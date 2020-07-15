Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts

e*thirteen Vario Infinite
• Weight: 600 grams (150-180mm)
• Lengths: 120-150, 150-180
• Max Insertion: 287mm (150-180mm)
• Internals: Cartridge
• MSRP: $209
• ethirteen.com
The all-black Vario is available in two travel options: One with 120mm to 150mm of drop, and another with 150mm to 180mm of drop, both adjustable by 30mm in just 5mm increments, without tools, via a clever rotating upper bushing. It's controlled by a redesigned remote, and e*thirteen says that it weighs between 550 and 618-grams, depending on the model.
The remote on the Vario has been refined and feels extra robust with plenty of traction on the thumb paddle. The $49.95 USD remote is sold separately, as are a bunch of the Vario's small parts. Assuming it's not a warranty issue, a new cartridge costs $49.95 as well, a rebuild kit (bushings, seals, keys, etc.) $24.99, replacement seat clamp hardware is $20.99, and the actuator assembly sells for $15.99 USD.
The Vario presents a solution to a lot of riders looking to get the most out of their seat tube real estate with adjustability in just 5mm increments.
Pros+
Variable adjustability allows compatibility for many different riders / bikes+
Lever is solid and feels great+
A lot of bang for your buck
Cons-
180mm is the max available length
3 Comments
Post a Comment