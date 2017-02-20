Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Richie Rude's POV Angry Midget KOM Run - Video
Feb 20, 2017 at 16:24
Feb 20, 2017
by
OneUp Components
Jump on board with two-time Enduro World Series Champ Richie Rude as he smashes the
KOM
on Angry Midget in Squamish, BC.
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
POV Richie Rude Angry Midget KOM
by
OneUpComponents
Views: 31,232
Faves:
100
Comments: 7
Here's the same run from a few more angles.
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Richie Rude Gets Angry
by
OneUpComponents
Views: 35,056
Faves:
184
Comments: 2
#ewsproven #getoneup
MENTIONS:
@OneUpComponents
+ 287
friendlyfoe
(3 days ago)
People spent lots of time building those nice bridges and he doesn't even bother to ride down the other side of them. How Rude.
+ 121
paulhaysom
Mod
Plus
(3 days ago)
That's Rich.
+ 3
fecalmaster
(3 days ago)
Always good to see rudeboy in action!
- 29
shredderIII
(3 days ago)
+ 5
RedBurn
(2 days ago)
Builders build this for joeys only
+ 1
Two-planker
(1 days ago)
For the record I think Josh Carlson put up a faster time in last year's squamish enduro.
+ 125
kieran
(3 days ago)
He should ride every trail in the world and smash the KOMs so we can put this Strava crap to bed!
+ 103
salespunk
(3 days ago)
There is an ex Pro road guy doing that in LA right now. Apparently some guy was doping to take all of the major climbing KOM's and he got pissed about it. After retiring last year he decided to use his remaining fitness to put the guy in his place.
+ 19
trialsracer
(3 days ago)
@salespunk
: is that Phil Gaimon, per chance?
+ 9
jdsykes
(3 days ago)
@trialsracer
: That's the guy. Check out his Instagram for photos of the leaderboard after he takes a KOM from the guy, oh, and cookie pictures.
+ 15
rideonjon
(3 days ago)
@trialsracer
: Yes it is
www.cyclingnews.com/news/retired-gaimon-goes-to-work-toppling-doping-tainted-strava-koms
+ 132
raybao
(3 days ago)
People are seriously doping for Strava KOM's...??? Roadies are gay: confirmed.
+ 3
cunning-linguist
(3 days ago)
@raybao
: best comment ever. So so true. I think every town has a Strava tw@. We most certainly do.
+ 44
forkbrayker
(2 days ago)
@raybao
: no more gay than tw@ mtb'ers who take "strava" lines. it does my tit in!! sometimes a corner is cut accidentally due to going in to a corner way too fast and its the safest way out, (richie does it in the video near @ 3:04) I'll hold my hands up to that, as i'm sure everyone's done at some point,
my local has some of the most amazing singletrack, beautifully winding its way through the small forest it occupies to make the trail last longer, and i see strava cuts everywhere. these folk are only fooling themselves. Strava means diddly squat, its inaccurate (i once had a 7 sec deficit on a mate i followed into a trail 2m behind and exited 2m behind, was on his tail the whole way? go figure ??) . that link
@rideonjon
posted is a great read, showing some great perspective on the ludicrousness of Strava. if you think yer good, go race, go prove yerself there, in the same conditons as everyone else with all the shortcuts taped off. hopefully we'll never ever see folk getting sponsored coz of there strava history....and don't even get me started on "Zwift" lol.....
+ 11
Dustfarter
(2 days ago)
@forkbrayker
: Agreed. It's fine to judge your personal fitness by but if you want to see where you stack up races are where it's at..and very humbling most of the time.
+ 4
ctd07
(2 days ago)
@forkbrayker
: with you this, the type of phone depends on the gps quality massively, Samsung's are worse than IPhones and Windows phones actually have awesome gps accuracy (shi7 everything else though). I've been riding with friends on 3 different types of phone all logging the same ride on strava, we all started and finished together and the disparity between speed, altitude and distance as well as segment times was laughable at best. Have never used strava since
+ 28
WAKIdesigns
(2 days ago)
Why do I get an impression that Strava haters are nowhere close to the top of lists in their area? I mean who from the local top ten would sht on such tool? And if you can't see the difference between Strava (or any form of own timing) and a race, then maybe you should not speak, because all you say is nonsense? Strava is a tool, it has a value in personal training, and sorry I see a person hating on it to be equally stupid to the guy chasing stats to be a local star. Hey, I'm an a*shole and you guys are fantastic!
