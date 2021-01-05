Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants

by Nikki Rohan  

Ridden & Rated
11 Riding Pants
MOUNTAIN BIKERS
Men’s Edition

By Jameson Florence

The heavy, MX inspired pajama pants of the mountain biking past have given way to fitted, light-weight, breathable pants that have all the mobility and performance of thermal lycra tights, but offer the more robust performance of purpose built mountain bike apparel. Below you'll find eleven pair of mountain bike specific pants ranging from pedigreed downhill race pants to pants designed specifically for cool weather pedal missions to a pair of pants that'll keep you warm and dry when Mother Nature throws everything at you.

Before you go on to learn about pants, I have to give a shoutout to the team at Outbound Lighting. I am a carpenter by day; in order to review everything in this round up in a timely manner, I turned into a mountain biker by night. This task quickly showcased the weaknesses of my old lights. But just a few emails later and to my surprise and excitement, Outbound pitched in with their brand new Evo Downhill light package, which basically turned night into day. Thanks Outbound for helping make this test happen!






About the Tester:

Jameson Florence is a professional fun haver who spends most of his free hours exploring the PNW on two wheels, building trail, or racing events like the Trans-Cascadia. He stands 5'9" and weighs 160 lbs, with a 31 inch waist, 42-inch chest and wears a size M/L helmet, size large gloves, and EU 42.5 shoes. He typically is a size medium and US 9.5 shoe. He resides in Fall City, Washington with his wife Holly, their dog Zangi, and soon to be child.




Table of Contents
Dakine Thrillium
Ride NF DP3
Fox Flexair
Giro Havoc
Ion Shelter Softshell Pants
IXS Trigger
Leatt MTB 4.0
Patagonia Dirtroamer Storm
POC Rhythm Resistance Pants
Troy Lee Designs 2021 Skyline
100% R-Core X
Top Picks


Dakine Thrillium

Dakine Thrillium

Dakine touts these pants as "Gravity tested and enduro proven" and the test team of sponsored riders includes names like Carson Storch, Yoann Barelli, and Casey Brown, among others. These pants are constructed with a four way stretch Schoeller fabric that is ventilated and has a "eco DWR" coating on it. The Thrillium have a zippered fly with a button at the top and a built in belt system with a fastex buckle for a secure, tailored fit.There are three pockets: two angled hand pockets with zippered closure on each side of the waist and a zippered stash pocket on the left thigh.

Dakine Thrillium Pants
• Closure type: Fastex buckle with cinch
• Colors: Black
• Size: S-XXL (M Tested)
• MSRP: $160 USD
• Weight: 530 grams (actual)
• Inseam: 28.75"
Dakine.com


Fit: The Dakine Thrillium Pant had the snuggest fit of all the "mediums" and size 32's in this round up. If you're on the upper edge of that size you may want to bump up a size. The pants have room for knee pads when dry, but once the fabric gets soaked, it tended to bind on my kneepads. The lower legs are on the roomier side as compared to many of the other offerings reviewed here, which made them nice and comfy when pedaling vs. feeling like I'd pulled on a pair of tights. Overall they fit me pretty well, considering I measure as a 31" waist, although I'd like just a little more room or stretch across the lap in the waist.

Testing: These pants are burly! When picking through the pile of pants for testing, these ones stood out in a sea of nylon as the pant I would choose to crash in if I knew I was going to eat it. I wore them in conditions ranging from around 35º F / 2ºC to a little over 50ºF / 8ºC, and some pissing rain. In the wet, I found the DWR on these pants to be rather ineffective, but the comparatively thick Schoeller material keeps water at bay for a while. Once they do wet out, though, these pants become boat anchors. That said, they did keep me warm for my ride even after they soaked through. On the warmer test day these pants remained comfortable for the entire ride, which was surprising; I thought I'd be roasting some chestnuts but they breathe exceptionally well. The Thrillium's don't have a ton of venting so I'll chalk that up to the Schoeller fabric. I was initially concerned that the rather large-seeming waist buckle would cause a pressure point under my hip pack strap, but it's big enough that it distributed the pressure evenly vs. creating any discomfort.

Dakine Thrillium Pants.

Pros
+ Warm
+ Durable
+ Super secure waist buckle
Cons
- Heavy
- Fit runs on the small side
- Limited water resistance




NF DP3



NF designs and sews all their products in North Vancouver, BC. The team is focused on "building the best rider experience possible, on and off the bike, through high-quality, long lasting, performance products locally made (and remade) to exceed our consumers expectations". They sent us their flagship piece of kit, the DP3 pant, for this review. These are sewn from a DWR coated fabric with a touch of spandex, which adds just enough stretch for easy movements. The DP3s have three zippered pockets, one which holds a smartphone better than any other pair of pants in this test, but no waist closure of any kind—no zipper, buckle, latch, velcro, nothing...just a huge elastic waistband. We'll get to that later.

