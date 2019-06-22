INDUSTRY INSIDER

Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS

Jun 22, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Richie Rude is back There was no stopping him once the stage wins started piling up.

Yeti-Fox Factory Race Team rider Richie Rude has announced today on Instagram that he will be returning to the EWS after being under investigation by the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD).

The case which we reported on back in November involved both Rude and Jared Graves when it was revealed that they both tested positive for the banned substances Higenamine and Oxilofrine at the third round of the EWS in France.

So far this year Rude has sat out of any major competition waiting for the final verdict from the AFLD and it appears today that they have served him an eight-month suspension, which he has has been able to serve retroactively because of his choice not to compete in the season so far. The suspension put forward by the AFLD will end on June 26 allowing Rude to enter into the fourth round of the EWS in Canazei, Italy.

bigquotes"Thank you to everyone who has had my back for the last 8 months, family, friends, and sponsors. I would not be here today if it weren’t for you guys!
You guys might be wondering, why am I thanking everyone? Well… I am super pumped to announce that I will be back racing in Italy for the next stop on the EWS calendar. Before I get back to racing I would like to fill everyone in on what has been going on in my world. Firstly, I would never do anything to harm this sport or jeopardize the result of another athlete or myself by cheating. Everyone works way too hard and a lot of sacrifices are made, I respect all my fellow competitors and love my fans and support system too much for that.
So, in case some of you weren’t up to speed… Last year I had a doping infraction while racing in France. This whole thing was a shock to me. All in all, it was accidental ingestion of the substance. I had run out of water and used someone else’s bottle as we climbed up to the start of another stage. Due to it being accidental and the French anti-doping authorities also seeing it in this light, my “suspension” was backdated to when I stopped racing last season, and now I am free to continue the sport that I love. I'm thankful to be moving on from this. I hope this brings awareness and stands as a learning experience to others.
Again, I want to say thank you to everyone who has stood by me and I look forward to seeing everyone at the races again soon!" Richie Rude

Alongside the post on Instagram Rude included a more official statement regarding the incident which we have included below.

Official Statement:

I am pleased to announce that I have been cleared to race in the remaining Enduro World Series races of 2019. My first race will be in Canazei, Italy, on June 29. I am also looking forward to competing in the Big Mountain Enduro series and other races on my original schedule. I would like to thank the Yeti-Fox Factory Race Team and my sponsors for supporting me throughout this process.

The French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) recently ruled that I would serve an eight-month suspension for testing positive for trace amounts of banned substances oxilofrine and higenamine, on May 13, 2018, at EWS Round 3 in Montagnes du Caroux, France. My win from that race will be automatically vacated.

My other results and wins in 2018 at EWS Round 7 in Zona Zero, Spain, and Round 8 on Finale Ligure, Italy, will remain intact. My decision to refrain from racing until a ruling had been made by the AFLD allowed the suspension to be retroactively served starting Oct 26, 2018, and ending June 26, 2019.

With the AFLD process complete, I can now discuss the facts related to my case. I ran out of water after many hours in the saddle on Day 2 of the EWS Round 3 in Montagnes du Caroux, France. After climbing to the top of the stage, a fellow racer offered me a drink from a water bottle that was filled with a mix of water and dietary supplement. Fatigued and dehydrated, I took a few drinks from the bottle. We later determined that the bottle contained an over-the-counter supplement, which led to the unintentional ingestion of the banned substances for which I tested positive. I accept full responsibility for what happened in those late stages of day 2 and can only hope that this situation can serve as a learning moment for others, and that it helps to strengthen anti-doping testing and education throughout the sport.

Thanks again to my sponsors and all my fans. I can't wait to get back to racing!



35 Comments

  • + 18
 Reminds me of that time I took a quick sip from a friend's water bottle and went on a steroid induced rampage where I single handedly over turned a cop car. Fortunately, the police realized that the sole reason for my actions was the quick sip of a friend's steroids that I accidentally ingested, so I just had to do 3 hours of community service.
  • + 13
 Wtf. Who's water bottle was it. Where is that rider and is he/she suspended or banned?? Wheres the statement from the authorities?? And what about Graves?? Was it his bottle? Did he drink from the same contaminated bottle?

