Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants

The Dirt Roamer Storm Pants are Patagonia's lightweight, packable and waterproof MTB-specific riding pants. They feature a fully waterproof, 3-layer H2No fabric (3-layer, 3.5-oz 40-denier 100% recycled nylon stretch plain weave with a soft polyester knit backer and a DWR finish) with abrasion-resistant nylon material at the knees, seat and crotch, two zippered thigh pockets, zippered leg openings, an adjustable waistband, and are Fair Trade Certified sewn. The H2No fabric may not be the household name of Gore-Tex, but is independently recognized as waterproof, windproof, breathable, and highly packable. A good comparison of Patagonia's H2No vs Gore-Tex can be found



• Closure type: Single snap with a zippered fly

• Colors: Black, Crater Blue (tested)

• Sizes: XS - XXL (tested M)

• MSRP: $270 USD

• Weight: 310 grams (actual)

• Inseam: 30"

• Patagonia

I tested the Patagonia Dirt Roamer Storm Pants in medium. The fit of this pant is close to perfect; I could maybe use a little less room in the waistband, but it's nothing the waist cinch doesn't take care of. The waist sits where it should, and there's a slightly raised back to keep rear wheel debris out of your liner shorts. The lower legs each have a zippered opening that allows you to both take the pants on and off over your shoes as well as put on/remove your kneepads without having to take off your pants. The pockets are roomy enough for a smart phone, and biased to shift cargo away from the front of your thighs. The leg cuff is snug to keep water and crud out, but not so snug as to impair movement. There are no vents or laser cut holes for ventilation; the pants instead rely on the breathability of the H2No fabric. Tailoring the fit relies on Patagonia's OppoSet waist adjuster that can be operated with one hand and doesn't interfere with hip pack straps.I've had a lot of miles in various pairs of these pants. They've been in every weather condition imaginable, from a few "What was I thinking?!?" hot sunny days to riding my bike when skiing would likely have been a wiser choice They breathe well enough that I wasn't completely dying in warm weather use (although there are definitely more breathable pants reviewed in this article), and are waterproof enough that big dumb rides in miserable weather are doable. And while they may be light weight, I'll attest to crashing in them quite hard, and more than once (along with a lot of trail building work with a powered brush cutter): to date I've had no rips, tears, or holes from those episodes (and if you do, Patagonia's forever guarantee will get you back up and running without a fuss). This burly construction and top shelf performance also make these the most expensive pant in this round up, unfortunately. But if you're consistently headed out for type two fun in epic conditions, look no further. However, if you just want a pant that will take the chill off cool, damp fall days there are a number of more affordable options in this round up.Details of the Patagonia Dirt Roamer Storm Pant.