NF DP3 Pant
• Closure type: Huge Elastic Band
• Colors: Black/Charcoal(tested), Cement/Charcoal, Midnight Navy/Cool Grey, Black MONO, Cement MONO, Midnight Navy MONO
• Sizes: XS - XXL (tested M)
• MSRP: $171 USD ($218 CAD)
• Weight: 381grams (actual)
• Inseam: 29"
RideNF.com/


Fit: I tested the NF pants in a medium. The most interesting feature which immediately stands out when you pull these pants on is that other than a "super band waist band", there's nothing to secure the DP3 in place. That's right: they're basically built like your favorite, perfectly-fitting sweatpants. In this age of buckles, belts, and velcro, this was initially a little disconcerting, but they fit just right: not too tight, not too loose. More importantly, they stayed put exactly where I wanted them during every ride I tested them. There are two small waist pockets—one on each hip. These are really too small to be hand pockets, but are perfect for keys, snacks, or a gel or three. There's also a third pocket on the side of the right thigh in exactly the perfect spot (and size) to stow a smartphone in, even when enclosed in a slightly bulky case. In fact, a phone can disappear in here so completely that I kept having a mini freakout thinking that I had lost my phone. There is also a nice articulated cut to the knees which provides decent room for knee pads. Other than these features, this pair of pants have a simplistic design to them that shines through.

Testing: The DP3s ended up getting ridden on "warmer" days due to the fact that (surprisingly enough in December) it quit raining and got oddly warm (50º F / 10ºC) while testing. In these conditions the DP3s were surprisingly comfortable and breathed well enough that I avoided the dreaded clammy chamois. They saw some puddle splashes (which were easily fended off by the DWR), but these pants never got into real rain, so the jury is still out on how well they'll perform in torrential conditions. My kneepads didn't bind in the pants, nor did I have any issues with the waist or ankle cuff shifting while riding. Overall, they were quite comfortable and performed well in the conditions I tested them in, making these one of my top picks for comfort—both on and off the bike.

Details of the NF DP3 Pant

Pros
+ So comfy that you feel like you're wearing your pajamas
+ Phone carry is unmatched
+ Fabric breathes well
Cons
- Graphics are pretty loud
- Definitely gotta take off the hip pack when nature calls
- The two hand pockets are too small for hands




Fox Flexair Pant



The Fox Flexair Pants are designed as a "super light" mountain bike trail riding pant that "climbs as well at it descends". In essence, the designers at Fox took the proven design of their DH race pants design and evolved it, creating an everyday trail pant crafted from their light weight, four-way stretch TruMotion fabric. The Flexairs are coated with a DWR finish to repel light rain, and come equipped with two zippered pockets.


Fox Flexpair Pant
• Closure type: Ratchet
• Colors: Black
• Sizes: Waist 28-28 in 2" increments. (Tested 32")
• MSRP: $140 USD
• Weight: 292 grams (actual)
• Inseam: 30.5 in
foxracing.com/


Fit: I tested the Flexair in a size 32. I typically need to wear a belt with size 32 jeans, but this pant fits just right with the waist closure toggled a hair past its middle setting; there is no other waist adjustment feature on this pant other than this ratchet, which I find keeps the fiddling to a minimum. Speaking of closure, this pant is unique in that it only has this ratchet closure. There's no fly zipper, either, just a flap that the ratchet folds closed, which nicely eliminates the potential for a "forgot to zip up your fly" situation. The lower leg is tapered to avoid snags, and while I personally found it to be tighter than I would like, that's a nit pick. The inseam is spot on and the overall cut of this pant was ideal for me.


Testing:. These pants got out on both a rather warm ride (61ºF / 16ºC) and saturated trail, as well as a cooler, rain-soaked day (45ºF / 7ºC). I was rather warm on the first ride, but not overly so. The TruDri tech Fox uses for wicking and breathing works well, as I was comfortable, despite the fact the Flexair doesn't have tons of venting. On the colder, wetter ride they performed equally well, keeping me warm and—for the most part—dry. The DWR finish beads water better than most in the test; and puddle splashing and light rain were easily fended off. But it's still just a DWR; if you're riding in pouring rain or super wet conditions, you're eventually going to get wet. Overall, this is one of my favorite picks for an all around, cooler conditions pant—so long as one is not riding in sustained heavy weather. For that I'd rather be testing Fox's Ranger 3L pant.

