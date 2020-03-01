Rhino-Rack Announces 'Jack of All Trades' X-Tray Pro Rooftop Carrier

Mar 1, 2020
by demelzamaw  
Rhino-Rack X-Tray Pro mounted with 2 mountain bikes
Rhino-Rack X-Tray Pro mounted with 2 mountain bikes


PRESS RELEASE: Rhino-Rack

2020 has seen the release of a new addition to our world-class bike carrying line up, dubbed the X-Tray Pro. Combining the winning versatility of a rooftop tray with our handy Thru Axle Bike mount, this is a bike transport workhorse that can handle almost anything else you might need to haul.

After years of amazing feedback on our rooftop X-Tray series, we decided to create a solution for bikers who are frustrated with removing their hitch or rooftop bike carrying system when they need to transport something other than bikes. Hence, the X-Tray Pro was born and it has fast developed a reputation as the ‘jack of all’ rooftop carriers for adventurers with lots of toys.

The X-Tray Pro is a powder-coated 2 piece steel construction that comes with a universal attachment system to fit Rhino-Rack Vortex and Euro bars, along with most other crossbar brands. It also has a sleek, aerodynamic wind deflector positioned at the front to make your travels quieter, deflect bugs, dirt and grime from your cargo.

The tray has a load rating of 165lbs and comes complete with 2 Thru Axle Bike mounts and rear tire straps, but you can add more mounts if you need. The high rails on the tray also provide a secure roof system for everyday luggage and adventure toys, which packed around the bikes gives you much more space for gear than your average rooftop bike carrying setup.

Pricing:
MSRP $455.00

To check out the Rhino-Rack X-Tray Pro visit our website.

Rhino-Rack X-Tray Pro mounted on a Jeep with two mountain bikes on top.
Rhino-Rack X-Tray Pro mounted on a Jeep with two mountain bikes on top.

Rhino-Rack X-Tray Pro mounted on a Jeep with two mountain bikes on top.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Rhino Rack


Must Read This Week
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
108791 views
Review: Marin Rift Zone Carbon 2 - Modern Geometry for Maximum Fun
44392 views
Video: Working Out with a Pro Mountain Biker - Remy Metailler Shows Christina Chappetta His Gym Routine
44057 views
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
44023 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
39666 views
Must Watch: Peaty, Warner, Longden and Pagey Have a Grand Old Day Out at Bike Park Wales
38054 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
37114 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
37086 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006738
Mobile Version of Website