Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000

Ahead of its time, the Release 3 pairs a short-travel 130-millimeter rear suspension with an all-mountain-strength chassis to create a lively handling monster that can survive enduro-intensity downhills and still deliver an inspiring performance on bike park jumps and flow trails. Some of that versatility is the product of its 150-millimeter-travel RockShox Pike RCT3 fork and Monarch Plus shock.



At the heart of Diamondback's do-it-all trail bike is its "Level Link" suspension configuration, which may be the bike's stand-out feature. Few all-mountain bikes feel this good under power without their low-speed compression dials cranked up to Cowboy. By contrast, the Release 3 is easy on the legs while climbing with the shock left wide open and the suspension tuned for the downs.



Diamondback missed the mark in a few places. The first being a short, 125mm dropper post where a 150 should be standard fare. I question the old-school 73-degree seatpost angle now that it's recognized that steeper is better for technical climbing, but I am sure that its designers are lamenting that they opted not to put water bottle mounts inside the front triangle. My final peeve - its slippery Schwalbe Hans Dampf tires - has since been rectified, which leaves very little to complain about.



In two Sentences: From the review: The Release 3 is a "good choice for an accomplished all-mountain sender who wants to step down from an uber-capable squishy 160-millimeter enduro bike to



Diamondback Release 3

• Intended use: trail / all-mountain

• Travel: 130mm rear / 150mm front

• Wheel size: 27.5"

• Frame construction: Aluminum / Level Link suspension

• Head angle: 66º

• Chainstay length: 425mm

• Colors: Black

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Weight: 30.05 lb (13.66 kg) - size medium, w/o pedals

• Price: $2,849.99 USD (*May 2018 )

• More info:

