Ribble Cycles Introduces 2 New Aluminum Hardtails - Pond Beaver 2021

British direct-sales company Ribble Cycles has introduced two new hardtails, the HT Trail AL 29 and the HT AL, both of which were designed and developed in-house in the UK.
The HT Trail AL 29 is an all-around trail hardtail with 29” wheels and a 65-degree head tube angle with a 130mm fork. The 6061-T6 aluminum bike has a long wheelbase, short chainstays, and internal dropper post routing.
Its rowdier sibling, the HT AL, is designed around 27.5” wheels and a 150mm fork. It keeps much of the same geometry but has a slacker 64-degree head tube angle and some shorter tubes to accommodate the smaller wheels. The HT AL adds a relatively affordable option to Ribble's hardcore hardtail lineup alongside the steel and titanium versions of the same bike, which have been available since 2019.HT Trail AL 29 GeometryHT AL Geometry
Both bikes are available with three suggested build kits or are completely customizable – both parts and colors – using the online BikeBuilder tool.
Pricing is the same for both the HT Trail AL 29 and the HT AL at $825 USD / £599 GBP for a frameset and starting at $1,928 USD / £1,399 GBP for a complete bike, though they seem to be discounted right now for pre-orders.
More information is available at ribblecycles.co.uk
.
8 Comments
ahh...
SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY
Post a Comment