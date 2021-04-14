Ribble Cycles Introduces 2 New Aluminum Hardtails - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 14, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

British direct-sales company Ribble Cycles has introduced two new hardtails, the HT Trail AL 29 and the HT AL, both of which were designed and developed in-house in the UK.

The HT Trail AL 29 is an all-around trail hardtail with 29” wheels and a 65-degree head tube angle with a 130mm fork. The 6061-T6 aluminum bike has a long wheelbase, short chainstays, and internal dropper post routing.



Its rowdier sibling, the HT AL, is designed around 27.5” wheels and a 150mm fork. It keeps much of the same geometry but has a slacker 64-degree head tube angle and some shorter tubes to accommodate the smaller wheels. The HT AL adds a relatively affordable option to Ribble's hardcore hardtail lineup alongside the steel and titanium versions of the same bike, which have been available since 2019.



HT Trail AL 29 Geometry


HT AL Geometry

Both bikes are available with three suggested build kits or are completely customizable – both parts and colors – using the online BikeBuilder tool.

Pricing is the same for both the HT Trail AL 29 and the HT AL at $825 USD / £599 GBP for a frameset and starting at $1,928 USD / £1,399 GBP for a complete bike, though they seem to be discounted right now for pre-orders.

More information is available at ribblecycles.co.uk.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pond Beaver 2021 Press Releases Hardtails Ribble Ribble Ht Al


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
93514 views
Santa Cruz Teases New XC Race Bike
60683 views
Carbon Air Aims to Make Air Suspension More Like Coil - Pond Beaver 2021
59943 views
Spotted: Amaury Pierron is Racing a Prototype Commencal DH Bike
49741 views
17 Wild Paintjobs From Sea Otters Past - Pond Beaver 2021
45753 views
Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise
42472 views
Spotted: A Prototype GT That Looks Like a Sanction (Updated)
41685 views
Throwback Thursday: 5 Weird & Wonderful Products from Sea Otters Past
41159 views

8 Comments

  • 5 0
 Is it just me or is the geo chart incomplete? Where's the reach number? The same chart is on the website.
  • 1 0
 Calfee schmalfee. This is what modern hardtails should be. Affordable, progressive geometry. A great starter bike or addition to the quiver.
  • 2 0
 Are you sure that isn’t carbon? lol
  • 3 0
 Those are some smooth welds!
  • 2 0
 —scrolls frantically for price—
ahh...
SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY
  • 2 1
 Aluminum HT? Steel is real
  • 2 0
 Available late 2024
  • 1 0
 Real nice specs for a hardtail! I would love to own that bike Big Grin

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008039
Mobile Version of Website