+ 4
cunning-linguist
(2 days ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: I see what you're saying, however I've had loads of top tens & a few KOMs on sprint sections even on the road bike (when I was fit) & it is a great tool, when measuring yourself against yourself, but for not a lot else. Too many people who take "French" lines, use cars, or go out at 24/00 on a Sunday with no traffic to make sure they get the wins. Which is just lame!
+ 9
jimmythehat
(2 days ago)
@forkbrayker
: Ignore Strava it counts for nothing, enter a race.
+ 1
jimmythehat
(2 days ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: Ignore Strava it means nothing, enter a race.
+ 1
jimmythehat
(2 days ago)
@Dustfarter
: It always fun until i compare my times.
+ 0
jimmythehat
(2 days ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: I use a stopwatch, but I'm not looking for tenths of seconds.
+ 3
Keystone08
(2 days ago)
@raybao
: HaHa just what I was thinking!!
+ 2
gbcarmona
(2 days ago)
Best comment ever!
+ 15
WAKIdesigns
(2 days ago)
@jimmythehat
: Race adds the pressure, racing is a skill on it's own, to be good is one thing, to ride to your potential on a race is a completely different thing. Stop watch is the only way to know your potential. Strava is a good tool to measure the mileage. Then it is good for letting you see where you stack up against the rest. It's not even about 5sec, but if I lose 1 minute to a guy who I know is not supposed to be that much faster than me, then something is wrong. So I go and try to crack the secret to be fast on a particular trail and if I get 5-10 sec behind I am happy. If I get ahead then I am happy too. But I'm defo not happy to be a minute or more behind if I feel I have given at least 95%. I have learned a lot thanks to Strava. As to Strava lines I call it BS - people have been ruining corners and doing cut lines on my trails before telephone had a camera in it.
+ 0
nick1957
(2 days ago)
@raybao
: ebike. won't need drugs then
+ 2
jimmythehat
(2 days ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: I know riders with very average bike skills who do well at races and high levels bike skills riders who don't. I fall into the less than average who get less than average results.
+ 7
AllMountin
(2 days ago)
Quirks and anomalies aside, Strava results tell a different story than race results. At a race, one guy may be at peak fitness, while the other is just getting started. One guy may be sick/nursing minor injury and the other in peak health. Bad day vs good day. Etc. If I take a KOM, I'm the fastest(recorded) MFer to ever ride that trail. It's best vs best, in potentially ideal conditions. Means more than simply being the fastest who happened to show up a given day. Butt hurt racerboi can't deal with knowing local shredder whipped his a$$ when he's got the shiny hardware to stroke his ego. Easier to dismiss the results than be humbled by the truth. *drops mic*
+ 7
forkbrayker
(2 days ago)
@jimmythehat
: well i've entered a few... i am a 2x scottish enduro champion (2014 & 2016) and hoping to get close again for a 3rd time this year as a sponsored rider in Elite, I have several pages of KOMs on my strava feed, so i feel i am in a pretty good place to analyse Racing vs Strava..... sure i can kid my self on that my strava time on "blah blah track" is a few secs faster than lewis buchanan, but as i said in my first post, it means jack shit until i beat lewis buchanan by a few secs on race day....this we agree on... my point being , f*ckknows what my point is, i'm shitting myself for my first elite race. there i've said it. i hope i don't come last or if it do it was becuase of a major life changing mechanical
+ 3
WAKIdesigns
(2 days ago)
@AllMountin
: excellent comment. I was shittin on Strava until I went in big time, trying to get as high as I can in local times. It was an extremely humbling experience, but also showed me mor or less where is the actual limit of my skill and fitness. I know for a fact that at least one of local fastest guys (several KOMs, top 3 on almost every trail) didn't try to nail the best results he can deliver. If he went full retard, he'd outKOM everyone. It's still great to compare times, you may find some interesting stuff, like: despite the fact, that terrain should favor 100-120 bikes, most of best times on climbs is made on 140-160 bikes. I have beaten some XC racers on race 29ers, on a fricking painful segment, riding a 14,5kg 160 bike with 1,5ply tyres - how? Comparison at Strava shows rather clearly that they lose lots of time in corners and in places with frequent ups and downs, riding over boulders and sht. Even if it is an approximation, even if they are great bike handlers, they just cannot go around my minions with their rapid robs, and when riding over boulders they just cannot beat me having a dropper.
