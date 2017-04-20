FIRST LOOK

Reynolds Carbon DH Wheels - First Look

Apr 20, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Reynolds DH wheels


It's no secret that downhill racers aren't kind to their equipment—bent and broken rims, smashed derailleurs, torn tires—they're all part of the price that's paid every race weekend in the quest to reach the podium. For that reason, aluminum is still the rim material of choice for many racers, largely due to the fact that an alloy rim is much less expensive to replace than a carbon fiber one.

But what if it was possible to create a stronger carbon rim, one that could handle hard impacts without failing, allowing it to be used for multiple race weekends in a row? Reynolds think they have the answer with their new DH wheelset, which was developed in conjunction with World Cup racer and nose-manual master Bernard Kerr.
Reynolds Limited Edition Bernard Kerr DH Wheelset

• Intended use: downhill
• Carbon fiber rims
• Sizes: 27.5''
• Internal width: 28mm
• External width: 34mm
• Industry Nine Torch hubs, 12x150 or 157mm spacing
• Made in USA
• Weight: 1910 grams
• MSRP: $2700 USD (includes jersey and signed poster)
www.reynoldscycling.com

The rims are handmade in the USA from a made from a material that was originally developed for the aerospace industry, with a special resin formula that's intended to provide a much higher level of impact absorption due to its ability to deform without cracking. The rim's profile is identical to what's used on Reynold's Enduro wheelset, with a 28mm inner width and an asymmetrical shape for more even spoke tension. The 32 hole rims are laced to Industry Nine's Torch quick-engaging hubs with Sapim spokes, creating a wheelset that weighs 1910 grams.


Reynolds DH wheels
Reynolds DH wheels
Originally developed for the aerospace industry, Reynolds' new carbon layup is designed to have a degree of compliance built into it, allowing it to deform during a large impact rather than cracking.

According to Todd Tanner, Reynold's product manager,“We came up with a material a year ago that exhibited the durability and ride quality characteristics that we were looking for, but at that time neither us or our material vendor could come up with a proper cure cycle to mold it into a product in a feasible manufacturing process.

"For the last year we've been working on figuring out how to manufacture a rim out of this material in a way that would be repeatable, and to have a rim that met our quality and durability testing requirements. In January we finalized that process and did some testing with Bernard. He's been riding them since then, and he has over 200 practice runs plus two downhill races, including the City Downhill race, all on the same wheelset.”

The new material isn't much heavier than what Reynolds uses for their Enduro and Trail wheelsets, but the cost is quite high, although Reynolds does hope that in the future they'll be able to begin using it throughout their lineup.


Reynolds DH wheels
Industry Nine's quick-engaging Torch hubs are laced with Sapim spokes.
Reynolds DH wheels
The rims have a 28mm internal width and come pre-taped for easy tubeless setup.


Reynolds' testing has shown the DH wheels to be 40% stronger than their Enduro wheels, which should help them withstand the abuse that's dished out by downhill racing or pounding out laps in the bike park. They're also backed with a lifetime warranty against any manufacturing defects, and for even more peace of mind Reynold's offers their Reynolds Assurance Program. For a yearly fee of $149 the program offers a "no-questions asked" replacement policy, which covers rider-induced damages, like coming up short on a massive canyon gap, or backing over your wheel on the way home from a ride.

The Bernard Kerr Limited Edition DH wheels will retail for $2700, a price that also includes a jersey and a poster signed by Bernard Kerr. These wheels seem to be working for Bernard Kerr, but we all know he only rides on his front wheel—how will they fare underneath slightly less talented riders? We'll be putting this wheelset to the test over the course of the next few months—keep your eyes peeled for a full review once we rack up enough downhill laps to reach a definitive verdict.

