Revolution Bike Park Re-opens

At the beginning of last year, Revolution Bike Park in Wales had to close down
while the trees were felled due to a fungal disease found in the larch trees on the lower slopes of the hill. Apart from hosting one children's mini DH race ( last summer
), Revs has remained closed for the last 18 months. It is due to re-open next week as a push-up and e-bike venue for this summer, but last weekend the park opened early to host the second round of the "Stockport World Series". This series has been run over the last couple of years at Farmer John's, a push-up bike park in Marple near Stockport on the edge of the Peak District in North-West England, and this is the first race of the series to be held at another venue. The race combined the talents of Borderline Events, Farmer John's and Revolution Bike Park, three legends in the mountain bike community of North-West England and North Wales, and was sold out quickly after being announced.
James Foster, one of the owners of Revs, has been working flat-out to prepare the trails for re-opening, including creating a new push-up track. This was used along with sections of Reddy McRedface and the final section of the BDS track from a couple of years ago. The push-up format allowed under-13 / rippers to race, and there was a good spread of ages racing from rippers through to grand veterans. Juvenile and youth were particularly full categories, and there was less than a second between the top four in youth. Canadian former world champion Miranda Miller also competed as well as several Polish riders. Full results for the race can be seen here
.
James Foster, Farmer John and the Borderline Events team were on the hill all weekend making last-minute track repairs and keeping tapes intact
The push-up format makes for a chilled atmosphere on the hill
Many parents were working hard on push-up duties
There was a table next to the push-up track, allowing for plenty of steaze in front of the riders walking up
The supply of burgers never stopped
James put in a few laps to keep an eye on the track, and also managed a couple of laps with his son Finn
Borderline events built a start hut just for this race. The first section was a bit loose after the one spell of rain on Saturday morning, claiming one victim in Ruben Hartshorne who walked away with a dislocated finger.
The top section had a couple of small jumps and tight corners leading up to the steepest feature on the course, a rocky drop which was avoidable.
The middle section had several tight berms leading into a small rocky chute
The lower section had a berm leading into tables and fast corners
There was plenty of entertainment for the spectators
Haydn Fletcher arriving in the final section in style
The final jump leading into the finish area saw plenty of drama, a few sketchy landings and a couple of spectacular crashes
Revs always provides the goods