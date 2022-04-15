Review: Last Tarvo - A Sub-30-Pound Enduro Bike

Descending

It's on the descents where things get interesting aboard the Tarvo. On some bikes, I'm able to set up the suspension, hop on, and feel comfortable right away, with barely any need to touch a dial for the rest of the test period. That wasn't exactly the case with the Tarvo.Ever see those videos of the guys that get fancy new Lamborghinis and then immediately wrap them around a telephone pole because they went all gas, no brakes? I had that feeling a few times aboard the Tarvo – there were moments when it felt like it was trying to escape from underneath me. In certain situations, typically at medium speeds when there were multiple impacts in a row, it felt like it wanted to leap forward, and I had to make a conscious effort to rein it in and stay centered over the bike. By the end of the test period I felt more at home, but it's worth mentioning that this isn't the absolute easiest bike to get accustomed to, or at least it wasn't for me.The high level of progression may play a part here – the Tarvo doesn't give up its travel as easily as something like the Canyon Torque that I recently tested, and wants to sit up higher in its travel rather than settling into it. There's good small bump sensitivity, and I was able to use all of the travel when warranted, but the ramp up before the end of the stroke does give the bike a more energetic rather than planted feel. I ended up running the rebound on the SuperDeluxe a little slower than usual, which helped to create a calmer ride. That sense of being propelled down the trailgreat on smoother, more rolling terrain, and in sections where bigger bikes can feel bogged down the Tarvo felt like it was surging ahead, eager to get around the next corner.The Tarvo's geometry felt well suited to its enduro-ish intention. We're starting to see some brands dip their toes into the world of sub-63° head angles, but I have a feeling that we're getting close to the limits, at least when it comes to bikes that retains some level of versatility. The Tarvo's head angle, reach, and chainstay length all felt familar to me, since I've ridden several bikes with similar numbers, and worked well on the variety of terrain that the bike saw.At higher speeds the Tarvo really came alive – the feeling that it was trying to escape faded, replaced by a smooth sense of precision. That high level of progression means there's little need to worry about harsh bottom-outs, and it'll get airborne with minimal effort. I'd worried that the light weight would would make it feel nervous or flexy, but those traits never appeared, and there was plenty of stability when pushing into corners or going flat out down an open section of trail. Again, it's not the kind of bike that encourages you to chuck it into a nasty pile of rubble without any forward planning, but it's also not a delicate flower - it can definitely take on the rough stuff without faltering.