Details of the Fox Flexair Pants.

Pros
+ Breathes well
+ Stretchy and fits over kneepads well
Cons
- Phone storage in the pockets is a bit clunky
- Lack of fly closure occasionally can lead to open fly syndrome





Giro Havoc



The Giro Havoc pant is pointed at the rider who plans to race and ride in cold temps and variable conditions. This relaxed fit pant is built from the same Bluesign approved 4-way stretch "durablend" fabric as Giro's Havoc shorts. It has a DWR coating to help keep you dry, strategically placed laser cut venting behind the knees, a gusseted crotch, three pockets, and external waist tab adjusters.


Giro Havoc Pant
• Closure type: Two Buttons with velcro and a zipper
• Colors: Black
• Sizes: 30-40 in 2" increments (tested 32)
• MSRP: $170 USD
• Weight: 296 grams (actual)
• Inseam: 31.5
Giro.com/


Fit: I tested this pant in a size 32, which was pretty spot on: not too snug anywhere, and maybe a hair baggy feeling in the thigh, but otherwise good. Knee pad room is on point and the waist adjusters, though nothing new, work for tailoring the fit to each individual's taste. It's worth noting that the Havoc Pant also has belt loops, so if you need extra "pantsing" security from your derelict friends or the rear wheel of your 29er in the steeps, Giro has your back. The Havoc Pants have an open hand pocket on either side of the waist with a third, zippered pocket on the right thigh. This thigh pocket works OK for phone storage, but I found that once stowed a phone sits awkwardly in it, and that the pocket tends to turn inside out when I retrieved it. The gusseted crotch allows for full singletrack ninja moves without fear of blowing a seam, and the taper at the cuff prevents unhappy chain/cuff interactions.


Testing: This pant got abused on a warm (60ºF / 15ºC) and incredibly sloppy wet night ride as well as a crisp, clear day (45ºF / 7ºC) where I buried myself trying to keep pace with a lightning quick, twenty-five year old shredder. On the night ride, I found the pants to be super well vented. In fact, I'll go so far as to say that although this pant is designed for cool to cold weather, it breathes well enough that it's not a bad choice for warmer weather riding either. In fact, the venting is so good that on the colder ride I could feel a distinct temperature gradient between my shins and my calves from the cold air coming in the back. There is a downside to this awesome breathability: water accessibility. The vent holes pretty much feed puddle splashes and spray from the rear wheel right into the pants. Yes, they are DWR coated, but you're not staying very dry in these if it's soggy on the trails. Comfort wise, this pant is pretty damn good, though, and ideal for pedaling in crisp to cold conditions. Just not in the wet.

Details of the Giro Havoc Pant.

Pros
+ Very well ventilated
+ Extremely quiet material, even when wearing kneepads
+ Great for all around mountain biking
Cons
- External side adjuster doesn't play well with hip pack strap
- Phone pocket is meh
- DWR wets out quickly






Ion Shelter Softshell Pants



With the Ion Shelter Pant, the designers have placed four-way stretch material where you need it, and much more durable materials on the seat, inner leg, and hem to help thwart the earth's attempts at making you bleed. They also triple stitch all the high stress seams and then coat the pants with a DWR to shed light rain, muck, and splashes. There are two zippered pockets on either side of the waist, with an internal neoprene pouch in the right hand pocket that's meant to secure your phone. This pant uses external velcro waist adjusters on either side to tighten the waist up, zippered and gusseted ankle openings, and a zippered thigh vent backed with mesh on each leg to blow off some steam.



Ion Softshell Pants Shelter
• Closure type: Snap button with velcro and zippered fly
• Colors: Black (tested), Root Brown, Laguna Green
• Sizes: S - XXL (tested M)
• MSRP: $160 USD (tax included)
• Weight: 417grams (actual)
• Inseam: 29"
Ion.com/


Fit: The Ion pants fit, but the cut was a bit awkward for me. The leg length was good, and the overall fit was okay; but I found that even with the waist cinched down all the way, the pants didn't stay up well . I should note that I don't have a whole lotta junk in the trunk, so this problem has cropped up before; it just depends on the pant. Also the cut of the fabric around the knee area causes the excess fabric to bunch above the kneepads, which felt funny, but didn't inhibit pedaling. For comparison's sake, I did try on the size small, and while the waist fit was better, they were too tight on my legs. One nice feature of the Shelter Pant is the lower leg zipper, which allows you to pull the pants on over shoes or to put on kneepads after you've put on your pants—something I've come to really like as I sometimes forget to grab knee pads before putting on my pants.