+ 7
forkbrayker
(2 days ago)
@AllMountin
: as an annoying point as that is... i think i'll may have to concede to your logic there, its only fall back is that the KOM is only the fastest "STRAVA" rider ever to ride that trail.
whos to say yoU've not had yer ass wooped on a wet day by richie rude smashing out some manky turns for a laugh and no technolomagical shit recording him. I've been out KOMhunting, but i sure as hell don't do it on a wet and windy day, i wait till the prescise moment where two weeks of dry weather (once every 4 years here in scotland) before the foliage has grown over, has turned the trail into cumtastically fast ribbons of loam and hardpack, i know i'll get the KOM. coz i work shifts and nobody else was lucky enough to be out that day on a tuesday afternoon where i waited for the temperature to be perfect for optimum performance, and the beauty is i know i'll retain the KOM for several years afterwards whilst everyone else awaits the next 2 week dry spell in spring, and thats how i know i'm better at reading the trail than yer top spot racer.
+ 2
forkbrayker
(2 days ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: damn right and well said!!!
+ 5
WAKIdesigns
(2 days ago)
@forkbrayker
- nobody here said that Strava can be used to land on Mars, or determine who is the most all round cyclist of all time, but it's nice to know how proud you are of your accomplishments. Hard to argue with your life choices when on a bike site. Holy fk...
+ 7
driftmonster
(2 days ago)
he cut the trail at 3:04 it should be DQ'd
+ 1
logic007
(2 days ago)
@ctd07
: I use 2 programs stava and another GPS tracker and it never matches up. Strava isnt that accurate. It doesnt give vert credit for ups during a decent or minor ups and downs. therefore its not accurate and always understates your vertical. It blows, plan and simple. I only use it to keep in touch with fellow team riders.
+ 3
cunning-linguist
(2 days ago)
@logic007
: it's a bit of fun training tool to see how many miles you put in. That's how I use it. It isn't accurate, but it's free & useful. So it's great. Just some people take it to seriously. The racing comments make sense, but again, it's one day. I think the thing people forget to do is have fun.
Just ride for fun. End of topic.
+ 1
whatyousaid
(2 days ago)
@driftmonster
: haha was going to say the same thing! ...good thing they didn't tape that section off
+ 13
TucsonDon
(2 days ago)
@jimmythehat
: I can't speak for everywhere, but around here, most of the guys in the top 10 are also on the podium in our local races. I mean, throw out the obvious bullshit, like someone that forgot to turn their Strava off nabbing 10 KOM's on their way home, and the results are pretty close to reality. Of course, you're probably not going to top 10 if you don't have a clean run, but if you ride a lot, you're gonna have some days where it all comes together, no hikers or dogs in the way, hitting all your corners clean, etc.
It seems like everyone just uses Strava as a scapegoat for everything they see wrong out on the trails now, and it's just sort of ridiculous. The guys in the top 10, they're not the guys building cheater lines, they don't need to, they're fast as f%&. You have people on here, just assuming that any cut lines are from people trying to improve their Strava times, when most likely it's from beginner riders who don't have any trail etiquette yet, and don't even know what Strava is. I think people like to assume they're pretty fast, or think they're at least faster on the down, then some XC guy that passed them on the climb, then they get on Strava and see they're in 100th place and start bitching how everyone in the top 10 must be doping or riding cheater lines instead of looking at their profile and seeing that the reason they're so fast is because they're out riding 6 days/week, putting 10+ hours week, and pulling good results in races as well.
It's something not talked about often because it's not sexy, but being fast often comes down to how much time do you have to train. A guy with a FT job and two kids that can only squeeze in 6 hrs/wk of training simply isn't going to win a Cat1 MTB race against guys putting in 12+hrs/wk. In some ways, good results are a measure of how much free time you have (or how much free time you're willing to put into training, it takes some fortitude to put in 12+hrs/wk, it's not for pussies) which can be a little depressing. I mean certainly you have to be a good rider. I think everyone knows some local roadie that's strong as hell and tried to enter a local mtb race only to end up covered in cactus (well, that's what happens in Arizona...) Point is, you need the skills AND the fitness.
