Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike

A small tab below the rear cog dissipates regular oscillations in the belt caused during pedalling. At some point, possibly in transit, while riding, or loading the bike onto carriers, the plastic piece was compromised and caused the belt to skip on the cogs when placed under tension.

The G3’s headtube isn’t the tallest and I’d wager most riders would prefer a higher rise bar. Handlebar bends come in all flavors. These are 5 degrees up, 9 degrees back. The backsweep of the AH1 alloy bar felt even greater than that, with a seemingly late bend.The 46mm long DM1 stem has a massive 86mm clamping width and a thoughtful cross brace on top of the crown to shrug off any thoughts of twisting in a tumble.Hayes Dominion brakes have a nice and light lever action with a tool-free adjust. After coming off of the newly released SRAM Maven brakes, I missed the savage power compared to the somewhat numb powerband of the Dominions. Furthermore, the brake pads rattling in the caliper killed the otherwise stealthy ride of the G3.I’ve ridden Pinion’s mechanical gearboxes before and disliked the two most apparent traits of the system: the twist shifter and the requirement to stop pedaling when changing gears. The electronic trigger shifter is more conveniently arranged and safer compared to the twist shifter, which requires easing up on your grip. It takes a short amount of time to adapt to the location of the buttons compared to the natural position of a SRAM or Shimano shifter.As for the precision and timing of the shifts, again, it’s an improvement over the mechanical system. Occasionally, the shifts lagged, only to clunk into place unexpectedly a few moments later. Zerode did preface that Pinion is working to optimize the location of the sensor in the non-drive side crank arm. Banging through the gears always felt solid, like a derailleur's upshift, except in both directions.The gap in the 6-speed gears are noticeable, and I felt the steps between each one were greater than a 7-speed Sram X0 DH setup, particularly between the two highest gears. Elsewhere, the pick up speed of the hub's clutch and gearbox don't add up to the most responsive crank inputs either.The absence of a derailleur doesn’t mean this unique drivetrain was without issues, though. On day four with the G3, a sudden sense of skipping gears started causing a racket. The hub clutch was inspected and then the gearbox was recalibrated; it turns out that the small tensioner that hides below the rear cog became weakened. This led to the belt skipping on the cogs when the crank arms reached maximum torque.That may have been bumped during shipping. Striking this critical component would be extremely difficult while riding and I don’t recall bumping this at any time. No exterior damage or scuffs were visible either. Zerode identified the problem once the bike was returned. They’re working to increase the integrity of this guide and the depth of the bolt that holds it in place.