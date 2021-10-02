Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley

Oct 2, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Richie Rude Tweed Valley EWS 2021

by jamessmurthwaite
Credit: Matt Stuttard // Privateer Bikes

After spending the season battling back and forth with Jack Moir to take the EWS overall title, Richie Rude has been disqualified from the final race in the Tweed Valley of Scotland for riding outside of the course markings, a UCI ruling said. Slawomir Lukasik, the #23 rider who just recently broke into the top five at EWS Crans-Montana, was disqualified for the same mistake.

The two riders rode outside of a set of course marking gates as they approached the stage finish, the communication said, rather than between them. The proper use of course gates is outlined in the EWS rulebook: Gates can be used to clearly mark sections of the course that a rider must pass through. Missing a gate will be deemed as course cutting.

Richie Rude needs to be out front and one the gas if he wants to make up the 70 point deficit to Jack Moir in the overall

The gates were not taped, and Rude commented on the EWS's Instagram post suggesting that some course tape would have helped the situation. The markings were admittedly a bit confusing, as a much wider section was taped outside of the gates, apparently to keep spectators off the course rather than to delineate the course itself.

bigquotesSome breaking news from the Tweed Valley: Richie Rude has been disqualified from the final race of the year after riding outside the course marking during the Pro Stage! The two times champ's season is over and he won't be taking the start tomorrow. In a year full of plot twists and turns, this is one we didn't see coming.Enduro World Series

bigquotesShould have gone through the gates, pretty bad mistake by me. It wasn't clarified to me prior so when I came through that section and saw the tire tracks I went with them (still inside the tape). With one gate taped and not the rest it was hard to follow their idea. It's unfortunate for Slawomir and I, but I understand it seeing it from their angles. Bummed to not be racing tomorrow.Richie Rude

Here is a video of the section in question.

The UCI Communique is as follows:

As a result of two riders in the Mens Pro race both leaving the course by riding outside of multiple gates on the approach to the finish gantry ( the correct use of these gates is clearly explained in 0.4.2 Directions and Course Marking in the EWS rule book 2021) the Commissaire Panel has been required to exclude the following riders for breach of 0.6.6 Course Cutting in the EWS Rule Book the clearly sets out disqualification as the penalty for course cutting.

#23 Slawomir Lukasik
#7 Richard Rude

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

135 Comments

  • 54 3
 Horrible end to an exciting season
  • 11 12
 not for Jack lol
  • 50 12
 The rule book states...

Tape: where two pieces of course tape are installed on opposite sides of the course, the riders must pass through them.

Gates: gates can be used to mark a section of the course that a rider must pass through.

Dropping gates inside the same perimeter of tape used top to bottom was beyond silly. In every other race we have had, chicanes such as this were clearly taped in. a handful of media (myslef included) commented earlier in the week that peoole would go around them.

The rules are written for both, and it certainly isnt clear which supercedes the other.

If it were World Cup DH each of those gates would have clearly been taped in.

Everyone looses out here unfortunately
  • 8 5
 I'm not sure about that. Its great news that Richie Rude is now a French citizen. It can only go up from here!
  • 14 3
 @davetrumpore: Common sense to me would be that if both are present its the inner of the two not the outer....

Considering they were the only two id say it was pretty bloody obvious that it was the gates not the tape.
  • 13 2
 Lame as hell.
  • 5 1
 @davetrumpore:

Pushing the limits of what is/isn’t allowed is all part of the sport. He must have known it was a gamble but should have clarified prior to riding it if in doubt. Surely they have a riders briefing!? Penalty needs to be awarded but perhaps in the form of a time penalty or points deduction. DQ is perhaps a little harsh.
  • 3 2
 @McMeta666: These are unsuccesful attempts to exploit a loophole that probably isn't there. Bit sad TBH.
  • 10 3
 Rude is going to be making his debut on the ski world cup, while all of the other chumps are going around the gates he's just going to straight line through the middle!
  • 3 13
flag Gmang Outside+ (34 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @scott-townes: hahaha.... well played sir!
  • 4 15
flag Ryanrobinson1984 (34 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Disqualification because the EWS decided to be a bunch of dumbasses and not mark properly. Sounds pretty fair to me. If I was Rude, I would be irate
  • 12 4
 Well at least he didn’t accidentally drink someone else’s water again.
  • 10 4
 @davetrumpore: Two riders out of the entire field got DQ’ed. I think that speaks to the fact that the rules are clear. Richie took the straight line and broke the rules. Simple as that.
  • 7 8
 Ski gates in a MTB race is retarded anyway. TAPE THE GATES, DONT LEAVE A MASSIVE GAP TO MISLEAD RIDERS!
  • 7 8
 Ooohhh fun... I get down downvoted instantly now for having a plus membership because I tried to support Beta early on. Then only to find out I won't be actually getting any magazines sent to me in Canada. Thanks again Beta. Duped on a mag sub Anand ostracized by an online community... fun.
  • 6 2
 @Gmang: quit your bitching
  • 3 1
 @Gmang: this place is f*cking embarrassing sometimes eh
  • 1 0
 @chakaping: yeah man. The internet in general I'd say. I’ll be out in the the woods digging trail. Screw this place.
  • 1 0
 @Gmang: make a new account. dont subscribe. boom. problem solved.
  • 1 0
 Van der Poel's wooden ramp much?

a less than ideal move from the organizers yes, but also the rest of the field seemed to get it so...
  • 49 8
 Somewhere around 1000 riders raced that course today, I was one of them. If us average Joe’s knew that gates need to be ridden through, then I’m amazed a pro could make such a basic error.

Actually can’t understand how a couple of riders with so much skill and composure could make suck a cock up.

DQ might be considered harsh, but then can only assume the riders knew what they were doing!
  • 3 41
flag Aburjakowsky (33 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 You probably suck and couldn't cut that line that sharp given the speed anyways
  • 14 0
 @Aburjakowsky: the 'muricans are riled
  • 11 0
 @Aburjakowsky: your mom sucks in corners too. Oooooohhhhh burn.
  • 2 1
 Yep, I agree, a punishment is nessacery, but maybe not a DQ, a sport is for entertainment too don't forget. It would be interesting to see how much of a gain he might have made. I feel sorry for lukasik, he could've got a top 5 overall.
  • 5 0
 @Aburjakowsky: at least he can't blame someone else's water bottle this time lol
  • 26 4
 did he think they were there for just decoration :/ ...
  • 11 0
 I would have liked jack to win in a hard fought race with Richie. Shame it’s worked out this way, but congratulations jack.
  • 7 0
 Watching the video it is a pretty fair outcome.
  • 1 0
 @Afterschoolsports: Nvm I’m blind
  • 2 0
 came here to say the same, not the splitsecond showdown i hoped for
  • 40 29
