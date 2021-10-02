Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley

Credit: Matt Stuttard // Privateer Bikes
After spending the season battling back and forth with Jack Moir to take the EWS overall title, Richie Rude has been disqualified from the final race in the Tweed Valley of Scotland for riding outside of the course markings, a UCI ruling said. Slawomir Lukasik, the #23
rider who just recently broke into the top five at EWS Crans-Montana, was disqualified for the same mistake.
The two riders rode outside of a set of course marking gates as they approached the stage finish, the communication said, rather than between them. The proper use of course gates is outlined in the EWS rulebook
: Gates can be used to clearly mark sections of the course that a rider must pass through. Missing a gate will be deemed as course cutting.
The gates were not taped, and Rude commented on the EWS's Instagram post
suggesting that some course tape would have helped the situation. The markings were admittedly a bit confusing, as a much wider section was taped outside of the gates, apparently to keep spectators off the course rather than to delineate the course itself.
|Should have gone through the gates, pretty bad mistake by me. It wasn't clarified to me prior so when I came through that section and saw the tire tracks I went with them (still inside the tape). With one gate taped and not the rest it was hard to follow their idea. It's unfortunate for Slawomir and I, but I understand it seeing it from their angles. Bummed to not be racing tomorrow.—Richie Rude
The UCI Communique is as follows:
As a result of two riders in the Mens Pro race both leaving the course by riding outside of multiple gates on the approach to the finish gantry ( the correct use of these gates is clearly explained in 0.4.2 Directions and Course Marking in the EWS rule book 2021) the Commissaire Panel has been required to exclude the following riders for breach of 0.6.6 Course Cutting in the EWS Rule Book the clearly sets out disqualification as the penalty for course cutting.
#23 Slawomir Lukasik
#7 Richard Rude
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Tape: where two pieces of course tape are installed on opposite sides of the course, the riders must pass through them.
Gates: gates can be used to mark a section of the course that a rider must pass through.
Dropping gates inside the same perimeter of tape used top to bottom was beyond silly. In every other race we have had, chicanes such as this were clearly taped in. a handful of media (myslef included) commented earlier in the week that peoole would go around them.
The rules are written for both, and it certainly isnt clear which supercedes the other.
If it were World Cup DH each of those gates would have clearly been taped in.
Everyone looses out here unfortunately
Considering they were the only two id say it was pretty bloody obvious that it was the gates not the tape.
Pushing the limits of what is/isn’t allowed is all part of the sport. He must have known it was a gamble but should have clarified prior to riding it if in doubt. Surely they have a riders briefing!? Penalty needs to be awarded but perhaps in the form of a time penalty or points deduction. DQ is perhaps a little harsh.
a less than ideal move from the organizers yes, but also the rest of the field seemed to get it so...
Actually can’t understand how a couple of riders with so much skill and composure could make suck a cock up.
DQ might be considered harsh, but then can only assume the riders knew what they were doing!
You probably already know it's because venues have to pay for the honour of hosting the EWS.
And there's a solid marketing budget for the Tweed valley that nowhere else in Scotland has for MTB.
It's to what extent this was an honest mistake vs. stone cold cheating.
Another rider might get the benefit of the doubt, but y'know...
Is he having a stroke or is there a typo in the quote?
—Richie Rude
That's how I read it. I'd be shaking angry too if I were him. It's a harsh ruling.
If it's unclear after practice and track walk you can still ask what they mwan or if they could tape it regularly.
Just a thought.
In my opinion disqualification is too harsh a penalty.
