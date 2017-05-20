RACING

Rick Koekoek Breaks Bunnyhop World Record

May 20, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
UCI Trials World Cup 2017 Round 1 Aalter Belgium
Leo Zhukov photo


BY: Tom Jacobs

The first round of the UCI World Cup Trials of the season in Aalter, Belgium got off to a flying start yesterday evening. In front of a boisterous crowd Dutchman Rick Koekoek, beat his own Guinness World Record, setting a new best-ever of 1.44 meters (4 feet, 8.69 inches) in the bunnyhop. With three riders out of the top five of the UCI 20” ranking, the high jump contest at the iconic Aalter square ‘kiosk’ brought together some serious talent. Benito Ros and Dominik Oswald reached the later stages of the event. Multiple 20-inch World Champion Ros made it to 1.37 meters, but Koekoek was clearly the strongest.

Rick Koekoek’s previous Guinness World record of 1,43 meters had stood since the 9th of August 2014 and was achieved at Prudential RideLondon FreeCycle, in London. Initially, it looked like a new world record was not to be expected with the event taking place so early in the season when riders are far from their peak form. The cool evening temperature had been less than favourable too. “The enthusiastic Aalter crowd definitely pushed the riders to give it their best shot,” said event promoter Enter-Bike’s Fien Lammertyn. “We’re proud that Rick pulled off his massive 1.44 meter jump here in Aalter! It’s the best start we could have hoped for a great weekend of biketrial riding.”
UCI Trials World Cup 2017 Round 1 Aalter Belgium
Leo Zhukov photo


UCI Trials World Cup 2017 Round 1 Aalter Belgium
Leo Zhukov photo

bigquotesI'm super stoked with this new world record. Especially, because it came so unexpected. It's still so early in the competition season that I'm currently nowhere near my best shape. Awesome to get going like this for the weekend. Now, my focus moves to the UCI World Cup tomorrow.Rick Koekoek

To be officially registered by the Guinness World Records. the attempt will be verified in the next few weeks

.

12 Comments

  • + 5
 The highest recorded hop performed by a rabbit, i.e a bunny, is 3.2ft. Your boy Koekoek just hopped over 4ft, thus beating the bunny at their own game.
  • + 4
 well i can bunny hop a sidewalk...most of the time
  • + 4
 White men can jump ????!!!
  • + 2
 I bunny hoped a curb the other day without clipping my back wheel. Just saying.
  • + 1
 I think they should go with a Fosbury Flop. Does it count if they crash on the landing?
  • + 1
 Geeze that bike doesn't even have a seat tube let alone a slammed seat ffs Pretty over trials.
  • + 1
 Needs the extra space for his enormous balls.
  • + 2
 NO VIDEO ??????????????????????????????????????





lame
  • + 1
 40cm´s more and he can shave my Head with (hopefully)his rear wheel,1,44 is damn high
  • + 1
 This dude probably just bunny hops over downed tree on his normal trail ride
  • + 1
 Technicaly, they are side hopping the bar..
  • + 1
 Unreal.

