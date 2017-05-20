Rick Koekoek Breaks Bunnyhop World Record

Rick Koekoek’s previous Guinness World record of 1,43 meters had stood since the 9th of August 2014 and was achieved at Prudential RideLondon FreeCycle, in London. Initially, it looked like a new world record was not to be expected with the event taking place so early in the season when riders are far from their peak form. The cool evening temperature had been less than favourable too. “The enthusiastic Aalter crowd definitely pushed the riders to give it their best shot,” said event promoter Enter-Bike’s Fien Lammertyn. “We’re proud that Rick pulled off his massive 1.44 meter jump here in Aalter! It’s the best start we could have hoped for a great weekend of biketrial riding.”