I've definitely noticed race paces getting faster since Strava came out. People are looking at segments and being like, how did he find 20 seconds savings on that segment, and realizing it's possible to push it faster and pushing each other, and becoming better bike handlers in the process. Certainly, if you don't like it, don't use it, but the whole thing of pretending like everyone who blows by you must be going for a Strava PR is getting old. People liked to go fast on mountain bikes long before Strava.
+ 1
WolfStoneD
(2 days ago)
@raybao
: my buddy used a borrowed e-bike for mtn uphill KOM's. So not just roadies. But hey they are the ones that have to live with the guilt.
+ 1
jacobite321
(2 days ago)
@salespunk
: How sad must somebody be to actually get doped up so he can get strava KOM's? That dude needs to have a serious word with himself !!
+ 1
forkbrayker
(2 days ago)
@TucsonDon
: wow, seriously wow.!!!! that was fantastically put across!! America needs folk like you as president. !!
i am that average joe that wins series chanmpionships and has pages of KOMs....why...coz i'm a firefighter and I work very leisure friendly shifts and i have no kids,
its allowed me to train as much as I damn well like, 15hrs bike time a week 6 hrs gym time a week. I've well surpassed my 10,000 hours to be the best that i can be. your'e spot on about it not being the sexy thing to talk about - everyone wants to believe the guy at the top is a god or its the equipment or they're just cheating.
Never for a moment do they think about the time spent spewing after turbo trainer sessions, or the last time a processed meal, bread, pasta or chocolate was ingested - the only thing superhuman about me is my dogged desire to be the best i can be. all the good bits of my equipment are also present on every other competitiors bikes, and the only cheating i do is training more than all my rivals and my little secret shot of beetroot juice in the morning.
read it again , yup beautifully put across Tucsondon
+ 2
SusanLycra
(2 days ago)
There's a guy on Strava in Park City/Salt Lake area called Slyfox Moonwillow. He has KOM's everywhere on the downhills. Pretty tired of seeing his name everytime I open the app. We need Richie to make a visit.
[Reply]
+ 2
IrishTom
(2 days ago)
@raybao
: I'm hoping you're not homophobic, and I'm guessing you're probably not. Can you and others consider that using the word gay in a derogatory sense may hurt people's feelings? I think a lot of sports are moving to stamp out homophobic behaviour and I'd like to think the biking community will do the same...Amazing video though.
+ 0
cunning-linguist
(2 days ago)
@IrishTom
: so sad getting upset on other people's behalfs. Get over it. I. Order to help you feel better let's just say roadies are c*#ts instead shall we? Or will that upset the owners of axe wounds? Let's just not say anything, ever?
Actually, how about you accept other people's descriptive terminology in the same manner as they'll accept gay people. It matters not. Nobody has died, worse things have happened at sea.
If grown adults can't just see something they don't like without forgiving and moving on, then we have issues (IRA). Just let it go man. The universe is tired of moaning!!!
+ 3
rideonjon
(2 days ago)
@SusanLycra
: Simple.Don't Strava.
+ 0
ctd07
(2 days ago)
@cunning-linguist
: cunning linguist for president!
+ 1
orastreet1
(1 days ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: I don't know - on some local trails, I have the KOM and it's pretty embarrassing since there is no way I did that time. Makes me look like a cheater!
+ 1
robwhynot
(1 days ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: I think the point being made that is totally valid is that strava is inconsistent tech, even as a tool to measure ones own progress. I've seen the exact same trail reported with 100% variance on the recorded elevation, 20% on top speed and the time variances are laughable. As has been mentioned before, same riders/trail/phone running the same trail and coming out for double digit second gaps. I've had personal bests on segments that I've stopped while riding. Even on the road where interference should be less of an issue I see unexplainable results in the stats. Strava is at best a riding log. I thought maybe free users get shafted, but I tried premium and it was no better.
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(1 days ago)
@robwhynot
: we must have a better GPS satellites over Sweden then because results from latest Enduro comp are within 1-4sec off the Strava logs of guys who logged the competition. The point being made is believe what you want
+ 1
laurenvanier
(1 days ago)
@jacobite321
: There's actually a thing going around (so I've heard) called Digital EPO. From what I understand it's a third party app that shaves seconds off your time or something. Whether it's physical or digital , it IS really sad. Who in the world needs that much affirmation to lie about something so trivial?
