Video: Daryl Brown Send Summer eMTB Laps at Revolution Bike Park

Aug 4, 2024
by Tom Caldwell  

Words & Video: Tom Caldwell

To celebrate summer finally arriving in the UK, Daryl Brown and I headed out on his fresh Whyte E-180 to shuttle up, thrash down and clock some air miles on some of the UK’s most buff features at the newly reopened – and much missed – Revolution Bike Park. Enjoy.

eBike filming is typically very efficient, and this was no different. A run down vision every 3-4 minutes for about an hour helped us stack up so many shots. The motor and battery getting really, really put to work but they took it like a champ. A tremendous amount of bike time for Daryl for a 'filming day'.

Photos for Daryl Brown Summer Surge project. All photos by Sam James.
Boosting up and over the hip.

“It was crazy to see Revs in a different light with no trees,” Daryl explained. “It looks like a different place! Without them, you can see the beautiful Welsh valleys and scenery way more. But also, now with the trees gone, it’s really important to pick a day with no wind; we were really fortunate when we filmed as we had the best weather in the UK with great sunshine and zero wind – which really helped. I just lapped out the Vision line in brilliant sunshine. It felt great!”

Photos for Daryl Brown Summer Surge project. All photos by Sam James.
Whatever he's riding, he's sliding. Revs is looking the dogs danglies again... get yourself booked on because I sure will be doing soon.

Photos for Daryl Brown Summer Surge project. All photos by Sam James.
A low and mellow flip within the foxgloves.

“I wanted to do airtime,” explained Daryl of his goal for the project, “I wanted to get to Revs, which has recently been reopened, and ride some big jumps on a big ebike. My last edit was about being on the ground and so, for me, this edit was about being in the air.” To contrast with Revs, Daryl also wanted to ride some mountainous natural terrain: “That stuff that has no clear way down, so you have to expand your mind as you pick your own line down.”

Photos for Daryl Brown Summer Surge project. All photos by Sam James.
And back up. Likely cursing me for wanting another shot.

After we ticked Revs off the list, and tried to patch a few corners (sorry lads). We headed up to some bigger Welsh hills in search of some rocky, slabby mountainous terrain. There's plenty of it knocking about, just takes a bit of scoping and some google maps pins from those in the know.

Photos for Daryl Brown Summer Surge project. All photos by Sam James.
A very warm evening down the scree slope. Ice cream and beers consumed at the bottom.

Photos for Daryl Brown Summer Surge project. All photos by Sam James.
Big mountain descending.

Photos for Daryl Brown Summer Surge project. All photos by Sam James.
Another run down Vision? Yeah, go on then.

Photos for Daryl Brown Summer Surge project. All photos by Sam James.
Carving some of the best turns in the business.

Photos for Daryl Brown Summer Surge project. All photos by Sam James.
Likely pointing out something Daryl definitely doesn't want to do.

Photos for Daryl Brown Summer Surge project. All photos by Sam James.
His ebike climbing tekkers are pretty impressive.

Photos for Daryl Brown Summer Surge project. All photos by Sam James.
Sliding around some fresh turns.

Photos for Daryl Brown Summer Surge project. All photos by Sam James.
Pick a line, any line.

Photos for Daryl Brown Summer Surge project. All photos by Sam James.
Done and dusted. The big rig did well.. the bike I mean.

Video - Caldwell Visuals
Photo - Sam James
Soundtrack - ‘Illuminated Skarfaces’ by Tef Wesley.
A huge thank you to Whyte Bikes and Revolution Bike Park
Cheers to Charlie Flynn and Owen Robinson for location scouting.

