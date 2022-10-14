Revolution Bike Park Closes Indefinitely

PRESS RELEASE: Revolution Bike Park

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the following news.Revolution Bike Park will be closing indefinitely at the end of the day on Monday, January 2nd 2023.Unfortunately, in the last week, we have been notified that the larch trees in the forest have a disease called phytophthora ramorum. This is a disease that affects large quantities of Japanese Larch in the UK and abroad and more than 2/3 of the forest that contains the bike park is made up of this species of tree. We have been managing this alongside the running of the bike park for many years and there has been no evidence of the disease, so it has come as a massive shock to us to be notified that the disease has reached us.As such, by law, all of the larch trees at the bike park will need to be clear felled, and as a result, we have had to make the impossible decision that we will need to close the bike park indefinitely.This felling, subsequent clear up and replanting, will obviously have a massive impact on the park, and the level of riding that we have always strived to offer and whilst we’re not sure yet if the closure will be permanent, it will certainly be a matter of years, not months, before we could make any decisions as to the next steps, if there are any.We intend to remain open and running our normal uplifts from now until the last day, which will be 2nd January 2023. This will be the last day to ride Revs as we all know and love it.Any previously held bookings, or open gift vouchers will need to be redeemed by this date.We (James, Sush and Finn, Tim and Jo and Linda – The Foster family) are absolutely devastated as I’m sure you can all imagine. When we all set out just over 10 years ago with a dream to build a bike park, we never in a million years thought that we would end up being players on a world stage and that people from all over the UK and the world would come to Revolution Bike Park in Llangynog to ride our wild creations on the side of our little hill. Although it has been hard at times, we have loved creating this place for people to come and ride and we hope that you have loved it too.Needless to say, there are a lot of people that we owe thanks to:The staff over the years, there’s no way we could’ve done any of this without you all. You all worked hard in every condition that the Welsh weather gods threw at us to help us to build and run Revolution and offer our customers not only some of the best trails in the UK to ride, but a friendly face in the uplift trucks, some delicious burgers to eat and help to patch up the injured.The brands and industry folk that have helped us and become our friends over the years, there are too many to mention by name and we would hate to leave anyone out but I’m sure you know who you are.You guys, the riders, our customers, some of which have become good friends, YOU ARE the ones that really we do it all for. Without your unwavering support we simply wouldn’t be here. From the early days of 10 spaces in the back of the pick-up truck, no shelter and at times sideways rain and knee-deep mud to now. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We know that lots of you will be gutted to read this news and we really hope that you can continue to support us right up to the end.And last but definitely not least, the people of the village of Llangynog. Thank you for welcoming us with open arms. We are lucky to have ended up here and your support of us has always been greatly appreciated and has been instrumental in getting us this far.