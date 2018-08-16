Video: Richie Rude Rides Heavy Flow

The day after Richie Rude narrowly missed out on a podium at the Whistler EWS we dragged him out for a hot lap recap on Stage 4 - Heavy Flow to Hind Sight to Lower Tunnel Vision. So I guess you could call this a recovery ride.
(Sorry about the POV jump cuts. The gimbal was no match for Richie's riding, and we didn't have the heart to make him sprint the Tunnel Vision flat section.)
Sit back and engage warp speed.
Richie runs OneUp Components Bash Guide, M9000 Chainrings, Axle F and EDC Tool System.oneupcomponents.com
Mentions: @yeticycles @PeterWojnar
