Revised Course Adds More Rocks & Tech to the Fort William DH World Cup

To add an extra challenge for the return of Fort William to DH World Cup racing the course builders have made some big changes to the middle woods section with the course now going back on the path of the old track with plenty of exposed rocks, new berms and some sections that could be lethal if we get the wet weather that has been predicted. Take a look at some of the changes made to the mid-section of the brutal fort William course below.
Whereas the previous time we were here went to the right we are now sent down an older version of the course and into a big rock slab.
Tires will be working hard this weekend when riders start to hit these features at race speed.
The 2019 route from the Deer Gate to the Road Gap is almost completely changed for this year with the old sections of course taped off.
