Reynolds Releases More Affordable TR Mountain Wheels

When we set out to design our new TR wheels, we knew customers wanted lower price carbon wheel with the same performance and durability as they've come to expect from us. At $1,299 USD, our TR wheels come in as some of the lower priced composite wheels on the market. There are four models using the same rims as our Reynolds TR S family, but built into a more affordable package.









Our new mountain wheels are more affordable and retain the same durability as our higher priced wheels.





Eric Porter puts the new TR wheels to the test in Moab.



TR 249 & TR 309

$1,299.99 USD



TR 249 and TR 309 rim profiles



Key Features:

Asymmetrical rim profile provides a stronger and better riding wheel through more even spoke tension

Tubeless-ready hookless rim profile for a no-burp tire fit and ease of inflation

Reynolds TR3 Mountain Hub with 10 degrees of engagement

Offered in 24mm inner rim width

XD and Shimano freehub bodies available

Lifetime Warranty

30-Day Customer Satisfaction Guarantee



Specifications:

Rim Material: Carbon Fiber

Rim Construction: Hookless tire bead, tubeless ready, Mountain Rim 5 (MR5) Construction Technology

Rim Size: 29”

Rim Weights: TR 249 392g & TR 309 474g

Hub: Reynolds TR3 Mountain Hub, 100% CNC machined - 10 degree engagement, 3 pawl freehub

Spoke Count: 28 Front, 28 Rear

Brake Interface: Disc Only, Center Lock

Front Axle Spacing: 15x100 or 15x110 (Boost)

Rear Axle Spacing: 12x142 or 12x148 (Boost)

Freehub: Shimano 9-11spd or SRAM XD

Wheelset Weights: TR 249 1590g & TR 309 1755g





All Reynolds wheels come with a lifetime warranty.



TR 307 & TR 367

$1,299.99 USD

