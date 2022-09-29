Rhys Verner & Alex Storr's Custom Forbidden Dreadnoughts for the Trophy of Nations

Rhys Verner

Alex Storr

Just like for World Champs the Trophy of Nations brings the perfect opportunity for some freshly painted custom bikes. The Forbidden Synthesis team has taken up this chance for some custom bikes with Rhys Verner and Alex Storr representing their teams this weekend.Rhys is running a Canada-themed Dreadnought featuring a red and white paint job decorated with maple leaves. Alex Storr has gone for the classic British Racing Green colourway for his part of riding for Team GB at Finale. Alex's bike keeps it simple with gold decals accompanying the green paint. Take a closer look at the Forbidden Synthesis team's race machines below: