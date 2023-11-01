Video: The First Ever 'Rezduro' Event Held by the Navajo Nation in Arizona

Word

For a while our sense of identity was fuzzy for our youth, and mountain biking has given them a sense of identity again. — Germaine Simonson (Nigel's mother)

: TransitionWe headed to the Navajo Nation in Hardrock, AZ to see what the 2023 Rezduro was all about!Rezduro is the first indigenous led enduro race held by the people of the Navajo Nation on their homeland. Nigel James, a 19 year old from the tribe, had been having neighborhood races with his friends when he and Terrance Yazzi decided to hold a race on the trails they had been establishing.We were excited to be a part of this rad event and see what their community is doing for kids growing up on the reservation. With the healthy lifestyle surrounding bikes, the sport is creating an environment where their youth have something to be passionate about while creating goals that they can strive to accomplish.Check out the video to see what Rezduro is all about!Home cooked meals, local art, and a whole lot of bike riding was on the docket.TR co-owner, Kevin Menard, hitting some tech right outside of campRezduro is all about the youth and creating a space they feel comfortable to be themselvesGiddyUp member, Rachel Postiglione, dipping into one of Rezduro's loose turns.Thanks for making us all feel welcome and having us out to your home trails!Video/Photos - Myles Trainer