Rhys Verner & Alex Storr's Custom Forbidden Dreadnoughts for the Trophy of Nations

Sep 29, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Photography: Dave Trumpore // Video: Thomas Doyle


Just like for World Champs the Trophy of Nations brings the perfect opportunity for some freshly painted custom bikes. The Forbidden Synthesis team has taken up this chance for some custom bikes with Rhys Verner and Alex Storr representing their teams this weekend.

Rhys is running a Canada-themed Dreadnought featuring a red and white paint job decorated with maple leaves. Alex Storr has gone for the classic British Racing Green colourway for his part of riding for Team GB at Finale. Alex's bike keeps it simple with gold decals accompanying the green paint. Take a closer look at the Forbidden Synthesis team's race machines below:

Rhys Verner





Alex Storr






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Forbidden Forbidden Dreadnought Rhys Verner Trophy Of Nations 2022 Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


Must Read This Week
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2022
84228 views
Opinion: The Pace of Change in the MTB World is Slowing Down, and I'm All For It
61014 views
Mathieu van der Poel Pleads Guilty to Assault After Altercation with Teenage Girls
49053 views
Review: The Digit Datum & Its Integrated 'Analog' Suspension
47025 views
Hope Say Their Super Short 155 mm Cranks Are 'The Sweet Spot'
44051 views
Review: 2023 Merida One-Sixty: An Easygoing Enduro Bike
43104 views
Evil Bikes Updates The Wreckoning With New Colors & a UDH
39222 views
First Ride: Crestline & Cascade Components Team Up to Create a Virtual High Pivot Downhill Bike
36551 views

8 Comments

  • 15 0
 Almost had my dreadnought custom painted in British Racing Green + Gold. I am now kicking myself. That looks absolutely incredible!
  • 3 0
 They've painted them in the same colours as the new Deviate Claymore just to make them even harder to tell apart.
  • 1 1
 My mind added the word Stolen to the headline. Glad that's not true and is just a case of 2022 in my head.

Edit - this would look sick on the back of my old 4Runner that's green with gold emblems (came that way - don't hate)
  • 1 0
 I wonder what changes the potential 2023 Forbiddens have in store? Only assuming a new model due to all bikes/frames being on sale (like Yeti's).
  • 1 0
 The new limited release Druids in blue in green have UDH compatible rear triangles. That might be it.
  • 3 0
 Only Druids are on sale, Dreadnoughts aren't
  • 2 0
 Nice paint despite the super long chain.
  • 1 0
 Forbidden crushing the custom paint lately. These and the Connor DH bike are incredible.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008431
Mobile Version of Website