Testing: These pants saw some of the coldest conditions of any pant in the test, but never really had to deal with wet weather. Even though it was quite cold, I feel like these soft shell pants do a good job of regulating heat. There's no perforated venting, nor any of the mesh panels found with some of the other pants. Instead, Ion opted for good ol' zippered vents with mesh to keep debris out. This style of venting just plain works: you get too hot, open the zipper; you get too cold, close the zipper. Until...you get it snagged on the mesh in the center of the vent. It was frustrating enough that if I were to buy these I'd consider cutting that mesh out. A phone in a case (iPhone 11 Pro with a mous case) will fit into the neoprene phone sleeve—barely; but a phone with no case fits in like butter. This is definitely a good, all around, cooler weather riding pant, despite my issues with the vents and the fit of the waist for the simple reason that it's got a lot of functional features and is on the burlier side for long lasting durability.


Details of the Ion Shelter Softshell Pants.


Pros
+Adjustable vents
+ Abrasion resistant materials
+ Lower leg zipper
Cons
- Mesh in adjustable vents snags on zipper
- Phone sleeve is tight on phone's with cases





IXS Trigger



iXS designed this pant for gravity. Specifically to go race both enduro and downhill at the highest levels. In a nod to sustainability, they build this pant with 100% Post consumer recycled PET packaging; i.e. your pants are made out of recycled water bottles. This fabric is yarn dyed to resist fading and retain soft, next to skin characteristics. There's a large mesh panel behind the knee that stretches from lower thigh to upper calf to help blow off heat. Last, there are a couple of zippered pockets on either side of the waist that are angled for easy access.


iXS Trigger Pants
• Closure type: Two large snaps with Velcro and a zipper that comes to the top of waistband
• Colors: Black-Graphite (tested), Marine-Lime
• Sizes: XXS - XXL (tested M)
• MSRP: $150 USD
• Weight: 397 grams (actual)
• Inseam: 28.5"
IXS.com/


Fit: I tested this pant in a medium. While it is the correct size based on iXS' charts, this pant just does not fit me. The waist is pretty generous, but when snugged all the way down with the two internal adjusters, while it "fits", it still feels oddly loose. Additionally, the waist of the pant sits too low: when pulled up to my waist, it induced unsightly man toe. And while I freely admit to having no butt, there's no way I could do enough squats to fill these pants out—there's far too much extra room in the seat for that. The internal waist adjusters work well, and although I find they are always more work to get adjusted than their external cousins, I find that once "set" they stay put better than the external ones. The lower legs of these pants are snug, too, but in a good way: they hug a kneepad and the calves tightly for a more aerodynamic, performance-oriented fit than any other offering in this test.

Testing: I'm admittedly not a downhiller, or more properly said I don't shuttle DH trails and it's rare that I visit a bike park (not that any are open near me in November/December), so these pants never got to perform in their intended venue. But I do pedal my bike up to the tops of what many would consider DH trails, and for that these pants pedal pretty well. Once pointed downhill, though, they're certainly in their element! The snug fit of the lower legs leaves no excess fabric to get snag on anything, while the ample venting makes this pair the absolute coldest pant in the test. Waist fit aside, these are a pant that's comfortable to trail ride in, and these are a confidence inspiring performer when gravity takes over. But based on the fantastic venting, these are more ideally suited for cool to warm weather riding vs. the heart of winter.

Details of the IXS Trigger Race Pant.

Pros
+ Well ventilated
+ Eco friendly
+ Fitted cut for going fast
Cons
- Short low waist
- Pockets are too tight to be very useful






Leatt MTB 4.0



Leatt says these pants are not just MX pants on a diet, but are "Dedicated for BMX, Downhill, and Trail". As such, they're built out of a lightweight, ventilated four-way stretch material with some heavier 500D laminated panels in key spots. There are three YKK zippered pockets: one at the base of the spine, and one on either hip. It features pre-curved knees that are also cut to fit knee guards. A silicon gripper strip runs along the back of the inner waist to help prevent slippage, there's a fair bit of laser cut venting on the inner thighs, and the waist is secured with an MX style ratchet, like the Fox Flexair Pant. There's a DWR for light duty water repellency.


