understand how shitty a 100mm-travel bike usually feels when you're at ten-tenths because the whole thing is a compromise; pick traction or bottom-out control, Mr. Bib Shorts, because ya can't have both. Only, you can with the SB100.

Relatively speaking - after all, it's still just 100mm - the back of the SB100 is supremely supple and delivers traction while not bobbing, but it also has enough ramp-up to make 32-percent sag on a cross-country-ish bike a real option. Actually, not just an option, it's the best way to run the little Yeti.

This is quite the bike, but its limits are more obvious on long, rough descents that test your hands and feet as much as the suspension and traction. You'll tire quicker than on something more forgiving, and while the SB100 is far more merciful than other bikes of similar travel, your margin for error is still smaller than it would be on a slacker, squishier rig. I guess that's not exactly the bike's fault, however, as that's really just inherent in the type of bike that it is, and it'd be like me talking trash about a downhill rig for being a handful on technical climbs. Yeah, no shit, Sherlock.




n a
Cannondale Scalpel-Si
Both the Blur and the Scalpel could be considered down-country bikes as well.

How Does it Compare?

The SB100 is a bit of an outlier right now in that there aren't a ton of off-the-shelf bikes like it out there right now. Santa Cruz's new Blur is the most recent and closest example that I've spent time on, but even that is more than a degree steeper up front and comes with a 100mm fork as opposed to the 120mm job on the front of the Yeti. Good thing I put a 120mm fork on the Blur then, eh? The two are quite similar (after the fork swap), but the Blur has a bit more of a traditional feel to it than the SB100, and the Yeti comes across as more solid feeling, at least to me.

Rocky Mountain's Element is another cross-country bike that I over-forked (Rocky does it stock, too), but it screams intervals and shames you for eating a pre-ride breakfast donut while the Yeti couldn't give a damn. The Element feels every bit the race bike compared to the more trail-ified Yeti, but both can do, er, both jobs. And the same goes for Cannondale's Scalpel, too.

If I lived in Lycra, raced competitively, and trained hard, I'd probably choose the Element or Scalpel just because it has that race rig vibe with handling that's going to help you when you need it. The Blur was quite fun, too, but I can't get past the SB100's versatile and impressive rear-suspension is - it's really that good.



Technical Report

SRAM Level TLM Brakes: I've had good experiences with SRAM's stoppers over the last few years, and I've come to prefer the early braking control in low-traction situations, but the TLMs on the Yeti never matched my expectations. The factory bleed must have been off as they tended to pump up during extended use, and power was a bit down from usual, too.


Yeti SB100 Review
Yeti SB100 Review
Wisely, Yeti spec'd a wide handlebar and a short stem on the SB100. Anything else wouldn't be right.


Maxxis Tires: Rubber obviously has a massive say in how a bike performs, and I give Yeti props for spec'ing this short-travel toy with a Minion DHF 2.3 with EXO casing up front because they could have easily saved a ton of weight by going with a lighter duty set of tires. You can do that, too, and I'd recommend it if you're going to be lining up to a cross-country start line, but the SB100 is just too much fun with the stock tires mounted. Traction and reliability trump saving a few hundred grams.


For an Extra $900 USD: You get a set of DT Swiss' XRC 1200 carbon wheels that are obviously light as hell and, at least for me, trouble-free. Yes, $900 USD is a load of money, and I probably couldn't justify the added cost, but they go a long way to making the Yeti feel quick and sporty.



Pros

+ More capable than a 100mm bike should be
+ Short-travel and trail bike geo has its advantages
+ Incredibly versatile rear suspension
Cons

- If you're a pure racer, a pure race bike might be faster
- Short-travel and trail bike geo has its disadvantages
- Pricey



Is this the bike for you?

I suspect that the SB100 is actually ideal for a lot of people who are currently on bikes with 50mm more travel but let's not go down that road again. Instead, I'm going to say that the SB100 makes sense for the type of rider who enjoys getting the most out of a short-travel bike, even if all their buddies are on much bigger machines. And while it doesn't come across as an out-and-out race rig - because that's not what Yeti was aiming for - it would be ideal (after a tire swap) for things like the BC Bike Race or other long, rough, adventure-focused types of events.




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThere was a time, not that long ago, when you'd pick between either a cross-country bike or a downhill bike and that was mostly it. Nowadays, you could argue that there are at least four or five distinct categories, and then there are the bikes that blur the lines a bit. The SB100 is one of those niche bikes, but its capabilities are far from niche; it'll feel like an extremely capable cross-country bike to some, and an efficient, sharp-handling trail bike to others.

We're well past suspension travel defining intentions, but this little Yeti underlines that evolution. And if down-country were a real category, I'd say that the SB100 is the quintessential example.
 Mike Levy





