PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race

Sep 10, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

YT Capra 29
REVIEW
YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race


Reviewed by Mike Kazimer
Action photos by Eric Mickelson


The YT Capra made waves when it was first launched back in 2014, a brute of a bike that hit the mark when it came to balancing value and performance. Four years later, YT debuted the next iteration, giving the new Capra more travel, updated geometry, and increased standover clearance. A 29” version was also added into the mix, with either 160 or 170mm of travel depending on the model.

There are now a total of four 29” Capra models, with prices ranging from $5,199 for the CF Pro Race that's reviewed here, down to $2,499 for the aluminum-framed Capra 29 AL. Looking for the all the squish? You'll need to shell out the dough for the CF Pro Race in order to get that 170mm of travel – all of the other options use a shorter stroke shock and have 160mm of travel.
Capra 29 CF Pro Race Details

Intended use: enduro
Travel: 170mm
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 65º
Chainstay length: 435mm (M-L), 440mm (XL-XXL)
Sizes: M, L, XL, XXL
Weight: 31 lb (14.1 kg) size large, w/o pedals
Price: $5,199 USD as tested
More info: www.yt-industries.com

Highlights of the Pro Race build kit include a 170mm Fox 36 Factory fork, Float X2 shock, e*thirteen's carbon TRS Race wheels, and SRAM Code Ultimate brakes.


bigquotesit was on the high speed, smoother trails like Dirt Merchant and A-Line where the Capra felt best. The rear suspension ramps up quickly, which means there's plenty of support for getting a little extra 'pop' off the lip of a jump, or to maintain speed by pumping over a series of rollers. Mike Kazimer


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Is This the Bike for You?
Pinkbike's Take


YT Capra Review





YT Capra 29 review
The headtube has been reinforced in order to make it dual-crown fork compatible.


Construction and Features


The Capra didn't undergo a drastic revision as far as looks go, but the frame does have a cleaner, sleeker aesthetic than the original. The standover height has been lowered, and the brace that used to extend from the seat tube to the top tube is nowhere to be seen. Unfortunately, there's still no place to hold a water bottle – maybe that will finally happen in version 3.0.

Other updates include the switch to carbon rather than alloy chainstays, and some extra reinforcement around the head tube. That reinforcement is there just in case you feel like running a dual crown fork – the bike is designed to be able to handle it. In fact, YT tested the Capra to the same standards as their Tues downhill bike.

The derailleur, brake, and dropper post housing are all now hidden inside the frame, where molded carbon tubes keep things from rattling around. Downtube protection is in place to save the frame from rock damages, and YT even went as far as to color match the protectors to the frame.


YT Capra 29 review
The brake and derailleur housing are routed through tubes molded into the frame.
YT Capra 29 review
A flip chip allows for two different head angle and bottom bracket height settings.




Capra

Geometry & Sizing

The Capra's geometry numbers slot right into what has almost become the norm for this category – there's a 65-degree head angle, 75.5 degree seat angle, 460mm reach for a size large, and 435mm chainstays for the medium and large sizes. The XL and XXL sizes actually get longer chainstays in order to preserve the balance of the bike, which is always nice to see – they grow by 5mm, up to 440mm. There is a flip chip that can be used to steepen things up by .5 degrees, but I have a feeling most riders will stick it into the slackest setting and call it good.


YT Capra 29

by mikekazimer
Views: 1,536    Faves: 2    Comments: 2


Suspension Design

The Capra still uses a Horst Link suspension design (YT call it Virtual 4 Link), but the rocker link position has moved rearwards, and now extends behind the seat tube. The Capra has always been known for having a very progressive suspension curve, but in this case YT took steps to modify that curve. According to Stefan Willard, YT's CTO, that lower ratio allows riders to run less pressure and creates a more sensitive beginning stroke. The amount of end-stroke ramp-up has also been reduced by approximately 8% to allow riders to make the most out of the available travel.