Leatt MTB 4.0
• Closure type: Ratchet buckle with zippered fly
• Colors: Black, Onyx (tested), Sand
• Sizes: S - XXL (tested M)
• MSRP: $130 USD
• Weight: 401 grams (actual)
• Inseam: 30.75
Leatt.com/


Fit: The Leatt pants are touted to be some of the most comfortable mountain bike riding pants available. I love marketing hype as much as the next person, but to their credit, they really do a decent job of backing this claim up: the fabric is light, has a nice, next to skin feel, the transition to 500D fabric in high wear areas is seamless (no hot spots when pedaling), and the waist has a "soft touch" liner. The fabric may be light, but It seems durable enough to withstand a crash or three. The cut of the waist is just a bit lower than I'd like; I always felt like I wanted to pull them up a bit, but I couldn't do that without giving myself a wedgie. The ratchet closure is quick, easy, and won't pop open unexpectedly. Leatt left the perfect amount of room for knee pads in the pre-curved knees, and the tapered lower leg is snug without feeling constricting.

Testing: Leatt somehow made a pant that breathes remarkably well yet somehow still retains a nice level of heat. I always felt on the comfortable side of warm while pedaling uphill, yet never felt too sweaty. The laser cut venting in the pants definitely does its job, but the material itself also breathes quite well. Other than the low rider waist not being ideal for me, the pants really disappear when riding. They just quietly do their job of keeping the outside world off you while you submerge yourself in riding. The DWR fends off some weather for sure, and the cuff keeps water out of your winter shoes; but once the rain gauge starts collecting in earnest, forget about staying dry. In those kinds of conditions with only a DWR to keep the weather at bay, you're only good for an hour or so of playing in the mud. Leatt set out to make a good "all around" mountain bike riding pant and did a great job.

Details of the Leatt MTB 4.0 pant.

Pros
+ Breathes very well
+ Waist adjuster is quick and low profile
+ Maintains warmth
Cons
- Low waist
- Phone barely fits in hip pockets






Patagonia Dirt Roamer Storm Pant



The Dirt Roamer Storm Pants are Patagonia's lightweight, packable and waterproof MTB-specific riding pants. They feature a fully waterproof, 3-layer H2No fabric (3-layer, 3.5-oz 40-denier 100% recycled nylon stretch plain weave with a soft polyester knit backer and a DWR finish) with abrasion-resistant nylon material at the knees, seat and crotch, two zippered thigh pockets, zippered leg openings, an adjustable waistband, and are Fair Trade Certified sewn. The H2No fabric may not be the household name of Gore-Tex, but is independently recognized as waterproof, windproof, breathable, and highly packable. A good comparison of Patagonia's H2No vs Gore-Tex can be found here. Full disclosure: I am a sometime tester for Patagonia (along with a few other bike industry companies, FSA and Magura among them). This is not a sponsorship. I do not get paid. I just get to abuse their gear vs. purchasing my own and ruining it. As a field tester, I have been in these pants since their inception. Due to this, I was initially hesitant to review these for fear of cries of bias, but as they are the only truly waterproof mtb specific pant in this round up, I've opted to include them.


Patagonia Dirtroamer Storm Pant
• Closure type: Single snap with a zippered fly
• Colors: Black, Crater Blue (tested)
• Sizes: XS - XXL (tested M)
• MSRP: $270 USD
• Weight: 310 grams (actual)
• Inseam: 30"
Patagonia


Fit: I tested the Patagonia Dirt Roamer Storm Pants in medium. The fit of this pant is close to perfect; I could maybe use a little less room in the waistband, but it's nothing the waist cinch doesn't take care of. The waist sits where it should, and there's a slightly raised back to keep rear wheel debris out of your liner shorts. The lower legs each have a zippered opening that allows you to both take the pants on and off over your shoes as well as put on/remove your kneepads without having to take off your pants. The pockets are roomy enough for a smart phone, and biased to shift cargo away from the front of your thighs. The leg cuff is snug to keep water and crud out, but not so snug as to impair movement. There are no vents or laser cut holes for ventilation; the pants instead rely on the breathability of the H2No fabric. Tailoring the fit relies on Patagonia's OppoSet waist adjuster that can be operated with one hand and doesn't interfere with hip pack straps.

Testing: I've had a lot of miles in various pairs of these pants. They've been in every weather condition imaginable, from a few "What was I thinking?!?" hot sunny days to riding my bike when skiing would likely have been a wiser choice They breathe well enough that I wasn't completely dying in warm weather use (although there are definitely more breathable pants reviewed in this article), and are waterproof enough that big dumb rides in miserable weather are doable. And while they may be light weight, I'll attest to crashing in them quite hard, and more than once (along with a lot of trail building work with a powered brush cutter): to date I've had no rips, tears, or holes from those episodes (and if you do, Patagonia's forever guarantee will get you back up and running without a fuss). This burly construction and top shelf performance also make these the most expensive pant in this round up, unfortunately. But if you're consistently headed out for type two fun in epic conditions, look no further. However, if you just want a pant that will take the chill off cool, damp fall days there are a number of more affordable options in this round up.

