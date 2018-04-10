PRESS RELEASES

Reynolds Releases More Affordable TR Mountain Wheels

Apr 10, 2018
by Reynolds Cycling  
When we set out to design our new TR wheels, we knew customers wanted lower price carbon wheel with the same performance and durability as they've come to expect from us. At $1,299 USD, our TR wheels come in as some of the lower priced composite wheels on the market. There are four models using the same rims as our Reynolds TR S family, but built into a more affordable package.

Reynolds TR carbon wheel gray

Riding Reynolds TR wheels in Moab Utah.
Our new mountain wheels are more affordable and retain the same durability as our higher priced wheels.

Riding Reynolds TR wheels in Moab Utah.
Eric Porter puts the new TR wheels to the test in Moab.

TR 249 & TR 309
$1,299.99 USD
Reynolds TR 249 rim profile
Reynolds TR 307 and TR 309 rim profile
TR 249 and TR 309 rim profiles

Key Features:
Asymmetrical rim profile provides a stronger and better riding wheel through more even spoke tension
Tubeless-ready hookless rim profile for a no-burp tire fit and ease of inflation
Reynolds TR3 Mountain Hub with 10 degrees of engagement
Offered in 24mm inner rim width
XD and Shimano freehub bodies available
Lifetime Warranty
30-Day Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

Specifications:
Rim Material: Carbon Fiber
Rim Construction: Hookless tire bead, tubeless ready, Mountain Rim 5 (MR5) Construction Technology
Rim Size: 29”
Rim Weights: TR 249 392g & TR 309 474g
Hub: Reynolds TR3 Mountain Hub, 100% CNC machined - 10 degree engagement, 3 pawl freehub
Spoke Count: 28 Front, 28 Rear
Brake Interface: Disc Only, Center Lock
Front Axle Spacing: 15x100 or 15x110 (Boost)
Rear Axle Spacing: 12x142 or 12x148 (Boost)
Freehub: Shimano 9-11spd or SRAM XD
Wheelset Weights: TR 249 1590g & TR 309 1755g

Riding Reynolds TR wheels in Moab Utah.
All Reynolds wheels come with a lifetime warranty.

TR 307 & TR 367
$1,299.99 USD
Reynolds TR 307 and TR 309 rim profile
Reynolds TR 367 rim profile
TR 307 and TR 367 rim profiles

Key Features:
Asymmetrical rim profile provides a stronger and better riding wheel through more even spoke tension
Tubeless-ready hookless rim profile for a no-burp tire fit and ease of inflation
Reynolds TR3 Mountain Hub with 10 degrees of engagement
Offered in 36mm inner rim width to match current tire trends
XD and Shimano freehub bodies available
Lifetime Warranty
30-Day Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

Specifications:
Rim Material: Carbon Fiber
Rim Construction: Hookless tire bead, tubeless ready, Mountain Rim 5 (MR5) Construction Technology
Rim Size: 27.5”
Rim Weight: TR 307 443g & TR 367 524g
Hub: Reynolds TR3 Mountain Hub, 100% CNC machined - 10 degree engagement, 3-pawl freehub
Spoke Count: 28 Front, 28 Rear
Brake Interface: Disc Only, Center Lock
Front Axle Spacing: 15x100 or 15x110 (Boost)
Rear Axle Spacing: 12x142 or 12x148 (Boost)
Freehub: Shimano 9-11spd or SRAM XD
Wheelset Weight: TR 307 1680g & TR 367 1845g

Riding Reynolds TR wheels in Moab Utah.


Reynolds offers a lifetime warranty on our carbon mountain wheels. Click here for more information.


MENTIONS: @ReynoldsCycling


