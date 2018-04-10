Reynolds Releases More Affordable TR Mountain Wheels

When we set out to design our new TR wheels, we knew customers wanted lower price carbon wheel with the same performance and durability as they've come to expect from us. At $1,299 USD, our TR wheels come in as some of the lower priced composite wheels on the market. There are four models using the same rims as our Reynolds TR S family, but built into a more affordable package.
Our new mountain wheels are more affordable and retain the same durability as our higher priced wheels.
Eric Porter puts the new TR wheels to the test in Moab.
TR 249 & TR 309 $1,299.99 USD
TR 249 and TR 309 rim profiles
Key Features: Asymmetrical rim profile provides a stronger and better riding wheel through more even spoke tension Tubeless-ready hookless rim profile for a no-burp tire fit and ease of inflation Reynolds TR3 Mountain Hub with 10 degrees of engagement Offered in 24mm inner rim width XD and Shimano freehub bodies available Lifetime Warranty 30-Day Customer Satisfaction Guarantee
Specifications: Rim Material: Carbon Fiber Rim Construction: Hookless tire bead, tubeless ready, Mountain Rim 5 (MR5) Construction Technology Rim Size: 29” Rim Weights: TR 249 392g & TR 309 474g Hub: Reynolds TR3 Mountain Hub, 100% CNC machined - 10 degree engagement, 3 pawl freehub Spoke Count: 28 Front, 28 Rear Brake Interface: Disc Only, Center Lock Front Axle Spacing: 15x100 or 15x110 (Boost) Rear Axle Spacing: 12x142 or 12x148 (Boost) Freehub: Shimano 9-11spd or SRAM XD Wheelset Weights: TR 249 1590g & TR 309 1755g
All Reynolds wheels come with a lifetime warranty.
TR 307 & TR 367 $1,299.99 USD
TR 307 and TR 367 rim profiles
Key Features: Asymmetrical rim profile provides a stronger and better riding wheel through more even spoke tension Tubeless-ready hookless rim profile for a no-burp tire fit and ease of inflation Reynolds TR3 Mountain Hub with 10 degrees of engagement Offered in 36mm inner rim width to match current tire trends XD and Shimano freehub bodies available Lifetime Warranty 30-Day Customer Satisfaction Guarantee
Specifications: Rim Material: Carbon Fiber Rim Construction: Hookless tire bead, tubeless ready, Mountain Rim 5 (MR5) Construction Technology Rim Size: 27.5” Rim Weight: TR 307 443g & TR 367 524g Hub: Reynolds TR3 Mountain Hub, 100% CNC machined - 10 degree engagement, 3-pawl freehub Spoke Count: 28 Front, 28 Rear Brake Interface: Disc Only, Center Lock Front Axle Spacing: 15x100 or 15x110 (Boost) Rear Axle Spacing: 12x142 or 12x148 (Boost) Freehub: Shimano 9-11spd or SRAM XD Wheelset Weight: TR 307 1680g & TR 367 1845g
