Ridden & Rated: 10 of the Best New Women's Riding Pants

‘Tis the season for riding pants, at least in the northern hemisphere. If you haven't looked around on the trails lately, people riding in pants is the new normal—especially anywhere with a chill in the air. Yes, I know some of you have been rocking pants for mountain biking since before I was born—tights, softshells, hardshells, jeans, you name it! People have been wearing them for mountain biking since day one. But nowadays riding pants, and not just waterproof ones for when it’s nuking out, are making their way from the DH/park trails to every day trails. As a result, lots of companies have been putting in the hours and are either designing or updating pants to meet this trend. And these aren't the excessively baggy pants of the freeride era either; they're cut for riding, fitted to eliminate snagging, and offer the freedom of movement mountain biking demands.
On the women's side, until recently, you could buy moto pants, rain pants, or find a unisex pair to fit your shape, and that was about it. But now mountain bike trail riding pants designed specifically for women are no longer unicorns, and many of the major brands are making a women's specific riding pant. Below you will find ten different brands offering a new or updated trail riding pant—seven women specific and two unisex. Brands included are: Endura, Pearl Izumi, NF, POC, Leatt, Fox, Patagonia, Scott, Ion, and Trees Mountain Apparel. Previous reviews of the Giro Havoc Pants, Gore C5 Active Trail Pants, Norrøna fjørå flex1 Pants, Fox Defend Fire Pants, and Sweet Protection Hunter Light Pants can be found here
in last year’s fall gear review.
About the Tester:
Nikki Rohan stands 5'5" and weighs 135 lbs with a 28-inch waist, 30-inch inseam, 37-inch hips, and 35-inch chest and wears a size small helmet, size large gloves, and EU-41 shoes. She typically falls between a size small and medium, a US size 6, and US 8.5 shoe. She resides in Hood River OR with her husband, Colin Meagher, her two kids, a dog, and a grumpy cat.
Table of Contents
• Endura Women's MT500 Spray Baggy Trouser II
• Fox Women's X Defend Kevlar Pants
• Pearl Izumi Women's Launch Trail Pant
• NF 2020 DP3 Pant
• POC Resistance Pro DH Pants
• Ion Shelter Wms Softshell Pants
• Leatt Pants MTB 4.0
• Patagonia Dirt Roamer Storm Pants
• Trees Mountain Apparel Loamy Pants
• Scott Trail Contessa Sign. Women's Pants
• Top Picks
