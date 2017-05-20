Rick Koekoek Breaks Bunnyhop World Record

BY: Tom Jacobs
The first round of the UCI World Cup Trials of the season in Aalter, Belgium got off to a flying start yesterday evening. In front of a boisterous crowd Dutchman Rick Koekoek, beat his own Guinness World Record, setting a new best-ever of 1.44 meters (4 feet, 8.69 inches) in the bunnyhop. With three riders out of the top five of the UCI 20” ranking, the high jump contest at the iconic Aalter square ‘kiosk’ brought together some serious talent. Benito Ros and Dominik Oswald reached the later stages of the event. Multiple 20-inch World Champion Ros made it to 1.37 meters, but Koekoek was clearly the strongest.
To be officially registered by the Guinness World Records. the attempt will be verified in the next few weeks
.
12 Comments
lame
Post a Comment