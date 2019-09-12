Ribble's Titanium & Steel Hardtails - NEC Cycle Show 2019

Sep 12, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Ribble HT 725

After launching their first-ever mountain bike back at the London Bike Show earlier this year, the road-based brand Ribble has added another bike to their lineup with a steel version of their titanium hardtail.

The Ribble HT 725 mostly follows the same outline of its titanium counterpart, except it does miss out on some features saved for the premium model. One example of this is the integrated seat clamp that's been replaced with a standard collar.


HT 725 seat clamp
HT Ti seat clamp



The bikes should offer plenty of fun, with a 64-degree head angle and 150mm of fork travel. Although being offered at a lower price and missing a few premium details, the steel bike still has a few quirks of its own, including embossed lettering. The bike will be offered both as a frame-only (prices to be announced at a later date) and as a range of completes starting with an SX/Rockshox 35 build at £1,299. The full range of options is set to mirror that of the titanium builds, and this includes NX/Rockshox Revelation RC, GX/ Rockshox Pike Select+ and XX1/ Fox 34 Factory build options.

You can also customise the look of the bike with a range of colored components and a bike builder allowing you to mix and match between the offered builds.





Their titanium hardtail, pictured below, was at the show, too. It starts at a relatively reasonable £2,799.








Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Hardtail Ribble Nec Cycle Show 2019


6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Damn those are sexy bikes. Something about a clean hardtail, especially ti
  • 2 0
 Anyone else noticing 64 degree ha and 150 mm shock pairing, seems pretty trendzly (must have one)
  • 1 0
 But still a hard tail and most people couldn't handle one lol
  • 1 0
 Chromoly steel is pretty good because it has some flex and which can be a little more forgiving. Never rode a titanium frame.
  • 4 0
 Ti had lots of flex but is lighter than steel.
  • 1 0
 I’m never going back to riding a hardtail again, then I look at these pics and remember to never say never.

Post a Comment



