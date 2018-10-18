Video: Race Face Launches New Next SL Wheelset

HUB FEATURES

• New 15mm dedicated front hub for 50gram weight savings

• Large oversized flange for improved bracing angle and larger bearings.

• Wide bearing stance.

• 6 double tooth pawls (3 engage at a time).

• 120 points of engagement (3 degrees).

• Individually sprung pawls.

• One length spoke used throughout wheelset (F&R).

• Tool-free interchangeable end caps (sold separately).

• Low drag labyrinth cassette body seal.



RIM FEATURES

• 29’er rim size

• Full carbon fiber construction

• 26mm Internal width

• Tubeless ready rim (tape and valves installed)

• 4.5mm Offset improves spoke tension balance and wheel stiffness

• High gloss black logos and interchangeable vinyl decals.

