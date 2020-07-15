Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts

Jul 15, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

13 of the Best Dropper Posts
Ridden & Rated
By Daniel Sapp

A Host of Posts

Dropper post have become standard equipment on most mid-level and higher mountain bikes, and there are now posts that will work for just about anyone and a wide range of budgets. Sorting through all of the options can be confusing, though, especially given the wide range of travel amounts and post dimensions. To make things easier, we gathered 13 of the best options currently on the market, gathered all of the important statistics, and then listed the pros and cons of each.

Not all of the posts we tested are the same length, so when you're looking at the table, keep that in mind. We based the numbers and weights off of the size and length of the posts in bold so if you're curious about the fit of a longer or shorter option, you may have to check the manufacturer's website. Most of them have any measurement you could imagine, but we stuck to a few popular and simple ones here, for the sake of simplicity and readability.


What About the Levers?

Right, you do need a lever in order to actuate a post. For our purposes here, we're talking just about the posts, except in a few situations where the lever is worth mentioning. Most levers, barring hydraulic or electronic options, are interchangeable, and many people prefer one over another. Most of it boils down to personal preference, so o keep things equal we kept them out, but noted where they are included when they come with the post.




Contents

PNW Components Rainier IR
XFusion Manic
e*thirteen Vario Infinite
OneUp V2
FSA Flowtron
SDG Tellis
Crankbrothers Highline 7
Fox Transfer
KS Lev Integra
BikeYoke Revive
RockShox Reverb Stealth C1
Vecnum Nevo
RockShox Reverb AXS
Top Picks






PNW Components Rainier IR



• Weight: 626 grams (170mm)
• Lengths: 125, 150, 170, 200
• Max Insertion: 269mm (170mm)
• Internals: Cartridge
• MSRP: $179
pnwcomponents.com

PNW's Rainier dropper post is now in its third iteration. The new model now includes a tool-less adjustable travel system and a shorter post size to help it fit a wider variety of bikes than previous iterations. The post comes in a host of lengths, all the way up to 200mm ,making it one of the longer posts that we have checked out.

Travel is able to be adjusted by hand with a simple unthreading of the collar and sliding a shim out and over to the desired amount of travel, All-in-all, it's no more than a minute long process. PNW doesn't include a lever with their post, but the brand's "Loam Lever" has become popular among many riders, and they also selling a matching shift lever for SRAM's higher end XO1 and XX1 shifters.

PNW also run their own dropper post refurb and recycling program where riders can trade up for a new post, recycle their old post, or purchase a refurbished post if they so desire. The Rainier is also the least expensive post we have in this group, selling for $179 USD.


Pros
+ Long length option
+ Least expensive
+ Great lever feel

Cons
- Not the lightest


XFusion Manic



• Weight: 630 grams (170mm)
• Lengths: 100, 125, 150, 170
• Max Insertion: 295mm (170mm)
• Internals: Cartridge
• MSRP: $199.99
xfusionshox.com

XFusion's Manic dropper post is not only one of the cheapest posts on test, it's also easily user-serviceable, with a replacement cartridge costing only $25. The post made its debut a few years ago, with XFusion steadily adding in more size options to the lineup. The post is reliable, smooth, and affordable.

The post comes with a lever and the action required to actuate the Manic is extremely light. While the post's weight isn't all that light, it's proven to stand up to some serious abuse. With a variety of sizes and all the functionality one could ask for, it's difficult not to recommend it to anyone on a budget as dropper posts do in fact make riding more fun.


Pros
+ Most affordable complete post/lever package
+ Light action on lever
+ Easy and cheap to service

Cons
- Heavy
- Max length is 170


e*thirteen Vario Infinite



• Weight: 600 grams (150-180mm)
• Lengths: 120-150, 150-180
• Max Insertion: 287mm (150-180mm)
• Internals: Cartridge
• MSRP: $209
ethirteen.com

The all-black Vario is available in two travel options: One with 120mm to 150mm of drop, and another with 150mm to 180mm of drop, both adjustable by 30mm in just 5mm increments, without tools, via a clever rotating upper bushing. It's controlled by a redesigned remote, and e*thirteen says that it weighs between 550 and 618-grams, depending on the model.

