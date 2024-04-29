Review: Zerode G3 - A Belt Driven, Gearbox Equipped DH Bike

Apr 29, 2024
by Matt Beer  

Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
Zerode G3

WORDS: Matt Beer
PHOTOS: Riley McLay


Kiwis are known for doing things a little differently, and Zerode Bikes is a prime example of that. They've been designing frames in New Zealand for over a decade. However, the philosophies of Rob Metz, the founder of Zerode Bikes, date back to 2001(check out their history here).

Their first production frame, the G1 downhill bike, was reminiscent of, yet more attainable than another obscure Kiwi creation; the Lahar M8, which also used a high-pivot design and internally geared hub.

Bring it back to the present day and you’ll find the G3, an evolution in the Zerode G-series. The mixed-wheeled, aluminum chassis continues to use a high-pivot suspension design but the drivetrain has been streamlined. Replacing the bulky hub and dual chain transmission is a belt driven, 6-speed Pinion gearbox.
G3 Details

• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 200 mm, 203 mm fork
• Wheel size: Mixed
• 142x12mm single speed rear hub
• Pinion C.Line 6-speed gearbox
• 63-degree head angle
• Chainstays: 440mm (static)
• Reach: 435, 460, 485mm
• Weight: 19.0 kg / 41.9 lb
• Colors: red, grey, raw (brushed)
• Price: $10,300-$10,795 NZD
• Frame kit: $6,000 NZD (shock, gearbox, drivetrain, shifter)
• Smart.Shift upgrade - $675 NZD
zerodebikes.com

Ultimately, the G3 is geared towards riders who have asked for increased security and silence from their drivetrain, whether that's a racer-type or simply a rider who loves lapping bike parks. Adding to that derailleur-free bliss, 200mm of travel arcs rearward to smooth out square-edge hits.



Contents

Introduction
Frame Details
Suspension Design
Geometry & Sizing
Specifications
Setup
Descending
Technical Report
What's the Best Value?
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take
Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay

bigquotesThere's a magical sense about the G3's rearward axle path and derailleur-free drivetrain that helps it float through the choppiest trails. Matt Beer




G-series Evolution

photo
The unpainted steel G1 prototype.
photo
And the production G1 which was released in 2011.

Zerode 010
A G2 evolved to work with dual 27.5" wheels in 2013.
Sam Blenkinsop s Zerode G3
Fifteen years later, the high-pivot, gearbox traits live on in the G3.




Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay

Frame Details

For what appears complicated to work on, the G3’s aluminum frame is surprisingly easy to service, however, there are some specifications that are pointing out.

The rear hub uses the older standard of non-Boost with a width of 142mm and a 12mm diameter axle. The Pinion belt cog also runs on a single speed driver to maximize the hub flange, so finding a replacement wheel in a pinch will be less likely than the common sizes of 148 and 157mm of today’s standards.

Zerode has also kindly allowed for the rear brake line to be run neatly into either side of the top tube, depending on which side you prefer to run your rear brake on. If you opt for the frame kit, you will want to pay attention to the 203 mm post brake mount. The wire runs through the downtube to the gearbox and battery while the cable actuated version exits just above the crankset.

Adjustments on the G3 are limited. There are no alternate chainstay lengths or shock progression flip-chips, however, the reach could be increased by using an aftermarket +/-10mm headset in the full ZS56 head tube. The built-in bumpers are substantial in thickness and even limited the turning radius of a Fox 40.

Zerode covers their frames with a lifetime warranty for the original owner and has tons of literature available on their website that explains how to care for the gearbox and belt.

Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
If Rube Goldberg designed a downhill bike.
Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
The G3 exclusively uses a Pinion C.Line 6-speed Gearbox and Gates carbon belt, although you can choose between a mechanical or electronic shift system.

Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
The Pinion Smart.Shift uses a dual action thumb paddle with similar ergonomics to a TRP shifter. The charge port connects next to the shifter. Separate wires are shrink wrapped together and run internally through the downtube.
Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
A 142mm-wide DT Swiss 350 Hybrid single speed hub keeps the rear triangle width to a minimum.



Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay

Drivetrain

The 6-speed Pinion C1.6 gearbox is standard equipment on the G3, however there’s a choice between mechanical or electronic shifting. The 6-speeds give a 295% range with ratios starting at 2.86 and ending at 8.44. Each step is said to be a 24.3% change.

One of the largest deterrents to the mechanical system is the need to stop pedaling in order to change gears. The second is the twist shifter. The C1.6i Smart.Smart gearbox upgrade takes care of both of those drawbacks.

