VIDEOS

Video: Richie Rude Rides Heavy Flow

Aug 16, 2018
by OneUp Components  
Richie Rude - Heavy Flow

by OneUpComponents
Views: 778    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


The day after Richie Rude narrowly missed out on a podium at the Whistler EWS we dragged him out for a hot lap recap on Stage 4 - Heavy Flow to Hind Sight to Lower Tunnel Vision. So I guess you could call this a recovery ride.

(Sorry about the POV jump cuts. The gimbal was no match for Richie's riding, and we didn't have the heart to make him sprint the Tunnel Vision flat section.)

Sit back and engage warp speed.





Richie runs OneUp Components Bash Guide, M9000 Chainrings, Axle F and EDC Tool System.

oneupcomponents.com

Mentions: @yeticycles @PeterWojnar


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
88526 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
78135 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
49535 views
Forbidden Bike Company's High Pivot Trail Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
46257 views
Gwin's Not Racing MSA, But He is Training on a 29" YT Tues
44781 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
43476 views
Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon
40789 views
Inside The Tape: Greg Minnaar's Massive Huck From Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
38959 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 was he riding the sb6 or 5.5?
  • + 1
 Sounds like the title to a sanitary product.
  • + 1
 if the pov footage is not sped up that is ludicrous speed. wow
  • + 1
 Rude by name, rude by nature.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024984
Mobile Version of Website