The remote on the Vario has been refined and feels extra robust with plenty of traction on the thumb paddle. The $49.95 USD remote is sold separately, as are a bunch of the Vario's small parts. Assuming it's not a warranty issue, a new cartridge costs $49.95 as well, a rebuild kit (bushings, seals, keys, etc.) $24.99, replacement seat clamp hardware is $20.99, and the actuator assembly sells for $15.99 USD.

The Vario presents a solution to a lot of riders looking to get the most out of their seat tube real estate with adjustability in just 5mm increments.


Pros
+ Variable adjustability allows compatibility for many different riders / bikes
+ Lever is solid and feels great
+ A lot of bang for your buck

Cons
- 180mm is the max available length


OneUp V2



• Weight: 590 grams (210mm)
• Lengths: 120, 150, 180, 210
• Max Insertion: 297mm
• Internals: Cartridge
• MSRP: $209
oneupcomponents.com

OneUp's Dropper Post is another post that has a variable height. It is available in 120mm, 150mm, 180mm, and 210mm lengths. All of those lengths can be shimmed down in travel by 10 or 20mm increments to fill all the gaps in the line. The $209 post has an extremely low stack height allowing the post to get lower on the collar than any other post in the test group.

The dropper is also very light when taking into consideration overall length and drop. Return speed can be adjusted under the saddle and the post operates very smoothly.


Pros
+ 210 mm length
+ Adjustable return speed and travel increments
+ Low stack height

Cons
- Can get sticky after lots of muddy, wet rides (easy to service though)


FSA Flowtron



• Weight: 616 grams (claimed, 150mm)
• Lengths: 125, 150, 175mm
• Max Insertion: 297mm
• Internals: Cartridge
• MSRP: $249.99
fullspeedahead.com

FSA's Flowtron dropper post uses a sealed alloy cartridge actuated by a shifter style remote. The post is available in 30.9 and 31.6 diameters and in 125mm, 150mm, and 175mm lengths. There's also a 27.2mm version that is compatible with a drop bar or MTB remote, useful for some XC bikes and those who run droppers on road or gravel bikes. The MTB remote is unique in that it is adjustable to have a soft, medium, or firm throw.

We haven't had our hands on this post yet but, we have one on the way so we will give more impressions once we've had plenty of time on it.


Pros
+ 27.2mm option
+ Adjustable lever feel

Cons
- Weight


SDG Tellis



• Weight: 600 grams (170mm)
• Lengths: 100, 125, 150, 170
• Max Insertion: 282mm (170mm)
• Internals: Cartridge
• MSRP: $269.99
sdgcomponents.com

SDG's Tellis post is available in four different lengths, the longest being 170mm. It has a two-year warranty and utilizes the same Wintek cartridge many other posts use in this test. If the post does happen to have an issue outside of warranty, the cartridge can be replaced for $44.99 USD.

The clamp is one of the more clean and neat two-bolt designs. It incorporates with a 3D forged head to keep the saddle in place. The Tellis is user-serviceable and SDG has a number of videos on their site instructing users how to do everything from a basic installation to a 400-hour service or cartridge replacement.

The cable is clamped into the remote lever which makes set-up simple and easy. The action on the lever is also light...very light. As far as reliability goes, we've had no issues in our experience and several of us have had the post on various bikes in recent times.


Pros
+ Ultra-light activation
+ User serviceability instructions
+ Reliable

Cons
- Included remote is slightly lackluster


Crankbrothers Highline 7



• Weight: 575 grams (150mm)
• Lengths: 100, 125, 150, 170
• Max Insertion: 265mm (150mm)
• Internals: Cartridge
• MSRP: $299
crankbrothers.com

Crankbrothers have been making seat posts longer than many, refining their product over the years with a few hiccups along the way. The Highline 7 utilizes the standard Wintek cartridge many other posts we've tested uses, but with a lower pressure. The post still functions due to the fancy seals and bushings, along with keys that make the post move smoothly with very little friction. This allows it to move up and down quickly with very little effort and a very light action.

