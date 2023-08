Words



: OneUpCheck out Richie Rude railing the freshly rebuilt World Champs downhill track in Fort William, Scotland, back in early June. Sound on!Richie is testing the new OneUp Components Aluminum handlebar and DM Stem.A big thanks to Nevis Range Scotland , Richie and Shawn at Yeti Cycles and the builders from HiTrak and Raylors Trail Design.Cinematographer: Jim ToplissAerials: Eastwood MediaJamie RadcliffeSound: Keith White