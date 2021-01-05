Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants

Giro Havoc Fit:
The Giro Havoc pant is pointed at the rider who plans to race and ride in cold temps and variable conditions. This relaxed fit pant is built from the same Bluesign approved 4-way stretch "durablend" fabric as Giro's Havoc shorts. It has a DWR coating to help keep you dry, strategically placed laser cut venting behind the knees, a gusseted crotch, three pockets, and external waist tab adjusters.
Giro Havoc Pant
• Closure type: Two Buttons with velcro and a zipper
• Colors: Black
• Sizes: 30-40 in 2" increments (tested 32)
• MSRP: $170 USD
• Weight: 296 grams (actual)
• Inseam: 31.5
I tested this pant in a size 32, which was pretty spot on: not too snug anywhere, and maybe a hair baggy feeling in the thigh, but otherwise good. Knee pad room is on point and the waist adjusters, though nothing new, work for tailoring the fit to each individual's taste. It's worth noting that the Havoc Pant also has belt loops, so if you need extra "pantsing" security from your derelict friends or the rear wheel of your 29er in the steeps, Giro has your back. The Havoc Pants have an open hand pocket on either side of the waist with a third, zippered pocket on the right thigh. This thigh pocket works OK for phone storage, but I found that once stowed a phone sits awkwardly in it, and that the pocket tends to turn inside out when I retrieved it. The gusseted crotch allows for full singletrack ninja moves without fear of blowing a seam, and the taper at the cuff prevents unhappy chain/cuff interactions. Testing:
This pant got abused on a warm (60ºF / 15ºC) and incredibly sloppy wet night ride as well as a crisp, clear day (45ºF / 7ºC) where I buried myself trying to keep pace with a lightning quick, twenty-five year old shredder. On the night ride, I found the pants to be super well vented. In fact, I'll go so far as to say that although this pant is designed for cool to cold weather, it breathes well enough that it's not a bad choice for warmer weather riding either. In fact, the venting is so good that on the colder ride I could feel a distinct temperature gradient between my shins and my calves from the cold air coming in the back. There is a downside to this awesome breathability: water accessibility. The vent holes pretty much feed puddle splashes and spray from the rear wheel right into the pants. Yes, they are DWR coated, but you're not staying very dry in these if it's soggy on the trails. Comfort wise, this pant is pretty damn good, though, and ideal for pedaling in crisp to cold conditions. Just not in the wet.
Details of the Giro Havoc Pant.
Pros+
Very well ventilated+
Extremely quiet material, even when wearing kneepads+
Great for all around mountain biking
Cons-
External side adjuster doesn't play well with hip pack strap-
Phone pocket is meh-
DWR wets out quickly
By the time you got socks, knee pads and shorts on, its only your shin and calf exposed, and once this is caked in mud its not even that!
Have a few pairs myself - i think i had an allergy to something on the trails that was causing a reaction on my legs. The compression socks (Nike, relatively cheap) went up to my knees so i had full coverage with shorts (and moreso with kneepads too).
Don't need to cut them up either.
Please make trousers/pants available with different leg length options.
As an example, Fox size large waist (34") has a measly 80cm (31.5in) inseam, which is mental! The XXXL 40" waist still only has an 83cm inseam...
Thanks!
In the UK, you can pick up mtb trousers from decathlon for £40 and they're as good as anything unless you start spending mega money
No wonder you chose a 5 foot 9 tester!!
Plenty of road brands sell shorts/ tights in a longer leg length for taller riders, would be great to see some mtb brands step up and cater for the 50% of people above the average height on the bell curve.
I'm 6'2", with a 30" waist and a 34" inside leg. Don't think I've seen a set of trousers that are even close to being long enough unless I'm ordering a 38" waist...
What are my other tall and thin brethren using? Shorts?
