Revonte and Pässilä Bicycles Unveil A Titanium eMTB Prototype



Press Release: Revonte



The Revonte ONE Drive System is an eBike drive system that places the electric motor and the gears inside compact mid-motor housing. Not only that, but the gears work in an automatic & stepless fashion! To show the capabilities of the drive system, we partnered with Pässilä Bicycles – another Finnish company – known for their progressive frames that are made of no other than titanium. With ingredients like this, the end result will be something not seen before. Some eagle-eyed readers might have seen a glimpse of the bike with the



If you want to learn more about the prototype bike, and the capabilities of the Revonte ONE Drive System, read on.

The Revonte ONE Drive System is an eBike drive system that places the electric motor and the gears inside compact mid-motor housing. Not only that, but the gears work in an automatic & stepless fashion! To show the capabilities of the drive system, we partnered with Pässilä Bicycles – another Finnish company – known for their progressive frames that are made of no other than titanium. With ingredients like this, the end result will be something not seen before. Some eagle-eyed readers might have seen a glimpse of the bike with the release of the Runtu frame. If you want to learn more about the prototype bike, and the capabilities of the Revonte ONE Drive System, read on. The Facts

• Frame : Pässilä eMTB Prototype

• Frame material: Grade 9 titanium alloy

• Drive system: Revonte ONE Drive System

• Shifting: Automatic & stepless

• Max continuous assistance power: 250W

• Max. torque: Plenty

• Gear range: Cadene-dependent

• Battery size: TBA

• Price and availability: TBA

Doing It Differently

Uncluttered cockpit. No routing through the headset taking place here.

Design Without Constraints

A clean execution.The Gates carbon belt provides low-maintenance riding in all conditions.

No Shifts Needed

The rear view of the Revonte ONE Drive Unit mounted on a titanium bracket.

When and for How Much?

Looking fast, even while being still.