So many questions still left unanswered!
  • - 5
flag mitochris (25 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 My thoughts exactly. Who's bottle was that?? But also, bloody scary that there are people out there that might give you a spiked bottle, just to get you caught.
  • + 4
 @Trudeez. I agree it just doesn’t make sense......so many holes in that statement. He’s an experienced athlete and should know not to drink out of unknown sources.

If the water bottle fits you must convict
  • + 6
 Smells like bullshit, looks like bullshit, probably is bullshit.
  • + 1
 hint: There never was a bottle.
  • + 10
 Accidental ingestion = I smoked but I didn't inhale.
  • + 4
 And I fell on it while hoovering naked. Honestly!
  • + 8
 Thought anyone found guilty of drug use was automatically banned from riding in the EWS.
  • + 4
 What happened to a lifetime ban for getting caught doping? saying it wasn't his bottle and a hand me down instead is not really a valid excuse. I understand it's not nice to ban someone from being able to do his job but at the same time that just seems like a small slap on the wrist because he's a well known rider. If it was some random rider the result would've probably not been the same.
  • + 6
 I think I've found a loophole. Remind me to have a privateer competitor bring EPO water in his bottle to the top of a stage next time I'm a top EWS contender.
  • + 5
 So he still got suspended i.e. did something wrong?

He’s talking as if he was exonerated

I’m confised
  • + 5
 Also... Graves got popped for the same stuff. Whose water bottle was it?
  • + 13
 @SangamonTaylor: Richie drank from Graves bottle, and Graves from Richie's....
  • + 5
 But officer, it wasn't MY gun! Someone just walked up and put it in my hands!
  • + 2
 Nice, it's deep in the season already and I hope he feels he has something to prove. This will make for some good all out riding from a strong rider who is willing to send it. I hope PB has the cameras fixed on him. I've got a good feeling we will see something special once he gets comfortable.
  • + 3
 Stoked to see him back, love watching him race, Do they think anyone actually believes the water bottle excuse. Come on, I get it, EWS got to lax, people pushed the limit, a couple got caught and something had to be done.
  • + 5
 Hahahahah cool story bro!
  • + 1
 Sounds pretty good... I, a professional athlete, fully supported from my team and supply stations in the course of one race, magically ran out of water and took "a few drinks" from a fellow athletes bottle, which was more than enough to produce more than trace elements of banned substances after being filtered through my body's system in my piss.
  • + 2
 Was he coached/teached by someone with roadcycling history?????

WTF... water bottle.......
  • + 3
 Who was the fellow racer?
Jared?
  • + 2
 Yes. You must be new here.
  • + 3
 Excited to see you back on the circus Richie!
  • + 1
 really I could care less if these guys wanna get jacked on whatever drugs to push the body. Maybe hire somebody to make statements for you though :/
  • - 2
 I am glad it didn't take a whole year to get an answer, and glad he didn't take the banned stuff on purpose, still leaves some questions but I can see why ews would let him back in, since he accidentally got the banned stuff. If it was his, I would ban him. Racing will be tighter with him back I hope, already great as is.
  • + 1
 is there actually an over the counter supplement that has Higenamine and Oxilofrine?
  • - 2
 A lot of haters but I'm stoked to see him back! The amount that was found in his system lines up with it being residual from a bottle. There wasn't enough found in his system to even make a difference in performance. Glad he is back.
  • + 2
 This is the dopest news I've heard in months!
  • + 0
 Omfg that's a big joker ! I hope to see more invertigations in every EWS for top30 to make de series full clean.
  • + 1
 Sounds like a load of bollocks to me!
  • + 1
 So Richie drank from Graves bottle, and Graves from Richie's....?
  • - 2
 It was unintentional, an accident, after sharing another rider’s water. Lessons for every current and future athlete: you can never be too careful. Welcome back, Richie.
  • + 4
 doesn't matter that it was accidental.
  • + 2
 @mtb-scotland: the French authorities seem to have taken ‘accidental’ into consideration, so it sounds like it must’ve mattered in their decision making.
