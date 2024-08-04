Video: Daryl Brown Send Summer eMTB Laps at Revolution Bike Park

Words & Video: Tom Caldwell
To celebrate summer finally arriving in the UK, Daryl Brown and I headed out on his fresh Whyte E-180 to shuttle up, thrash down and clock some air miles on some of the UK’s most buff features at the newly reopened – and much missed – Revolution Bike Park. Enjoy.
eBike filming is typically very efficient, and this was no different. A run down vision every 3-4 minutes for about an hour helped us stack up so many shots. The motor and battery getting really, really put to work but they took it like a champ. A tremendous amount of bike time for Daryl for a 'filming day'.
“It was crazy to see Revs in a different light with no trees,” Daryl explained. “It looks like a different place! Without them, you can see the beautiful Welsh valleys and scenery way more. But also, now with the trees gone, it’s really important to pick a day with no wind; we were really fortunate when we filmed as we had the best weather in the UK with great sunshine and zero wind – which really helped. I just lapped out the Vision line in brilliant sunshine. It felt great!”
“I wanted to do airtime,” explained Daryl of his goal for the project, “I wanted to get to Revs, which has recently been reopened, and ride some big jumps on a big ebike. My last edit
was about being on the ground and so, for me, this edit was about being in the air.” To contrast with Revs, Daryl also wanted to ride some mountainous natural terrain: “That stuff that has no clear way down, so you have to expand your mind as you pick your own line down.”
After we ticked Revs off the list, and tried to patch a few corners (sorry lads). We headed up to some bigger Welsh hills in search of some rocky, slabby mountainous terrain. There's plenty of it knocking about, just takes a bit of scoping and some google maps pins from those in the know.
Video - Caldwell Visuals
Photo - Sam James
Soundtrack - ‘Illuminated Skarfaces’ by Tef Wesley.
A huge thank you to Whyte Bikes and Revolution Bike Park
Cheers to Charlie Flynn and Owen Robinson for location scouting.