Video: Race Face Launches New Next SL Wheelset

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face
Rupert enjoys spending time in the Race Face office, but he lives for mountain biking. As a rescue from Northern British Columbia, his life started out rough and he doesn’t hold back when it comes to voicing his opinions. Rupert believes all creeks are for swimming, all squirrels deserve to be chased, and all trails should be hit at speed, because going through the woods fast is what is ancestors did. Rupert dislikes hot weather, big scary German Shepherds, and excuses for not going mountain biking. But most of all, Rupert hates a slow ride, because noodling up the climbs or pushing to the trailhead means less laps before dark. Rupert always wants to do more laps.
Rupert loves when people ride Race Face Next SL wheels
because then he knows it’s going to be a fast ride door-to-door with awesome descending and no stopping for wheel issues or flat tires. He doesn’t care how people classify the wheels - down-country XC, trail, marathon, xc-race - all Rupert cares about is that you have them on your bike and his goggles are left at home.
Race Face is excited to introduce our new down-country XC/Trail wheelset, the Next SL. Next SL wheels are ready to maximize your trail riding; light for XC, but wide and strong for aggressive days on the mountain. Designed to complement our award winning Next SL Crankset, Next SL have been designed to take full advantage of the benefits carbon fiber has to offer - durability, compliance and weight savings in a 26mm width. The asymmetrical build onto our Vault Hub gives you a stronger, stiffer wheel construction and the Vault’s Super-Fast Engagement, long bearing life and tool free end caps simplify your life. Produced with the Step Cast 34 Factory Series rider in mind, the ultimate trail wheelset is for attacking the climbs and pushing the descents. Get ready to take your ride to the Next level!
Race Face Carbon Confidence: Our Next SL Carbon Wheelset is covered by our Carbon Confidence Guarantee – 2 Years, No Fault, Guarantee to the original retail purchaser with proof of purchase. More details here: https://www.raceface.com/support/wheel-resources/
Next SL Wheelset Specs:
HUB FEATURES
• New 15mm dedicated front hub for 50gram weight savings
• Large oversized flange for improved bracing angle and larger bearings.
• Wide bearing stance.
• 6 double tooth pawls (3 engage at a time).
• 120 points of engagement (3 degrees).
• Individually sprung pawls.
• One length spoke used throughout wheelset (F&R).
• Tool-free interchangeable end caps (sold separately).
• Low drag labyrinth cassette body seal.
RIM FEATURES
• 29’er rim size
• Full carbon fiber construction
• 26mm Internal width
• Tubeless ready rim (tape and valves installed)
• 4.5mm Offset improves spoke tension balance and wheel stiffness
• High gloss black logos and interchangeable vinyl decals.
Wheel size: 29"
Weight set: 1555g
Front hub: 15x110 Boost front (15x110 torque cap conversion)
Rear hub: 12x148 Boost rear
Finish: carbon fiber / vinyl decals
Type: tubeless ready clincher
Rim material: UD carbon composite, offset spokes, matte finish
Rim depth: 21mm
Internal rim width: 26mm
External rim width: 31mm
Spoke: Sapim laser, 28 f/r, 3x pattern (5 spares included with rear)
Next SL are available now from local retailers and Race Face!