41 Comments

  • + 25
 I feel like the performance/weight difference between a $300.00 and a $3000.00 wheel-set is so marginal that the incredible price increase just doesn't make sense.
Who am I kidding nobody cares, this horse has been beaten to death so badly it looks like a carpet.
  • + 3
 weight difference? theres new alloy rims the same weight. My 26" spank race 33 on hope front, reverse efs rear came in under 1800g. Now there making the carbon to 'Flex' like alloy too..
  • + 1
 3000$ = alloy frameset +alloy dh wheels
  • + 20
 Oh wow fantastic, only about $3000 for some wheels........
  • + 6
 The wheelset is about the same price for an aluminum YT tues...wow!
  • + 7
 I just don't understand why there is so much media pressure to get carbon wheels. They just aren't all they're cracked up to be.
  • + 7
 I could buy a legit dirt bike for that cost. I'd rather have a dh bike and a dirt bike than just a dh bike that weighs a few grams less
  • + 3
 Mountain biking... Where no one has any money to buy ANYTHING... If only you got a nickel for every time you complained. Seriously... how poor are some of you folks!?!? I can't afford these either but my god some of you would b!tch if these were GIVEN to you..
  • + 0
 ahahahaha this comment made my day.
  • + 3
 No Questions asked replacement! Now I am BONIN' Down the mountain without a worry in the world! High to get into... easy to stay in a set! Most all used carbon wheel sets you see in the Buy/Sell are a set of replacements that the rider got after they trashed the crap out of the first set and they realized, "Hey I really cant afford to keep running these Expen$ive Ba$tards, I'm cutting my loses and selling them.." This takes care of that problem Amigos!
  • + 1
 Did you read the part about it costing $149 a year? The company has done the math and believes it's the equivalent of charging a per rim crash replacement. So yeah, if you break 2 or 3 a year, go for it. If you break a wheel once every 3 or 4 years then you're getting hosed. It's a numbers game and the house (in this case Reynolds) doesn't lose.
  • + 0
 @Powderface: buy the 3 year for $299 and Bust em up boyeeeeez! Sounds pretty fair to me.
  • + 0
 @ryanholio: $3000 for a pair of carbon wheels for 3 years sounds fair to you? Sounds like a f*cking rip off to me. Lots of carbon options, multiple new releases this week alone for half the price. I just don't see the value in these.
  • + 6
 Does 'rider induced damages' include landing on a chainsaw?
  • + 5
 $2700 USD for a jersey and signed poster?
No, thanks

BTW: My alloy wheelset is lighter and cost $400
  • + 6
 Only $3000, AND I GET A POSTER!
  • + 4
 Well at least they are 32h and Traditional J-Bend spokes, but the whole "No Questions Asked Annual Membership" is pretty lame.
  • + 4
 I don't want someone's name on my wheels regardless of how well they ride. I'm sure they perform great but that's a hefty price tag! Does the jersey make you ride faster?
  • + 4
 holy shit. 3K for a wheelset? i bought an used fulcrum red heat wheelset for 160 dolars :/ not carbon but damn...
  • + 6
 So a $1000 shirt?
  • + 5
 $500 worth of Sharpie ink.
  • + 4
 They better outlast humanity when the next meteor strikes for that price.
  • + 2
 Obviously, there's excellent profit margin in carbon wheelsets for so many to flood the review media. What is this, the 5th recently?
  • + 2
 hahahahahahahahahah. hahahahahah.haha.hahahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah
  • + 2
 If i am going to pay for 3000 for a set of wheels, they are going to be ENVEs
  • + 4
 $3k = no way
  • + 4
 Free shirt?
  • + 3
 Just bought 2 sets for my XC bike. Rad bro.
  • + 1
 $2700us = $3636cad
or
6 pairs of $600cad CRC Hope pro4/flow mk3 wheelsets...
  • + 0
 Wow what a rip-off where is consumer protection, what's this insult includes (jersey and signed poster) for 3000 US dollars it should include a life time warranty
  • + 3
 Kerr-ching $$$
  • + 1
 Carbon, carbon and more carbon... zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
  • + 1
 2700 so I can smash them into a boulder field! No thanks!!
  • + 1
 Made in Murica. Fark yeah!
  • + 1
 Buy wheels. Never ride bike off road.
  • + 1
 Look at those 25 cent spokes
  • + 0
 $3000 for a sub-30mm internal "DH" rim? My AM rims are wider than that.
  • + 3
 Most DH guys aren't riding 30mm internals. Gwin rode EX471 DT's for a few seasons as well as Bronson for example. Those are internal 25mm. don't beleive the hype on super wide rims. Same with the 800mm bars, most pros run narrower bars that the media hypes up as 'must haves'
  • + 4
 @seraph That makes a lot of sense when you say it like that. My 25.5mm inner aluminum DH wheel set retails for $1000, so for $3000 I should get at least a 76.5mm inner rim. Because if I pay more I obviously want more.
  • + 2
 @TEAM-ROBOT: Excellent mathing right there.
  • + 1
 Hot.

Post a Comment



