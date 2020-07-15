Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts

A Host of Posts

What About the Levers?

Dropper post have become standard equipment on most mid-level and higher mountain bikes, and there are now posts that will work for just about anyone and a wide range of budgets. Sorting through all of the options can be confusing, though, especially given the wide range of travel amounts and post dimensions. To make things easier, we gathered 13 of the best options currently on the market, gathered all of the important statistics, and then listed the pros and cons of each.Not all of the posts we tested are the same length, so when you're looking at the table, keep that in mind. We based the numbers and weights off of the size and length of the posts inso if you're curious about the fit of a longer or shorter option, you may have to check the manufacturer's website. Most of them have any measurement you could imagine, but we stuck to a few popular and simple ones here, for the sake of simplicity and readability.Right, you do need a lever in order to actuate a post. For our purposes here, we're talking just about the posts, except in a few situations where the lever is worth mentioning. Most levers, barring hydraulic or electronic options, are interchangeable, and many people prefer one over another. Most of it boils down to personal preference, so o keep things equal we kept them out, but noted where they are included when they come with the post.