A sensor in each of the 165mm long crank arms takes care of the semi-automatic shifting by changing gears at the 6 and 12-o’clock crank positions when the torque instantaneously hits zero. The ergonomic dual push button shifter has rubberized paddles that take little effort to tap through the gears. The Pinion app connects by Bluetooth, allowing for quick calibrations, shifter direction and further tuning to be personalized.

Pinion says the battery nestled inside lasts 20,000 shifts, or 100 hours. In less than 3 hours, the battery can reach full charge. The connector is located next to the shifter and runs parallel on a wire, but is wrapped together with the shifter wire. Regarding the Gates carbon belt, those should last 30,000km, roughly three times as long as any chain.

The Gates carbon belt has a molded central ridge to hold it in line with the middle of the grooved cogs. Removing the rear wheel requires unbolting the rear axle and then lifting the belt off of the lower pulley to give enough slack in the system.

As for the efficiency, Zerode acknowledges studies on their website here that state there can be efficiency loses in gearboxes and drivetrains, however, those were tested again chain and derailleur drivetrains in ideal conditions. We’ll weigh in about how that stacks up in the real world later in the ride impressions.

All of Pinion’s C-Line gearboxes are covered by a 2-year (optional to upgrade to 3) warranty and require an oil change every 10,000km. Their detailed FAQ page with even more info can be found here.

photo



Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
Zerode's G-series downhill bikes have always been frames designed around a multi-link, high-pivot design. The floating chainstay arm pulls on a rocker link that pivots around a large bearing centered in the flat braces of the interrupted seat tube.

Suspension Design

Keeping form with its predecessors, the G3 uses a multi-link design with the main pivot placed very high on the main frame. The floating chainstay pulls on the short rocker link, quickly creating an extremely progressive leverage rate. Not only does the rate change very fast from 3.3 to 2.4, but it remains around that lower leverage for the last 50mm of travel.

What sets the G3 apart from most other high pivot bikes which use an inverted Horst Link, such as the Forbidden Supernought and Norco Range, is that the seatstay runs uninterrupted to the axle. Instead, the dropout pivot is placed on the chainstay. This provides a completely rearward arcing axle path but doesn’t allow for the same degree of freedom to tune the ant-squat or anti-rise and the aforementioned bikes.

photo

The anti-squat is fairly neutral, hovering around 100% in the sag window. On the other hand, the anti-rise is very high, even for a high pivot bike. That number aligns to about 166%. While some critics will claim that this firms up the suspension under braking, this did not seem to be the case on the trail.

Reaching the high speed rebound dial of the Fox DHX2 means unbolting one end of the shock and cycling the suspension. It’s not a huge time commitment, or an adjustment that is often changed, but it does take an extra step over a fully-exposed damper.

Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
All of the shock bolts and pivots are easily accessible, including the lower rocker point, thanks to a bored hole in the shock tunnel.
Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
The G3 has a progressive leverage ratio ramps up quickly.



photo

Geometry

The sizes of the G3 are limited to three: small, medium, large. At 435, 460, and 485 mm in reach, those reach measurements could be considered standard, but may exclude riders above the 188cm/6’2” mark, or thereabouts. A short 105mm head tube is used across all frame sizes, so it wouldn't be surprised to see riders swapping out the 25mm rise handlebar for a higher perch.

Offsetting the G3's other irregular frame specifications, its geometry is contemporary for a downhill bike. A 63° head angle is par for the course and a -4 mm BB drop, from the rear axle, makes it low without scraping the ground. At static, the chainstays measures 440 mm for all three sizes and continue to grow as the bike goes through its travel.



Specifications
Specifications
Release Date 2023
Price $6050
Travel 200
Rear Shock Fox DHX2, 250x75
Fork Fox 40 Factory 29, Grip2, 29
Headset Cane Creek zs56/zs56
Cassette Pinion C1.6 - 6 speed gearbox
Crankarms Pinion 165mm
Chainguide Custom skid plate
Bottom Bracket Pinion
Chain Gates belt
Rear Derailleur N/A
Shifter Pods Pinion Smart.Shift
Handlebar Title 35, 800x25mm
Stem Title DM 35, 46mm
Grips Zerode
Brakes Hayes Dominion A4, 200mm F/R
Hubs DT swiss 350
Spokes DT Champion
Rim DT Swiss FR541
Tires Maxxis Assegai / DHR ll
Seat Title JS1
Seatpost Title 31.6mm
Compare to other DH Bikes



Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
The aluminum frame of the Zerode G3 is finished with alloy Title AH1 handlebars and DT Swiss 540 rims. Fox Factory suspension, Hayes Dominion brakes, and Maxxis tires round out the complete build kit.
Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
The beauty of gearboxes is that you can change gears without pedalling. What's even more appealing, Pinion's Smart.Shift new-age gearbox can now handle shifting under load.





Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
RIDING THE
G3

Test Bike Setup

All of the components, aside from the drivetrain, were familiar to me, expediting the setup process, and downloading and connecting the Pinion app to the gearbox took no time at all. I set the shifter to the traditional direction; the lower lever moved to easier gears and the higher lever to higher gears.

After thinning out to 78kg (including my downhill kit) following the NZ MTB Rally, Zerode suggested 25-50% sag and starting with Fox’s recommended base settings in Table B” for the 425lb spring on the 75mm stroke DHX2 shock.

I managed to hit the 25% sag number with half a turn of preload on the coil and remembered seeing [L=https://www.pinkbike.com/news/bike-check-sam-blenkinsops-zerode-g3-red-bull-hardline-tasmania.html] Sam Blenkinsop’s G3 setup[/L] from Red Bull Hardline. Although he’s roughly the same weight, he’s been known to run a firm rear end and was running a 500# spring. Given the impacts on that track are way gnarlier than what I’d be taking on, I figured I’d lean into his preferences for the G3.
photo
Matt Beer
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 37
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 170 lb / 77 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mattb33r

The high-speed compression was set 6 clicks open from a total of 8 when closed and the low-speed compression sat 13/16 clicks from closed. On the rebound side, the high-speed rebound was 4/8 open and low-speed at 7/16.

From there, the Fox 40 was set to 84 psi with my usual preferences, a hint less compression and rebound damping than Fox’s suggested settings.

Given the low bar and stack height, I raised the front end height by sliding the stanchions down in the crowns

On the handling front, I personally would have preferred a shorter offset fork. At head angles of 63 degrees, I find 52mm offset crowns make the front wheel flop unpredictably part way through tighter turns.




Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay

Descending

I spent a week thrashing an Ibis HD6’s around the Queenstown bike park before jumping on the Zerode G3. I’m not knocking the enduro bike’s performance, since it’s a totally different type of bike with less travel, however, it was almost comedic when I dropped into the first rough section of trail on the G3 - the high-pivot suspension and calm belt drive simply floated down rattly brake bumps.

This wasn’t my first ride on a high-pivot downhill bike, or a belt-driven bike either, but when you put the two together, it’s astounding how it mutes the chaos of a beat down, blown out bike park.

Sure, there’s still the usual caveats of that rearward axle path. You’ll need a few laps to adjust to the rear wheel returning to its resting position as you launch off of jumps, but with a balanced suspension setup, it becomes as natural as any other suspension type.

The only place I found that it became strange was steep, tight, bermed corners (think of trails like Angry Pirate in Whistler or KY in Queenstown). In those instances, where it’s tough to totally drop the rear brake, the chainstay extends. This can feel like you’re being stretched or pulled slower through the turn.

Opinions vary as to what the ideal amount of anti-rise actual is, but I didn't have any complaints about how the Zerod behaved under heavy braking. The higher anti-rise level means that the head angle is better preserved since the fork also undergoes compression while braking. Because of this, I found my confidence grew and I felt safer to hit those turns faster and faster, finding more and more traction.

Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay

The aluminum frame and wheels help the G3 track exceptionally well through rough spurts, dissipating any vibrations that might be sent through the chassis. Literally, the only sounds you can hear are the tires rolling on hard packed surfaces, and sadly, the brake pads jiggling in the calipers.

Recognizing that there may be a more centralized weight distribution from the gearbox might be a confirmation bias, but the one thing that is clear is that the rear wheel acts as if it’s chainless, obviously. Perhaps it’s better to say that it is unimpeded by the tension of a derailleur clutch or feedback from a bouncing chain. The light, calm feeling of the belt that wraps around the single cog on the rear wheel is incomparable to any other bike I’ve ridden with a derailleur.

Learning how the gearbox bangs between cogs also takes a second. There’s no clutch in the system or a chain to ease the gap between gear reductions. It slams into place instantly, and with authority, at least most of the time (I’ll get into that below).

Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay



Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay

Technical Report

Title Bar and Stem: The G3’s headtube isn’t the tallest and I’d wager most riders would prefer a higher rise bar. Handlebar bends come in all flavors. These are 5 degrees up, 9 degrees back. The backsweep of the AH1 alloy bar felt even greater than that, with a seemingly late bend.