The post is available in a number of diameters, including 27.2 and 34.9, plus the standard 30.9 and 31.6. The post has a nicely machined head on it that swings open easily to allow quick and effortless saddle changes. Although there are a couple sharp edges at the bolts, that can be excused for how much time is saved in swapping out saddles.

So far the Highline 7 has proven to be completely reliable, with flawless performance in less than optimal conditions.


Pros
+ Uber smooth operation
+ 4-year warranty
+ Easy saddle clamp

Cons
- Sharp edges on hardware


Fox Transfer



• Weight: 614 grams (175mm)
• Lengths: 100, 125, 150, 175
• Max Insertion: 289.9 (175mm)
• Internals: IFP
• MSRP: $349
ridefox.com

Fox have had the Transfer seatpost in their line for some time now, but the post recently received a significant revision. The head now features a more streamlined design that allows for the post to drop further before bottoming out, thus allowing Fox to make the overall length of the post shorter in the extended position than the old Transfer. The redesigned clamp allows for an easier saddle installation. The bolts loosen with a 4mm Allen key and pivot forward and back. This allows them to swing free from the top plate completely while staying attached to the post. The top plate can then be removed for the saddle to sit on the lower plate. Simply place the top plate back on the rails, flip the bolts up, and tighten it back down.

The new post has a 30-50mm shorter overall length than the old model depending on the amount of travel. This should allow riders to increase the amount of drop they can run by 25-50mm if they were already bottoming out the collar, depending on the frame. There are now more drop options, including a 175mm version and a new dropper lever too, although that's sold separately.


Pros
+ Easy to use clamp head
+ Clamp bolts don't interfere with saddle
+ Low stack height

Cons
- Only available up to a 175mm length currently


KS Lev Integra



• Weight: 542 grams (175mm)
• Lengths: 100, 125, 150, 175
• Max Insertion: 265mm (175mm)
• Internals: Air
• MSRP: $389
kssuspension.com

KindShock or KS have also been in the dropper post game for quite some time now. Their line of LEV posts have been refined over the years and the latest iteration of the LEV Integra is no exception. The post is available in numerous diameters and lengths, now topping out at 175mm.

The LEV Integra utilizes a lower pressure but high volume cartridge which users can add air pressure too, above the factory setting, to control the return speed of the post. The LEV Integra comes with KS' remote lever which has been updated to a more traditional clamp style, foregoing the old clamshell style that didn't work all that well.

Having ridden the post on numerous test bikes and personal bikes over the last few years, the LEV Integra has proven to be one of the most reliable and maintenance-free posts that we've had our hands on. It's easy to use, worry, and hassle-free. It also has a great feel, and is one of the lighter posts we have, making it easy to recommend.


Pros
+ Reliable and lightweight
+ Numerous size options




BikeYoke Revive



• Weight: 525 grams (160mm)
• Lengths: 125, 160, 185
• Max Insertion: 264.5 (160mm)
• Internals: Twin-tube
• MSRP: $399
bikeyoke.de

BikeYoke's Revive seatpost was developed by a couple of German engineer/mountain bike enthusiasts who were disappointed by a number of issues that still plague droppers today - the worst of which is the penchant for hydraulically actuated designs to suck air into their oil columns and develop the dreaded seat sag. Additionally, many posts require a bit of work to do a full service if air gets on the wrong side of the seals.

The Revive is designed to be able to be rebuilt by anyone with a bit of mechanical knowledge. It also has a release valve near the clamp head to allow air to escape, as it's only a matter of time with most any dropper before that happens. Open the valve, depress the post, close the valve, and things are back to normal.

With that, the post isn't the least expensive by any means...$400 is more than twice what some of the other posts in our basket cost but, for many riders, the ability to easily bleed the air out will be worth that.