+ 1
cunning-linguist
(1 days ago)
@laurenvanier
: wow that's next level. I was done with comments on this thread, but that's insane! Oh well, each to their own. If those using it are happy with themselves living a lie, so be it. I'll be happy wheelieing no handed at the back of the list! :-)
+ 1
CRAFTY-P
(1 days ago)
What's a Stava?
+ 1
Owaind
(7 hours ago)
Natural Resources Wales (Forestry Commission, land managers) apparently used Strava to find unofficial trails and remove built features in our area. So for that reason alone I won't use it....
+ 0
WAKIdesigns
(6 hours ago)
@Owaind
: Great logic mate. Congratulations. So you put equality sign between a regular person using Strava in a harmless way, like to log a ride on a legal trail (like Richie did in this fkng video above - have you noticed it's up there?!) and an idiot who is dumb enough to record AND SHARE a "secret" segment in public database. I mean think for a moment what you just wrote... Strava is a tool like a knife. I swear I read sht while eating and cutting meat and I sometimes want to go out and butcher people for being imbeciles, so you have me there
+ 1
Owaind
(4 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: Yeah but this is what people do unaware of the implications, 99% of the trail riding I do is on unofficial trails, ergo the "I wont use it" comment. You can't keep a segment secret, someone else will just create a segment regardless
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(4 hours ago)
@Owaind
: yes so you don't use it because you ride on unofficial trails. But it has nothing to do with usefulness of Strava.
+ 1
Owaind
(4 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: Did my original comment mention mention the usefulness of strava? "I mean think for a moment what you just wrote... " :-D
+ 1
robwhynot
(3 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: Actually, I'll believe what I have observed. I ride the same trails with the same guy. He has a GPS and Strava. I only use Strava. Both on iPhone 6. We compare after every ride. The differences are common and laughable. Strava is a tool, but one that can be inconsistent and its results need to be taken with a grain of salt. You can scream at the screen as loudly as you want, provide all the examples of how we're ALL wrong while slinging personal insults (that serve to only detract from your point), but it won't change a thing.
+ 56
davereid
(3 days ago)
Shout out to Dr. Clark Lewis! He built that trail and should get kudos for building something incredible.
+ 4
Myfianceemademedoit
(3 days ago)
Agreed!
+ 4
davixxx
(3 days ago)
Clark FTW
+ 2
shirk-007
(2 days ago)
Is there anything that handsome fella can't do? Clark rocks.
+ 50
shaowin
(3 days ago)
So even ews pros take the French line when on strava... Lol
+ 29
TheLongMan
(3 days ago)
Bush wacking but hey there was definitely a line in there :p
+ 28
thedriftisreal
(3 days ago)
@3:04 that was dirty.
totally would have beaten him if not for that line
+ 3
meathooker
(3 days ago)
Yeah that was sketchy at best ... But hey - it's it's not marked its fair game ...
+ 3
john260164
(2 days ago)
"gardening" as I like to call it
+ 1
meathooker
(2 days ago)
@john260164
: literally lol!
LLOL
+ 23
pigit77
(3 days ago)
If every pro rider posted a gopro vid of them casually ripping down a trail at least once a week. We would be heavily entertained. All the pros do ride like everyday, so they might as well do us a favor and record it. Lol. Btw, Ritchie used the brakes a whopping 3 times. Animal
+ 2
jamespthompson
(3 days ago)
I agree with your first statement, but he actually he used his brakes well over 20 times. To be fast you can't just let go of the brakes, you just have to use them at the right moments.
+ 3
maxyedor
(2 days ago)
That would make a really cool off season feature since the pros are out riding normal trails anyway. Get the local KOM and film both, play the videos on split screen and see what happens. Good exposure for the local guys, good exposure for the pros, and a cool video for us slow guys to watch and better understand just exactly how slow we are.
+ 20
cheetamike
(3 days ago)
nice French line there at the bottom , ride the trail LOL , and I wish it was marked out like that all the time .