The 46mm long DM1 stem has a massive 86mm clamping width and a thoughtful cross brace on top of the crown to shrug off any thoughts of twisting in a tumble.

Hayes Dominion A4 Brakes: Hayes Dominion brakes have a nice and light lever action with a tool-free adjust. After coming off of the newly released SRAM Maven brakes, I missed the savage power compared to the somewhat numb powerband of the Dominions. Furthermore, the brake pads rattling in the caliper killed the otherwise stealthy ride of the G3.

Drivetrain: I’ve ridden Pinion’s mechanical gearboxes before and disliked the two most apparent traits of the system: the twist shifter and the requirement to stop pedaling when changing gears. The electronic trigger shifter is more conveniently arranged and safer compared to the twist shifter, which requires easing up on your grip. It takes a short amount of time to adapt to the location of the buttons compared to the natural position of a SRAM or Shimano shifter.

As for the precision and timing of the shifts, again, it’s an improvement over the mechanical system. Occasionally, the shifts lagged, only to clunk into place unexpectedly a few moments later. Zerode did preface that Pinion is working to optimize the location of the sensor in the non-drive side crank arm. Banging through the gears always felt solid, like a derailleur's upshift, except in both directions.

The gap in the 6-speed gears are noticeable, and I felt the steps between each one were greater than a 7-speed Sram X0 DH setup, particularly between the two highest gears. Elsewhere, the pick up speed of the hub's clutch and gearbox don't add up to the most responsive crank inputs either.

photo
photo
A small tab below the rear cog dissipates regular oscillations in the belt caused during pedalling. At some point, possibly in transit, while riding, or loading the bike onto carriers, the plastic piece was compromised and caused the belt to skip on the cogs when placed under tension.

The absence of a derailleur doesn’t mean this unique drivetrain was without issues, though. On day four with the G3, a sudden sense of skipping gears started causing a racket. The hub clutch was inspected and then the gearbox was recalibrated; it turns out that the small tensioner that hides below the rear cog became weakened. This led to the belt skipping on the cogs when the crank arms reached maximum torque.

That may have been bumped during shipping. Striking this critical component would be extremely difficult while riding and I don’t recall bumping this at any time. No exterior damage or scuffs were visible either. Zerode identified the problem once the bike was returned. They’re working to increase the integrity of this guide and the depth of the bolt that holds it in place.



photo

Which Model is the Best Value?

Deciding on the best value for your money with the G3 involves two main decisions: mechanical or electronic gearbox, and complete build or frame only?

If you’re after the electronic Pinion Smart.Shift unit you’ll have to cough up an extra $650 NZD or settle for the mechanical twist-shifter. Is it worth the extra cash? Considering that the Smart.Shift automatically meshes the gears, regardless of how much torque is on the cranks, it’s a huge leap forward in gearbox technology. You also move away from that old school, twist shifter system, making it a no-brainer in my mind.

There’s just one complete build kit option for the G3, nearly identical to the one featured here - the only out-of-spec component on this build versus the listed parts were the Hayes Dominion brakes - Magura MT7s and TRP DH-Evos are the regular starters in the stopping department. Beginning at $10,300 NZD, it’s a solid choice of parts for hammering downhill tracks with a tough wheelset, powerful brake sets, and quality suspension.

For those wishing to build one from the frame up though, that’s an option too. The $6,000 NZD frame kit includes all of the necessary gearbox and drivetrain components (cranks, cogs, belt, shifter), plus a Fox DHX2 shock. Keen to match up the dampers? Zerode sells the G3 frame kit with a Fox 40 Factory for $7,800 NZD.

The Origin complete build kit with the Smart.shift would be my pick. The components are all of excellent value, plus a conventional drivetrain won't transfer over and it's likely you'd need to build the G3's specific 142mm rear wheel.

Zerode ships their bikes directly from New Zealand, so for some consumers, the exchange rate could be of benefit but they’ll have to factor in taxes, shipping and the usual customs duties. Estimates on taxes and shipping provided were $500-$750 NZD, and $985 NZD for full bikes or $775 for framesets landing in the United States.

To keep things simple for US customers, Zerode has committed to approximate landed costs of: $4,325 USD for the frame kit, $5,525 USD - frame kit with a Fox 40 Factory, and $7,245 USD will score the complete bike. Those prices exclude the Smart.Shift system.



Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay
Zerode G3
Antidote Darkmatter - photos Satchel Cronk
Antidote Darkmatter

How Does It Compare?

Picking a downhill bike to compare to the G3 took me a second because it's one-of-a-kind. The only other close rival would be the Gamux DH-prototype with the same drivetrain and (single) high-pivot design. We’ll have to wait to swing a leg over that one though.

