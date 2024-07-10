Revolution Bike Park Re-opens

Mike Marsden of Borderline Events briefing the marshalls at the start of race day. Thankfully there weren't too many red flags during the day. As a bonus, the mobile phone mast in the background has finally been plugged in so Revs now has phone reception!

The queue for the Revs burger van started early and never stopped. Revs burgers, chicken and sausages are supplied by a quality local butcher and were served by Tim Foster (one of the owners of Revs), his mum Linda and a helpful neighbour of the park

James Foster, Farmer John and the Borderline Events team were on the hill all weekend making last-minute track repairs and keeping tapes intact

The push-up format makes for a chilled atmosphere on the hill

Many parents were working hard on push-up duties

Some riders take track checks very seriously

There was a table next to the push-up track, allowing for plenty of steaze in front of the riders walking up

although there were one or two sketchy landings

The supply of burgers never stopped

James put in a few laps to keep an eye on the track, and also managed a couple of laps with his son Finn

Borderline events built a start hut just for this race. The first section was a bit loose after the one spell of rain on Saturday morning, claiming one victim in Ruben Hartshorne who walked away with a dislocated finger.

The top section had a couple of small jumps and tight corners leading up to the steepest feature on the course, a rocky drop which was avoidable.

The middle section had several tight berms leading into a small rocky chute

The lower section had a berm leading into tables and fast corners

Revs provides riders with great views while they are in the air

There was plenty of entertainment for the spectators

The approach to the finish area

Haydn Fletcher arriving in the final section in style

The final jump leading into the finish area saw plenty of drama, a few sketchy landings and a couple of spectacular crashes

Revs always provides the goods

The closest I came to losing a lens hood this weekend

James Anderson took first place in the male elite / expert race

Canadan racer and former DH world champion Miranda Miller took first place in the female 19+ race

Chace Rosser took first in the male U13 race

Ethan Morris took first in the male 13-14 race

Seb Sumner took first in the hotly-contested male 15-16 race. There was less than a second between the top four

Isaac Everson took first in the male 17-18 race

Anthony Harvey in his new Welsh Champion kit took second place in the male 17-18 race

Stephen Beardsmore took first in the male 19-29 race

Leon Rosser took first in the male 40-49 race

Revs Land Rover mechanic Lee Rann turned 40 last week and celebrated by taking second place in the male 40-49 race

Steven Felstead took first in the male 50+ race

Ellie Gunnell took first in the female U19 race