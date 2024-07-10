Powered by Outside

Revolution Bike Park Re-opens

Jul 10, 2024
by Iain McConnell  


photo
REVS RISING FROM THE ASHES























Revolution Bike Park re-opens to host Round 2 of The Farmer John's World Series



At the beginning of last year, Revolution Bike Park in Wales had to close down while the trees were felled due to a fungal disease found in the larch trees on the lower slopes of the hill. Apart from hosting one children's mini DH race ( last summer), Revs has remained closed for the last 18 months. It is due to re-open next week as a push-up and e-bike venue for this summer, but last weekend the park opened early to host the second round of the "Stockport World Series". This series has been run over the last couple of years at Farmer John's, a push-up bike park in Marple near Stockport on the edge of the Peak District in North-West England, and this is the first race of the series to be held at another venue. The race combined the talents of Borderline Events, Farmer John's and Revolution Bike Park, three legends in the mountain bike community of North-West England and North Wales, and was sold out quickly after being announced.

James Foster, one of the owners of Revs, has been working flat-out to prepare the trails for re-opening, including creating a new push-up track. This was used along with sections of Reddy McRedface and the final section of the BDS track from a couple of years ago. The push-up format allowed under-13 / rippers to race, and there was a good spread of ages racing from rippers through to grand veterans. Juvenile and youth were particularly full categories, and there was less than a second between the top four in youth. Canadian former world champion Miranda Miller also competed as well as several Polish riders. Full results for the race can be seen here.

photo
Mike Marsden of Borderline Events briefing the marshalls at the start of race day. Thankfully there weren't too many red flags during the day. As a bonus, the mobile phone mast in the background has finally been plugged in so Revs now has phone reception!

photo
The queue for the Revs burger van started early and never stopped. Revs burgers, chicken and sausages are supplied by a quality local butcher and were served by Tim Foster (one of the owners of Revs), his mum Linda and a helpful neighbour of the park

photo
photo

photo
photo
James Foster, Farmer John and the Borderline Events team were on the hill all weekend making last-minute track repairs and keeping tapes intact


photo
photo

photo
photo
The push-up format makes for a chilled atmosphere on the hill


photo
photo

photo
photo
Many parents were working hard on push-up duties


photo
Some riders take track checks very seriously


photo
photo

photo
photo
There was a table next to the push-up track, allowing for plenty of steaze in front of the riders walking up


photo
although there were one or two sketchy landings


photo
photo
The supply of burgers never stopped


photo
photo

photo
photo
James put in a few laps to keep an eye on the track, and also managed a couple of laps with his son Finn


photo
photo
Borderline events built a start hut just for this race. The first section was a bit loose after the one spell of rain on Saturday morning, claiming one victim in Ruben Hartshorne who walked away with a dislocated finger.


photo
photo

photo
photo
The top section had a couple of small jumps and tight corners leading up to the steepest feature on the course, a rocky drop which was avoidable.


photo

photo
photo

photo
photo
The middle section had several tight berms leading into a small rocky chute


photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo
The lower section had a berm leading into tables and fast corners


photo
Revs provides riders with great views while they are in the air


photo
photo

photo
photo
There was plenty of entertainment for the spectators


photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
The approach to the finish area


photo
photo

photo
photo
Haydn Fletcher arriving in the final section in style


photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo
The final jump leading into the finish area saw plenty of drama, a few sketchy landings and a couple of spectacular crashes


photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo
Revs always provides the goods


photo
The closest I came to losing a lens hood this weekend


photo
James Anderson took first place in the male elite / expert race


photo
Canadan racer and former DH world champion Miranda Miller took first place in the female 19+ race


photo
Chace Rosser took first in the male U13 race


photo
Ethan Morris took first in the male 13-14 race


photo
Seb Sumner took first in the hotly-contested male 15-16 race. There was less than a second between the top four


photo
Isaac Everson took first in the male 17-18 race


photo
Anthony Harvey in his new Welsh Champion kit took second place in the male 17-18 race


photo
Stephen Beardsmore took first in the male 19-29 race


photo
Leon Rosser took first in the male 40-49 race


photo
Revs Land Rover mechanic Lee Rann turned 40 last week and celebrated by taking second place in the male 40-49 race


photo
Steven Felstead took first in the male 50+ race


photo
Ellie Gunnell took first in the female U19 race


Industry News


