Review: YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race

The YT Capra made waves when it was first launched back in 2014, a brute of a bike that hit the mark when it came to balancing value and performance. Four years later, YT debuted the next iteration, giving the new Capra more travel, updated geometry, and increased standover clearance. A 29” version was also added into the mix, with either 160 or 170mm of travel depending on the model. There are now a total of four 29” Capra models, with prices ranging from $5,199 for the CF Pro Race that's reviewed here, down to $2,499 for the aluminum-framed Capra 29 AL. Looking for the all the squish? You'll need to shell out the dough for the CF Pro Race in order to get that 170mm of travel – all of the other options use a shorter stroke shock and have 160mm of travel.

The Capra didn't undergo a drastic revision as far as looks go, but the frame does have a cleaner, sleeker aesthetic than the original. The standover height has been lowered, and the brace that used to extend from the seat tube to the top tube is nowhere to be seen. Unfortunately, there's still no place to hold a water bottle – maybe that will finally happen in version 3.0.Other updates include the switch to carbon rather than alloy chainstays, and some extra reinforcement around the head tube. That reinforcement is there just in case you feel like running a dual crown fork – the bike is designed to be able to handle it. In fact, YT tested the Capra to the same standards as their Tues downhill bike.The derailleur, brake, and dropper post housing are all now hidden inside the frame, where molded carbon tubes keep things from rattling around. Downtube protection is in place to save the frame from rock damages, and YT even went as far as to color match the protectors to the frame.

Test Bike Setup Other than taking a few minutes to trim the Renthal bars down to my preferred width of 780mm, getting the Capra set up and ready to roll was hassle free. I set up the Float X2 shock with 30% sag, which equated to 185 psi, and inflated the fork to 73 psi. The Capra has two possible geometry positions, but it remained in the slackest position for the entirety of the test period, due to the fact that I never felt the need to try out a steeper head angle and higher bottom bracket. Testing began as the late spring rains gave way to a dry and dusty summer in Bellingham, Washington, and including my usual local test laps, along with a few trips up to the Whistler Bike Park for some lift-served trail smashing.

YT claim that the Capra “provides unheard-of propulsion on those grueling climbs.” That sure sounds impressive, but despite my best efforts, I never found myself gliding effortlessly uphill. Yes, the Capra checks in at a reasonable weight, and its geometry creates a very comfortable climbing position, but it's still the type of bike where climbing is more of a task that needs to be done before the fun really begins. Those meaty e*thirteen tires didn't really speed things up either, further solidifying the Capra's downhill inclinations, although I don't think there were any doubts to begin with.That being said, the Capra is a very manageable bike, especially considering that you're sitting on top of 170mm of travel. The steepish-seat angle deserves some credit here, along with the fact that the Capra's front center and head angle numbers aren't too extreme, which makes it easier to get through tight, slower speed sections of trail without feeling like you're the sleep-deprived driver of an eighteen-wheeler.The Capra doesn't have the super-snappy handling typically found on a shorter travel bike, but it's also not a gooshy mess – there's enough support to keep it from wallowing too deep into its travel, although there was still enough suspension movement that I regularly used the blue dial on the Float X2. That lever is more necessary than it is on a bike like Pivot's Firebird 29, although the Capra does pedal better than the Commencal Meta 29.