Details of the Patagonia Dirt Roamer Storm Pant.

Pros
+ Waterproof
+ Burly, yet light weight
+ Simple waist adjuster
Cons
- Comparatively hefty price tag
- Not the most breathable vs. other pants in this review






POC Rhythm Resistance Pants



POC constructs these lightweight trail pants out of a four-way stretch blend of Cordura with ripstop fabric reinforcing around the knees for added durability. The pants have an eco friendly non-fluorinated DWR treatment, a pair of zippered hand pockets with a third tiny little pocket on the back of the waist for a credit card (it literally just fits a credit card or hotel card key). The waist closes with a zippered fly and a pair of snap buttons with no adjustment, relying instead on a large, elastic waist band to keep them in place. It's engineered with room for knee pads and a looser fit at the ankle for freedom of movement on the pedals.


POC Rhythm Resistance
• Closure type: Two snap buttons and a zipper
• Colors: Uranium Black
• Sizes: XS - XXL (tested M)
• MSRP: $200.00 USD
• Weight: 332 grams (actual)
• Inseam: 31.25
POC.com/


Fit: I tested the Rhythm Resistance Pant in size M, and even with the use of the big, elastic band in the waist (a trend I've noticed in a few of these trail riding mtb pants), the pant initially seemed slightly loose fitting in this crucial area. However, a cycle in the washer/dryer fixed that up enough that they mostly stayed put while riding; I still found they would slip down upon occasion, but at most I'd only have to hike my pants up maybe once or twice a ride. POC designed this pant to fit with their VPD kneepads, but for consistency in this round up I opted to use my slightly less bulky ION pads across the board, which fit with room to spare. I have no doubt the VPDs would also fit just fine. This pant also has an elastic band at the cuff which makes it particularly easy to pull on over shoes, while at the same time helping to keep out water and trail debris. Leg length was good. While I'm generally a fan of mechanical devices for waist retention duties, I have noticed that some types of buckles or velcro tabs do not play nicely with a hip pack strap. However the "super band waist band" approach of the Rhythm Resistance pants worked well with my hip pack.

Testing: These pants very much sit in the sweet spot in terms of heat retention: they're consistently not too hot, but not too cold. Consequently, when it was cooler than 50ºF / 10ºC or so, I tended to grab these over any of the vented pants. On the pedals they're quite comfortable: they have a nice light feel to them and don't hamper movement at all, even with knee guards on. Nor did I get any hot spots on seated climbs thanks to the seamless gusset in the crotch. Mountain biking in winter tends to involve a crash or two, and while I never ate it in these pants, the rip stop panel from mid thigh to just below the knee provides added confidence in the durability of the pant. POC nailed it with the pocket placement on these pants, too, and while there's no dedicated phone pocket per se, either waist pocket will securely gobble up a smart phone with room to spare. The DWR treated fabric is adequate for puddles and light rain, but it's no substitute for a true water proof fabric. These are ideal pants for drier, chilly conditions riding.

Details of the POC Rhythm Resistance Pant.

Pros
+ Waist can accommodate a wide range of size
+ Abrasion resistant materials in key spots
Cons
- Waist doesn't stay put
- The fabric is noisy while pedaling






Troy Lee Designs 2021 Skyline



This soon to be released (February 2021) Skyline Pant from TLD is a relaxed fit pant crafted from a 95% Coolmax Polyester/5% Lycra blend of Bluesign certified fabric. It's got a velcro reinforced single snap waist closure with external velcro waist adjusters to customize the fit, and silicon gripper inside the waist band to keep the pants securely in place. There's laser cut venting behind the articulated knees, which are designed to allow the use of minimal protection.The back panel below the waist—a TLD signature—is a two-way stretch mesh panel for extra breathability.


Troy Lee Designs Skyline Pant
• Closure type: Ratchet
• Colors: Solid Black, Camo Green (tested)
• Sizes: 30 - 38 (tested 32)
• MSRP: $109 USD
• Weight: 336 grams (actual)
• Inseam: 29.25"
troyleedesigns.com/


Fit: I tested the Skyline Pants in a 32, and I have to say, it's one of the largest "32's" of the test—I was forced to bottom out the two external cinches to keep them on my waist. However, I have a 31" waist, so if you're between sizes, maybe size down (or try before you buy). The stretch fabric gives the body of the pant an almost baggy feel when it actuality it has a nice, semi-fitted cut. The waist has a breathable panel of vertical stretch material across the back yoke and there's a large silicone "SKYLINE" logo'd grip on the inside of the waist. Leg length is on par, kneepad fit is excellent, and the lower cuff sits nicely at the ankle.

