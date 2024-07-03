Review: YT Tues - Ready to Race or Rampage

Descending

From a side view, the Tues’ sharp straight lines give a low-profile look to the bike and that’s an apparent trait of how it rides as well. What the frame might lack in terms of a slack head angle, it makes up for in stability with a low center gravity. The stance is not too far from the Frameworks DH too and could be thought of as the new-school downhill geometry where stability is gained from higher stack values and longer wheelbase numbers rather than just a slack head angle. This puts the rider on the bike where their feet are low to the ground giving a proud standing position. This places their hands more so on top of the front axle pushing down on it rather than behind it pushing it forward. What that means on the trail is that while thundering through wide open sections or destroyed bike park corners the front wheel has an inclination to tuck rather than stand against the bumps.I could see some racers installing offset headset cups for a slacker head angle and possibly wishing for a longer chainstay. But YT set out to build a versatile gravity bike, one that can be raced flat-out and still remain active, yet provide responsive nature for other riders who could care less about lap times. That’s where the compact wheelbase lends to being much more reactive through jump trails and tight corners compared to a bike like that Intense M1, which lumbers along until it gets up to speed.Either way, one thing you’ll find on the race track and in bike parks alike are braking bumps, and although the Tues tracks through them moderately well, it doesn’t come with some clattering that can be felt through the bike. Doing back-to-back laps on four other bikes made this apparent and, like the Glory, there was a higher degree of feedback from the chain moving about. Another culprit that could tame some of the vibration down was the short amount of housing that can hit the frame near lower shock mount.Components like O-Chain and STFU chain dampers are designed to negate those vibrations and forces felt by the rider which ultimately lead to a smoother ride. In fact, most of the YT Mob team is running such devices. There's also been experimentation with an idler pulley to accomplish similar tasks, but that can have negative trade-offs in the pedaling efficiency department.Overall though, the Tues was one of the easiest bikes to just get on with. Its high versatility and regular flavor can cater to any type of rider with its various geometry adjustments, plus, all of that comes at relatively low cost in comparison to some of the other bikes on test.