Pros
+ Release valve bleeds air
+ Smooth action

Cons
- Pricey



RockShox Reverb Stealth C1



• Weight: 654 grams (150mm, incl. lever)
• Lengths: 100, 125, 150, 175, 200
• Max Insertion: 225 (150mm)
• Internals: IFP
• MSRP: $399
sram.com

RockShox have had a number of years with the hydraulically activated Reverb post in their line up. The latest iteration of the Reverb is the C1, and it addresses some of the reliability issues that were at times found in the previous versions.

The hyraulically actuate C1 Reverb has a lighter action and drops with far less force than any of RockShox's previous posts. The C1 also has a longer service interval of 600 hours, aided by a new IFP design and the addition of a vent valve that allows users to bleed air out and eliminate the sagging that IFP posts can develop after extended use.

The post is available in a range of lengths, from 100 to 200mm, and sells for right at $400, making it one of the more expensive posts on the market, even as it is hydraulic and includes a lever.


Pros
+ Light action
+ Bleed valve
+ Variety of lengths

Cons
- Hydraulic is difficult to fix trailside


Vecnum Nevo



• Weight: 511 grams (212mm)
• Lengths: 122, 152, 182, 212
• Max Insertion: 317 (212mm)
• Internals: Air
• MSRP: 439 €
vecnum.com

Vecnum's Nevo post is one of the fancier mechanical posts we have on test and it's completely assembled in Europe. The post comes with all of the bells and whistles to justify its 439 € price. The post has a long drop - at 212mm, it's more than any other post we have gotten our hands on and with a 511 gram weight for that length, it's also the lightest.

The Nevo has clean looks and a slotted head that makes the saddle super easy to install. It also has a low stack height.

A different approach than some other posts, the Nevo only is available in a 30.9 diameter, using shims to fit 31.6 and 34.9 seat tubes and we've had some issues with ours slipping, even with friction paste and the appropriate torque when mounted up to our RAAW test bike, although there have only been a handful of rides on it as of yet, it's worth noting as it's the only issue thus far.

The post's travel can be reduced, up to 32mm, to get the exact height desired. Therefore, riders are able to utilize the low stack height and long post length to its maximum advantage.


Pros
+ Longest post on test, light for length
+ Slotted head makes saddle install easy
+ Mechanical - easy to service

Cons
- Shims=slipping
- Feels a little clunky and harsh compared to some other posts


RockShox Reverb AXS



• Weight: 650 grams (150mm)
• Lengths: 100, 125, 150, 170
• Max Insertion: 225 (150mm)
• Internals: IFP
• MSRP: $800
sram.com

The wireless Reverb AXS goes for $800 USD, or exactly twice the price of a standard Reverb Stealth with their 1X remote. It's also a smidge heavier than a standard Reverb, at 650 grams for my 150mm-travel model, but you're paying extra for the missing hose, not missing grams. Paired with the post, is a wireless shifter that is very similar to the AXS gear shifter SRAM uses for their wireless MTB drivetrains.

The head of the post contains a tiny motor, gearbox, and electronics that make the post work. On the bottom is a vent valve to bleed off air. The head is adjustable via a tilt screw in the front which also locks it in place and a clamping bolt on the side. All of that aside, the post offers the easiest installation of any dropper we have, just put it in, pair it, and go.

We've had the Reverb AXS on numerous bikes over the last year with zero issues, and the battery has only needed to be charged every three weeks or so with regular usage.


Pros
+ No hose, easy set up
+ Easy to set post to exact height desired by feathering remote
+ Flawless performance

Cons
- Remembering to charge batteries
- 2x cost of standard reverb, 4x some other posts




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Ridden And Rated Seatposts


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning
78794 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
58351 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
47744 views
Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure
46878 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10
42186 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
40274 views
Video: Specialized Epic vs. Viathon M1 - XC Hardtail Cage Match
35343 views
Round Up: 20 Custom EWS Bikes
31652 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 No conclusion? Pinkbike, which one is the best value for money, and best overall seatpost?
  • 1 0
 Yeah, what's your point, Pinkbike?
  • 1 0
 and the winner is.....?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013697
Mobile Version of Website