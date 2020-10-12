Reynolds Announces New XC Wheel Line

PRESS RELEASE: Reynolds Cycling
The world of XC is evolving. Tires are getting wider, pressures are getting lower, and the courses of today regularly feature rock gardens and drops worthy of an Enduro race. The current XC market is filled with both slammed-stem race sleds and fun-focused short travel rippers that have riders searching for components that can withstand an aggressive riding style while still maintaining the light flickable fun that is an XC bike. It is our mission as a component manufacturer to continue to push what XC bikes and riders are capable of. Therefore, we are stoked to announce our new family of XC wheels that checks all the boxes. Introducing the all-new Reynolds 309/289XC.
The new 309/289 XC family features four unique build levels including a limited-edition version with the Super Bubba X turquoise hub set from our sister company Ringlé. Each level features our new front and rear-specific rim designs and spoke counts. With prices ranging from $1299.99 to $2099.99, there is an option for anyone looking to upgrade to a high-quality carbon wheelset with a lifetime warranty.
Rim Design:
As you may have picked up within the title of the wheels, our new 309/289 XC features a 30mm internal width front rim paired to a 28mm internal width rear. We have chosen a mixed width for a variety of reasons. Wider rims allow you to run lower pressure, increase traction, and add precision to your steering. However, wider rims can also result in a less compliant and bumpier ride. To avoid the later we have reduced our rims profile to 21mm. By reducing the depth, we have improved overall compliance and comfort while simultaneously offering all the benefits listed above that come with a wider rim. With most of the rider weight and power on the bike being transferred to the rear, we found a 28mm wide rim paired to 28 spokes an ideal balance between strength, comfort, and performance. On the front, we widened the rim to 30mm to add even more steering precision and sidewall stiffness where it matters most. To maintain a similar feel to the rear, we decreased the spoke count to 24 to add compliance and reduce weight for a more flickable feel while navigating the tight and twisty sections of the trail.
Blacklabel:
Our Blacklabel wheels utilize the same IDM (Impact Dispersing Matrix) and MR5 rim construction technologies found in our DH wheels to provide industry-leading impact resistance and durability in a new lightweight XC package.
There are two build options offered at the Blacklabel level. The first option includes our Reynolds/I9 proprietary Blacklabel Hydra hubs. These hubs are fully CNC machined with an instant .52° engagement for immediate power delivery. The second option is a limited-edition model featuring the Ringlé Super Bubba X hub anodized in a turquoise homage to the original Super Bubba’s of the past. This hubset is only available within the Blacklabel 309/289r wheelset and is available while supplies last. The Super Bubba X features 4° of engagement and a drop-in ratchet ring design for enhanced durability. Each of these wheelsets is laced with Sapim CX-Ray spokes and alloy nipples to keep things light and strong out on the trails.
TR and TRs: :
In addition to the Blacklabel versions, we have created a TR and TRs version of this wheel for those who are more budget-minded. The TR and TRs versions both use the same 309/289 rim design and profile with our PR3 rim construction found in our current TR and TRs series of wheels that provide unmatched ride quality and durability at a lower price point. The TRs are laced with Sapim CX-Delta spokes and alloy nipples to our TRs MTN hub featuring 5° of engagement through 6 phased pawls. The TR uses Sapim Sprint spokes, brass nipples, and our TR MTN hub with 10° of engagement through 4 pawls.