Specifications

Specifications
Price $5199
Travel 170mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X2 230 x 65mm
Fork Fox 36 Float Factory 170mm
Headset Acros AZX-203
Cassette e*thirteen TRS+ 11-46
Crankarms e*thirteen TRSR carbon
Chainguide e*thirteen TRS+
Bottom Bracket e*thirteen BB92
Rear Derailleur Shimano XTR
Chain Shimano HG601
Shifter Pods Shimano XTR 11-speed
Handlebar Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35 800mm
Stem Renthal Apex35 40mm
Grips ODI Elite motion
Brakes SRAM Code Ultimate
Wheelset e*thirteen TRS Race
Tires e*thirteen TRSr 2.35"
Seat SDG Fly MNT
Seatpost Fox Transfer, 31.6mm, 150mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



YT Capra 29 review










YT Capra Review
RIDING THE
Capra 29



Test Bike Setup

Other than taking a few minutes to trim the Renthal bars down to my preferred width of 780mm, getting the Capra set up and ready to roll was hassle free. I set up the Float X2 shock with 30% sag, which equated to 185 psi, and inflated the fork to 73 psi.

The Capra has two possible geometry positions, but it remained in the slackest position for the entirety of the test period, due to the fact that I never felt the need to try out a steeper head angle and higher bottom bracket.

Testing began as the late spring rains gave way to a dry and dusty summer in Bellingham, Washington, and including my usual local test laps, along with a few trips up to the Whistler Bike Park for some lift-served trail smashing.

Mike Kazimer
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 35
Height: 5'11"
Inseam: 33"
Weight: 160 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


YT Capra Review


Climbing


YT claim that the Capra “provides unheard-of propulsion on those grueling climbs.” That sure sounds impressive, but despite my best efforts, I never found myself gliding effortlessly uphill. Yes, the Capra checks in at a reasonable weight, and its geometry creates a very comfortable climbing position, but it's still the type of bike where climbing is more of a task that needs to be done before the fun really begins. Those meaty e*thirteen tires didn't really speed things up either, further solidifying the Capra's downhill inclinations, although I don't think there were any doubts to begin with.

That being said, the Capra is a very manageable bike, especially considering that you're sitting on top of 170mm of travel. The steepish-seat angle deserves some credit here, along with the fact that the Capra's front center and head angle numbers aren't too extreme, which makes it easier to get through tight, slower speed sections of trail without feeling like you're the sleep-deprived driver of an eighteen-wheeler.

The Capra doesn't have the super-snappy handling typically found on a shorter travel bike, but it's also not a gooshy mess – there's enough support to keep it from wallowing too deep into its travel, although there was still enough suspension movement that I regularly used the blue dial on the Float X2. That lever is more necessary than it is on a bike like Pivot's Firebird 29, although the Capra does pedal better than the Commencal Meta 29.


YT Capra Review


Descending


Getting accustomed to the Capra's handling on the descents didn't take long at all, largely due to the fact that YT didn't go crazy with the geometry numbers. That 65-degree head angle has been the norm for all-mountain / enduro bikes for the last couple of years, and the reach and chainstay length are fairly typical as well. Those numbers give the Capra a familiar feel, despite the fact that until recently there were barely any 170mm 29ers on the market. Could YT have pushed things a little further? More than likely, especially considering that this is a 170mm bike, with a frame that's approved to run a dual crown fork – I don't think anyone would have minded if it were even slacker and more DH-oriented.

I rode the Capra on everything from flowy jump lines to the chunkiest, most blown out trails in the Whistler Bike Park. Somewhat surprisingly, it was on the high speed, smoother trails like Dirt Merchant and A-Line where the Capra felt best. The rear suspension ramps up quickly, which means there's plenty of support for getting a little extra 'pop' off the lip of a jump, or to maintain speed by pumping over a series of rollers. Anyone who still believes that “29ers can't jump” should head out for a lap on the Capra – this bike will have you singing a different tune in no time.

However, on the rougher sections of trail the Capra wasn't nearly as plush as I'd expected. I was using all 170mm of travel, but the amount of ramp up at the end of the stroke made those big hits feel a bit jarring. Going faster and pushing harder helped, but there was still more feedback than I would have liked, especially when faced with repeated hard impacts. YT did decrease the progressivity of the Capra compared to the prior model, but I think they could drop it even further in order to help make it feel even smoother on the really rough stuff. A coil shock could also be the ticket here – I have a feeling that would erase some of that feedback, while also increasing the amount of traction.




Capra
YT Capra

Commencal
Commencal Meta 29

How does it compare?