Testing: Troy Lee Designs did quite a good job of making a super comfortable trail riding pant with the Skylines. The stretchy material and the relaxed cut around the lap gives a rider plenty of freedom to pedal and move the bike around without any fear of hanging up anywhere. These may not be as vented as many other pants reviewed here, but they do a great job of heat management, even on sunny, but still cool days. The well-placed pockets are mesh on the inside, so in theory you could open them to help vent excess heat; however, since I had valuable things in said pockets, I never tested this. These pants were one of the last to show up, so no heavy rain testing, but the limited puddle splashing they saw beaded right off. Overall, these are a nice performing pant for shoulder season or even cold, dry days.

Details of the Troy Lee Designs Skyline Pant.

Pros
+ Great heat management
+ Very comfortable cut
Cons
- Waist runs large





100% R-Core X



100% R-Core X are made from a DWR coated polyester/spandex four-way stretch woven fabric. The most unique feature of these pants is the waist closure/cinch: it utilizes a simple, single BOA system for waist retention duties.There are no other zippers, buttons or velcro adjusters for the waist; just the BOA dial, which takes care of everything from fastening to security and to literally "dial in" the fit. The interior of the waist band has printed silicone for some extra grip, and there are laser cut holes on the inside of the inseam and behind the knees for ventilation. The R-Core X also have two zippered pockets with a small internal "stabilization pocket" inside the right one to keep a multitool from bouncing around.


100% R-Core X
• Closure type: BOA
• Colors: Light Blue/Black (tested), Navy/White, Foam/Black, Black/Cyan, Black
• Sizes: 28 - 38 (tested 32)
• MSRP: $149 USD
• Weight: 411 grams (actual)
• Inseam: 29.75"
100percent.com/


Fit:The four-way stretch fabric that most of this pant is made out of gives it the ability to be cut slim, yet still fit well without any tight spots. While these pants are more fitted around the knee than some of the others in this review, I'd say they have just the right level of "snugness" to accommodate most of the knee pads I would wear (the Ion pads I tested with fit like a champ). This helps keep pads in place without restricting my movement on or off the bike. The BOA system for the waist closure is very quick, is super easy to use, and adjustments can be made one handed; but since the fly is nothing more than gusseted fabric, the fit over the hips as you pull them on can occasion a bit of a struggle. Leg length is good, but the cuffs are quite snug—I could just barely pull them down over the neoprene uppers of my winter shoes. The pockets are generously sized, and will readily swallow up your phone, keys, a tool, etc.

Testing: As described, this pant is intended to be a DH pant for cooler weather and it shows—it's definitely on the warmer side, even with the laser cut venting. Consequently, if you're going for a pedal with some climbing, expect to get a bit toasty in these. Enough so that I'd recommend saving them for shuttle days or rides below 45-degrees F. And while I had some reservations about the BOA closure creating a pressure point under my hip pack buckle, that turned out to be a non-issue. The DWR coating does a fine job of beading off splashes, mud, and light rain; but don't expect too much more from it; at the end of the day it's still just a DWR, not a waterproof layer. 100% has crafted a great pant in my book. These are exactly what I'd grab for cool weather shuttle laps or all day ate/early season play in the park.

Details of the 100% R-Core X Pant.

Pros
+ BOA system is quick and easy to get perfect
+ Lots of color choices other than all black
Cons
- A bit warm for pedal missions
- Waist and leg cuffs are snug when putting on/taking off pants






TOP PICKS



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Ridden And Rated Apparel


36 Comments

  • 10 0
 I get there is loads of 'revolutionary technology' in these purpose made MTB pants. But, WTF why do they have to cost $150USD or in Canada two hundred bloody dollars? Why do only the wealthy get to enjoy warms legs and dry asses?
  • 5 0
 I agree. I just get a pair of long socks, cut the toe out, and pull them up to my thighs. Works like a charm
  • 2 0
 Nukeproof blackline trail pants on chainreaction, reasonably priced and great.
  • 2 3
 Just wear shorts and man the F¥€$ up!
By the time you got socks, knee pads and shorts on, its only your shin and calf exposed, and once this is caked in mud its not even that!
  • 1 0
 @zombiejack33: Try the compression-sock style for runners. They normally run knee-high.

Have a few pairs myself - i think i had an allergy to something on the trails that was causing a reaction on my legs. The compression socks (Nike, relatively cheap) went up to my knees so i had full coverage with shorts (and moreso with kneepads too).

