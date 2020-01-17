Direct Sale Brand Ribble Launches Live Video Shopping Service

Jan 17, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

The UK based direct to consumer brand, Ribble Cycles, has today launched a new service that will allow customers to connect with ‘In-store experts’ from their own home.

Ribble claims that it will allow you to “enjoy the benefits of going in-store from the comfort of your own home”. The service works by you connecting to a one-way video call (You can see them but they can’t see you) with Ribble staff letting you ask any questions you may have and see any bikes you are interested in.

At first, it will just be using staff at their Preston showroom but they are planning to expand this to others in the near future. As well as offering customers the option to browse their stores from home Ribble are also going to offer extended opening hours for their virtual showrooms with the live calls being available later in the evening and on Sundays when the shops would normally be closed.

Andy Smallwood, CEO Ribble Cycles, said: “As a leading direct-to-consumer, digital-first business, Ribble is the first in our sector to offer an authentic retail experience in an online format. Ribble Live In-Store offers the consumer the opportunity to gain access to a physical store, a dedicated expert Ribble brand champion and the complete product range via their own phone, tablet or laptop,”

The technology behind the service is being supplied to Ribble through the customer engagement platform Go Instore, a customer engagement platform, which currently works with a whole range of high profile brands from Dyson to Porsche.

Andre Hordagoda, Go Instore Co-founder, said: “As a keen cyclist and having been through the consultative process of buying road bikes over the years, I fully appreciate the need for professional support in getting sizing and configuration just right. From the early conceptual days of Go Instore we always felt we would work well with a leader in this category – so it’s great to be partnering with an award-winning brand such as Ribble and we are excited to deliver their excellent customer service to consumers worldwide.”

As direct to consumer brands become a bigger part of the industry, the ability for customer to see and talk to a member of staff and have them talk you through their range of bikes offers an interesting future with an element of customer service, normally only available if the bike is in a brick and mortar store.

Find out more about the new 'Live In-Store Expert' service from Ribble here.

Posted In:
Industry News Ribble


Must Read This Week
Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
101372 views
Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs
61470 views
First Ride: 2020 Propain Tyee
59301 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Z1 Coil Fork - The Return of a Classic
51695 views
Rob Warner Joins Vitus Bikes
43777 views
Field Test: Affordable Hardtails - Marin San Quentin 3 vs Specialized Fuse Comp 29
41371 views
Reed Boggs Joins Yeti Cycles
39205 views
3 MTB Adjacent Tech Trends From the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show
37616 views

19 Comments

  • 24 0
 Ooooh yeah, is that mountain bike going to get dirty? Now, show me the bottom bracket.... That's it, now give that spoke nipple a twist.
  • 2 0
 UNCLE PERV . . . I LOVE IT, LOL
  • 3 0
 a little more to the right...
  • 4 0
 @bigtim And this is why you can see them, but they can't see you.
  • 3 0
 Oh... sorry 5 inches in the rear isn't enough.....give me 8!
  • 2 0
 Considering the level of "expertise" I've witnessed my entire life at LBSs ... Forgive me for being sceptical
  • 4 0
 Well your going to the wrong shops then
  • 2 0
 Ribble sounds like the name you give to the sound of a flowing creek.
  • 3 0
 Funny you should say that, they're named after a river en.wikipedia.org/wiki/River_Ribble
  • 3 0
 Those poor sales people.
  • 1 0
 Indeed. ‘Brand opens one-way call centre with additional anti-social hours’.
  • 1 0
 "Don't worry we won't be able to see you" me opening Snapchat to see my crusty ass every time thanks you.
  • 1 0
 What is this 1999? Reminds me of the dot com boom era of Kozmo.com and Mylackey.com
  • 2 0
 middle aged men with bluetooth headsets make me uncomfortable
  • 1 0
 Should go to Asia.. they are everywhere there....
  • 1 0
 I can't express how much I do NOT want this service.
Did they do any market research prior to launching?
  • 1 0
 Fyi They dont sell mountainbikes. Except one hardtail.
  • 1 0
 But it's nice looking HT at that.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009174
Mobile Version of Website