The Capra's value has consistently helped it stand out from the crowd – after all, there aren't too many companies offering a full-carbon bike, complete with carbon wheel and high-end suspension for this price. Commencal has taken a similar route, although their consumer direct path isn't paved with carbon – all of their bikes have aluminum frames. The different frame materials means there's a significant price difference between the Meta 29 and the Capra Pro Race reviewed here, but it's still worth taking a moment to see how they compare on the trail. And yes, YT does make an aluminum Capra, but I haven't had a chance to give one a try.

Climbing: The Capra takes this one, largely due to the weight difference – the aluminum Meta is nearly 4 pounds heavier, which means it takes more effort to get it to the top of the hill. The Capra also has a livelier feel on more rolling terrain, where the Meta 29 doesn't really come alive until gravity takes over.

Descending: The geometry numbers between the two bikes are quite similar, but the Meta's coil shock gives it a more ground-hugging, low slung feel. I'd rather be aboard the Meta if I had to plow through a rock garden, or if my typical trails were rough and natural. The Capra is easier to jump, and it's also less likely to use up all of its travel on a rough landing, although it does transmit more feedback to its rider.



YT Capra 29 review
YT took a different route when it came to selecting drivetrain components, pairing a Shimano XTR derailleur with an e*thirteen cassette.
YT Capra 29 review
The Fox Transfer post worked perfectly, but I didn't have as much luck with the SDG MNT saddle.


Technical Report


SDG Seat: Seat are obviously a matter of personal preference, but I didn't get along with the shape of the SDG MTN Fly at all, and swapped it out after one ride. The profile is more curved than flat, which meant that the center portion of the seat applied pressure exactly where I didn't want it.

DT Swiss RWS Skewer: I had the RWS Skewer come loose twice during testing, despite having securely tightened it down beforehand. Rough bike park laps are a great way to rattle things loose, but the last thing you want is to have your rear wheel barely secured to the frame. I'm not sure the exact cause, but I have a hunch that it's some combination of wheel and frame flex that's the culprit. In any case, it's certainly something to check before every ride. Ideally, the Capra would come with a bolt-on thru axle, which would also have the added benefit of making the back end a little narrower.

e*thirteen cassette / Shimano XTR derailleur: YT did things a little differently by spec'ing e*thirteen's 11-speed, 9-46 tooth TRS+ cassette paired to a Shimano XTR derailleur and shifter. I didn't have any trouble with the shifting performance – it's not quite as smooth as a full-Shimano setup, but it's a minor difference. I did experience some intermittent creaking, typically when standing up and climbing, something that I've experienced before with e*thirteen's cassette design. Personally, I would have rather seen a full Shimano or full SRAM setup.

Renthal Fatbar Carbon: Not all 35mm carbon bars are created equal, but Fatbar was extremely comfortable, with the perfect amount of compliance and vibration damping to take the edge off of high speed chatter bumps.


YT Capra Review


Pros

+ Very manageable, especially considering the amount of travel
+ Never met a jump it didn't like
+ Excellent value
Cons

- No room for a water bottle
- Not super plush in rough terrain
- Limited availability



Is this the bike for you?

The Capra 29 CF Pro Race is a good match for riders in search of a 29er that can handle regular bike park usage without being too much of a beast to pedal around on longer, non-lift assisted rides.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesIt wasn't that long ago the idea of a 170mm 29er would have seemed farfetched, but times have changed, and we're seeing more and more entries into this category. The Capra Pro Race may not be the plushest option out there when faced with really chunky sections of trail, but it's easy to handle on a wide range of terrain, especially when it comes to boosting jumps and railing berms. The consumer-direct pricing makes this an attractive option for riders looking for a bike that can be used for lift-served and longer pedal-powered missions... Just don't forget your hydration pack. Mike Kazimer






Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
107058 views
Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
82956 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
79240 views
Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
75203 views
Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
54976 views
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
44522 views
Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
44481 views
Pinkbike Poll: 39 Custom Painted DH Bikes - Which One is Your Favorite?
44294 views

