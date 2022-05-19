Revised Course Adds More Rocks & Tech to the Fort William DH World Cup

Whereas the previous time we were here went to the right we are now sent down an older version of the course and into a big rock slab.

Some of the rocks are pretty grippy for track walk but further down the updated section are some very slippery pieces of geology.

Tires will be working hard this weekend when riders start to hit these features at race speed.

To help keep speeds high the builders have rebuilt and added in a few new berms. With a damp few days ahead we could see these become rutted very quickly.

Ensuring that riders are kept on their toes this new mid-section of the course has been taped very smartly with some added chicanes to spice things up.

The 2019 route from the Deer Gate to the Road Gap is almost completely changed for this year with the old sections of course taped off.

Lots of riders and teams were puzzling this section during the track walk.

This could end up as a choice between ruts or rocks by the end of the weekend.

Another section of the woods completely removed from this year's course. Riders now have a slightly altered path to the road gap that goes over a slippery rock slab just before they send the drop.

One change that will surely cause plenty of deliberation this weekend to overcome is the change of sponsor on the wallride from Silverline to Oakley.

