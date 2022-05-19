Revised Course Adds More Rocks & Tech to the Fort William DH World Cup

May 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

To add an extra challenge for the return of Fort William to DH World Cup racing the course builders have made some big changes to the middle woods section with the course now going back on the path of the old track with plenty of exposed rocks, new berms and some sections that could be lethal if we get the wet weather that has been predicted. Take a look at some of the changes made to the mid-section of the brutal fort William course below.

Whereas the previous time we were here went to the right we are now sent down an older version of the course and into a big rock slab.

Some of the rocks are pretty grippy for track walk but further down the updated section are some very slippery pieces of geology.

Tires will be working hard this weekend when riders start to hit these features at race speed.

To help keep speeds high the builders have rebuilt and added in a few new berms. With a damp few days ahead we could see these become rutted very quickly.

Ensuring that riders are kept on their toes this new mid-section of the course has been taped very smartly with some added chicanes to spice things up.

The 2019 route from the Deer Gate to the Road Gap is almost completely changed for this year with the old sections of course taped off.

Lots of riders and teams were puzzling this section during the track walk.

This could end up as a choice between ruts or rocks by the end of the weekend.

Another section of the woods completely removed from this year's course. Riders now have a slightly altered path to the road gap that goes over a slippery rock slab just before they send the drop.

One change that will surely cause plenty of deliberation this weekend to overcome is the change of sponsor on the wallride from Silverline to Oakley.


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


14 Comments

  • 12 0
 Having ridden this track last August on my 150mm, this post gave my hands PTSD.
  • 10 0
 Is it just me, or has PB (Outside) really cut back on the race weekend Photo Epic format so far this year?
  • 1 0
 pushing for video content that brings more revenue presumably.
  • 2 0
 @jpetznick : Perhaps a problem with internet connection in the camp ground, but yes 13 pictures of a small section of the track is reaaally low amount of content right now...
  • 4 0
 Wet weather in the forecast, eh? (Immediately added Reece Wilson to fantasy team)
  • 2 0
 Nice forgot this was this weekend. Stoked.
  • 1 0
 Fully expecting complaints about the amount of technical features that have been added because they can't be sent.
  • 2 0
 How do we watch this? Is it still on redbull?
  • 1 0
 yes. not til next year does it go over to the new media plan
  • 1 0
 Let's have it, lads and ladettes! Looking forward to the racing!
  • 1 0
 Was "more rocks" a request someone had made for the course?
  • 1 0
 Oh, Billy, Billy, Billy....
  • 1 0
 More tech-it’s what racers want. It’s fans want. We all win!!!!
  • 1 0
 Rocks aren't dead!!!