+ 14
MondoEndo
(3 days ago)
Butthole Status: [Clenched] Unclenched
+ 3
john260164
(2 days ago)
sixpence, half a crown in old language
+ 12
Tr011
(3 days ago)
He was bush wackin! But seriously that is some very impressive riding
+ 11
Lagr1980
(3 days ago)
I would have clipped bars pedals fingers x 10, in the first half of the track... at half that speed..
+ 7
Apex06
(3 days ago)
At first I was like, great another BKXC vid, but then i was like, wait this guy can actually ride..... Sorry, that was Rude..
+ 11
slimboyjim
(3 days ago)
I've come across the BKXC videos recently and they are a bit weird IMHO... It's some guy who doesn't seem that good at riding a bike going riding with people who are, getting massively dropped over and over, whilst commentating about how incredible they all are and how gnarly all the stuff he's tip toeing through is... I'll not abuse the guy but he doesn't seem my cup of tea either, although he's probably decent in real life... He just seems a but caught up in marketing hype that it is the bikes/components rather than the skill of the riders I suppose...
If you want good POV footage check out Nate Hills and his FollowCamFriday series though - he genuinely is quick and there's always a fast rider in front of him to give context as to the speed and size of the run.
[Reply]
+ 6
Odinson
(2 days ago)
@slimboyjim
: I've also seen a few of his videos and can see why he wouldn't be most folks' cup of tea.
He has a slight awkwardness to him and he's definitely no Richie Rude on a bike either. That being said, I think his following is primarily your 'average joe' type of riders and people who might be new to the sport and there is clearly a market for what he has to offer.
+ 2
pigman65
(2 days ago)
@slimboyjim
: had to check him out, he cycled for miles to the trail head rather than drove,he talked alot, and it looked speed up in parts, but what a wicked trail
+ 3
salespunk
(2 days ago)
@slimboyjim
: I think the allure of BKXC is that average weekend warrior can relate to him. They know what it is like to get dropped or look at a line and say NFW and walk down. Remember that PB represents a very small slice of the market and by definition most of the people on here represent the top 5% of riders.
+ 1
slimboyjim
(2 days ago)
@salespunk
: I get that I suppose. For me I like to watch good riders to see the lines they take and the way they approach the trail. Nate Hills is very good for that as he's following someone at speed without getting dropped. I like to think I might learn something, plus it is a bit of escapism/jealousy!
+ 2
TucsonDon
(2 days ago)
@slimboyjim
: I love the Nate Hills videos. Especially since a lot of the trails are local to me, I'm sometimes like "I didn't know there was a line there." So I learn a bit from them also. The quality is really nice too, which is also true for BKXC. They both use a chest mount with a gimbal, so it makes the footage actually be enjoyable to watch. Watching this video was like going back to 2014, helmet cam looking at the ground half the time, all shakey and shit. I would love to see a Rude run with quality footage from a gimbal mounted cam.
It's cool that Nate is always following a skilled local rider that knows all the good lines too, like Kyle Mears in Moab, or Noah Sears in Grand Junction. Get to see the dialed in lines.
+ 3
jaws1975
(2 days ago)
I watch bkxc, Nate Hills, trailpeak, mtb yum yum, singletrack sampler and they all have there own flavor and style. I would rather watch Nate Hills and trailpeak because they are pros and can rip, but bkxc and single track sampler are genuinely good people that I would love to ride with, so watching their vids is the next best thing. Don't be an a$$!
+ 5
AyJayDoubleyou
(2 days ago)
In some defence of BKXC, he's riding blind behind locals, he's an ameteur enthusiast, and he's showing vids of multi hour trail loops. It's unfair to compare his vids to a pro who has taken multiple sighting runs down a trail that's a few minutes long
+ 1
speedy38racer
(2 days ago)
Trailpeek all you need to watch
+ 2
kennedyish
(2 days ago)
Haha, my shit is never going to appear on Pinkbike for all the reasons listed above. YouTube is about personality and entertainment and people dig what I'm doing over there. I rode this trail last summer and parts of it scared the shit out of me. This video doesn't do it justice whatsoever.
+ 6
PLMedia
(3 days ago)
watched his then watched my pov of angry midget.. not that far off! Check it out!
www.pinkbike.com/video/441827
+ 2
pinhead907
(3 days ago)
Nice video.
