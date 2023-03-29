Revonte and Pässilä Bicycles Unveil A Titanium eMTB Prototype

Doing It Differently Press Release: Revonte
The Revonte ONE Drive System is an eBike drive system that places the electric motor and the gears inside compact mid-motor housing. Not only that, but the gears work in an automatic & stepless fashion! To show the capabilities of the drive system, we partnered with Pässilä Bicycles – another Finnish company – known for their progressive frames that are made of no other than titanium. With ingredients like this, the end result will be something not seen before. Some eagle-eyed readers might have seen a glimpse of the bike with the release of the Runtu frame.
If you want to learn more about the prototype bike, and the capabilities of the Revonte ONE Drive System, read on.
The Facts
• Frame: Pässilä eMTB Prototype
• Frame material: Grade 9 titanium alloy
• Drive system: Revonte ONE Drive System
• Shifting: Automatic & stepless
• Max continuous assistance power: 250W
• Max. torque: Plenty
• Gear range: Cadene-dependent
• Battery size: TBA
• Price and availability: TBA
The Revonte ONE Drive System is the most versatile e-bike drive system with its capability to cater for the needs of all types of e-bikes, from commuters to heavy-duty cargo e-bikes – and everything in between. The mechanical design
employed in the Revonte ONE Drive Unit is ingenious in its simplicity while offering unparalleled ride-characteristics. Partnering up with Pässilä Bicycles provided an opportunity to fine-tune our system for the unique needs posed by modern eMTB riding.
Pässilä Bicycles hails from Finland and has quickly established its position in the market with its titanium frames. Besides the gorgeous raw finish and sleek looks, Pässilä Bicycles lineup truly delivers when it comes to handling. and performance. The Finnish brand was one of the early adopters of modern mountain bike frame geometry, and arguably the first one to do it with titanium as the material of choice.
Design Without Constraints
Uncluttered cockpit. No routing through the headset taking place here.
The fast-looking silhouette of the Pässilä Bicycles X Revonte ONE bike turns heads wherever it goes. The classic look granted by the slender, but still, supremely strong titanium tubing combined with the Revonte ONE Drive System with its simple and robust single-speed drivetrain creates a combination that the eMTB world hasn’t yet seen.
Adaptability was the name of the game in the design phase. Being able to try out as many configurations and components are the main goal of prototyping. Therefore, the frame was made compatible with a traditional chain as well as with an almost fully maintenance-free Gates carbon belt drive. Adjustable slider dropouts were used to keep the chain (or belt tension) in check as well as for being able to test out the effects of running different chainstay lengths.
A clean execution.The Gates carbon belt provides low-maintenance riding in all conditions.
These factors combined with the low-maintenance drivetrain create a bike that’s fun to ride – possibly more fun than anything else out there! No Shifts Needed
Looks are one thing – even an important one – but performance on the trails is what matters the most. Continuing in the geometry front, a similar design philosophy was implemented as in the current lineup; stability at high speeds while maintaining manoeuvrability for tight switchbacks and technical sections.
The automatic& stepless gearing found in the Revonte ONE Drive System offers considerable benefits in all types of riding – including ripping the trails, whether the front tire is pointing up or down! The simplicity of being in the “right” gear all the time without the need for frequent shifter use can be described as liberating When coupled with modern frame geometry, and the lively ride-feel that titanium frames are known for, the ride experience is like no other.
The rear view of the Revonte ONE Drive Unit mounted on a titanium bracket.
The need for less rider input by removing the need for paddle pushes in order to switch gears is just one of the benefits that come with the Revonte ONE Drive System. Moving the gears from the rear wheel around the bottom bracket improves handling in a non-trivial manner. Since the motor and the gears reside inside the same housing, the added mass is located in the best place possible; low and centered. Thanks to this, the bike is easier to manoeuvre, while providing even more stability at speed!
An added benefit in running a single-speed drivetrain is the sound – or the lack of it to be more exact. When the rear wheel is positioned so that the chain is tensioned properly, tires gripping the trail and the suspension fork doing its thing are the only audible things sensed even in the rowdiest sections. When and for How Much?
The most pressing questions are most likely when the bike is going to be available and for how much? As we are talking about a prototype and testing is still ongoing, there are a lot of moving bits and variables at play. Therefore, any concrete information related to availability or pricing can't be disclosed at the moment. However, what we can say is that were farther in the development than most would possibly anticipate.
Looking fast, even while being still.
If you want to be the first to join the party, ditch the shifter paddle and enjoy some care-free riding, be sure to follow our social feeds and visit our homepage at Revonte.com
for updates. For inquiries, please contact Pässilä Bicycles
directly.