 must have drank from someone else's bottle before the race
  • 3 1
 probably sampled some bucky to think that wasnt going to get him DQ'd
  • 1 3
 @McMeta666: buckie in the tweed valley?
  • 2 1
 @mtb-scotland: Coop/tesco probably sell it so no doubt someone is swigging it on the hill lol
  • 2 7
flag voghan (48 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Probably looking for an easy way out of riding the rest of that race. Those trails looked horrible in Kerr's video.
  • 3 0
 @voghan: nah thats just traditional scottish fun it might look horrible but its fun once your used to it Big Grin
  • 3 3
 @voghan: difficult you mean
  • 3 6
 @mtb-scotland: No. they looked flat. There any elevation? Looks like an XC pedal fest. You've got mountains...why host a race in Tweed?
  • 1 0
 @voghan: it's really not flat mate, but it's a good question about why they always have the races in the Tweed valley.
You probably already know it's because venues have to pay for the honour of hosting the EWS.
And there's a solid marketing budget for the Tweed valley that nowhere else in Scotland has for MTB.
  • 1 1
 @voghan: our mountains are not full of trails.
  • 2 0
 Our mountains generally dont have trails suitable for running enduros on. Tweed valley actually does have some good steep stuff but i guess they sent it along some of flatter bits to make the stages longer rather than just adding more stages.
  • 3 0
 @voghan: Most of the enduro trails there are plenty steep, and longer than most other locations can offer.
  • 1 0
 @mtb-scotland: lol good one.
  • 8 1
 Jesse Melamed said ealier 'And we were told by the event organizers this morning confirming that because I had wondered as well if we just, technically, had to stay within the tape. ' If that's the case, all the riders should have been aware of how to navigate the gates.
  • 1 0
 " stay within the tape" - could argue, that that's what they both did....
  • 6 0
 I've never seen gates used in enduro or DH races in the US and the rule is typically you can go wherever you want as long as it's between the tape. I don't think they had any other choice in this instance besides disqualification, but it sure sucks to end the overall this way. Maybe they could have given him a 10 second penalty for each gate missed instead?
  • 7 0
 Looked pretty obvious to me where the riders were supposed to go. I mean between the gates and the obvious Scottish peat bog motorway cut into the course....
  • 5 1
 If it was that of a course setup then surely more riders would of missed it...the fact only 2 missed the gate kinda looks like they deliberately cut it and everyone else stuck to the rules
  • 7 3
 The question isn't whether it was a fair penalty (it was).
It's to what extent this was an honest mistake vs. stone cold cheating.
Another rider might get the benefit of the doubt, but y'know...
  • 7 0
 I was stood by the second gate and it was a very deliberate line choice. Rude cut 2 gates not just one like the other rider.
  • 6 0
 Kinda obvious where the virtual tape is
  • 9 4
 Everyone else seems to have no problems, maybe it's the water bottle again?
  • 6 0
 Maybe he was going around someone else’s gate…
  • 2 0
 Chris ball, this is f*cked. You had one of the best overall battles going on and let UCI dictate an outcome that ruins it for everyone. He broke the rules, there should be a penalty. But outright DQ? Good work on flushing the excitement down the toilet.
  • 6 2
 My mistake about the gate rule, but the tape the gates—Richie Rude