+ 2
slayersxc17
(3 days ago)
good work, sir
+ 10
dangerwank
(3 days ago)
Nice riding! It seems to me that the difference between fast riders and race winners is simply cornering speed. I've heard it harped on about by pros as the main thing they focus on. Comparing between Rude's and your POVs illustrated this very well. You sir are ripping super fast into every corner. RR barely shifts gears in the banks... just a freakishly different level than the rest of us. Cheers
+ 1
PLMedia
(3 days ago)
@dangerwank
: thanks for the input, definitely something to work on this season! Noticed that he gains tons of speed when he pedals on the flatter parts too. Good name as well hah
+ 3
ryanbpoquette
(3 days ago)
@PLMedia
: he usually runs a 34 or 36 ring...
+ 2
nick1957
(2 days ago)
@dangerwank
:
Got to agree .see alot of vids good riders sessioning and dramatic .
But put them In a race .skill, fitness, determination ,and racers head
+ 1
pigman65
(2 days ago)
Indeed, well ridden, any idea what the time differences were ?
+ 7
jabronisandwich
(3 days ago)
Cut trail at 3:04. take away his crown! Banish him!
+ 1
JDFF
(2 days ago)
Its a fine line between trail cutting and line development. It's sort of the evolution trails go through. I'd say new lines count as long as you aren't cutting switchbacks or physically removing obstacles. Somewhere this gray area needs better clarity, so there is clear distinction between redness and trail douche.
+ 1
JDFF
(2 days ago)
*Radness
+ 6
DarrenDuro
(2 days ago)
Stravas no good when you wanna stop for a blaze man
+ 1
nick1957
(1 days ago)
they should put a piss / smoke / coffee pause button on strava
+ 4
fahrwerk
(2 days ago)
Finally confirmed- the beeping during the start is Skynet relaying telemetry data and instructions to their cyborg- Rude is always crushing it like a terminator.
+ 4
xTwoSnakesx
(3 days ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AaidT7PCkQ
Norm Macdonald makes a run at the KOM
+ 4
gunners1
(3 days ago)
First enduro stage/race I did was this trail, don't remember it being quite this fast
..but an awesome trail non the less
+ 4
beachboyottawa
(3 days ago)
I watched this video like I ride...staring at the front wheel the whole way.
+ 4
RedBurn
(2 days ago)
SHITTY ANGLE !!!!! We wanna see the track AHEAD not just 5meters
+ 2
dglass
(2 days ago)
Spent ~2 weeks paid time working on that trail for SORCA and then 3 days buffing on volunteer time. Glad to see a talented rider tear that shit up!
+ 3
Werratte
(3 days ago)
He seems to be the Chuck Norris of mountainbiking - when he comes, the trees step aside...
- 29
Trials-FTW
(3 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
& when he comes, yo momma anus opens wide. Heheheheheheheheh!!!!
Then, since she German she prob' shit all over him. Heheheheheheheheh!!!
+ 11
Kickmehard
(3 days ago)
@Trials-FTW
: really?
+ 4
Kaspy
(3 days ago)
I just saw blurred yeti in very nice forest
+ 3
pinhead907
(3 days ago)
That looks like it'd be fun... at like half that speed. Mostly screaming and wetting my shorts at his pace, I think.
+ 4
joeyrotundo
Plus
(3 days ago)
Definitely rides like the little midget is pissed! Awesome!
+ 2
Macropod
(2 days ago)
You can't even hear him breathing. He's an awesome athlete, I wish EWS had live coverage.
+ 3
bikeblur
(3 days ago)
Sweet!..And..Fox-Please offer those Orange Fork lowers for 2018!!!
[Reply]
- 10
getsomesy
(3 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Why dont you just paint your lowers orange if you are such a ninny that you care about the color of your fork.
+ 18
bikeblur
(3 days ago)
@getsomesy
: Since it bothers you I'll get an orange cape too..Neener Neener!
- 1
forkbrayker
(2 days ago)
@bikeblur
: PMSL, best comment this year so far
+ 4
COEnduro
(3 days ago)
Well done Oneup!
+ 4
AllMountin
(3 days ago)
Stealing KOMs, is Rude!
+ 3
Jackson900
(3 days ago)
What a brute.
+ 5
WasatchEnduro
(3 days ago)
You are the brute squad?
