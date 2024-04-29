Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike

Frame Details
For what appears complicated to work on, the G3’s aluminum frame is surprisingly easy to service, however, there are some specifications that are pointing out.
The rear hub uses the older standard of non-Boost with a width of 142mm and a 12mm diameter axle. The Pinion belt cog also runs on a single speed driver to maximize the hub flange, so finding a replacement wheel in a pinch will be less likely than the common sizes of 148 and 157mm of today’s standards.
Zerode has also kindly allowed for the rear brake line to be run neatly into either side of the top tube, depending on which side you prefer to run your rear brake on. If you opt for the frame kit, you will want to pay attention to the 203 mm post brake mount. The wire runs through the downtube to the gearbox and battery while the cable actuated version exits just above the crankset.
Adjustments on the G3 are limited. There are no alternate chainstay lengths or shock progression flip-chips, however, the reach could be increased by using an aftermarket +/-10mm headset in the full ZS56 head tube. The built-in bumpers are substantial in thickness and even limited the turning radius of a Fox 40.
Zerode covers their frames with a lifetime warranty for the original owner and has tons of literature available on their website that explains how to care for the gearbox and belt.
Drivetrain
The 6-speed Pinion C1.6 gearbox is standard equipment on the G3, however there’s a choice between mechanical or electronic shifting. The 6-speeds give a 295% range with ratios starting at 2.86 and ending at 8.44. Each step is said to be a 24.3% change.
One of the largest deterrents to the mechanical system is the need to stop pedaling in order to change gears. The second is the twist shifter. The C1.6i Smart.Smart gearbox upgrade takes care of both of those drawbacks.
A sensor in each of the 165mm long crank arms takes care of the semi-automatic shifting by changing gears at the 6 and 12-o’clock crank positions when the torque instantaneously hits zero. The ergonomic dual push button shifter has rubberized paddles that take little effort to tap through the gears. The Pinion app connects by Bluetooth, allowing for quick calibrations, shifter direction and further tuning to be personalized.
Pinion says the battery nestled inside lasts 20,000 shifts, or 100 hours. In less than 3 hours, the battery can reach full charge. The connector is located next to the shifter and runs parallel on a wire, but is wrapped together with the shifter wire. Regarding the Gates carbon belt, those should last 30,000km, roughly three times as long as any chain.
The Gates carbon belt has a molded central ridge to hold it in line with the middle of the grooved cogs. Removing the rear wheel requires unbolting the rear axle and then lifting the belt off of the lower pulley to give enough slack in the system.
As for the efficiency, Zerode acknowledges studies on their website here
that state there can be efficiency loses in gearboxes and drivetrains, however, those were tested again chain and derailleur drivetrains in ideal conditions. We’ll weigh in about how that stacks up in the real world later in the ride impressions.
All of Pinion’s C-Line gearboxes are covered by a 2-year (optional to upgrade to 3) warranty and require an oil change every 10,000km. Their detailed FAQ page with even more info can be found here
.
It's definitely the high pivot, this was the way I described my experience on a Druid years ago.
It depends a lot on where the high pivot is located, on my Kavenz VHP Gwagon, it's not a problem:
kavenz.com/blog/gwagon
Also in my book small/boutique/weird companies get judged differently for cost.