Don't need to cut them up either.
  • 1 0
 I got a pair of Alpinestars reduced from 150 to 70 on Wiggle a few months ago
  • 1 0
 While I am one of the first to criticize the cost of stuff in the cycling world, those FOX flexair's have been the best product I have bought. Lighter and more comfortable than most shorts, provide good protection from mud spray, look brand new after thousands of km.
  • 4 0
 A request to all brands:

Please make trousers/pants available with different leg length options.

As an example, Fox size large waist (34") has a measly 80cm (31.5in) inseam, which is mental! The XXXL 40" waist still only has an 83cm inseam...

Thanks!
  • 1 0
 Right!!! I never buy mtb pants because of that. I’m a 34 inch waist and need a 35 inch inseam. All the pants on the market makes me look like I’m wearing capri pants
  • 1 0
 Yep, I am slim 6ft 2, and it is very hard to get "pants" trousers that are long enough in a medium waist size. Large usually is too baggy with a massive arse on them, and medium are usually the right proportions, but way too short in the leg. In this day and age it seems really lazy of the MTB clothing manufacturers not to offer different lengths like you can get with every day pants/trousers.
  • 6 0
 Englishman here. Why on Earth would you ride in just pants? Trousers seems like a better idea
  • 3 1
 Even better, just wear shorts all year round. My legs never get cold even in -6 Deg. It's my fingers and toes that feel it.
  • 3 0
 the flexairs are very good and light for chilly days.. not super waterproof as stated.. people would miss a lot if they dont get TLD sprint and a few endura options, which are very good...
  • 2 0
 Would be great to make the environmental impact information as standard too — e.g. "Gear Guide: 7 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Men" from Dec 2019. Patagonia and iXS are mentioned here and assume the rest aren't making any attempt to lessen their impact?
  • 1 0
 Leatt pants wear through very quickly, as in after maybe 8-10 rides they're already fraying.

In the UK, you can pick up mtb trousers from decathlon for £40 and they're as good as anything unless you start spending mega money
  • 1 0
 Surely the main advantage of Leatt pants is that you look like a power ranger?
  • 4 0
 Biggest Pants I've ever seen. Would hate to see what the Trousers actually looked like!!
  • 1 0
 and STILL no one makes any sensibly prices MTB trousers for anyone over 6 foot, it wouldn't take much to even sew a 3" elasticated sweat pants style cuff onto the base of any of these for taller riders would it as even a token effort from manufacturers. if I'm paying well over $100/£100 for an item of kit I expect it to fit.
No wonder you chose a 5 foot 9 tester!!
Plenty of road brands sell shorts/ tights in a longer leg length for taller riders, would be great to see some mtb brands step up and cater for the 50% of people above the average height on the bell curve.
  • 3 0
 The Specialized Demo pants are incredible if anyone is considering. Better than my Fox Defend in every way.
  • 1 1
 Sadly, as with any cycling "pants"/trouser review, the tester way off anything close to representing my body shape. The tester "stands 5'9" and weighs 160 lbs, with a 31 inch waist", which is probably as close to fitting the size guide as I've ever seen. So no wonder leg length was "good" in basically every case.

I'm 6'2", with a 30" waist and a 34" inside leg. Don't think I've seen a set of trousers that are even close to being long enough unless I'm ordering a 38" waist...

What are my other tall and thin brethren using? Shorts?
  • 1 0
 6’3” with 33x34 pant size here and shorts all the way. Not keen on pants that only reach mid calf...
  • 4 0
 No endura?
  • 1 0
 Because they gone one step smarter and make a complete suit?
  • 1 0
 @number-6: *onsie
  • 1 0
 Got the Endura MT500 burner pant this year, bloody marvelous and 80 squid - no brainer looking at these
  • 1 0
 The pants I find me using the most are the ones I have from Puls Wear! Also a bit cheaper than the others and you can customise them the way you wantSmile
  • 1 0
 Should have added Dharco's gravity pants to this lineup. They're super comfy, and some of the best customer service I've found.
  • 2 0
 Lol, this dudes bulge in most of these pictures.
  • 1 0
 Was hoping the specialized pants would be here. No surprise the Fox did well. Got me interested in a couple options. Thanks.
  • 1 0
 For the Scottish cold and wet I have been absolutely loving my Endura MTR. No more soaking wet arse after 15 mins.
  • 1 0
 No 7Mesh Tunderpant? Yeah they're hella expensive but my god do they work! I've pretty much lived in mine since I got them!
  • 2 0
 AlpineStar..
  • 1 0
 Shoulda thrown a set of Op Shop denim jeans in for a comparison....
  • 1 0
 What no generic tracky b's?
  • 1 0
 i love pants
  • 1 0
 Good to know because we'd rather not be subjected to you in lycra or kilts. :-)

Post a Comment