+ 1
cmfdrummerpro
(2 days ago)
Anyone else tilting there head back trying to see farther down the trail solely because of the speed? So fast.
+ 3
bretttippie
Plus
(3 days ago)
Flying!!
+ 1
GOGRANDE
(3 days ago)
Not a fan of Strava but a big fan of Richie for sure. What a shredder. Seems like nice guy too.
+ 1
klerric
(1 days ago)
[Reply]
+ 1
arnie86
(2 days ago)
many acronyms + the words "angry midget" = disappointed it wasn't a porno...
+ 2
markar
(3 days ago)
Midget is a rude term apparently
+ 1
headshot
(2 days ago)
Have to gong him out. He took a French line or two.
+ 1
ferenooo
(2 days ago)
Sound of Speed is still tue best
+ 1
VFreehd
(13 hours ago)
I friggin miss mountain biking so much
+ 1
jmd2drsrbtrrthn4
(2 days ago)
The air past the tree at 2:06 and the sniper line at 3:05. GotDamn.
+ 1
teamfyr
(1 days ago)
I can't get the music to play...
+ 2
freerabbit
(3 days ago)
Impressive
+ 1
flipside1
(2 days ago)
Poor trail, getting beat on like that
+ 1
dthomp325
(2 days ago)
They're going to have to rename the trail: Rude Giant.
+ 1
drivereight
(2 days ago)
Zwift and an Ebike, KOM no more!
+ 1
droyles92
(3 days ago)
@olfgwalk
+ 1
Shimanosaint0097
(3 days ago)
Manners...
+ 1
JUGIZMO
(3 days ago)
Mono culiao, la cagó!!!
+ 1
shredderbro1
(2 days ago)
Fuck strava
- 21
jflb
(3 days ago)
Strava is for fags.
- 16
jflb
(3 days ago)
Strava is for fags.
- 13
Trials-FTW
(3 days ago)
Meh, I could do.
Wonder if this mofo destroys the anuses of women better than he destroys the shortcuts on the trails. Prob' w'a name like Dick Rude eh boys?
- 3
RedBurn
(2 days ago)
Made me laugh
- 13
TheDeadSailor
(3 days ago)
We all understand that Richie Rude is an absolute ripper. He totally killed that trail and its always sick watching POV's from the pros. But do we have to put this whole Strava KOM gimmick over it? Strava shouldn't be substituted for racing with an actual timing system. With its inaccuracies its at best an alright gauge of speed. Mr. Rude doesnt need to prove his speed with an app. Bring on the neg props
+ 4
bikekrieg
(3 days ago)
Really living up to your username with this comment
+ 2
speedy38racer
(3 days ago)
preach brother.
+ 3
TheDeadSailor
(3 days ago)
@bikekrieg
: Never been one to compensate for my mediocre riding with a username or by competing for pixel trophys.
+ 1
slimboyjim
(3 days ago)
To be fair I'm pretty sure he's proved his worth in real racing too...
And there will be people drawn in by the Kom tag - it means something to some people, even if not you - and how else are you going to tell people you are the fastest down the hill!?!
- 9
algs911
(3 days ago)
Cool vid., for sure. I hate to be the fashion police, but that color fork on that color bike? Wow, simply gawd-aweful.
+ 4
Patrick9-32
(2 days ago)
When you win a world championship you can turn down the orange fork from Fox.
- 6
Wouldhaveletmego
(3 days ago)
Old news
- 5
RedRedRe
(3 days ago)
Fuck strava
+ 7
dbarnes6891
(3 days ago)
It's just for fun man. Creates a little friendly competition and helps the sport progress.
+ 1
jimmythehat
(2 days ago)
Amen
+ 0
scotthy72
(2 days ago)
@dbarnes6891
: In what way does it help the sport progress? Individuals trying to win a virtual race on public multi use trails will never be helpful.
+ 3
dthomp325
(2 days ago)
@scotthy72
: how about f*ck multiuse trails instead?
+ 1
dbarnes6891
(1 days ago)
@scotthy72
: It's the competition it creates. It helps get more people interested in the sport.
- 7
snowboarderboy
(3 days ago)
I honestly want to say something funny right now but I cant because that would just be Rude
- 5
Zaeius
(3 days ago)
World's best enduro racer braids local trail. Sorca is going to have put a stump in that spot now.
