Review: Zipp's 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels Live Up To Their Compliance Claims

Light, stiff, strong; for years those have been the ultimate goals when it comes to building up a set of high-end mountain bike wheels. Recently, a different word has been appearing, especially with regards to carbon rims: compliance. It turns out there's a tipping point when it comes to wheel stiffness, and it's entirely possible to have too much of a good thing. Zipp's 3Zero Moto wheels use a single-wall carbon rim design that's designed to allow them to absorb impacts that stiffer rims would transmit directly to a rider.



As the name suggests, the inspiration for the rim design came from the motocross world, where single wall rims are the norm. The 3Zero Moto rim is designed to pivot from side to side around the spokes – Zipp calls this motion “ankle compliance.” Along with creating a more comfortable ride, Zipp also claims this can help prevent pinch flats and rim damage.





Zipp 3Zero Moto Details



• Intended use: trail / enduro

• Single wall carbon fiber rim

• 32 hole, 3-cross lacing

• 37.5mm external, 30mm internal width

• Hub: 4 pawls, 52 points of engagement

• Weight (29"): 1970 grams, 920 front / 1050 rear

• Laid up and molded in Indianapolis, USA

• Lifetime warranty

• Price: $1,999 USD / $700 rim only

• www.zipp.com