A closer competitor would be the high-pivot Antidote Darkmatter. Obvious contrasting points are the frame materials, drivetrain, and overall weight. The Darkmatter, a.k.a. the carbon spaceship, is 5.5 kg lighter than the G3.

Zerode’s aluminum DH rig is a hell of a lot more comfortable. The frame's alloy tubing damps more vibrations and then there’s that uninterrupted start to the suspension. A low unsprung weight and rubberized carbon belt take the G3’s suppleness and silence to a level that can’t be attained with a chain and derailleur.

Sprinting off the line is not the G3’s forte. Whether it’s the high-pivot, belt drive, gearbox, or a total loss of that system. Ever try to run on a sandy beach? Ok, maybe it’s not that bad, but there’s a serious amount of effort sapped from the pedals versus the direct power driven to the ground on the Darkmatter.



Zerode G3 Review. Photo credit Riley McLay


Pros

+ Smart.Shift gear changes and trigger shifter are a massive improvement over the mechanical system.
+ Suspension absorbs braking bumps and square edges brilliantly.
+ Calming ride quality with the absence of a bouncing chain or tension from a derailleur's clutch.

Cons

- Acceleration is not its strong point.
- Could be too progressive for some rider's tastes.
- Finding replacement parts for the drivetrain and outdated rear hub size could be a challenge.


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe G3 lands near the top of my list for downhill bikes that deliver superior grip and have the ability to delete square-edge impacts. Just be prepared to cough up some power when you get on the pedals - it's not the lightest or most efficient bike.

The unconventional drivetrain has its advantages and disadvantages; it's less susceptible to damage and wear, but you'll want to keep the necessary proprietary parts on hand if you're traveling to races or road tripping to bike parks.  Matt Beer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews DH Bikes Pinion Zerode Zerode G3


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
366 articles
Report
26 Comments
  • 2 1
 "Whether it’s the high-pivot, belt drive, gearbox, or a total loss of that system. Ever try to run on a sandy beach?"

It's definitely the high pivot, this was the way I described my experience on a Druid years ago.

It depends a lot on where the high pivot is located, on my Kavenz VHP Gwagon, it's not a problem:

kavenz.com/blog/gwagon
  • 3 0
 Love the idea but I've learned my lesson with niche bikes too many times...the pain when things go wrong is not worth any potential advantage the tech provides.
  • 1 0
 @mattbeer - Did you do the math to check the gear range vs a standard DH drive train? A lot of folks mistakenly attribute the pedaling feel to drag on pinions, when it's actually just that you're pushing a much bigger gear than your used to in the highest gear
  • 4 0
 Gearboxes definitely make a lot of sense for DH bikes. I'm down for it.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Normal drivetrains take such a beating at the park, and the efficiency gains of a derailleur are hardly used.
  • 1 0
 Such a sweet bike. Gearbox makes so much sense for dh bikes, I’m surprised they haven’t been popularized more. If I was in the market for a park bike I’d heavily consider one.
  • 1 0
 Great review - very thorough and thoughtful. I'll say this stood out as an observation I've not read elsewhere; "The frame's alloy tubing damps more vibrations [than the carbon Antidote frame]..."
  • 3 0
 ive got one coming soon. cant wait to try it out!
  • 2 0
 Zerode is one of those brands that seem to be ahead and still get everything right (allmost).
  • 2 0
 When pretty much all disc road bikes use 142x12, finding spare hubs won't be a problem.
  • 1 0
 Very interested to hear how many of these traits get passed along to belt driven ebikes speced with pinion’s new motor.
  • 1 0
 real weight 20,5kg, 45 lbs.
  • 1 0
 anyone else think that shifter cable looks janky and/or fragile?
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to getting one when I have space.
  • 2 1
 No boost?
  • 4 0
 May be a deal breaker for some, but I like the feeling of a narrower rear end. Along with the lack of a derailleur I bet it opens up some lines. As far as parts availability, you're already giving that up by buying a belt drive/gearbox frame
  • 2 0
 Without a wide cassette on the back the spokes will be angled out enough, and there's plenty of 142 SS hubs in gravel world to choose from
  • 1 0
 @thats-joe: there's plenty of nice 142 hubs on eBay for a steal too. It's a requirement for me that all my bikes share wheelsets, but the advantage of the gearbox/belt would make it worth it to need a backup rear wheel specifically for this bike vs any regular 157 rear end DH bike with a derailleur.
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to get mine
Below threshold threads are hidden







