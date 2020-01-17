Direct Sale Brand Ribble Launches Live Video Shopping Service

The UK based direct to consumer brand, Ribble Cycles, has today launched a new service that will allow customers to connect with ‘In-store experts’ from their own home.
Ribble claims that it will allow you to “enjoy the benefits of going in-store from the comfort of your own home”. The service works by you connecting to a one-way video call (You can see them but they can’t see you) with Ribble staff letting you ask any questions you may have and see any bikes you are interested in.
At first, it will just be using staff at their Preston showroom but they are planning to expand this to others in the near future. As well as offering customers the option to browse their stores from home Ribble are also going to offer extended opening hours for their virtual showrooms with the live calls being available later in the evening and on Sundays when the shops would normally be closed.
Andy Smallwood, CEO Ribble Cycles, said: “As a leading direct-to-consumer, digital-first business, Ribble is the first in our sector to offer an authentic retail experience in an online format. Ribble Live In-Store offers the consumer the opportunity to gain access to a physical store, a dedicated expert Ribble brand champion and the complete product range via their own phone, tablet or laptop,”
The technology behind the service is being supplied to Ribble through the customer engagement platform Go Instore, a customer engagement platform, which currently works with a whole range of high profile brands from Dyson to Porsche.
Andre Hordagoda, Go Instore Co-founder, said: “As a keen cyclist and having been through the consultative process of buying road bikes over the years, I fully appreciate the need for professional support in getting sizing and configuration just right. From the early conceptual days of Go Instore we always felt we would work well with a leader in this category – so it’s great to be partnering with an award-winning brand such as Ribble and we are excited to deliver their excellent customer service to consumers worldwide.”
As direct to consumer brands become a bigger part of the industry, the ability for customer to see and talk to a member of staff and have them talk you through their range of bikes offers an interesting future with an element of customer service, normally only available if the bike is in a brick and mortar store.
Find out more about the new 'Live In-Store Expert' service from Ribble here
Did they do any market research prior to launching?