36 Comments

  • + 19
 So, it's a long travel 29er that feels the best on jumps, not rough sections. Oh, what a world we live in.
  • + 2
 Not sure how the Capra comes stock but I own a '17 Jeffsy and the shock was packed with volume spacers. Given how progressive YT designs their suspension, taking out spacers in the shock would help. Not sure if the reviewer looked at this, but my Jeffsy was the same way on repeated hard hits due to the crazy high ramp up at the end of the curve.
  • + 2
 For the price, I still would go for this or the commencal. Spending over 6k on a bike is a bit excessive considering that other 29ers e.g Scott, yeti, specialized, trek are way too expensive with the same high-end components. All you pay for is a fancy name.
  • + 3
 With those fancy names comes the ability to leave any problems with the bike or its components with your LBS. Consumer direct bikes provide a great value for money, but not the convenience of service after the sale.
  • + 1
 Check the prices again and what you really get. The Slash 9.9 is not much more than this (1500 more) but you get Eagle, Bontrager wheels, and everything else more or less the same.

I love YT but they have lost the plot with all this E13 and SDG crap.
  • + 2
 I'm a huge YT fanboy but the builds this year were strange. The whole E13 + shimano stuff, the SDG components on the lower end stuff. I think they lost the plot after 2016 IMO...I'm all for keeping prices low, but these mis-matched components most shops/people have never worked on are a mistake IMO.
  • + 2
 Good comparison with the Meta 29...helps put things into better perspective. I love that the PB reviews have been doing more comparisons of late.
  • + 1
 “I was using all 170mm of travel, but the amount of ramp up at the end of the stroke made those big hits feel a bit jarring”

So what you’re saying is you were bottoming it out but you wish it bottomed out harder
  • + 7
 Not at all. It’s the rising rate of the suspension curve that gives the bike that jarring feeling part way (not all the way) through the travel. I mentioned that I was still able to use all the travel because in some cases removing a volume spacer would be the answer to that scenario, but not in this instance.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Did you change the suspension set-up for the rough stuff or keep the same as for the bike park?
  • + 1
 @Travel66, there weren't many changes I could have made - I was already running the LSC and HSC fairly open, and there was only one volume spacer in there.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Found the same on my old Capra
  • + 2
 I feel like this is a review I could use to base a decision on, as opposed to the typical "climbs like an X, descends like an X" PB boilerplate.

Right on.
  • + 1
 Would be nice if the review included a dual crown and a coil shock segment considering the bike was designed for DH/Bike Park applications as well...
  • + 2
 Would there be an improvement in climbing if one would get the 160mm version?
  • + 3
 No water bottle, 0/5 stars
  • + 2
 I have had/seen the same issue with the DT Swiss rear skewer on several bikes I would take bolt on over convenience any day
  • - 1
 Hey all those awake as fuk Down Country guys in Yeti 130 thread, tell us what sort of bikes we shouldn't ride - Some people may get overbiked - Oh my ghawd! BTW Don't enjoy sex my darling, Jesus's watching.
  • + 1
 Woah Woah now, 76 degree seat angles aren't considered steep anymore? Only steep-ish? That was fast.
  • + 1
 Haven't you seen the Yeti releases and whatnot? Everything's 77°, maybe 78°. 76° was SO yesterday. Tomorrow's bike might break 80°! Razz
  • + 1
 Sounds like this bike was designed for coil, strange that none of them come spec'd with one.
  • + 1
 Soo when's a review on the new Bronson coming out?
  • + 1
 Love the 29er Capra! I’d buy one in a heartbeat
  • + 1
 Ima waiting 'till I can demo one at my LBS.
  • + 1
 Since 27.5 are proving to be faster, can we get a review on one of those?
  • + 1
 Alright. Now the Firebird 29 review, please.
  • + 2
 Perfect 5/7
  • + 1
 Jesus. What is with you people and freaking water bottles?
  • + 3
 We’re thirsty.
  • + 1
 The mount that broke Camelbak
  • + 1
 Since when was super-enduro a thing?
  • - 2
 76 degree seat angle lol! what's the ACTUAL seat angle? this bike will climb like junk for anyone tall or with a long inseam.
Pass.
  • + 1
 Pole fans do not agree. How dare you
  • + 1
 Agree - for some reason about all the testers confirm the companys seatangle infos whereas their real job should be to point out that the actual seat angle - (like most other bikes excepting Pole and Nicolai) are visibly and obviously way slacker. They are mostly parallel to the steer angle.
  • - 1
 Plenty of water available in the jug by the chairlift.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.051969
Mobile Version of Website