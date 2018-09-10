Review: YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race

Technical Report SDG Seat:
Seat are obviously a matter of personal preference, but I didn't get along with the shape of the SDG MTN Fly at all, and swapped it out after one ride. The profile is more curved than flat, which meant that the center portion of the seat applied pressure exactly where I didn't want it.DT Swiss RWS Skewer:
I had the RWS Skewer come loose twice during testing, despite having securely tightened it down beforehand. Rough bike park laps are a great way to rattle things loose, but the last thing you want is to have your rear wheel barely secured to the frame. I'm not sure the exact cause, but I have a hunch that it's some combination of wheel and frame flex that's the culprit. In any case, it's certainly something to check before every ride. Ideally, the Capra would come with a bolt-on thru axle, which would also have the added benefit of making the back end a little narrower. e*thirteen cassette / Shimano XTR derailleur:
YT did things a little differently by spec'ing e*thirteen's 11-speed, 9-46 tooth TRS+ cassette paired to a Shimano XTR derailleur and shifter. I didn't have any trouble with the shifting performance – it's not quite as smooth as a full-Shimano setup, but it's a minor difference. I did experience some intermittent creaking, typically when standing up and climbing, something that I've experienced before with e*thirteen's cassette design. Personally, I would have rather seen a full Shimano or full SRAM setup.Renthal Fatbar Carbon:
Not all 35mm carbon bars are created equal, but Fatbar was extremely comfortable, with the perfect amount of compliance and vibration damping to take the edge off of high speed chatter bumps.
36 Comments
I love YT but they have lost the plot with all this E13 and SDG crap.
So what you’re saying is you were bottoming it out but you wish it bottomed out harder
Right on.
Pass.
Post a Comment