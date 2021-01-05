Ridden & Rated: 10 of the Best New Women's Riding Pants

NF 2020 DP3 Pant



NF (Needs Factory) is a Vancouver, BC based company that designs and makes all their products in house. Their manifesto is "to build the best rider experience possible, on and off the bike, through high-quality, long-lasting, performance products locally made (and "remade") to exceed our consumers expectations". The 2020 DP3 pants are one of the two unisex pants tested in this review. The pants are NF's flagship product, and they feature a soft, lightweight, stretchy, and breathable fabric with a DWR coating, two zippered hand pockets, one larger zippered thigh pocket for cell phone or snack stashing, and an elastic waistband. And yes, I have my slippers on in the photo and fully blame the COVID brain fog and a lack of coffee.





• Closure type: elastic

• Colors: Black, Cement, Midnight Navy, Black Mono (tested)

• Sizes: Unisex XS - XXL (tested XS)

• MSRP: $218 CAD ($170 USD)

• Weight: 345 grams (actual)

• Measured Inseam: 75 cm (29.5 in)

• ridenf.com/

I tested the DP3 in unisex size XS. I was on the brink of needing a size small, mostly because I hit the maximum stretch of the elastic waistband pulling them up over my hips and glutes. But once on, they were super comfortable and the stretchy fabric offered a nice fit and feel. I should note that the pants are fairly tight around my quads; not too tight, per se, but if you are one of the lucky ones to have quadzillas, you may need to size up. NF has a detailed size chart and measuring system on their website: make sure to check it out to see what might fit best. Note that the inseam on the XS was fairly short, 29 inches, but it does go up as the waist size goes up, maxing out at 32 inches like a lot of brands. I know a lot of tall folks complain they can't find a pant that will fit them, and I would agree that longer inseams seem to be in short supply.The DP3s are more of a skinny fit and feel pant: tight in the hips and knees (too tight to fit anything other than low profile knee guards), but overall really comfortable when riding despite that snug fit. Sizing up might have given me a bit more space for knee guards—as you can see in the men's review, Jameson was able to wear a heavier knee guard under his pair. I had zero issues hooking the saddle and the taper at the ankle kept the pants from getting sucked up in the chain (note: there are no zippers to adjust the tapered hem and they were fairly tight, similar to the Fox pants). As the only pant with an elastic waistband, I liked how easy it was to take them on and off, but the downside of that is that if the pants don't fit just right there's no way to adjust them. Breathability was good in the chilly test temperatures; there are no vents, but I never felt like I was too hot nor did I notice any extra leg sweat. I love the idea of these pants. I think if I could get my hands on a size small I'd be pretty happy and could easily keep them in my fall/winter riding rotation.Details of the NF 2020 DP3 Pants.