Is he having a stroke or is there a typo in the quote?
  • 5 0
 I think it means tape from the gate to the course take to make it even more obvious.
  • 5 0
 Yup, that's the comment exactly as written. We've reached out and I imagine we'll update with a few more words pretty soon.
  • 10 3
 My mistake about the gate rule, but *then* tape the gates
—Richie Rude

That's how I read it. I'd be shaking angry too if I were him. It's a harsh ruling.
  • 6 0
 @Breeconay: I don't know man or seems pretty obvious to me where riders are supposed to go.
  • 5 0
 @Breeconay: For real. After such tight racing all season, this is a pretty brutal end to it all.
  • 4 1
 @Breeconay: it might be brutal, but considering that nowadays the, can do trackwalk and practice i think it's deserved if you end up doing that.
If it's unclear after practice and track walk you can still ask what they mwan or if they could tape it regularly.
  • 8 5
 @alicialeggett: it's not too late to change your headline to "blatant cheating gets penalised appropriately"

Just a thought.
  • 6 0
 @chakaping: "cheater gets caught cheating again"
  • 2 0
 @chakaping: I'm not much of a Richie fan, but I kind of doubt both Rude and Slawomir were sneakily cheating full view of course marshalls and fans at the stage finish. There is just no incentive to do so when for Rude the championship and of Slawomir a top five finish was on the line.
In my opinion disqualification is too harsh a penalty.
  • 5 0
 Fair, you cut the course DQ.
  • 4 3
 It’s a sad end. Clearly it was a mistake, given the fact it was in full view of finishing arena, he’s hardly being cunning or sneaky. There’s no choice but disqualify or time penalise him according to the rules. I hope he can comeback next year and crush it. Him and Jack Moir have taken things to another level and it’s been a great battle.
  • 4 1
 Should have put gates OR tape. It would be more obvious to the riders without the tape.
  • 9 3
 The tape is needed to keep spectators out of the way. Nothing wrong with that setup really
  • 2 0
 @mashrv1: It's basically the same setup you see at other races like dual slalom or dh skiing. These are just taped much wider usually. And of course in dh skiing there isn't tape but safety barriers, but the effect is basically the same for spectators.
  • 2 0
 @mashrv1: thats my guess wet grass and high speeds can result in riders sliding quite a distance once they come off the bike so it was probably to provide a modicum of safety for spectators
  • 5 0
 that's rude
  • 5 2
 So after 6 years, ews returns to UK, and this is what it will be remembered for.
  • 2 0
 I can see why you have to disqualify him but that taping is obviously gonna cause confusion. What a shit end to an amazing battle this season
  • 8 5
 Yanks are in meltdown. Did he think the gates were there just for show?
  • 3 0
 We are? I’m not that’s for sure. It’s just one race and he’ll be back on top again next season. Cheers, mate!
  • 1 0
 You wish. everyone just wanted to see a good race.
  • 2 1
 Race isn’t over yet, Moi Moi Tv still has to finish tomorrow off to be crowned World Champion! Then he HAS to get a Jordan’s sponsorship, I mean come on CEREALSLY!!
  • 1 0
 Nah, he has enough of a points lead to win either way.
  • 4 1
 That line takes a lot of bottle!
  • 5 2
 They were told before the race about the gates…
  • 3 0
 Fack the gates stay in the tape lol
  • 2 1
 Well that's anticlimactic... Wtf didn't they just give him a time penalty?! He should've known better, but DSQ is way too harsh
  • 2 1
 Watching the videos, you didn’t have to slalom the gates, just ride on the inside of them, why not just move the tape in further then???
  • 3 0
 Once a cheat always a cheat.. everyones doping too
  • 2 1
 Well, for the first time this season I chose Richie and Slawomir for my Fantasy ‍♂️
  • 5 3
 Richie Said: the waterbottle was not his waterbottle!!!
  • 4 3
 By his logic, he should be able to skip all the gates in a dual slalom race as well
  • 2 1
 Not fair.. there is a tape between the tape and the gate for some riders, then the tape disappears
  • 4 2
 Harsh decision. Time penalty yes, DQ too much IMO
  • 1 0
 why put slalom gates in any how....pile of crap to what could have been a mint race....
  • 1 0
 Surely a 5 second penalty would have been a more appropriate punishment ffs.
  • 1 0
 So many upset Americans, the course doesn't need to be any wetter from your tears.
  • 3 3
 UCI leave our sport, you cannot properly organize events, you only care about road cycling.
  • 3 3
 I think you see comments here from people that have been racers and are sympathetic, and those that have only spectated.
  • 1 1
 A 1 or 2 second time penalty would of been enough. Fucking rules books man.
  • 1 0
 jack should have done the same and settled it in an arm wrestle
  • 1 0
 Damn, it’s not a grande finale for Slawomir Lukasik was hoping for Frown
  • 1 0
 Frown
  • 1 0
 Dumbest rule ever
  • 7 10
 Seeing the footage seems a tad harsh to disqualify. Time penalty would have been more appropriate ? Is Rude still in contention tomorrow?
  • 10 0
 Reading is important.
  • 3 0
 Sorry just re read . It’s game over man ,GAME OVER!!
  • 4 0
 @Afterschoolsports: having read your reply I can confirm this
  • 5 0
 I will just add that I believe missing a gate is a far lesser offence than drinking from Jared Graves water bottle
  • 4 0
 @jimoxbox: yep that's why he is only dq from this race not a whole season...
  • 1 0
 @FqqTBawL: yep you’re right gin on an empty stomach on a Saturday night plus Pinkbike is a bad idea
  • 3 0
 @jimoxbox: maybe he thought he was going around someone else’s gate?
  • 1 0
 @adamadey: lol
  • 5 6
 How is that not just a time penalty?? Full DQ is bullsh**!!!!!!
  • 2 2
 Can't teach commonsense.
  • 1 0
 But you can teach proper spelling
  • 1 0
 @Robbyc1979: Apologies for the mistake of not hitting the space button.
  • 1 0
 @Robbyc1979: Nothing in his post is misspelt.
  • 4 6
 Rigged! Tape job was clearly a set up for this.
  • 3 1
 Fake news, lame stream media lies, I blame crooked Hilary.
  • 6 9
 Lmfao what a joke. Tape the gates then, this isn’t skiing. You stay inside the tape in mtb racing, not inside the gates.
