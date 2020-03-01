Rhino-Rack Announces 'Jack of All Trades' X-Tray Pro Rooftop Carrier

PRESS RELEASE: Rhino-Rack
2020 has seen the release of a new addition to our world-class bike carrying line up, dubbed the X-Tray Pro. Combining the winning versatility of a rooftop tray with our handy Thru Axle Bike mount, this is a bike transport workhorse that can handle almost anything else you might need to haul.
After years of amazing feedback on our rooftop X-Tray series, we decided to create a solution for bikers who are frustrated with removing their hitch or rooftop bike carrying system when they need to transport something other than bikes. Hence, the X-Tray Pro was born and it has fast developed a reputation as the ‘jack of all’ rooftop carriers for adventurers with lots of toys.
The X-Tray Pro is a powder-coated 2 piece steel construction that comes with a universal attachment system to fit Rhino-Rack Vortex and Euro bars, along with most other crossbar brands. It also has a sleek, aerodynamic wind deflector positioned at the front to make your travels quieter, deflect bugs, dirt and grime from your cargo.
The tray has a load rating of 165lbs and comes complete with 2 Thru Axle Bike mounts and rear tire straps, but you can add more mounts if you need. The high rails on the tray also provide a secure roof system for everyday luggage and adventure toys, which packed around the bikes gives you much more space for gear than your average rooftop bike carrying setup.Pricing:
MSRP $455.00
To check out the Rhino-Rack X-Tray Pro visit our website
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment